Emma Lewisham: “Invest time and resources in research and development”

Invest time and resources in research and development. It’s important to have the tenacity to push to find solutions for your business’ challenges and customers’ requests. Also, our industry is so fast-paced, so ensuring you’re at the forefront of scientific developments when it comes to ingredients — keeps your brand ahead of competitors.

Emma Lewisham, New Zealand’s leading luxury beauty brand is making waves in the industry because it embodies a new way of thinking. The seeds of Emma Lewisham’s eponymous brand were sown when she uncovered a product she had been using for her own personal skin concern (hyperpigmentation) contained the ingredient ‘hydroquinone’ that, although effective, was questionable for people’s health and banned in non-prescriptive products in many countries. After three years, and 52 iterations, Emma Lewisham entered the market in 2019 with the cult-status Skin Reset for hyperpigmentation and skin brightening, which is natural, and scientifically proven to outperform the most recognised and luxurious vitamin C and brightening products on the market. Today, Emma Lewisham proudly rivals the most recognised luxury brands in the world while being a global leader towards a circular and carbon positive beauty model. Emma continues to be on a mission to make a meaningful, lasting difference in the beauty industry through innovative thinking, natural, science-backed products and being at the forefront of the circular and carbon positive beauty movement.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Prior to founding Emma Lewisham, I was the sole female senior executive in a global technology company. I thrived in the environment of innovation and found purpose in helping develop and uplift the women in our team and lead a circular technology movement.

My fast-paced life stood suddenly still in 2016, upon losing my mother to cancer. It was a ‘period of pause’ and deep introspection for me, bringing me down to Earth, from where I realised that no one is invincible. Having prioritised work over wellness for ten years, I began to look closely at her health.

Until this point, I hadn’t considered what I used on my skin as something that needed changing. It wasn’t until visiting my doctor to discuss pregnancy and disclosing my new lifestyle, that I was questioned on my skincare routine. I was using a product to combat hyperpigmentation with the active ingredient hydroquinone. My doctor informed me that firstly, our skin is our largest organ and secondly, that this ingredient is controversial for people’s health.

I decided to go down a natural path with my skincare and began searching high and low for 100% natural, scientifically proven skincare — only to find what I wanted, didn’t exist.

I was used to using luxurious, high-tech products and wanted the natural equivalent. I was struck that there seemed to be a need to compromise between having natural formulations and having something that worked.

Seeing this gap in the market, believing in and desiring this product for myself, and genuinely wanting to create something better for people, led me to begin the three year lead up to launching Emma Lewisham.

Today, we have developed a reputation in the market for delivering scientifically validated results that are independently verified to rival the most iconic luxury cosmetic brands in the world. Our skincare is also planet positive — we’re leading a movement towards a circular, carbon positive and transparent industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

For me, I am constantly inspired by our customers. I remember a few months after we first launched Emma Lewisham, and a lovely lady stopped me one morning in my local cafe and she spoke to me about how much our products had already positively changed her skin and given her so much more confidence in herself. She basically reiterated our unique selling proposition to me in person, and I remember at that moment I felt truly confident we were on the right path to create a leading global beauty brand.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We had a tipping point for Emma Lewisham middle of 2020, in the midst of COVID. We didn’t emerge due to a dramatic or a revolutionary event but rather years of preparation to launch, adhering to core tenets, building up in the process, gaining momentum slowly by following our strategies and focussing on the right things day in and day out, and ultimately reaching an inflection point of breakthrough.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Kimberley the co-founder of Emma Lewisham, and I were working together for seven years before we started Emma Lewisham together. One day at work I pitched my ambitious idea and she believed in it and from that day we have been in this together. We stayed in our jobs and for three years worked evenings, nights and every Christmas holiday. Without Kim, Emma Lewisham wouldn’t have launched. She’s also been an incredible sounding board and partner during the highs and the lows.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We are bringing innovation through our products being both scientifically validated in independent in-vitro testing to work and 100% natural. The combination of scientifically proven and natural has not been seen in the beauty industry before. We are pioneering with some of the most exciting and innovative green tech, such as plant stem cells with five years of research, 72-hour hyaluronic acid, advanced liposome delivery systems to deliver actives deeper into the skin and lipopeptides a plant-based compound known for collagen production within the skin.

We are also bringing innovation and disruption to the current unsustainable linear model of beauty and are again pioneering a circular business model that would reduce our carbon emissions by a whopping 70% and see a significant reduction in the amount of beauty waste currently going to landfills and our oceans. The fact is that beauty packaging is not being recycled kurbside so to landfill it goes. We need to reduce and reuse the amount of packaging we bring into the world by introducing a full range of refillable products, like Emma Lewisham has, and further to this, take ownership for bringing this packaging back from customers to firstly be sterilised and reused, and then what can’t be reused, invest in partnerships, like we do with Terracycle, to ensure packaging actually is getting recycled.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

For me, I am excited about leading the movement of a circular beauty model and a carbon positive industry (all Emma Lewisham products will be certified carbon positive at a product level by September 2021).

Emma Lewisham has been committed to finding circular solutions to address the beauty industry’s waste and pollution problems since its inception in 2019. Emma Lewisham has invested heavily into the research and development of innovative systems, packaging and machinery that allow each product to be refilled.

That scientifically proven and natural does exist and we have proven this level of performance by testing our products alongside the most advanced and high tech perceived brands on the market and outperforming them

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The beauty industry currently produces 120 billion units of waste every year, which results in the majority of the industry’s carbon emissions.

The industry seems to have become so fixated on recycling. However, a solution that has a significantly lighter environmental impact — is to reuse — in our case, refills. There must be investment industry-wide into refillable models — recycling should be the final port of call. What people don’t know is that virtually no kerbside recycling systems actually recycle beauty packaging. Although products might ‘technically’ be recyclable, the economics just don’t stack up — so to landfill it goes.

Emma Lewisham’s circular, carbon positive business model is the only viable solution to the beauty industry meeting global climate targets. If we are to ensure packaging is recycled, we (brands) must take ownership of our materials and work with our customers to take back all packaging globally to be recycled through specialised recycling partners who ensure this happens. Labelling a beauty product ‘100% recyclable’ without a takeback programme and reputable recycling partner in place — should be considered an irresponsible business practice.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

My number one piece of advice is to wear an SPF30 broad-spectrum sunscreen daily and reapply it throughout the day. Sunscreen is the unsung hero and will protect you and your skin more than anything on the market.

I also believe that beauty is an inside job, if you feel content and at peace with yourself and that your external self is in alignment with your internal self, you will feel beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

To be a 21st-century business, you can’t turn a blind eye to the detrimental impact your business and industry is having on the environment. In meeting with global climates goals, beauty businesses need to move towards a circular designed, carbon positive model. Consumers will purchase products based on environmental transparency and natural ingredients, but there is a large majority of consumers who first and foremost want efficacy. It’s so important to have scientific validation to substantiate your marketing claims, it’s no longer acceptable to greenwash or put to market products without scientific testing. Surround your business with great suppliers and workers. Partner with people who are aligned with your business and USP. Ensure everyone is working towards the same overarching goal. Invest time and resources in research and development. It’s important to have the tenacity to push to find solutions for your business’ challenges and customers’ requests. Also, our industry is so fast-paced, so ensuring you’re at the forefront of scientific developments when it comes to ingredients — keeps your brand ahead of competitors. Connect with your customers, be open and authentic with them. At the end of the day, if you don’t understand and listen to your customer base, your brand will never be able to achieve its full potential.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am in the game of beauty, to change it for the better of the planet. The movement I want to inspire is a circular and carbon positive movement. If all beauty brands moved to this model this would play a significant role in us globally meeting climate goals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The life quote I come back to the most is Theodore Roosevelt’s famous quote:

“It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself for a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat”

I want to be in the arena and be brave in life, so I can look back knowing I dared greatly and gave it my all. I believe those who are willing to be the most uncomfortable and the boldest in life/work, rise the fastest. We can choose courage or we can choose comfort, but we can’t have both. This quote really inspires me in challenging times.

How can our readers follow you online?

