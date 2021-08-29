Piri Miller Of Come Play: “Seasoned entrepreneurs make it look easy because they have established relationships with excellent creators”

Seasoned entrepreneurs make it look easy because they have established relationships with excellent creators. I must have gone through 8 graphic designers before I found one that understood what I was trying to do. The next time I start a company, she will be the first person I call.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Piri Miller.

Piri Miller is the founder and CEO of Come Play Inc, an award-winning sex toy company on a mission to close the orgasm gap with products designed to give you superpowers in bed. Piri holds several patents to weird sex devices and appeared in a top 20 products of CES list in 2020 for a hands-free vibrator, being launched this year. She lives in NYC and is owned by a 3 year old tomcat named Rex.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thanks for having me on for an interview! When I think back to how Come Play began, I really think it began long before I ever considered entrepreneurship or designing a vibrator. I was raised in a feminist household, so I had a pretty healthy sense of bodily entitlement when I made it to the other end of adolescence. I was flatly confused by how little attention nearly all of the men I knew seemed to pay to female pleasure compared to how much they talked about it. It felt like there was a huge perception gap in terms of what counts as “good enough” for a woman’s pleasure, whereas the male orgasm was always the end goal. I’ve always been a bit obsessive, and I’ve always read about the science and history of sexuality. It’s fascinating! A really big orgasm was always just the best feeling I thought a person could have, and it was absolutely mind-boggling to me that, in heterosexual relationships, women were expected to be ok with not having any because men found it too difficult to accomplish. I ended up writing a lot about the science of orgasm for different classes in college because I just couldn’t let it go, and when I graduated I kept it in the back of my mind until one day I figured out how to make a vibrator stay on without getting in the way. Ultimately, I realized, it doesn’t matter why it’s harder for women to orgasm; we just need to make sure it happens. We all only get one life, and we are all entitled to enjoy ourselves.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of my friends was friends with the Queen of Masturbation, Betty Dodson. He introduced us and I got to spend several days with her in her Manhattan apartment while she told me all about what it meant to be a feminist in the 1970s. My job was to bring the champagne and strawberries. We spent the time talking about vibrator quality, and her experiences teaching women how to get in touch with their bodies, how to look at them, and make themselves orgasm. At one point she gave me a copy of a book she had contributed to, that was full of her handwritten notes, and shook my hand. She said “Welcome to the feminist revolution.” I still have it. I never took her class myself because I’m more modest and shy than people think I should be considering my profession. Maybe I should have! She was a riot and she will be missed greatly.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think substituting your own judgment and taking advice from others without question is the biggest mistake one can make. I was once told to get a rapid prototyper to make a minimally viable product to prove the concept and get it into the hands of investors in order to raise money, I was told this could be done cheaply. Neither piece of advice turned out to be true. Investors will take a risk on you if they think you’re a good bet, and prototypes for wearable electronics can’t be made cheaply and made well at the same time. You will have to raise money to develop a high quality electronic device. You should solicit advice from many people and then weigh them against each other and against your own perception of your situation. Unless it is something that requires a lawyer, then, no situation is perfectly like another. You are the expert of your own situation. So, listen to everyone, but make your own choices.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I find that other entrepreneurs are often the kindest and most generous people with their time. Nobody does anything entirely by themselves and I think entrepreneurs are, in general, acutely aware of how much they have been helped by others. So I’ve always had a handful of people who I’ve been able to call to talk me through difficult choices. But my favorite advisors are my first investors that were not family. The husband has 20 years experience in manufacturing in China and I feel completely safe calling him with any problem. He has flown with me to meet manufacturers. He’s the one who came up with our product name (PETL), and helped me figure out the exact thing we needed to make the vibrator stay on comfortably with no hands. His wife’s enthusiasm for this project is inexhaustible and they both have the sense of humor of a 14 year old boy. They brought me Korean groceries in the middle of the pandemic, and when I broke my leg they drew penises all over my cast. Good friends can get you through anything, and I don’t think it is unreasonable to say that I owe them everything.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Making it easier for women to orgasm during sex has a way of sounding like it isn’t a serious pursuit. Climate change, war, bitcoin, so many causes with more gravitas. But, really think about what misogyny is, the idea that one person is lesser and only fit for service to another because of how they are born. You begin to understand the nightmare that is women having sex and not getting to enjoy it. 50% of the WORLD is generally shut out of one of the most incredible feelings a person can have in their one short life, purely because of power imbalances and logistics. Making it easy for women to orgasm every time they have sex can re-write entire marriages. It can dramatically change people’s lives for the better. The only reason we don’t think this is a serious problem is because women, and their sexuality, have never been taken seriously. We have no idea what the world will look like with that level of equality. Personally, I can’t wait.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Sleep. If you don’t get enough quality sleep you will have less self control and willpower available to you, less ability to make good decisions. Everything a human is can be exhausted because we are made of meat, so get some rest and drink some water.

Eating right. Again, we are physical beings, so pay attention to what you put into your body. I personally find that if I start the day with any kind of refined sugar I get mentally foggy and lethargic. Everything got easier when I started choosing what I eat, and when I eat it, carefully.

Pacing yourself. Understanding one’s limitations is really at the core of all of these tweaks. If you understand when something is too much or too hard, when you need more food and more rest, and how to protect those boundaries, you will find it easier to show up for what’s important.

Therapy. Mindfulness is a very trendy word right now. So is “pure emotional intelligence”. I don’t think it’s possible to get there in isolation. Americans love to think that rugged individualism is a virtue (it isn’t even real), but solitary confinement is still a form of torture. Nobody ever does anything entirely by themselves. Having a trained professional help you understand yourself is a blessing if you can access this resource. Think of it less like managing an illness and think of it more like taking an advanced seminar in yourself.

Exercise. Yet again, we are physical creatures! Regular exercise can clarify your thinking, smooth out extreme emotions, and protect you from injury. A venture capitalist once told me that if you can get at least 1 hour of exercise a day no matter what, you’ll be able to cope with just about anything.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Sleep. All good decisions begin with getting enough sleep. There is a reason cults and narcissists try to keep you up all night. Protect your sleep!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

(1)Seasoned entrepreneurs make it look easy because they have established relationships with excellent creators. I must have gone through 8 graphic designers before I found one that understood what I was trying to do. The next time I start a company, she will be the first person I call.

(2) Choices that are right for one person may not be right for you, and that’s ok.

(3) Don’t hire on skills alone, some people will never have the right mindset for a startup and they shouldn’t be a part of yours. This goes for lawyers, accountants, artists, advisors, and investors. Be picky, you will save yourself time and money.

(4) You can never do too much research.

(5) Everyone doing something new feels like a fraud 90% of the time they are doing it.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability! I make plastic toys, and I need to figure out how to stop them from ending up in landfills.

