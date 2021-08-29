Christina-Lauren Pollack Of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Keep things in perspective”

Instead of allowing yourself to react to every circumstance, do your best to maintain a grounded state of being. Oftentimes our brains go into overdrive when we’re faced with stressful situations (due to the “fight or flight” instinctual response). But, that’s why it’s essential to rise above this natural reaction, so that you stay centered. I always remind myself (when I’m faced with a challenging situation) that “no one is dying” as a result of the issue. Unless you’re an ER doctor, most situations aren’t “life or death”. So, that’s an easy way to help your mind calm down more.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina-Lauren Pollack.

Christina-Lauren Pollack is a digital entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger and influencer, business-branding consultant and course creator. As the Founder of Inspiring Brands Academy, she loves educating women about online branding, marketing, advertising and publicity, and she empowers them to take advantage of those opportunities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As the Creator of Inspiring Brands Academy®, I love helping women succeed.

I’ve spent 20+ years managing small businesses, building brands, and being an online marketer. Over the past decade, I became a digital entrepreneur, a pro lifestyle blogger + social media influencer, grew my online community to over 300k followers (including celebrities, magazine editors, and industry leaders), got featured in books, in top publications, and on television, have worked with hundreds of the world’s leading brands (inc. Oscar de la Renta, Ulta Beauty, Cynthia Rowley, Cupcake Vineyards, Estée Lauder, and Reebok), and have written for multiple magazines.

Basically, I learned the ins and outs of doing digital branding and marketing, which led to my newest venture, Inspiring Brands Academy. As the Founder of Inspiring Brands Academy (which offers private coaching sessions and online courses for female small business owners), I teach digital branding, marketing, advertising, and publicity strategies that help women-owned companies save time, money, and energy while growing their business.

Because I’m a DIY gal, I do-it-all — from creating content and building websites to doing social media marketing and publicity strategies. I love teaching other business owners how they, too, can do-it-all (especially if they’re just launching a company or on a limited budget). The best part is, once you understand the fundamentals, it’s easier to then hire and manage a team.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In 2020, after watching so many small businesses face unprecedented challenges, I felt inspired to help by becoming an online educator for female small business owners.

The biggest struggle that many companies have had in recent times is learning how to harness the power of online marketing. I often hear how confused, overwhelmed, or frustrated most small business owners are when it comes to online branding and marketing. Many business owners have told me that they don’t know what steps to take, how to invest their time or money, or even how to effectively reach their ideal customers or clients online.

The truth is… learning how to successfully elevate and grow your brand online is the most powerful way to leverage today’s technology to reach your ideal customers, grow your audience, save you time and money, and increase your company’s revenue.

Whether you have an e-commerce brand, coaching or consulting company, a product, or even a brick-and-mortar biz, a branding strategy will help you reach your goals faster.

Having learned so much about digital branding and marketing over the past decade, I wanted to put my experience to good use, by helping others succeed. Not to mention — if I could teach business owners how to save time, money, and energy while reaching their target audience online, that could put them lightyears ahead of their competition. So, I set out to do just that.

After working for several months on my online program, in March 2021, I officially launched the Inspiring Brands Academy Signature Course, which includes 10 easy-to-follow modules:

Digital branding Brand photography Content marketing + SEO Graphic design Facebook marketing + ads Instagram marketing Pinterest marketing Email marketing Influencer marketing Publicity

In June 2021, I launched the Inspiring Brands Academy Social Media Marketing Course, which provides 18 video lessons about Facebook marketing + ads, Instagram marketing, and Pinterest marketing. This 3-part course is ideal for anyone who just wants to learn how to supercharge their growth through social media.

In addition to my online courses, I also provide private one-on-one coaching sessions.

Through my virtual platform, I help business owners and marketers learn the tools, technologies, strategies, and secrets I’ve used over 10+ years in business. Plus, they get exclusive access to my step-by-step roadmaps to grow their company easier and faster.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

To start with, I grew up in a family of serial entrepreneurs.

My father (Jules), mother (Suzy), and brother (Reagan) have all founded various businesses — from online companies to manufacturing and wholesaling businesses and beyond. Having worked in our family businesses (Creative Balloons Mfg. Inc. — a leading global party supply manufacturing company) for 20-years, having co-founded a music industry-based tech startup called WorldMusicLink, launching a lifestyle blog-turned-biz (Inspirations & Celebrations) 10-years ago, and most recently creating Inspiring Brands Academy (which offers coaching and courses for business owners), I’ve learned what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Being an entrepreneur often means doing everything, especially in the beginning — from handling sales calls and running the operation to making marketing decisions and even taking out the trash at times. At one point or another, most small business owners will have to wear virtually every hat — including acting as your own assistant and publicist.

So, you learn pretty quickly how to DIY, especially if you’re self-funded or on a limited budget.

While I have a business degree, the truth is — most of what I learned about entrepreneurship, branding and marketing happened “on the job”. In my opinion, looking at every experience in life (or in business) as a learning opportunity is the best outlook to have. This perspective has helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a business leader and entrepreneur.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Everyone in my family inspires, motivates, and encourages me to follow my dreams.

My father has always shown me the value of having drive, perseverance, and willpower. As a self-made man (who dropped out of high school in Brooklyn to help financially support his family during economic hardship), he has always had the tenacity and strength of a true victor. No matter how difficult things got, he always believed in working hard and taking action. And because of that, he’s truly exemplary of the American Dream — a struggle-to-success story of a serial entrepreneur who has continued to overcome challenges for his entire career.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

To start with, I’ve been in business for 20-years. Not only have I founded and co-founded companies, but I’ve also worked with many of the world’s most notable businesses.

Since I’ve worked with hundreds of top brands and retailers (inc. Ulta Beauty, Safeway, Walmart, Olay, Reebok, Estee Lauder, etc.) on digital marketing campaigns, I’ve learned directly from many of the best marketers on the planet. I’ve been working with public companies and Fortune 500 brands for my entire career, so I know how to elevate and grow brands online.

Because of my extensive experience, I understand every part of the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to launch to scaling a business. Not to mention — I have experience partnering with a range of businesses in various niches (fashion, beauty, health/fitness, food/wine, travel, etc.), which gives me a diverse background and understanding of different industries.

For these reasons and more, I know exactly how to help small businesses grow faster and easier, by using online marketing strategies that are both cost-effective and proven.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In my opinion, three character traits that have helped me become successful are ambition, authenticity, and perseverance.

No matter what business you’re in, you need to be a go-getter if you want to make anything happen. That’s why setting goals, motivating yourself each day, and focusing on what you want to achieve will help you go a long way. You have to be your biggest cheerleader in life.

Second to that, being true to yourself and expressing your unique authenticity will help to set you apart. Every memorable leader has their own personal traits and characteristics that make them stand out. If you’re known to be funny and tell great stories, use that to your advantage. Whoever you are, own it. That’s part of your unique power! In my opinion — authenticity is one of the hallmarks of any great brand, which is why it’s such an important trait for any business leader to exhibit.

Thirdly, never give up. There will always be no’s in life, but remember — a no doesn’t necessarily mean never. In truth, instead of seeing a “no” as rejection, go one step further and find out why. You might learn that it’s just not the right timing, or perhaps you need to improve something first before you hear a “yes”. Don’t let a “no” discourage you from persevering. For example, it took one of the companies I manage 5 years to land a major chain, and we finally got our lucky break because their previous source of supply wasn’t able to keep up with delivery. So, keep going! You never know when a “no” will turn into a “yes”.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Absolutely! When I first launched my lifestyle blog-turned-business (Inspirations & Celebrations), everyone told me to “niche down”. Instead of blogging about a range of subjects that interested me (including fashion, beauty, wellness, and more), all the experts I talked to (including other entrepreneurs I know) kept telling me to focus on one topic and become known for that. And, with good reason — it’s easier to excel in just one category.

While I totally understand the value of their advice, the truth was — I initially started my blog as a creative outlet, to share my passions with the world. It was the last place I wanted to limit myself. So, I followed my intuition and decided to blog about a variety of topics that interested me. And you know what? I ended up becoming a successful lifestyle blogger that has been able to partner with hundreds of leading brands on various campaigns, from beauty and fashion brands to food, wine, and even major hotel chains.

While it might have been easier for me to dominate in one niche, I chose to go the harder route, but ended up feeling more satiated and happy as a result. So, the moral of the story is — follow your intuition and do what feels right to you, no matter what the world thinks!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

In my opinion, life-work balance is a necessity. It’s one of the topics I love covering on my lifestyle blog, as so many people are facing burnout or exhaustion, even if they aren’t entrepreneurs.

From technology overload to not knowing how to set healthy boundaries at work, too often, people feel frazzled and depleted. That’s why learning how to take breaks, listen to your body’s natural cues (like knowing when your body needs to move, rest, drink water, or eat), and even becoming more selective about how you spend your time are a few keys to creating balance.

To start with — we’re not machines or robots, and we have to stop thinking of ourselves in this manner. We’re called “human beings” (and not “human doings”) for a reason. So, I encourage people to start with this mindset, and then create habits and behaviors that support this perspective.

For example, instead of pushing yourself to work until exhaustion (because you’ve been conditioned to believe that’s admirable), start giving yourself periodic breaks throughout the day. What you’ll end up finding is that you feel more energized, clear-headed, and able to focus better. It’s been proven that taking breaks also can help you problem-solve better (as it enables you to “see the bigger picture” more easily), and can spur creativity and inspiration.

Remember — business is a marathon, not a sprint. So, pace yourself accordingly!

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Entrepreneur.com recently published an article I wrote titled “3 Ways to Use Authenticity to Build Customer Loyalty”, which elaborated on these important topics.

Relative to building trust, credibility, and authority, I recommend that businesses seek to engender trust from customers, create deeper connections, and evoke a sense of humanity. When customers get a better sense of the types of people who run a company, they begin to trust them more. Whether the message is coming from a brand founder or a social media marketing team, one of the keys to engendering trust amongst your customer base is to be open, honest, and transparent with them. Express your values, show your integrity, and share your beliefs in a way that reflects your brand identity.

Another way to use authenticity in your marketing approach is to think about the human-to-human interaction. Whenever your brand launches a marketing campaign, posts on social media, or engages with customers online, focus on creating deeper connections with them. They want to know that you care about their needs, are listening to their complaints and value their feedback.

Finally, when you focus on authenticity as a core part of your marketing efforts, you evoke a sense of humanity. Whether your company donates funds to charities or actively supports worthy causes, brands that show care for humanity often go further in the eyes of consumers than those that are only profit-oriented. A perfect example of this is TOMS, the shoe brand that has earned strong brand loyalty through its philanthropic business model. Authenticity has become one of the most important aspects to incorporate into any marketing and communication strategy. The more effectively that you can connect with, listen to, and relate to your customer base, the more loyal they’ll be. And, that, we know — is one of the keys to a lasting business.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Customers have become savvier, sassier, and more vocal about what they expect (and often demand) from brands these days. This means the power has shifted to give customers a louder voice (which can either be an asset or a liability to you, depending on what they’re saying about your brand). That’s why it’s essential for brands to think about how they’ll go about building trust, credibility, and authority in the eyes of their customers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Every founder or business owner is different, based on their talents, knowledge, and experience level. Some are great at sales, whereas others might be best-suited for the accounting side of the business. Everyone is different. But if there’s one area that I often see small business owners, founders, and entrepreneurs struggle with — it’s knowing how to create an effective branding and marketing strategy.

The truth is — most people who own or run a business understand how to handle the day-to-day operation of their company. But, they often lack the knowledge needed to create a strong brand identity or run online marketing campaigns. In my opinion, having this fundamental know-how is exactly what will help you scale and grow your company much faster.

When you know how to create a powerful brand identity, develop an intelligent branding and marketing strategy, and can utilize all of the online tools that save you time, money, and energy doing all of this — you’re one step closer to becoming successful.

That’s why I launched Inspiring Brands Academy — to teach business owners everything they need to know about digital branding and marketing. Essentially, within just a few short weeks, my students learn my step-by-step roadmap to digital branding success. I’ve turned 10+ years of knowledge and experience into a 10-week course. It’s truly an accelerator program!

One of my students, Heidi Simon (a Marketing & International Business Student) says,

“Inspiring Brands Academy is an in-depth, effective toolbox for managing your brand. I consistently looked forward to learning the new content and speaking with Christina each week, as it always made me motivated and prepared to take action. A business idea combined with Inspiring Brands Academy is an unstoppable team!”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Just like life has its ups-and-downs, so does a business. One day you’re signing a deal with a new chain customer and jumping for joy, and the next day, you’re facing a supply chain disruption (like the recent container shipping delays and pandemic-related lockdowns).

After 20-years in business, I finally stopped worrying. My mindset now is “faith over fear”, plus I’ve implemented a mental and physical routine that helps to keep me grounded. I realized a while ago that all the stress from reacting to circumstances was wreaking havoc on my mental, emotional, and physical well-being. So, I changed my mindset and my lifestyle. Now, handling business is much easier for me, no matter what’s going on, as I use mindfulness techniques.

As a lifestyle blogger, a topic I love writing about is mindfulness. I’ve interviewed Psychologists, Therapists, and Life Coaches about the subject, and often share their expert advice in my articles.

While it’d be wonderful to live a blissful, stress-free business life everyday, that’s idealistic. From handling responsibilities and tackling to-do lists to dealing with unexpected situations that spike our anxiety levels, learning how to reduce stress is the most important step we can take.

Here’s my 6-step strategy for handling the ups-and-downs of business (and life):

Be mindful: People get caught up with emotional reactions and end up having meltdowns, breakdowns, or temper tantrums. They forgot to realize that they have the power to set intentions, be mindful of their reactions, and even reprogram their thought patterns. Learning how to calm down and get centered will help you manage your thoughts and feelings, which is the foundation for staying grounded (no matter what circumstances pop up). Meditate: We’ve often heard that daily meditation not only helps to reduce stress, but it also boosts creativity, helps us stay healthier (as it lowers anxiety in our bodies), and enables us to make wiser decisions (since we’re more clear-headed). But meditating is sometimes more difficult than it sounds. Since our brains were wired to constantly be churning out thoughts, it often feels like we have internal chatter that won’t ever quiet down. That’s why a daily meditation practice can help you clear your mind and get centered. Whether you use a guided meditation app, or just close your eyes and do deep breathing for 10 minutes, meditation can help you reduce stress. Spend time in nature: Whether you enjoy hiking or mountain biking, spending time in nature (even if it’s just for 20 minutes a day) can help reduce stress. Breathing fresh air, taking in your surroundings, and getting connected with nature helps you get centered and feel less anxiety and tension. If you live in a city, just heading to a nearby park can help you relax and feel more peaceful. Get organized: One of the most common stress-inducers is work. From urgent deadlines to a mounting pile of paperwork, getting organized helps you reduce stress at work, while enabling you to be more productive. Take a few extra minutes each morning to come up with a to-do list that day, prioritizing the important projects first. This will help you feel more capable and on top of your job, resulting in less stress and worry. Get quality sleep: While some people pride themselves on getting by with just a few hours of shut-eye, studies have proven that a deep sleep (for 7 or 8 hours) is essential for our bodies and minds. Not only is sleep a restorative time for our bodies (to heal and produce healthy cells), it’s also one of the easiest ways to reduce stress and feel more energized naturally. At least 30 minutes before bed, turn-off all cell phones, computers, and televisions (as these are stimulating for the brain). Create a daily bedtime ritual that lulls you off to sleep. That could include turning on soft music before bed, reading a relaxing book, or simply doing deep-breathing before bed. Exercise: Since our bodies often react to our emotional states, we frequently feel back tension or tight muscles. To alleviate physical stress, doing daily yoga or stretching exercises not only helps our bodies feel better, it also helps to reduce stress in our minds as well. Our focused attention on stretching (combined with deep breathing) brings about a sense of peace and total wellness that boosts our emotional state and relaxes our bodies.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I love to celebrate everything good — from the small wins to the big wins. This is what keeps me motivated each day to succeed and move forward with enthusiasm. But, yeah — the peaks are always more fun than the valleys, so a “high-high” is an especially exciting day!

Anytime I find out that a big brand (that I have been pitching) wants to work with our company, I get really excited. So much so that I literally jump for joy! I jokingly say that I’m a 5-year old who’s mastered the art of adulting, so for those who know me well — they’ve seen my enthusiasm in full force. I tend to act as excited as a kid on Christmas morning!

And, this just happened again last week — a major chain I’ve been in talks with sent me new vendor agreements. Let’s just say it was a joyful day in the office when that email came in!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

While I’ve had a lot of amazing highs and exciting moments, I’ve experienced many low points during the course of my business experience too. From facing two recessions, a global helium shortage (that affected my family’s balloon business), a pandemic, global supply chain issues, and more — there’ve been countless issues to deal with. But, that’s where my mantra “faith over fear” really has come in handy.

As I believe in the power of our minds, I use a re-phrasing technique to help my mind better handle unwanted situations. Instead of referring to unwanted circumstances as “problems”, I now call them “issues”. I do my best to remove emotional attachment to undesirable situations that have to be dealt with. I’ve become rather matter-of-fact about “lows”, and intentionally so.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Like I said — life (and business) has its ups-and-downs. That’s a fact. So, the best thing we can do is learn how to manage our mindset, our thoughts, and our emotional reactions. When we get centered and clear-headed, that’s when great ideas and creative solutions pop up. In truth — when was the last time that fear or anxiety ever came up with a good idea? Never! So, stop worrying, take a deep breath, and remind yourself that you have the power to handle this.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

To successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of entrepreneurship, here are 5 tips:

Keep things in perspective. Instead of allowing yourself to react to every circumstance, do your best to maintain a grounded state of being. Oftentimes our brains go into overdrive when we’re faced with stressful situations (due to the “fight or flight” instinctual response). But, that’s why it’s essential to rise above this natural reaction, so that you stay centered. I always remind myself (when I’m faced with a challenging situation) that “no one is dying” as a result of the issue. Unless you’re an ER doctor, most situations aren’t “life or death”. So, that’s an easy way to help your mind calm down more. Just breathe. Breathing deeply in a slow and steady manner helps to regulate the parasympathetic nervous system which in turn calms down the body. This will enable you to more easily manage your emotional and physical anxiety, no matter what situations arise. Take a break. For example, if you just received a disturbing email from a frustrated customer or irritable colleague, instead of firing back a quick response, take a break. Go for a brief walk around the block, have a relaxing cup of tea, or listen to a soothing meditation app for 10-minutes. Taking a break will help you calm down, and can encourage you to think more methodically about how to best respond. By controlling your reactions, you’ll end up creating better results. As my Dad (a serial entrepreneur) always says, “Sometimes we have to slow down before we speed up”. Let go of the need to be in control. As humans, our desire to control everything is natural. However, there are so many circumstances that are simply out of our control. From other people’s responses to unexpected situations, there are so many things we cannot control. In truth — the only thing we can control is our response. So, in stressful times, recite the Serenity prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.” Practice patience. We often want success to happen immediately, but even the companies that achieve “overnight success” usually went through years of ups-and-downs before reaching that inevitable peak. So, the more you can practice the art of patience and simply enjoy the process (instead of fixating on the outcome), the easier the whole experience of business will become.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

In my opinion, resilience is the ability to keep moving forward. No matter what circumstances we encounter, we need to remind ourselves that we are stronger, smarter, and more capable than we know. When we believe in our ability to figure things out, to persevere through difficult moments, and to trust the Universe, everything works out in our favor (even if it doesn’t seem like it in the current moment).

I believe the biggest trait that sets resilient people apart is their inner power. They have confidence in their knowledge, talents, skills, and experience. They trust themselves to make wise decisions. And most importantly — they have a mindset that is stronger than their doubts or fears. I also think that having an optimistic outlook is one of the best traits to cultivate, as it helps you stay hopeful about the future, while giving you the strength to get through tough times.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

In the early years of my career, I had to learn sales and marketing. I was tasked with the responsibility of pitching our family’s product line (balloons and accessories) to buyers at large chains by making cold calls. Let’s just say I heard more “No’s” than I can count. It wasn’t fun, but I learned a lot of valuable lessons.

I’ll never forget the day that I made a call to a buyer named Mary (who was based in a city called Pleasant Prairie). Just based on her name and city, I thought she’d be the “easy” call for the day. Boy was I wrong! She was so mean, I got off the phone and started crying.

Right then and there, I decided to no longer take things personally. I realized that her reaction had nothing to do with me. For all I know, she could have personal issues or other stressors in her life that made her react in a grumpy manner. What this situation taught me is that you’ll never really know what someone is dealing with, so don’t assume their reaction is about you.

I love the quote: “If you knew everything about everyone, you’d forgive everyone for everything.”

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I’m an eternal optimist, so I always believe that things will get better. Plus, I’ve learned how to use mindfulness techniques (such as affirmations and visualizations) to stay positive.

Since life isn’t always as easy as we’d want it to be, when we choose to have an optimistic outlook, this perspective can help us more easily overcome challenges. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that circumstances can change in an instant, life isn’t predictable, and change is always imminent. That’s why it’s up to us to be mindful of our reactions, to choose to be optimistic, and to look for the silver linings.

Being an optimist doesn’t mean that you ignore the reality of situations. In truth, it’s a mindset that can simply help you cope with the pressures and stress that come with challenges better than a pessimistic outlook can. As stated in an NBC News article, “Science shows that those with an optimistic outlook have better cardiovascular health and a stronger immune system, earn a higher income, and have more successful relationships.”

The article continues by sharing a quote from Leah Weiss, Ph.D., a Stanford professor specializing in mindfulness in the workplace. She says, “Some people are optimistic by nature, but many of us learn optimism as well. Anyone can learn to be optimistic — the trick is to find purpose in work and life. When we work with purpose or live with purpose, we feel more fulfilled and better equipped to see the glass ‘half full.’

The best place to start to change is to evaluate where you already are. If your mind has been clouded with negativity, fear, worry, or cynicism, use that as your starting point. As the saying goes, “when you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.” By recognizing your existing mental patterns, it can help you dissolve the power that these negative thoughts have over you, which can help you gain a more optimistic perspective.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that a company’s culture starts with the top management. When the leaders in charge set a positive tone, cultivate a friendly and cooperative work environment, and encourage everyone to be their best selves, the whole company (and even their customers, clients, business partners, etc.) benefits.

That’s why it’s so important for everyone (especially the leaders of a business) to be mindful about their interactions, attitudes, and belief systems. They are influencing others, either positively or negatively, depending on how they think and interact with others.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Since I was a teenager, one of my favorite quotes by Mae West was “If you want to stand out, don’t be different, be outstanding”. It’s always inspired me to be my best — in life and in business.

How can our readers further follow you online?

