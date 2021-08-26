JR Spiess of The 180 Group: “Go with the flow”

Go with the flow. Relax, we are all navigating this digital space and there is bound to be hiccups. From attendees having sub-par internet connections in their homes to presenters showing up on the digital stage five minutes before the curtain goes up, there are even more variables that can be out of your control than ever. The most important thing is to remain calm, deal with each technical issue as it arises and rest easy knowing that no one can predict every technical challenge.

J.R. Spiess is the President and CEO of The 180 Group, an innovative production company whose mission is to create engaging and unique virtual, in-person and hybrid events with a mindfulness for the human experience. From producing cutting-edge conferences for Fortune 500 companies with teams of thousands to unique events for moderately-sized businesses, J.R. and his passionate team work with clients and events of all sizes worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up around the Twin Cities metro area of Minnesota. When I was young, we moved around a lot. In an effort to save their marriage, my parents moved us to Hawaii when I was about 10 years old. Those were really good times. But, alas, relocating could not save their marriage, which was definitely for the best for both of them (they are both now happily remarried).

We ended up moving back to Minnesota, where my sister and I lived with my mom about a block away from my grandparents’ house. We grew up on the east side of St. Paul, with my mom working daily and my grandparents helping to care for us.

During those years, I started showing dachshunds with my grandmother. We would hit the road most weekends to head to local dog shows in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. I look back on those years fondly as well, as they taught me about discipline, patience and competition. Eventually, I ended up showing our dogs a couple of times at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City, taking Best of Breed with our smooth-haired dachshund in the early 2000s.

My sister and I were also provided the great opportunity to travel to see our dad in New Jersey, where he lived after my parent’s divorce. We spent many vacations and summer days with him doing all sorts of fun activities, like going to the beach, seeing Niagara Falls and driving the I-95 corridor down to North Carolina with the top down in his Jeep Wrangler.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Professionally, I started working for my dad when I was about 14 years old. It was incredibly exciting to see a live event be built on-site and see the attendees enjoy our creation. This excitement would advise many of the decisions I made as an adult, including the decision to join my father full time at The 180 Group, Inc. years later.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” really resonated with me as a young adult. Though my life would never be as free-wheeling and loose as the stories described in that book, the freedom and passion for travel and life spoke to me. To this day, I love to travel. Whether it is a quick trip to Philly or a two-week tour through several cities, the energy and freedom that comes from travel are unmatched. You never know who you will meet, where you might go or what you may see. There is mystery in every trip, even those with a tight schedule.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you stay ready, you never have to get ready.”

I am not exactly sure where this quote originated, but it really spoke to me when I heard it recently. I have been living this way my entire professional life, so it was interesting to hear someone articulate it. In the live event production business, you have to be ready for whatever comes your way. You need to be prepared for things to change, productions to be added and requests to be outlandish — and you have to be able to think on your feet, remain calm and give clear direction to troubleshoot in those situations. The second you become comfortable and think you have it all under control is the second a small request can throw you off balance. If you stay ready, you will never be thrown off balance.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I have been producing and organizing events full-time for 16 years. It is my greatest passion. In my mind, there is nothing that beats it. Over the years, I have been a part of hundreds of productions. From small leadership meetings to several thousand attendee events, there is really nothing I have not seen or done in the corporate arena.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Organizing and producing virtual events is relatively new to our company, but our success in doing so is a testament to the team we have. When the country shut down in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, it took a huge toll on our entire industry. But, no one on our team gave up or made excuses. We all asked, “What’s next?” and got to work with next steps to deliver for our clients.

It took us about a month to fully pivot. We had some experience with virtual broadcasts in our previous productions, so we weren’t starting from scratch, but we certainly were not experts in March of 2020. We are experts now.

Virtual events, when done correctly, are very much like live television broadcasts. You need graphics, animations, lower thirds, interstitials, sound effects, music bumpers and seamless transitions to execute them well. With fully-remote presenters, you also need to be a technical expert and be able to solve specific technical issues on an individual basis.

One interesting thing we learned early on was that a lot of people did not have sufficient internet speeds in their homes. Between the additional load on the entire network and in-home spouses, kids and guests, some folks did not have the appropriate speed to be a remote presenter in high definition. Because of that, we had to become advisors for them on how to speak to their internet service providers about upgrades and modem changes.

This has improved significantly over time. As people settled into working from home, they all began to realize they needed better internet speeds. Fiber internet is becoming more readily accessible as well.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I can really only speak to this through the lens of The 180 Group, but I did see a great virtual event that my two girls attended that was put on by the Girl Scouts of America. It was well-produced with a nice mix of pre-recorded and live content. There was a great mix of music, graphics, presenters and panel discussions. The layouts were clean and friendly, and they even had Michelle Obama as a keynote speaker and panel facilitator. It was a truly great event!

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake I’ve seen is companies making it a basic webinar, where there is just a presenter with their slides in the same look for the duration of the event. In this scenario, unless the content is of particularly strong interest to the audience, the audience will quickly become bored and lose attention.

This can be remedied by treating it like a television broadcast. Layouts need to change, and presenters need to move and content needs to be dynamic. Animations and lower thirds should be incorporated and videos should be mixed with slide content. If the screen does not change every 30 to 60 seconds, you will quickly lose your audience.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

There are many powerful virtual platforms out there, but the one we use the most is Hopin. We like using it because of the sheer amount of face-to-face interaction it provides, which is lacking in other virtual event platforms.

Hopin has five different areas for different kinds of engagement.

The stage is for main stage presentations and keynotes.

The sessions are for small face-to-face group discussions or workshops.

The networking area provides a space for randomized face-to-face one-on-one interactions.

The expo area is for virtual exhibitors to meet with attendees to share content and speak face-to-face.

Finally, there’s the reception area, which is for event branding, agenda and speaker bios.

Hopin also has an event chat, Q&A and the ability to call anyone you like to have a face-to-face video discussion.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

Research event platforms and find the one that fits your event best. There are lots of options and they all do a particular thing very well. You need to be intentional about which one you choose so it meets your objectives, and we can help with that!

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know your audience — This is really key to any event in general. If you know what your audience likes, what baggage they are carrying, what expectations they have and how to surprise them, you have the key to putting on a successful event. We spend a considerable amount of time getting to know our client’s audiences so we can deliver experiences that are relevant to them. Without that knowledge, you are just guessing. Design an experience — Don’t just produce for the sake of producing. Sure, holograms and virtual digital environments are cool, but does it fit the overarching goal of the meeting? Does it help to deliver the intended experience? If the answer is no, then you are just doing production for the sake of production. When we set out on an experience design journey for our events, we first choose a core meaning. This core meaning then is applied to an experience design model that creates a unique experience that is relevant to that particular audience. Core meanings can include but are not limited to: accomplishment, creation, duty, justice, oneness, security, truth, wonder and harmony. We then design for each touch-point of the experience which includes their first knowledge of the event, how they enter the event, what they do at the event, how we close the event and how we create nostalgia after the event. Without designing an intentional experience, you are less likely to keep your virtual attendees engaged and motivated during the event. Make it all about the attendee — In a virtual space, it is incredibly important to make it all about the attendees so that they have choice, action and an ability to stand out from the virtual crowd. It is imperative that you create opportunities for the attendees to interact in the virtual space and see how that interaction changes the experience as a whole. Two-way communication is key. If your event is simply a one-way didactic data download, you will lose your attendees in the first five minutes. You need to ask them to do things, give them choices and create unique moments where they are highlighted. Bring physical to the digital — Physical tokens are a great way to make your attendee feel like your event stands apart from others. Event packages, whether delivered pre-, during or post-event are a great way to bring physical to the digital. It is also a great opportunity to make a transition from the physical world to the digital world. For example, an attendee box filled with snacks is great, but if there was a QR code inside the box that linked to the platform, a teaser video or another creative production, you have now created a seamless transition from physical to digital. Go with the flow — Relax, we are all navigating this digital space and there is bound to be hiccups. From attendees having sub-par internet connections in their homes to presenters showing up on the digital stage five minutes before the curtain goes up, there are even more variables that can be out of your control than ever. The most important thing is to remain calm, deal with each technical issue as it arises and rest easy knowing that no one can predict every technical challenge.

Be the duck. Calm and smooth on the surface of the water, but paddling like crazy just beneath the surface. As the leader of an event, your demeanor is infectious. Be calm. Be a leader. Adjust to challenges.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Evaluate your audience — I believe events should be designed for the audience that experiences them, so knowing your audience is the only way you deliver a robust, engaging and memorable experience. It is important to know not only what excites them but also what baggage they may be carrying or any organizational changes they may be facing. Knowing what is on their mind prior to the event will help you design a meeting or event that meets their needs and fits your stakeholders’ objectives.

I believe events should be designed for the audience that experiences them, so knowing your audience is the only way you deliver a robust, engaging and memorable experience. It is important to know not only what excites them but also what baggage they may be carrying or any organizational changes they may be facing. Knowing what is on their mind prior to the event will help you design a meeting or event that meets their needs and fits your stakeholders’ objectives. Determine your budget — It is important to set clear expectations with your stakeholders and vendors about budget, so you can design an event that fits within their scope and meets their desires.

It is important to set clear expectations with your stakeholders and vendors about budget, so you can design an event that fits within their scope and meets their desires. Design an experience — We all come across an idea that looks really cool or a new technology we want to try out at an event, but it is important that we do those things with purpose. Event design is more than a melding of multiple creative ideas; it needs to be an intentional design that takes your audience on an intended journey, with emotional touchpoints along the way.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love it if our industry could do better with education and outreach to young people, especially those in vulnerable or underprivileged populations. The event industry has a marketing problem in the sense that many people do not know exactly what it is we do, how we do it or where to even start. We need to be in high schools and colleges to recruit and educate about the industry and its amazing potential.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is a tough one because there are so many great folks to meet with, but I would probably pick Mark Cuban. His ability to look at an organization and determine its value, define possible pitfalls and prescribe a high-level plan for success in a relatively short period of time is incredibly valuable. It would be amazing to pick his brain, even for just 15 minutes.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.