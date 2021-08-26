Elissa Moses of HARK Connect: “The potential is limitless”

The potential is limitless. It is taking understanding of any situation and exponentially magnifying brain power and capabilities.

As part of our series about the women leading the Artificial Intelligence industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elissa Moses.

Elissa is Managing Partner at HARK Connect, a QualTech company focused on AI applications providing advanced functions for marketers. She is also CEO of BrainGroup Global, and teaches Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in the Technology Management Graduate Program, with a book chapter on AI in Marketing soon to be published. Prior to this Elissa was CEO of Neuro and Behavioral Science at Ipsos, and held senior strategy/research positions at Gillette, Philips, Seagram; ad agencies BBDO, DMB&B, Grey and consultancies EmSense & BrainWaves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the ‘backstory” of how you decided to pursue this career path in AI?

I would have to say it’s my passion for understanding human emotion and how it impacts our behavior and my insatiable curiosity.” This has led me on a journey where I became a pioneer in neuromarketing at the very beginning of the field about 15 years ago (where methodologies from neuroscience are applied to understanding response to advertising, packaging, products, etc.) and working with developers to utilize AI/ML to make outstanding new methods such as facial coding and implicit reaction time testing. From there I became smitten with technology innovation and being an industry change agent. This led me to go back to school and get an MS in Technology Management at Columbia to be current and I now teach AI/ML in the same program. My inspiration is to take AI to a new level for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising and to make better tools for marketers.

What lessons can others learn from your story?

We must stay open to new opportunities and technology is the greatest opportunity because it is always advancing with limitless potential. We must also keep ourselves current to be of greatest value to our industries. Change is inevitable and it is much better to lead it than to be a victim of it. Have courage.

Can you tell our readers about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

At HARK Connect I am working with our developer team to create the essence of a virtual project assistant who if personified, speaks over 60 languages, is a wiz at taking and organizing notes and can read the emotions of everyone in the room.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had the good fortune to have had several outstanding mentors and I advise others to go with jobs that have mentorship potential. But regarding AI/ML I would have to say Mike Lee who was CEO and founder of EmSense, my first job in Neuromarketing. Mike taught me a lot, not just about technology and product innovation, but also about entrepreneurship and the whole Silicon Valley culture. It was him, me and a bunch of recent MIT grads from the MIT Lab and we had an absolute blast innovating and doing many things for the first time, changing how market research is done at big corporations like Coca-Cola, AT&T and Intel and serving as industry change agents and thought leaders.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about the AI industry? Why?

The potential is limitless. It is taking understanding of any situation and exponentially magnifying brain power and capabilities. It has the ability to crush conventional wisdom such as, and I know this is controversial, developing a “formula” for how to create effective advertising or challenging the ridiculous paradigm of belief that ““Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half” (Wanamaker) AI has the ability to do really important things that are actually lifesaving and in service to humanity such as improving cancer diagnosis or safer cars. AI will soon be embedded into everything we do or touch. It is the next revolution with even greater likely impact than the internet. As a new field, it is not controlled by decades of an “old boys” network and promises extraordinary opportunity for creative women.

What are the 5 things that concern you about the AI industry? Why?

Like many innovations at first, AI is feared and little understood. It is not always transparant what is “good AI” versus “bad AI.” Some algorithms will be developed on inadequate, misrepresentative or erroneous data sets leading to bad conclusions. There needs to be checks and balances and end users need to be trained to ask the right questions to evaluate what they are being given. The AI industry is imbalanced by far more men than women. And it also needs more diverse representation of every kind. AI is like any objective set of models and needs to be always checked and interpreted by human perspective. And there needs to be diversity in evaluating AI worth and applications from all types of people. Companies are protective of their data which makes it difficult for AI to be as effective as possible because it is built on weak data sets. There needs to be a greater industry rally to share data for best practices. Ethical considerations need to be addressed and best practices and guidelines established to protect the public from “bad AI.” Even the best intentions can lead to algorithms that have significant bias or are just plain misleading or inadequate based on limited data sets.

As you know, there is an ongoing debate between prominent scientists, (personified as a debate between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg,) about whether advanced AI has the future potential to pose a danger to humanity. What is your position about this?

AI is just a tool. It is no different than guns, the Internet, or even cars that kill thousands every year. All technology advancements need to be handled ethically and there needs to be industry leadership as we had with the beginning of neuromarketing to set standards and best practice guidelines. My favorite parable is Sleeping Beauty where all the spinning wheels were locked away to protect her. Teaching her how to use it would have been far better. If we restrict the masses from using technology advancements, we are more likely to be at the mercy of those who embrace it and are unscrupulous. Knowledge is power, as is social pressure to do the right thing.

What can be done to prevent such concerns from materializing? And what can be done to assure the public that there is nothing to be concerned about?

There needs to be new conventional wisdom emerge on best practices and ethical guidelines. Press coverage on the subject and active debates on right and wrong similar to privacy issues will be very helpful on this front. Some issues are controversial or subjective. The industry is learning as we go and there needs to be voices heard from many perspectives.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

Goodness is a relative term. But I take pride in being a positive change agent in the marketing world. Once I discovered that neuroscience had tools that could enable the objective measurement of emotional response, and I knew that emotions drive about 90% of decisions and behavior, I became relentless in spreading the word globally and creating methods and services to make neuroscience approachable and affordable in everyday business. And it was AI that made neuromarketing applications ready to scale with facial coding and implicit association testing. In about 5 years, I helped lead a movement to make nonconscious measurement of advertising and marketing content go from being an experimental, special occasion application to being embedded in the standard practices of almost every major marketer in the world including Procter and Gamble, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Mars.

Also, in my teen expert years (I wrote a book on marketing to global youth) I convinced Coca-Cola to bring the contour bottle back to connect with the next generation and was a lead team member for the introduction of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum (which I am sure has brought a lot of people pleasure), but those are stories for another day.)

As you know, there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would you advise to other women in the AI space to thrive?

Women need to set higher expectations for themselves and not limit their sights because they seem too lofty. Ask yourself “why not?” But you must be prepared to work really hard to go after your dreams and if you pick the right path, it won’t be painful because you will love what you are doing. Women need to network, and most are open to it. Join associations and volunteer. Go to conferences. Have coffee and lunch with women and men. Write blogs and articles when you have new knowledge or an interesting point of view. Take courses, get degrees. Stay current. Ask a lot of questions. Consider understanding an entitlement and know that if anything is broken down to its components and explained properly, there is nothing you can’t understand.

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the AI industry?

There needs to be more advocacy from professional organizations, teachers, professors and role models to coach and encourage women to jump in. There are many organizations already that encourage girls to pursue tech or generally encourage them across various industries such as Girls Who Code, Black Girls Code, The Female Quotient, C200 etc. Young girls need to see AI/Coding/Tech/Robotics as viable career paths with role models to aspire to and opportunities for exposure.

Secondly, we need to encourage women in the industry to take the time to become mentors. “Each one teach one; Each one reach one; Each one bring one into the sun.” This is the mantra at Citykids which is an inner city youth leadership development organization where I used to be a board member and it epitomizes how women should prepare to help those right behind them as soon as they can. My point is that we should not just seek mentors, but opportunities to be mentors. You got into college. Help a younger person work through the maze. You got your first job in tech, share your best practices. Take joy in spreading your knowledge and expertise to help others get their career footing.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

“Always take the rare opportunity.” Too many people try to follow a pre-set career path to become successful in their fields. And it may work for some. But I believe that to be extraordinary, you have to build on experiences that perhaps no one else has had and create new combinations of expertise. This has taken me from market research to strategic planning to neuromarketing to AI/ML and to authorship. And from corporations to entrepreneurship. It has taken me to over 60 countries, put me on TV and in front of international audiences and back to academics. Just GO!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would make coding and AI a standard part of curriculums. It is the new language of our culture, and the more people are fluent, the more creative and inventive they can be. There should be competitive Hackathons at the high school level. And everyone should have invented an app by the time they go to college. It will materialize.

