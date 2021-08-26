Mrudul Shah of Technostacks Infotech: “A digital funding platform that brings entrepreneurs closer to microfinancing banking institutions”

We have collaborated and assisted in designing and building IoT products. These devices allow consumers to sanitize everyday items, including electronic ones, thus keeping them safe, especially during the pandemic. The logistics solution created by us allows efficient tracking of shipment deliveries through the last mile. A digital funding platform that brings entrepreneurs closer to microfinancing banking institutions.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mrudul Shah.

Mrudul Shah, CTO Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd., is passionate about helping startups and enterprises to achieve their IT business goals. He loves assisting in designing tailor-made tech solutions that involve IoT, Mobile & Web solutions, AR/VR, and blockchain. His inquisitive nature and the urge to build solutions that help resolve real-life problems sealed his tryst with technology. He is an outstanding leader and a brilliant listener.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Born and raised in a Gujarati family, business acumen came naturally to me with every other person I knew being a business owner. I knew I would eventually start my business, but the only question was which field.

I completed my schooling in Gujarat and then moved to Pune, Maharashtra for my college. I have a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Information Technology. This was the period I realized my deep interest in technology. My other interest was sports. I was reasonably good at Table tennis and represented my state. However, a shoulder injury cut the progress short and now I play it as a hobby.

Engineering college was the place where I learned the importance of connecting and networking. Taking part in college fests, debates, competitions, sports, conferences gave rise to budding leadership qualities. Arranging college sponsorships, selling ideas to total strangers with backed logic and reason was a quality I was good at. And playing sports always brought out the competitive, never give up spirit which was in me right from my childhood.

Further engineering studies gave me the practical knowledge required in day-to-day execution, making me curious about the need for technology for the betterment of the world. After college, I joined an IT firm as a developer. That is when my interest turned into a passion and brought clarity to what I want to pursue in the coming years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After the completion of my engineering, I wanted to pursue my master’s in Software Engineering. Having a job from campus placement, I decided to enroll instead for GRE preparation. I scored decently and got admits to well-known universities.

However, things did not turn out my way as my visa application got rejected thrice. This experience at the start of my career served as a great lesson to understand the need to let go.

It is necessary to have a balance of competitive spirit and the will to let go. As wisely said, failures teach you a lot more than success can.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I started my first job as a developer, I had a college friend as my colleague. We worked in an SME with a staff of about 50 employees. Our boss was more like a teacher/friend rather than someone who would expect you to just slog and work more hours.

The company culture was fantastic where everyone helped each other and worked as a progressive team to meet client deadlines, including the boss.

We were lucky to have a collaborative and healthy work culture and once we were in discussion with our boss. We got stuck on some project and were trying to resolve it.

There while talking to him, his broad mindset amazed us. I remember he said that we should not settle for less but follow our passion and desires, even if we don’t know how to start, just seek it and you shall find your path. This thought lingered in our heads for a long time that day and we went for coffee at our usual place after work.

That’s where we both embarked on our journey that led to the inception of Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. So yes, my boss was one particular person who gave me the push and encouraged us to seek our passion. I would always be in his debt and gratitude.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I came across this book “Shoe Dog” by Phil knight some 3 to 4 years back and enjoyed reading it. It was more like a bible for a budding entrepreneur. One of the life lesson quotes I learned from it was:

“Don’t tell people how to do things, tell them what to do and let them surprise you with their results.” (which was initially quoted by George S. Patton).

So the phrase is self-explanatory & its simplicity intrigued me. To adopt it in real life requires absolute trust, patience, blind belief in the ones around you. It derives a gradual process of cultivation of culture rather than control and dictatorship. The ability to provide space and freedom results in inhibition of fear of failure or ridicule and leads to creative output.

We collaborate, communicate and take opinions from the Technostacks family, as we are fondly known, to create an open mind creative culture. That, in my opinion, is a magic formula for a positive work attitude, growth, and success.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Obsessive attention to every minute detail, a characteristic of excellence: This trait, I swear by, is a sign of excellence and devotion that you have for your work. Meticulous work speaks for itself and is a representation of every smallest detail that is attended to achieve perfection.

2. Positivity and the will to convert obstacles to opportunities: There is an old story that I start with, in the induction of new members joining our team.

There were two sales guys sent to Africa by a Czech shoe manufacturing company to investigate the market potential and share the analysis. The first one reported: “There is no market potential here at all as nobody wears shoes.” The other one reported: “There is a huge market potential here as nobody wears shoes.”

The story itself summarizes the need to be positive, having the right approach and attitude to turn opportunities into innovation and success. One must learn to have a positive mindset.

3. Leadership roles & responsibilities: Being responsible, thinking out of the box, anticipating, planning strategically, being a frontrunner are some important roles of a leader to succeed.

The best example is how we handled Covid 19, something none of us had previously dealt with. However, looking at the effects it had on other regions, our anticipation and planning allowed us to stay one step ahead of the logistical disruption it eventually caused. We were able to have a quick transition to work from home culture and make sure each member of our team was safe at their home before the 1st countrywide lockdown kicked in.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

Our constant aim is to use technology to design digital solutions that help resolve or ease real-life problems. Some of the recent fields where we have made an impact are everyday sanitation, healthcare consultations, shipping, credit financing, automotive care, payroll, and school management.

How do you think your technology can address this?

We have collaborated and assisted in designing and building IoT products. These devices allow consumers to sanitize everyday items, including electronic ones, thus keeping them safe, especially during the pandemic. The logistics solution created by us allows efficient tracking of shipment deliveries through the last mile. A digital funding platform that brings entrepreneurs closer to microfinancing banking institutions.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

While growing up, I came across many day-to-day struggles in all facets of life. As I got introduced to the technology domain, I could clearly understand its potential to change people’s life by disrupting the status quo. This motivated me to take up the challenge and bring positive change to the communities around us.

How do you think this might change the world?

The perennial endeavor is to keep contributing to making the world a better place to live in. One where people can connect, trust and become extended families to help each other.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The potential drawback of technology is the lack of human touch and feel. The use of technology to answer questions using a bot rather than personal communication, makes me wonder about the loss of human emotions and one-on-one discussions. The human trait of speaking, listening, hearing, and understanding one other, is what is special about us and sets us apart.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Foremost is to understand the unmet social needs. The ability to figure out potential technology that fills in the gap to allow smooth functioning of a process and work towards providing the solution.

Secondly, hire the best people to build that solution. Experts in the field who have a deep understanding of technology trends are a must. They must have the same vision and mission, the ability to learn, grow, brainstorm ideas, and come to a solution quickly and efficiently.

Click and use technology development: Today’s generation has the leisure to get everything with the click of a button. So, the need to develop technology that is easy to use, reduced complexities, effortless, and user-friendly UI/UX.

Security, Trust & Transparency: With the digital revolution, everything is going online with no more human interactions. It is difficult to have trust and feel safe. So anything that provides assurance of safety and respect to privacy is in great demand. Thus, it is crucial for us to develop a secure and trustworthy solution for the benefit and security of people.

Finally, resilience and patience to achieve your goals. No matter the setbacks, failures, or initial resistance, it is necessary to have the will to go on until you achieve your goal. It is crucial to inculcate this trait and only that can help change the world.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

To all the young entrepreneurs and people out there, it is important to give meaning to your life by doing what you do best. Giving back, making a positive impact, and making society a better place to live for us and our future generation.

Even a small effort can have a tremendous impact, and even minor acts of kindness can transform lives.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairperson of Tata Group. During the 21 years that he led the Tata Group, revenues and profits grew 50 folds but that is not the primary reason I am a fan. Along with professional acumen, this gem of a person is also the king of hearts. Showcasing empathy and humility, his contributions to society have been phenomenal.

I would love to meet and learn about the mindset required to follow in his footsteps.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrudul-shah-612a1529/?originalSubdomain=in

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.