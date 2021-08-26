Lizzie Azzolino of Until Now: “Another way is to experience gratitude is to simply recognize that every moment is a gift”

Another way is to experience gratitude is to simply recognize that every moment is a gift. And in reality, I think what that looks like is, rather than anticipate the future, pause at this moment and let the future come to you. Gratitude is ultimately the act of receiving that moment.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lizzie Azzolino.

Lizzie Azzolino is the founder of Until Now, a leadership development and coaching practice that partners with organizations, teams and individuals to design and manifest futures they want to be a part of. She is a trusted partner who embarks on journeys with her clients to support them in discovering deep, often subconscious, motivations and passions and uncovering the most honest expression of themselves.

A champion of nonlinear career paths, Lizzie is a believer in tapping into our inner wisdom to guide the way through our careers. Her degree in journalism has served as the foundation for a nontraditional career that has spanned public relations, brand strategy, design, leadership development and coaching.

Lizzie’s diverse training in individual coaching, team coaching and mindfulness, coupled with an extraordinary personal health journey, has led her to develop a methodology called story coaching. She partners with individuals, teams and organizations to examine the stories they tell themselves about who they are and what’s possible for them, drive awareness of limiting beliefs and identify ways that they unconsciously hold themselves back. With this awareness, she coaches clients to craft powerful new stories and develop action plans to make the stories a reality.

Lizzie has a passion for supporting women and minorities in leadership and serves as Global Leadership Development Lead for Women in Innovation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in innovation to enable more equitable futures for us all. Lizzie is also an active advisor to many early-stage female- and minority-led startups in the wellness industry. She is a dedicated yoga practitioner and enjoys exploring hiking trails in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

It’s so much fun to be in conversation with you! For me, stories have been the through-line of my career. Starting with my degree in journalism, moving into advertising, brand strategy, and then design, I was working in creative storytelling environments when I realized I was far more interested in applying my storytelling toolbox to people and groups of people — more than businesses, products and brands. And so, I summoned up the courage to leave my full-time job and embark on what I called “a year of experimentation: to figure out how I could improve lives through the power of story.

One of the first things I did was enroll in a year-long coaching certification program, which transformed me from an incredibly type-A person to a much more chill and happy slightly type-A person who saw the world as a playground for a possibility. I also started experimenting with different types of work and projects — coaching, culture consulting, executive recruiting — which all centered around working with individuals, teams and organizations to help empower them to think differently about working and working together. That experimentation still continues years later with my practice, Until Now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In the summer of 2019, I became very sick all of a sudden. I lost my ability to read. I had difficulty seeing out of one eye. I lost a significant amount of weight very rapidly. I experienced even slight paralysis on one side of my body, and it was incredibly debilitating. Many doctors told me it was all in my head. I knew something was truly wrong, and no one could tell me what it was. I found myself in this place where I couldn’t work in the way that I was used to, and I couldn’t live in the way that I was used to either. And as I navigated that experience, I learned the magnificent power of the stories we tell ourselves about who we are in shaping our reality. I realized that I had been holding on to this story, this identity, of being very sick for over a year.

And because being sick was the story I was telling myself, being sick and feeling sick was all I could do. And then I realized I could shift that narrative and tell myself rather than “I’m sick,” “I’m healing.” “My body wants to be healthy.” And as I started shifting my story, my experience started shifting, and my life was transformed, and I started healing. And so that was the birth of story coaching, which is the coaching practice that I have now. Through this work, I’ve been able to help other people get through really challenging times of change and uncertainty in their careers and their lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Someone said, suffering ceases to be suffering when we make meaning out of it.

We all go through moments of suffering. Getting sick in 2019 was a moment of suffering for me. There’s no doubt that 2020 brought a new level of suffering to most of us. It’s only when we pause, reflect and do the work to find meaning from the suffering to move forward.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’ve been working with individuals as a story coach for a handful of years now. I’m starting to take that work even further to work with teams and groups of people to examine the stories they tell themselves about who they are and what’s possible for them collectively. We work collaboratively to shift those narratives and set intentions for the type of impact they want to have moving forward. I’m excited about the simple power of bringing people together to have them put language to where they’d like to go as a means of transforming what’s possible. It’s an experience that builds deep trust, confidence and clarity.

So story coaching is really powerful for individuals, but when you bring a group of people together, even more is possible.

Now that we are on the topic of gratitude let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Ultimately I think gratitude, being grateful, is really about choosing what we see as true in our lives. So rather than gratitude being simply a practice of recognizing things that have happened, for me, gratitude is about making meaning, creating stories out of what happened, and transforming it into something that we choose to see — we can then be grateful for. We have this amazing power of remembering our own experiences the way we want to.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

We are hardwired to see what’s wrong and to anticipate negative events that may happen. A lot of the work that I do, that I practice myself and with my clients, is to recognize that we often tell ourselves a negative story about our past or future, limiting what’s possible for us. But we can shift the story or shift our beliefs into something positive.

Additionally, as a culture, we are so often living our minds. By primarily living in the past and regretting things that happened or living in the future anticipating negatives that may or may not happen, we miss the opportunity to be here in this moment and recognize each moment as a gift and an opportunity. And that’s really what gratitude is all about.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Naming the things that we’re grateful for aloud verbally can dramatically reshape our experience. A core belief of mine is that the language we use to talk to and about ourselves is far more important than we give it credit for. When we say something aloud, it becomes true; it impacts our body and emotions and then our experience.

I think, quite simply, what this looks like is taking a moment to pause — stop thinking about the past or anticipating the future — and name a small thing you experienced or did today that you are particularly grateful for — like the feeling of the warm sun. Rather than simply think I’m grateful for the sunshine I felt on my face when I took a walk today, actually say I’m grateful for the sunshine aloud and allow yourself to feel to experience again what that felt like.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness.” Can you please share a story or example for each?

First off, I believe the most powerful way to practice gratitude is to say what you’re grateful for aloud in the form of an “I am” statement. I recommend pausing and recognizing something you are grateful for and saying, “I am grateful for…” This allows you to experience what you’re grateful for in the present moment — again.

You can also reflect on something that you are looking forward to or that you plan to do. For example, say, “I am grateful for the family dinner that I’m going to have tonight.” What you’re doing is you’re setting an intention for the future.

Another way is to experience gratitude is to simply recognize that every moment is a gift. And in reality, I think what that looks like is, rather than anticipate the future, pause at this moment and let the future come to you. Gratitude is ultimately the act of receiving that moment.

Additionally, when you’re going through a challenging time, and of course this is easier said than done, recognize that very often we are what is holding ourselves back from the experience we want to be having — specifically the stories we tell ourselves about what’s possible for us. And so in a challenging time, you might, for example, recognize that you are holding yourself back by thinking “I am not capable,” and instead shift the narrative or shift your story to something like, “I am going to experiment with a new way of doing something.” For example, saying, “I am grateful for my opportunity to experiment and try something new,” something like that.

Another challenging time could be when you’re going through a moment of transition. So say, you have been laid off from a job and, like many of us, you have tied your identity to that specific job. Currently, you relate to yourself as a marketing manager at a startup, for example. When you lose your job, you’re no longer that. And so you’ve lost your sense of identity. This is an amazing opportunity to recognize the superpowers or abilities you have that are so much more than your job.

Finally, remove the traditional job or career labels you used to describe yourself, and instead, be grateful for the things that made you particularly good at your job. And so maybe it’s, “I am a person who can simplify complex.” “I am incredibly creative.” And instead, you start to identify yourself as a creative distiller of complex ideas. Use this as a new lens to move forward and express gratitude for your superpower abilities.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling down, really vulnerable, or sensitive?

We all live our lives in a certain way, and we keep going until it just doesn’t work anymore. Often, it doesn’t work anymore because something pivotal happens — an illness, a death, a job loss, the ending of a relationship. This change forces us to pause and examine how we can live life differently. And I call these moments of transition “openings.”

Openings are moments when we can powerfully rewrite how it is we want to live our lives. And we can translate that gratitude for hard moments as openings for new possibilities. These potentially negative moments can then become powerful positive experiences.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would start encouraging everyone to reflect on the current “I am” statement they are telling themselves about who they are — how they see themselves. The phrase “I am” is the most powerful phrase in the universe because what comes after it shapes your reality.

It’s important to make sure the words you’re saying after “I am” are placing you on the path you want to go down. When you say those words you want to be true out loud, it empowers you to move forward with confidence and clarity. Whether it’s saying “I am strong,” “I am wise,” or “I’m loved.” It is through that act that the world will respond to meet you.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

I would invite readers to check out my website at untilnow.co where you can read more about my practice and be in touch with me directly.

