Richard Obousy of CitizenShipper: “Encouraging and Managing Team Collaboration”

Richard Obousy is the Founder and CEO of CitizenShipper, an online two-way marketplace that connects people with something to ship to professional drivers who are willing to transport it for a fee. The overwhelming majority of the items shipped are pets. Started in 2008, CitizenShipper found its stride in 2015 and continues to grow at an impressive rate.

Obousy, originally from the United Kingdom, graduated from Baylor University in 2008 with a PhD in theoretical physics studying the Casimir Effect and compact higher dimensions of space. In addition to forming CitizenShipper, Obousy co-founded a non-profit in 2011 called Icarus Interstellar, focused on accomplishing interstellar travel by the year 2100. Through the years, his expertise has been sought out by multiple government entities. Most notably, Obousy was involved in a recently revealed U.S. Department of Defense project to research UFOs, worm holes and warp drives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up in England, I was fascinated by space and physics and studied Physics with Space Technology at Leicester University. In 2002, I moved to Texas and enrolled in the PhD theoretical physics program at Baylor University concentrating on interstellar travel.

While dreaming about revolutionizing space travel, a more down-to-earth transportation observation caught my attention. Pick-up trucks, with a lot of empty bed space, were everywhere in Texas. As a graduate student, always in need of some extra cash, I thought “if I had that much extra space and was going somewhere, I’d see if anyone wanted to pay me to deliver something along the way.”

It was this thought that launched CitizenShipper — a two-way marketplace where people with items to ship connect with individuals willing to transport them.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Well, it certainly has not been an easy road. There were several times the company encountered what seemed like insurmountable roadblocks. In the early years, 2008 to 2011, we were cash-strapped and had to settle for less than first-rate web-developers and it showed. The site was buggy, the brand image was not what I had envisioned. There was a daily to-do list and most of it involved fixing things that were broken. It was hard to stay positive.

By 2011, with initial angel investment cash running low, I was no longer able to draw a salary, which was already barely enough to get by in the first place. So, I started supplementing my income with adjunct physics professor gigs at two Houston colleges.

Incredibly, CitizenShipper hung on for four more years but by 2015 I was close to hanging everything up. Revenues continued to shrink. I was down to 1 part-time employee and had to get a job working for another startup company as a Director of Marketing. Those were challenging days.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Great question. I remember I was exploring recurring pet shipping markets and was searching for insight on how to best approach and connect with breeders. I had a website mock-up created that was attractive, streamlined and filled with what I thought was fur baby-friendly copy. During my research, while I was reaching out to breeders, I shared these preliminary marketing assets to get feedback. To say it was an eye-opener would be an understatement. Of course, breeders are animal lovers, but they do not speak “fur baby”. To my utter surprise, I learned that breeders use language that is considerably more technical and that to be taken seriously, the copy would require a complete overhaul.

One assumption led us down a rabbit hole. It reminded me that even if you are certain the motivations of a target market seem obvious, they may not be. Never assume you know what anyone is thinking.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Many of our shipments involve pets. Regularly, we are part of great reunion stories — like a cat that was recently returned to its owner after 6 years. We often step in to help out shelters save animals from kill shelters and look forward to forming an organized pet-focused charitable effort in the near future.

We also take seriously our role in providing a viable way to make good money driving in a flexible environment that makes sense for most individuals. Many transporters who use our platform do it full-time and have built a business that has changed their lives for the better. Others transport part-time to supplement income for a variety of reasons. We take a fair amount of pride in the fact that shipments booked through our platform earn drivers, on average, more than 2x the hourly rate of those who drive for uber.

We welcomed an influx of new, exceptional drivers to our platform directly attributable to the impacts of COVID-19. We have been able to identify these individuals and have amped up our driver support efforts to help them succeed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s okay to step back every now and then. I remember during the early days of CitizenShipper, my knee-jerk reaction when things got tough was to work harder, longer, faster. Quickly, I discovered that was not productive. When I learned to detach, even for a few hours or a couple of days, it was enough to clear my mind and get myself out of the way of the company’s progress.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am extraordinarily grateful to Cliffe Killam, CitizenShipper’s primary investor since 2010. Cliffe is one of our biggest cheerleaders and has believed in the company through a myriad of ups and downs. Having someone like Cliffe to lean on, an investor and advisor who is in it for the long run has been invaluable. It is rewarding to have him along for the ride as we embrace growth and expansion.

Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

CitizenShipper was founded in 2008 with a remote team and has operated with one ever since. The reasons for this were more economical than anything else. As an online start-up, mindful of limited investment capital, technology expenses were the priority. In addition, the nature of the business did not require a brick-and-mortar presence. By being remote, talent available was not limited to specific geographic region.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Overcoming Time Zone Differences

CitizenShipper deals with time zones across the globe, which makes managing the team that more challenging. In general, meetings are scheduled based on the United States central time zone. However, it is not unusual for teammates on opposite ends of the world such as Turkey or India to be working 12 hours ahead of CitizenShipper’s official business hours.

Encouraging and Managing Team Collaboration

Remote employees tend to operate in a silo. They each have the luxury of walking by a teammate’s desk and discussing what each is working on and how the projects may or may not impact or benefit each other. Remote collaboration must be more proactively sought since it is less organic. Of course, there is the flip side of remote collaboration. Remote collaboration without guardrails, although well-meaning, can result in unproductive work not aligned with company objectives and goals.

CitizenShipper has creative, engaged employees so typically the latter scenario applies. Not long ago, an employee tasked with engaging a new target market was eager to jump into the work and engaged some technology teammates to collaborate with him on the project. They literally took the project and ran but did not fully loop in marketing and branding.

Fortunately, the unintentional exclusion was caught early and remedied. However, this example provides ample evidence that encouraging remote collaboration in just one part of the challenge. Managing it is another.

Keeping the Team Informed

Working together at the same physical location certainly does not stop company misinformation from occurring. However, working remotely makes it far more difficult to contain. And it is not just the big stuff. Little things like which day of the week are we observing the 4th of July holiday on can result in several spiraling email streams that take far too much time and energy to nail down.

The absence of a physical shared location limits the ability to call a quick meeting. Remote workers have varied work schedules in different time zones and are contacted in a variety of methods. Reigning in misinformation once it goes remote is extremely frustrating when it is something simple like clarifying a holiday. It is much more detrimental when it impacts business.

Ensuring Accountability

The basic expectation of an employee is that he or she does her job satisfactorily. This basic tenet does not change whether a team is working together at one place or on their own remotely. The inability to visibly see teammates working can often lead to the mistaken conclusion that some are slacking off — especially when a mistake or missed deadline occurs. The truth is that not every individual thrives in a remote work environment and may require some additional support and rigor to retain productivity and focus.

Maintaining Professionalism

For most people, working remotely means working from home. Retaining professionalism on video calls is easier if an individual has a dedicated office space at their residence. For those who do not have an office at home, finding a quiet, private place may be tough. There are other distractions such as telephones ringing, doorbells chiming, dogs barking and kids screaming. It’s easy to understand how lapses in professionalism occur but it still is disruptive regardless of the team’s tolerance level.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Overcoming Time Zone Differences

CitizenShipper established specific “all present” hours that employees must be available to attend meetings, answer questions, provide updates and connect with other members of the team. In addition, there are designated individuals in key areas that are “on call” to handle any situations that warrant immediate attention. These requirements are fully disclosed and discussed as a term of employment during the interview process.

Encouraging and Managing Team Collaboration

Effective team collaboration is authentic. It occurs because it is an integral component of the company culture. Making individuals work together rarely turns out well. But, when people want to work together as a team, that is when the magic happens. So, I think first, it’s critical to embrace, encourage and continually reinforce the expectation of team collaboration and bake it into your company culture.

Overseeing collaboration is tricky because too much intervention can stymie the effort. I’ve found establishing a touch base cadence is effective to ensure that team collaboration stays on track in the context of company objectives and goals. These periodic check-ins are positioned as leadership support of their efforts and are almost always received positively.

Keeping the Team Informed

For day-to-day information, CitizenShipper has a specific channel on our instant messaging platform where this type of communication takes place. The channel is administered by Human Resources and functions as the official “voice” of the company and the source of most general topics. Employees can post questions in the channel or message the Human Resources Manager directly. In addition, an all-hands online, camera’s-on company meeting is held monthly to ensure more detailed news is delivered personally to avoid any confusion.

Ensuring Accountability

Well-defined project plans and KPIs have a natural way of ensuring accountability. In general, no none wants to the be the individual who holds a project up or causes a missed deadline or deployment. These tools place on the focus on the end result, rather than the process by which and individual gets there. This way no one needs to be concerned about who is doing what and when. Missed targets, dates, and delays will be obvious as well as who was on task for them.

Maintaining Professionalism

This is a hard one because everyone knows life happens and working from home increases the likelihood of it occurring during an online meeting. Our team really does their best to minimize distractions by distancing from pets, children, and other such interruptions. They know that if the distraction becomes too great, they can always mute and go off camera until the situation has calmed down. I think we need to become more comfortable with this reality and accept it as part of remote working.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

It is important to remember that no one, regardless of what he or she says to the contrary, likes criticism regardless of how “constructive” it is. It is still criticism. I like to position criticism as an opportunity to do something better and generally that is how I approach the situation.

Here’s an example of how this plays out. I usually call the employee or set up a Zoom meeting. During our meeting, I simply explain the challenge we are facing in terms of how it is affecting the business or team, not as a personal attack. I ask the employee for their take on the issue and what their thoughts are on creating resolution or improvement. By inviting the employee to be part of the solution, the constructive criticism is delivered without alienating the individual. He or she focuses on the positive rather than the negative and feels less threatened by the contact.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

By not sending it in email. Seriously. Email is a fabulous tool for straightforward business communication, but a risky vehicle in which to deliver constructive feedback. Email has no tone and emojis, which are often used to lighten the message, have no place in a constructive feedback email. In fact, they do nothing to lessen the “bite” of the information conveyed and can add confusion as to the spirit of the message.

The only way to deliver constructive feedback to a remote team member is via some type of online video conversation. Interacting in this manner removes any questions about tone and allows the employee to see your demeanor. The purpose of constructive feedback is to mentor an employee, not raise questions regarding his or her job security with the company. Having a remote face-to-face allows the employee to see that your intent is in their interest and provides the opportunity for real-time questions and answers to ensure you both leave the conversation on the same page.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Individuals who are used to working together in a location do not realize the power created by simply “seeing” each other. When working remotely I would highly suggest the team uses an online conferencing service that allows access to every individual’s computer camera — and that everyone uses that feature. The team should be encouraged to show up for all meeting on camera. Sure, staying in sweats may be tempting but maintaining routine helps keep people grounded and productive. While it’s not the same as being physically present with each other, it will provide a sense of normalcy and help retain the connection the team has had in the past due to physical proximity.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Take some deep breaths and relax. Acknowledge the situation may be difficult initially but that everyone is in it together and with patience and respect, it will get easier. For that reason, in relation to the previous question, it’s okay if team meetings are little less formal and allow for some catching up and conversation before delving into business. Making an effort to celebrate career milestones and achievements and personal events online (such as birthdays) helps retain and build a team regardless of location.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am fascinated by the idea of space exploration and the expansion of humans first to the moons, planets, and asteroids of this solar system, and eventually beyond to worlds around other stars. I think there is a huge scope for a ‘citizen science’-type initiative where people with an avid interest but perhaps no formal qualifications can contribute to science. Examples of previous citizen science projects include SETIatHome and amateur astronomers hunting for exoplanets. I think an effort could be coordinated for volunteer contributions to the field of space colonization and interstellar travel.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Every adversity hides the seed of a greater benefit — it’s really just the way I look at life. Anything negative can be turned into a positive and be used as an opportunity for growth. It is relative to anything I do in my personal and professional life and helps me wake up excited for each day.

Thank you for these great insights!