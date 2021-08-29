Justin Marcucci Of Endava: “Data is the fuel of the digital future”

Most businesses fail to capture, analyze, and leverage all the data their products generate. In the digital future, businesses will need to have flexible and immediate access to all their user data and build products that use that data to hyper-personalize their customer experiences — not just displaying a user’s preferences, but making contextually accurate decisions on their behalf.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Marcucci, Chief Digital Officer of Endava.

As Chief Digital Officer, Justin is responsible for leading Endava’s global digital practice, both from a client engagement and digital delivery capacity. The digital philosophy Justin has instilled within the organization focuses on enabling businesses to dramatically improve the experiences of their users through the introduction of technology, while giving them the strategy, data, and insight to evolve and succeed as the overall market landscape changes.

Prior to Endava, Justin was the founder and CEO of Nickelfish, a US based digital agency which provided transformative digital services to global clients such as American Express, eBay, and BMW. Nickelfish joined the Endava Group in 2015 and now anchors the digital arm of Endava’s global organization. Bringing over 18 years of practical knowledge in the digital arena, Justin’s past experiences leading Product, Business Development, and User Experience organizations for both AT&T Interactive and Sony Electronics, along with his current role, have helped strategically transform businesses across all industries, worldwide.

Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I came from a very creative family. While I primarily studied painting and illustration for my fine arts degree, I moved into digital art to begin my career. Starting as a graphic designer at a dot com start up, I went on to learn HTML and joined Sony Electronics as a web designer. I found myself starting to focus more on interaction-based design, and beginning to build the foundation of my product and design mind-set. I like to think that I worked in user experience before it was officially called “user experience.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

While at Sony, I was tasked with building an interface to help sell high-end apartments as an adjacent project for Sony’s high-end, in-home technology brand. The interface I built was so unnecessarily technically complex, not a single customer was able to efficiently move around the website. I had built the interface with the intention of impressing other designers, people who would appreciate the design and interface as an art form, rather than designing the interface for the user.

As a leader now, I try to teach the team that it’s important to understand the user’s perspective — the product designer’s preferences do not matter. Product and experience design are solely about the user and developing a strong sense of empathy for their point of view is critical to ensure successful experiences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I worked for AT&T after Sony, and met a gentleman named David Krantz. I worked for David in a number of roles, deep within his Marketing and Product Management organization, and then again in his product team when he ran AT&T Interactive. Over the course of four to five years, David really took me under his wing and showed me the importance of business integrity, and how essential the relationship component is within both leadership and commercial negotiation. The positive impact his influence had in my professional development can’t be overstated.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) with Will Ferrell. It was the first time that I saw what integrated, environmental augmented reality (AR) could look like, outside of ID bubbles floating above people’s heads. It blew me away and, even today, I give presentations on the film. The creativity in the display of that data forced me to think about interactive experiences in a completely new way.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Endava’s purpose is to reimagine the relationship between people and technology. Using technology as a tool, we aim to combine technical skills with the creativity of the human condition in order to build, innovate and completely change the relationships people have with technology.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Some of our newer, more exciting projects, right now, have to do with augmented reality (AR) and real-world application. Some of the work is focused on interactions between sensors and reality. Other work is focused on building an experience within a work environment that brings together the use of AR, voice recognition within automation, and more. We work with companies, big and small to bring these new technology uses to life. The work we are doing changes the relationship we have with the world around us, providing the ability to process and learn information about products, and absorb information in visual fields without having to do tactical things.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is a term that has been around for a while with different perceptions of what it means or looks like. The assumption behind a transformation is that there is a desired end state you’re going to get to; someplace you will arrive and once you get there you check it off your list as complete.

At Endava, we think that really isn’t the case. Today we are talking more with customers about digital acceleration.

User expectations, technology and the market are changing so rapidly that there is no defined end state for digital and, in fact, it is just the start of a wider digital movement and is something that has to be ongoing.

Digital is the foundation for companies looking to transform their business. Embracing digital tools, envisioning a more digitally capable future, and executing on change factors — these are the things that we think are driving change in businesses.

On a practical level, digital transformation is the first stop towards change — and our focus is to help companies accelerate that change — and, as the world comes out from under the restrictions of the pandemic period, there is more and more emphasis on urgency around digital — hence our use of the term acceleration. Businesses generally know what they are doing, they know what they want to achieve, but they generally struggle with how to go about achieving it. To achieve an accelerated approach to digital, we at Endava are counseling organizations to think about the process in a series of smaller steps, and more practical deliverables — focusing on initially building new digital business capabilities, which together allow for the creation of new digital process, and collectively allows business to develop and mature new digital business lines.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Acceleration?

There isn’t a specific company type that would benefit from embracing a digital journey over another. We live in a hyper digital world, at this point, if you aren’t thinking about how your business can exist and thrive in an almost entirely digital context, you’ll soon be left behind.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Acceleration. In your experience, how has Digital Acceleration helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

When customers come to Endava, it is for our practical approach to digital acceleration. Often, customers looking to begin their digital journey are bombarded by vendors, presenting flashy presentations with large multi-million-dollar investment figures necessary for success. These presentations are vague, and don’t break down the specifics of the business journey. And too often, the projects are simply too large for the organization’s leaders and employees to consume. Endava’s approach to digital acceleration breaks it down into three, easy to understand stages:

First stage — we are building new business capabilities with technology to make data, systems, and capabilities with technology more accessible. These are little pieces of functionality, interoperability of systems, access to data, etc.

Second stage — if you create enough business capability, you can begin thinking about new products and experiences, which previously were not possible within your technology estate.

Third stage — with a new integrated set of product and digital experiences in the market, paired with an evolved digital relationship with your customers, businesses have the opportunity to test and explore new business models, a flexibility required to ensure long term viability and success.

The move to a more digital business is like a climbing a set of stairs: you can’t just jump the entire distance between the first floor and the second, you have to build a series of smaller steps between floors and gradually climb in stages. The process by which you digitize a business needs to reflect that same approach of achieveable incremental improvements — putting in place smaller components from a technology and experience standpoint that allow you to make that larger climb.

Netflix is an outstanding example of an organization that used digitization to change and evolve their business model over the course of the last 5–10 years. They moved from mailing physical media back and forth with customers, to building content streaming capabilities which dramatically increased the speed and scale of their growth, inevitably allowing them to have the financial means to invest in becoming a content producer of their own.

Has integrating the move to digital been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Over the past two decades, companies have increasingly used new web, cloud, and mobile technologies to address business challenges and realize new business opportunities. The recent pandemic turned this digital business wave into a tsunami, as organizations scrambled to create new digital properties to address supply chain management, customer relationship, employee communications, and other urgent business problems because the pandemic meant they had to.

As these companies accelerated the use of digital to address their pandemic-related business problems practically overnight, many came to a realization: the quick, discreet, and iterative, do it or die approach they took to digital initiatives during the pandemic succeeded in addressing their immediate pandemic business challenges, even if these initiatives now needed further refinement. Meanwhile, the transformation approach recommended by outside advisors before the pandemic — sweeping, multi-million-dollar, multi-month digital initiatives with overly ambitious (if vague) end states — more often than not did not deliver them the results they expected, and often ended in disappointment.

The problem with a sweeping digital transformation approach is that it often creates a “chasm of accountability” — those who develop the ambitious strategy are not responsible for (and do not realize the complexity involved in) the nuts-and-bolts execution of it. They call for more change than a company’s employees can consume at once. They don’t account for the digital technologies companies are currently using, nor provide a smooth migration path to newer, better technologies. Perhaps most importantly, they fail to acknowledge that most companies have already started their digital journey — and that what they need to do is course-correct and accelerate this journey, rather than begin them again, heading in an entirely different direction.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Acceleration To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Recognize you aren’t starting from scratch: Most businesses are already at least partially digital, with an existing set of digital properties, mobile platforms, and web apps. However, these properties are often built on older technologies or aging infrastructure and need an architectural overhaul if they are to work with the rest of the organization’s technologies. But realizing you aren’t starting from scratch helps you realize exactly where you are and how to plan accordingly. Break down your digital efforts into small efforts: To move quickly — to accelerate organization leaders need to break down and have a clear understanding of where they want to go. When looking at companies who have done this well, their leaders have:

Researched, documented, and defined an overall strategy for the next stage of their digital journey.

Built a digital product and platform delivery plan to execute against this strategy.

Created cultures of change, frameworks of repeatable delivery.

Enabled bullet-proof infrastructure that allows them to execute on this strategy, as well as strategies for the next stage of their digital future.

3. Embrace continuous change: There is no finish line a business crosses when it comes to digital acceleration. While the word transformation implies a clear and finite ending, companies’ digital journeys never end. Even if a business achieves the digital state it intended, soon new technologies are introduced, business conditions change, competitors catch up, and a new digital state is required. While a business can celebrate its digital accomplishments and successes, there is always another step forward they need to make in their digital journey, and the game clock never sounds.

4. Data is the fuel of the digital future. Most businesses fail to capture, analyze, and leverage all the data their products generate. In the digital future, businesses will need to have flexible and immediate access to all their user data and build products that use that data to hyper-personalize their customer experiences — not just displaying a user’s preferences, but making contextually accurate decisions on their behalf.

5. Put the User at the center of all your decision making. Build experiences that provide more value to your users. The goal of any digital product should not be ‘usage’, but instead the successful completion of whatever task or action it provides for its users. If you can build a product contextually smart enough to allow for the completion of that task without any active user participation, then you have reached digital product nirvana. That’s what we should be shooting for as an industry.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Learn to exist in an environment of continuous change and ongoing iterative improvement. Pilot and test new products, processes, and approaches, and make small incremental improvements on a regular basis. Don’t be afraid to throw out things that aren’t working, learn from it and apply it to the next idea.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not really a quote, but it’s something I’ve always said, “Live your life so every day you are a little bit scared about something.” Without that little bit of fear, you’ll never challenge yourself to grow, you’ll never know what you are truly capable of, you’ll never take the risks necessary to learn where your limits actually exist.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can follow me on LinkedIn and check out more of Endava’s work at our website.

