Richard Obousy Of CitizenShipper: “The team is everything”

Richard Obousy is the Founder and CEO of CitizenShipper, an online two-way marketplace that connects people with something to ship to professional drivers who are willing to transport it for a fee. The overwhelming majority of the items shipped are pets. Started in 2008, CitizenShipper found its stride in 2015 and continues to grow at an impressive rate.

Obousy, originally from the United Kingdom, graduated from Baylor University in 2008 with a PhD in theoretical physics studying the Casimir Effect and compact higher dimensions of space. In addition to forming CitizenShipper, Obousy co-founded a non-profit in 2011 called Icarus Interstellar, focused on accomplishing interstellar travel by the year 2100. Through the years, his expertise has been sought out by multiple government entities. Most notably, Obousy was involved in a recently revealed U.S. Department of Defense project to research UFOs, worm holes and warp drives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up in England, I was fascinated by space and physics and studied Physics with Space Technology at Leicester University. In 2002, I moved to Texas and enrolled in the PhD theoretical physics program at Baylor University concentrating on interstellar travel.

While dreaming about revolutionizing space travel, a more down-to-earth transportation observation caught my attention. Pick-up trucks, with a lot of empty bed space, were everywhere in Texas. As a graduate student, always in need of some extra cash, I thought “if I had that much extra space and was going somewhere, I’d see if anyone wanted to pay me to deliver something along the way.”

It was this thought that launched CitizenShipper — a two-way marketplace where people with items to ship connect with individuals willing to transport them.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Well, it certainly has not been an easy road. There were several times the company encountered what seemed like insurmountable roadblocks. In the early years, 2008 to 2011, we were cash-strapped and had to settle for less than first-rate web-developers and it showed. The site was buggy, the brand image was not what I had envisioned. There was a daily to-do list and most of it involved fixing things that were broken. It was hard to stay positive.

By 2011, with initial angel investment cash running low, I was no longer able to draw a salary, which was already barely enough to get by in the first place. So, I started supplementing my income with adjunct physics professor gigs at two Houston colleges.

Incredibly, CitizenShipper hung on for four more years but by 2015 I was close to hanging everything up. Revenues continued to shrink. I was down to 1 part-time employee and had to get a job working for another startup company as a Director of Marketing. Those were challenging days.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Great question. I remember I was exploring recurring pet shipping markets and was searching for insight on how to best approach and connect with breeders. I had a website mock-up created that was attractive, streamlined and filled with what I thought was fur baby-friendly copy. During my research, while I was reaching out to breeders, I shared these preliminary marketing assets to get feedback. To say it was an eye-opener would be an understatement. Of course, breeders are animal lovers, but they do not speak “fur baby”. To my utter surprise, I learned that breeders use language that is considerably more technical and that to be taken seriously, the copy would require a complete overhaul.

One assumption led us down a rabbit hole. It reminded me that even if you are certain the motivations of a target market seem obvious, they may not be. Never assume you know what anyone is thinking.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Many of our shipments involve pets. Regularly, we are part of great reunion stories — like a cat that was recently returned to its owner after 6 years. We often step in to help out shelters save animals from kill shelters and look forward to forming an organized pet-focused charitable effort in the near future.

We also take seriously our role in providing a viable way to make good money driving in a flexible environment that makes sense for most individuals. Many transporters who use our platform do it full-time and have built a business that has changed their lives for the better. Others transport part-time to supplement income for a variety of reasons. We take a fair amount of pride in the fact that shipments booked through our platform earn drivers, on average, more than 2x the hourly rate of those who drive for uber.

We welcomed an influx of new, exceptional drivers to our platform directly attributable to the impacts of COVID-19. We have been able to identify these individuals and have amped up our driver support efforts to help them succeed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s okay to step back every now and then. I remember during the early days of CitizenShipper, my knee-jerk reaction when things got tough was to work harder, longer, faster. Quickly, I discovered that was not productive. When I learned to detach, even for a few hours or a couple of days, it was enough to clear my mind and get myself out of the way of the company’s progress.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am extraordinarily grateful to Cliffe Killam, CitizenShipper’s primary investor since 2010. Cliffe is one of our biggest cheerleaders and has believed in the company through a myriad of ups and downs. Having someone like Cliffe to lean on, an investor and advisor who is in it for the long run has been invaluable. It is rewarding to have him along for the ride as we embrace growth and expansion.

How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

Developing a good company is a willful decision — one that does not happen by accident. It is the result of purposeful actions applied over time controlled by a well thought out plan. The go-to thought is a good company is one that is profitable, however my belief is that profitability is an end-product. You do not generate net income without numerous facets working together. This includes solid accounting, operational, risk aversion, and cost control procedures. In addition, one of the most important components is creating a culture that cultivates happy employees. This focus pays off in an invested staff that benefits from a powerful impact on their lives, as well as in the company’s product or service marketplace.

A great company is a good company that refuses to settle for the status quo. Great companies do not talk about taking their business to the next level, they are constantly in the process. Great companies constantly push the envelope and look for better, faster, more time- and cost-efficient ways to conduct business, form partnerships, increase revenue and profits while bringing increased value to their customers. It is not afraid to test-and-learn and is committed to drawing strength from mistakes rather than sitting in negativity. Great companies have long-term, engaged employees who are encouraged to take ownership of the business and regularly provide creative input and ideas that are rewarded through an incentive-based compensation plan.

Great companies are easy to spot because they disrupt existing market, have hyper-motivated, creative employees and contribute something new and amazing to the market, and in a larger sense, to the world.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

#1. You’re running a marathon, not a sprint.

The path to greatness takes time. It can take years to really get the traction required to go from start-up to good to great. When CitizenShipper first started in 2008, it experienced an initial growth spurt that suggested it was moving in the right direction. However, in 2015 and 2016, the company seemed to lose its way a bit. There were some large revenue losses and by 2018, it seemed the company might be done. But the unwillingness to give up on what was proven to be a solid business concept resulted in a major re-tooling effort that utilized all the lessons learned from the past. By flexing the muscles earned through years of struggle, the company found a new gear. Since late 2018, CitizenShipper continues to successfully hit growth goals, expand its customer base, attract top talent and drive-up profit margins.

#2. The team is everything.

Nothing, and nobody becomes great alone. A company’s team is its foundation. The CEO or Founder may be the cornerstone, but the employees are the brick and mortar on which company success on which company success is built.

Good companies appreciate their employees. Great companies reward them. And the compensation is not just monetary. A great company recognizes the cumulative value and power of its team. Creating an environment that invites, encourages, and celebrates collaboration between team members strengthens the company’s overall purpose and direction. It produces a sense of ownership among employees that results in ideas and improvements from individuals closest to the customers and the business. I attribute our resurgence in 2018 to the energy created by a team that really clicked.

#3. Metrics are more than numbers.

Company metrics function both as its vital signs and its road map. Great companies understand that to get an accurate picture of its health at any time, it is critical that accurate and meaningful information is available. To secure that information, time is required to ensure detailed analytic software is built to capture relevant data to track and measure.

Great companies utilize these metrics to first assess the current health of their business. Digging into the data deeper provides insight into positive and negative trends and are instrumental in developing strategies and tactics to capitalize on opportunities or minimize negative indicators.

Throughout CitizenShipper’s history we have experienced the consequences of great and not so good data reporting. What has become abundantly clear is you cannot rush the process. All metrics produce numbers but not all numbers are useful or beneficial. It’s critical to learn the difference and embrace the time, energy and budget needed to create reporting excellence you can be confident in and make decisions on.

#4. Patience with employees pays off.

It is easy to get frustrated with employees when they do not perform as you expected. The knee-jerk reaction is to let him or her go and start again to fill the spot. I’ve discovered that can be counter-productive and waste more time in the long run.

Most of the time, I hire someone not only because of their skills and experience, but because I think they are a good fit with the team. I’ve learned that for some people, in fact some of my best employees, it takes time for him or her to settle in and hit his or her stride.

Instead of concentrating on what an individual is not doing, I look at what they are doing. And because of the collaborative environment that had been cultivated, I often discover they have an interest or some great ideas in another part of the business not even associated with the role of the original hire. For instance, I hired a social media manager who was extremely motivated to enhance driver relationships. He is now the manager of my driver team. A great company invests time and energy to develop the individuals they hire. The payback is highly motivated, engaged employees who become more valuable over time.

#5. Don’t focus on what your competitors are doing.

Instead, focus on what your competitors are not doing. Great companies are industry leaders, not followers. Of course, a company needs to be aware of its competitors, but the idea is not to get fixated on them.

CitizenShipper takes it queues from its customers — both shippers and drivers. By concentrating on what they need, instead of what our competitors are up to, we consistently outperform and outrate our competition. That is because we are constantly updating our services and processes to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our customers drive our development, not our competitors.

Our driver support program is a perfect example of how this process has played out. Our customer support team noticed an uptick in driver calls asking for advice on how to win more shipments. Upon reaching out to our drivers, it became clear there was an appetite for a driver forum where ideas and solutions could be discussed. CitizenShipper implemented a weekly call-in session that proved extremely popular.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

It’s the next step in the evolution of modern business. Technology has made the world so much smaller, but at the same time exponentially expanded our ability to engage and connect with each other. It is only natural that a sense of community and an interest in things and causes outside our immediate sphere develop.

A good company’s purpose is to be profitable, deliver a quality product or service and provide healthy, equitable benefits for its employees. A great company’s purpose should be all of that and a willingness to look beyond itself to see how it can contribute to its community and a greater good. Not only does the emerging workforce expect it, consumers, do as well. They view companies that consider their impact more substantial, vital and valuable to the marketplace — in ways that go reach further than product or service provided.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Have you ever heard the expression, when one door closes, eventually another one opens? Yeah, well it can be hell in the hallway. Stagnation is that hallway and CitizenShipper has spent its fair share of time there.

The key is not to hurt yourself trying to break down any doors. A standstill is not a crisis, it is an opportunity, so there is no reason to take rash actions. Instead, focus on making bold decisions. Explore new approaches, seek additional insight, invest in special expertise and most importantly, keep an open mind. Take the time necessary to develop a new plan of action and remain diligent and confident as it is built and executed. When you “restart the engine” you want to make sure it turns over smoothly, not sputters and quits.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Flexibility is a great company’s biggest friend during a difficult economy. The ability to adapt and pivot quickly is the hallmark of a great company. The recent pandemic provides ample evidence on how well flexibility serves businesses during turbulent economic times. Equally as important during a difficult business cycle is ensuring that the quality of the product or service delivered continues to meet the standards that your customers expect. A satisfied, loyal customer base is the safety net that sustains a company through challenging times and provides the foundation on which to grow in any economic situation.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The realization and acceptance that it never gets easier. Great companies rarely get to coast for long, nor do they aspire to. This is because drive and a competitive spirit are built into the fabric of the culture of great companies.

Personally, the process of hitting a new revenue goal is always one of the more underestimated challenges at CitizenShipper. We know we have a good plan in place and the talent to bring it to reality but there are always unexpected issues and situations that develop for which no amount of planning could prepare us. It is the nature of pushing limits. And while it is thrilling to hit new goals and have the illusion of, “okay we made it, nothing but smooth sailing from here”, it is not reality. New territory is exciting but should always be approached with a certain amount of respect and preparedness for the unknown it brings with it.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

One of the biggest mistakes a company can make is speculating on what is affecting conversion rates. It is critical that objective resources are utilized to collect customer research, analyze interactions wherever they are occurring, and shed light on unknown circumstances that may be impacting conversion rates before considering any changes to the sales engagement process. Companies need to keep an open mind regarding what these audits discover and avoid dismissing information that seems contrary to what were previously considered absolutes. There is often more than one way to convert a lead and it can vary widely from one group of individuals to another. The goal is to take the findings and test new conversion strategies on a continuous basis to throw the widest and most effective net possible.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

There is no better way to establish a loyal customer base than to consistently deliver a quality product or service. Meeting customer expectations builds trust. The key is to reinforce and retain this trust once it’s earned. This requires constant research and both quick connects deep dives into customer insights and experiences. By doing so, you can head off issues before they impact the brand and uncover and capitalize on trends as they develop.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

As I previously said, meeting customer expectations builds trust. Exceeding them creates a Wow! Customer Experience. CitizenShipper’s first hire was a customer service professional. From its founding to today, CitizenShipper recognized the critical component customer attentiveness plays in building a brand, especially one in the service industry. Our emphasis on customer service is extended to both the shippers and drivers who connect on our platform. We are constantly updating resources and offering new ways for them to connect with us, each other while moving the total experience forward. Never rest on your laurels — that’s the mantra.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I do not necessarily buy into the theory that you should try to avoid all errors. First, you cannot. So much of CitizenShipper’s success today is the result of lessons learned from past errors. Certainly, there are some basics like managing costs and growth, but CEOs and founders, at least the ones I have discussed this topic with, understand the value in mistakes. They not only drive you toward solutions but can open doors and opportunities not previously recognized.

