Shane Pliska of Planterra Corporation: “Every family member must understand that regardless of their role or title, they are representatives of the family and the business”

Every family member must understand that regardless of their role or title, they are representatives of the family and the business. This comes with higher responsibilities and the understanding they have a perceived power because of the family relation.

As a part of our series about 5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shane Pliska.

Shane Pliska leads the Planterra Conservatory, an award-winning botanical garden wedding and event venue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. He oversees the entire team at Planterra and is also a noted speaker and expert in biophilia, the affinity to associate with the natural world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Early in my career, before I decided to join my family’s business, I was like many fresh college graduates, considering a few options. I was mainly charting a path towards a corporate career or heading to law school. A close friend advised that I reflect on what he called the “10-year test,” meaning if I were to earnestly work hard to build a career over the next 10 years, what kind of outcome could I expect at the end of a decade? I had reasonable confidence that I’d be successful, but what does success look like in those scenarios after a 10-year investment?

At the time I was living in Los Angeles and working as a low-level assistant in the film industry. I had exposure to many senior executives and successful people, but when I honestly asked myself, “Do I want any of their jobs in 10 years?”, I felt a resounding, “No, I didn’t.”

At the same time, I’ve always had entrepreneurial instincts. I had never intended to go into the family business, but I had a realistic conversation with my dad on the future of the company he and my mom had built. When I did the 10-year test in a family business scenario, the reality hit home. They weren’t going to get younger. That’s when I decided to go all in and take the entrepreneurial route, and I am thankful for being in the position to make that call.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

Planterra is now led by the second-generation. I am the president of the company and oversee all of the businesses. My brother, Zach, is the vice president, overseeing horticultural operations. My mom and dad have an advisory role, but they are no longer involved in day-to-day operations. Having them give-up a physical office was a big deal, but they’re really enjoying their semi-retirement because they have confidence in me and my brother.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

Well, my dad is a spitting image of Jonathan Goldsmith, who previously played “The Most Interesting Man in the World” in the Dos Equis advertisements, so we’ve had a lot of fun with that along the way.

But to answer your question, I am involved in a company that always keeps me on my toes and is never boring. Our interior landscape company works with prestigious architects, major corporate brands, and interesting “pet” projects of noteworthy personalities. For me personally, this ranges from installing a garden experience for Joel Robuchon’s first restaurant in the U.S. to sourcing rare plants for Queen Elizabeth’s official residence in Ottawa.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

About 15 years ago, I was an early innovator on living walls. I made a mistake and, as a result, my crew accidentally flooded a coat closet on a riverboat casino. Thankfully, it was only a closet, and it was summer so there weren’t any coats — just a soggy carpet that needed a steam cleaning anyway.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There is no other company like Planterra. We are experts in the specialty of interior landscaping. Our own private botanical gardens, the Planterra Conservatory, is one of the premier wedding and event venues in the nation, delivering an unparalleled tailored experience.

The stories that stand-out the most share the common thread of going the extra mile to deliver customer service. Recently, we painted white roses “nude” when flooding in Ecuador destroyed the supply chain for that particular color. I’ve even re-named a specification of English ivy as “French ivy” to please a French designer and contracted with a flower breeder to name a new flower hybrid after a very special client.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes. We’ve become a leader in design-build projects for indoor healing gardens for hospitals–and have several in the design process.

Also, by popular demand, we’ve just made our Planterra Palm Cake recipe available publicly, and it’s been a massive hit with clients and foodies around the country. You may get the recipe and a “how-to” video at https://planterraevents.com/blog/making-palm-cakesnbsp-home-cooks-test-the-recipe-from-planterras-food-and-beverage-team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are more people who helped shape me into the leader I am today than I can mention in this interview. I was fortunate to have some excellent friends, advisors, and mentors along the way. My former lawyer, Erik Stone, who is now a county judge in northern Michigan, was instrumental in helping me shape my business acumen.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Beyond being a good leader for my employees and taking care of them and my family, I see my contribution as creating and delivering beauty to people’s lives. My job is to be behind the scenes support for memorable life moments and experiences.

When I have a bad day and I’m feeling down, I look for wedding videos on YouTube shot at Planterra. It warms my heart to seeing couples get married and celebrating their love with the Planterra experience. I have gratitude that people enjoy what I created with my team.

How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

This is an interesting question because at this point, I consider more people than actual relatives to be part of the family. Blood relations aside, I’d say that a family business is an institution with purpose, meaning, tradition, and lifestyle. There is an assumed longevity when you refer to a business as a family business — and the longevity is largely because when times get tough, family members step-up to ensure its existence continues. Stepping-up is doing things that a numbers-only investor would never do.

The oldest family businesses not only survive family succession from one generation to the next, but also survive outside factors that the family or business has no control over, like recessions, wars, population migrations, and pandemics.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family-owned businesses have?

A family business takes the long view in a short-sighted world. For the members of a family business, it’s more than a job, more than a business — it is an identity.

In contrast, corporate executives act as hired guns with a 5-year horizon focusing on cashing out a big payday. For big corporations, it seems the shorter the tenure of a CEO, the shorter the life span of the company’s independence or existence.

What are the unique drawbacks or blind spots that family-owned businesses have?

We tend to be very loyal and that can be a fault. A blind spot can develop when the company outgrows the capabilities of the family’s management team (both family and non-family members).

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend avoiding those errors?

Situations where there are 50/50 control splits or co-CEOs are always a big mistake. I have seen scenarios where well-intended efforts for fairness or equality among siblings or cousins go terribly wrong, and that’s because family businesses are by nature not democratic or fair. They don’t operate well with dueling visions, committees or councils.

A family business only thrives with an entrepreneur at the helm with the power to be entrepreneurial.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

1. Have a clear separation between business matters and family matters.

2. Don’t expose employees to the family’s dirty laundry. Keep disputes behind closed doors.

3. Don’t undermine company policy by allowing family members to break the rules or making rules applicable to everyone except for family members.

4. Every family member must understand that regardless of their role or title, they are representatives of the family and the business. This comes with higher responsibilities and the understanding they have a perceived power because of the family relation.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

A leader is someone you can trust to make decisions. Without trust, you don’t have leadership; you have task management or worse, task enforcement.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Here is my Top 5 list

1. Maintain the long view.

2. Refresh and recalibrate on 10-year and 20-year cycles.

3. If a family member has the ambition and desire for a leadership role, don’t delay it. In fact, have them begin and learn as soon as possible.

4. Have a cash reserve to weather the next crisis. Maintain lines of credit, banking relationships and keep books in good order.

5. Keep business separate from personal family matters.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Living well is the best revenge.”

This is what I say to myself while stuck in a traffic jam or on the phone with a customer service rep for an airline or insurance company.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Ian Schrager. I’d enjoy talking with him about interior design trends and design-driven entrepreneurship.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Everything I do is part of a core value to get people closer to nature. This is part of the concept known as Biophilia, a recognition that we as humans are the most happy and comfortable when connected to nature.

Everything that Planterra does is related to a nature-centric experience — from something as simple as delivering plants in offices to hosting weddings in our botanical conservatory in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.