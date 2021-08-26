Maxim Azarov of Novakid: “Use your talent as an innovator responsibly”

Use your talent as an innovator responsibly. Have the right intent when creating and developing the product — don’t drive your invention based solely on its economic or self-serving advantages.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maxim Azarov.

Maxim Azarov is the co-founder and CEO of Novakid, an online English as a Second Language learning platform reinventing the way children around the world, ages 4–12, learn English. A resident of Moscow, Russia, Max has spent most of his adult life traveling between Russia and the US building a successful career in IT product management and software development, working for LG Electronics, Google, Cyber Vision, and Digital 5, before founding Novakid in 2017. He holds his undergraduate degree from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and MBA from the University of Massachusetts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was born and raised in a small town in Latvia, before moving to Russia to get my undergraduate at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, where I received a degree in mathematics and physics. Then, I went on to earn my MBA in the US, from the University of Massachusetts, and from there, built a successful career in IT product management and software development.

During that time, I frequently traveled between Russia and the US working for well-known tech companies, such as Google, LG Electronics, and Cyber Vision, before launching my first technology startup in 2013 — Cloudike, based in San Francisco. Cloudike delivers a white-label solution for mobile carriers and OEMs to offer a Personal Cloud Storage service to their customers.

Throughout my journey, learning English has always been a struggle for me, so I decided to leave my first startup in 2017 to apply my expertise in technology with my passion for helping my own kids and others around the world master English, without the challenges I faced. That’s how the idea of Novakid was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Actually, the most interesting story is happening right now in the market. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, negative for most areas of the economy and public life, has made the long-awaited positive revolution in education. New learning tools, digitalization, flexibility and accessibility took education to a whole new level.

New governmental regulations in the Chinese EdTech sector (the largest in the world) now drastically limit for-profit tutoring and restrict foreign investment in this sector. This is a huge shift that is also influencing the global market and shaping investors’ expectations.

Recent Series C investment round of GoStudent and successful IPO of Duolingo, alongside many other cases — 10B dollars of VC funding in 568 rounds in just the first half of 2021, demonstrate the growth of the EdTech market and investors’ interest in this sector. The current time is extremely dynamic and rich for events, and it is full of opportunities for a founder of an online learning platform.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents and my wife provided me with unlimited support in my previous ventures. And my wife gave me three beautiful kids, who we decided to bring up bilingual and that’s why I came up with the idea of my current venture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the quote by Walt Disney: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Leaving behind a steady paycheck and secure career to launch my entrepreneurial vision was quite scary, especially with children to support. But, I truly believe in what I am creating, which gives me the courage everyday to make my entrepreneurial dream a reality — so far it is paying off!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience: Raising capital for my startup, particularly early-on, was fraught with rejection and some investors questioning the validity or long-term viability of my business concept. It took a great deal of resilience to stay focused on building my venture with the belief that what I was creating was truly special. This resilience is what allows me to continue the fight of entrepreneurship every day.

Empathy: When you’re so focused on building a startup, you need to see things from all perspectives, not just your own. It’s easy to fall into that trap, but having empathy for others and what is driving them is essential to creating consensus. For example, when pitching to potential investors, there’s a huge gap — you are the entrepreneur, deeply immersed in your business, while your listeners are finance folks, with a very superficial understanding of how your business works. You have to bridge this gap to give them enough confidence to invest and this can only be done by empathizing with your audience, thinking like your listener and crafting your message in such a way that it will be actually heard and properly appreciated.

Gratitude: Practicing gratitude is part of my daily routine. Especially when things don’t turn out the way you expect them to, it’s important to have a healthy perspective on life’s shortcomings. When my first startup failed, it was really scary. But I would remind myself everyday of all the wonderful blessings in my life, which helped me persevere through falling down and allowing me to get back up again to do bigger and better things.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

Globally, there are more than 1.7 billion non-native English learners who face challenges in becoming fluent in this universal language. Confusing spelling, pronunciation and grammar rules, not enough interaction with native English speakers, lack of consistent access to ESL education, as well as time constraints, are just a few of the many reasons why achieving English fluency is so challenging. Having faced these same struggles personally, I realized there was a need to change the way ESL children learn English by making it more engaging, effective, fun, and accessible. The ability to master the English language from an early age is critical to achieving a path of greater success and fulfillment, socially, emotionally, academically and professionally.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Novakid’s online education platform emphasizes personalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted data extraction and analysis to cater to the unique needs of our students. It also incorporates gamification to make lessons fun, interactive and challenging for learners. Using a data-driven curriculum, the platform is able to gather detailed data on each student’s level of achievement and learning styles to create individualized curriculums that are far more effective than standard, one-size-fits-all-type teaching methods. Also, by making ESL education accessible beyond the boundaries of the traditional classroom, children can tap into Novakid’s platform to learn English from anywhere, anytime, accelerating their ability to master the English language.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My kids are my biggest inspiration. It was very difficult to find a strong English tutor for my older son, and at the same time it got me thinking about my childhood when learning English was a boring and ineffective routine. Finally after meeting Amy Krolevetskaya, who became my son’s teacher, I realized that with her professional approach and my partner’s IT knowledge we can create something bigger that would help not only my kids, but also all kids who are struggling with learning English, so that they don’t have to face the same challenges.

How do you think this might change the world?

Novakid is a game-changer because it makes learning English fun, interactive and engaging by meeting the needs and challenges of each individual student. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as AI and gamification, we’re able to deliver a truly innovative platform that ensures the fastest and most effective path to English fluency. Catering specifically to early ESL learners, we are helping to forge the brightest future possible for billions of non-native English speakers around the world.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I think that any technology or innovation comes with great responsibility. In the case of our platform, the biggest potential drawback is ensuring that it doesn’t replace the need for real, human interaction in live classroom settings. Novakid is designed to augment and enhance in-classroom education for ESL children, not to replace it. Novakid also connects children to real, live, certified English instructors, so the learning process happens in real-time, not via recorded lessons.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Use modern technology to create a service or product that meets an underserved need in the community. Think about the technology used for a given product in terms of its accessibility and being affordable to all, user-friendliness and practical application. Make the product easy to use, rather than creating something based on the intent of the concept itself. Use your talent as an innovator responsibly. Have the right intent when creating and developing the product — don’t drive your invention based solely on its economic or self-serving advantages. Challenge yourself to create a way to help others expand the use of technology for their own good.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We all have a choice and an opportunity to use our skills, talents and passions to make the world a better place. Choosing to make a positive impact helps us reach the ultimate purpose and fulfillment. By doing your part to make a lasting, positive impact on the environment or society, you are choosing a life of happiness and meaning that will have a long-lasting positive impact on generations to follow.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bill Gates — Not only is he one of the world’s most successful technologists and business leaders in history, but also he is an incredible philanthropist who uses his wealth and power to make the world a better place. I would love to sit down with him to learn about what drives him and why making the world a better place is such an important part of his ethos, even though he could simply keep all of his success for himself.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn more about Novakid on our website here, and follow us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

You can also connect with me on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.