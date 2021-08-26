Kathryn Goetzke of The Mood Factory and iFred: “Identify and Manage the Stress Response”

Identify and Manage the Stress Response: What if instead of running from sadness and anger, we were grateful for these emotions? What if we learned to sit in them? To appreciate them? To listen to them, and what they are telling us, without ‘acting out’ when in this response? Identifying and embracing our negative emotions, and being grateful for the lessons they teach us, helps us to better manage our stress response and return to a positive mindset.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kathryn Goetzke.

Kathryn Goetzke, MBA, is an entrepreneur, strategic consultant, and global depression advocate. She is the entrepreneur and innovator behind Mood-lites™, a brand that achieved over 35 million dollars in retail sales and launched the first nationwide cause marketing campaign for mental health. As Chief Mood Officer at The Mood Factory, she launches products based on sensory engagement that support brain health. She is also the founder of iFred, the International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression. She created the first-ever free global program to teach the “how-to” of hope, Hopeful Minds, and recently launched a free Hopeful Cities campaign to operationalize hope citywide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

So great to be here and share my story. I grew up in a family of conservatives, with my dad being a retail banker. He taught me a lot about business and happiness, but unfortunately, when I was 18, he died by suicide. I was devastated, and went on to have my own attempt in my 20s. I knew I had to do something about it.

I always knew I wanted to launch products that had meaning and were profitable, so I got some corporate experience, then launched my first brand, Mood-lites, back in 2004. I hadn’t intended to start my own nonprofit, yet found the branding around mental health to be so depressing. I realized that if I wanted it to change, I needed to do it myself. So I spent my first ten years educating others on how to destigmatize mental health through rebranding techniques.

Fast forward a few years, and I realized I wanted a programmatic solution for mental health. I raised money through my nonprofit and began doing research. My research led me to hopelessness, and ultimately, to hope.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My entire career has been one wild journey, that is for sure. I started with a product line of light bulbs that were based on how colors impact moods. Though I had an excellent advisory board of color experts, we quickly ran into an obstacle. Unfortunately, we process colored lights a little differently than when we see flat colors, so our mood lights had complicated messaging. I had to take a step back from colored lighting, and walk away from a very lucrative lighting business. Yet, that was the right thing to do.

I then went and created a scent line because the science around scents and moods is very strong. I spent so much time and effort trying to get the line into retail, all the while working on our theories of hope. Though we got close with so many retailers, we were never quite close enough. It sent me into a pit of hopelessness, that feeling of despair and sense of helplessness.

Yet, it is that very depth that led me to solutions around hope and insights into teaching hope as a skill. So instead of giving up, I evolved Hopeful Minds, our free global program dedicated to teaching hope. And that work has been growing each year, and helping so many children around the world.

I’m still hopeful that my company gets back in retail, I get my app developed, and move forward with new ventures. However, I don’t think anything I’ve done until this point would have been possible without my deep understanding of hope.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My latest favorite quote is this: “The secret is not to give up hope. It’s very hard not to because if you’re really doing something worthwhile I think you will be pushed to the brink of hopelessness before you come through the other side. — GEORGE LUCAS”

I feel that way about my desire to create a free, global program to teach hope. I’ve been in the depths of despair and helplessness, wondering how I will manage to put another foot forward. Yet, by the grace of a power greater than myself, the solutions always present themselves. I’m so grateful to say now the momentum finally seems to be moving in the right direction, yet I would not have gotten there without my deep and profound lived experience.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I love the Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer. In business, we are often taught we have to do and act and push and pursue. Yet that can often instead push things further away. Business takes the subtle energy of inspired action, one of the two ingredients of hope. Michael Singer’s reflections about his time running a successful and challenging software company taught me a lot about the “how” of inspired action in business.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I’m incredibly excited about our free, global Hopeful Cities Campaign, which gives cities the playbook they need to operationalize hope citywide. The Hopeful Cities campaign provides numerous ways to activate hope, including Hopeful Minds, free, downloadable curriculums for youth, and a free 10 Day Global Hope Challenge for teens and adults that teaches the Science of Hope. I’m also working on a Hopeful Mindsets on College Campuses program, and am still working hard to get my scent product line in a major retailer (based on how scents impact moods). I’m also working on an app for my company, which I would love to get funded.

These projects help people, as hope is teachable (and learnable) and impacts all aspects of life. And The Mood Factory takes the concept deeper and further, and helps support the work. I’m super passionate about creating a better, more equitable world for all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor and advisor, Dr. Myron Belfer, is a Harvard Catalyst and the most amazing human. One of the hardest things about losing my dad was feeling like my rudder was gone, and I had no one to turn to for support. Dr. Belfer has been an incredible support, both professionally and personally. He has steered me when I have veered off track, enhanced my research capabilities, been a great sounding board, and given my work the credibility it needs to succeed. We met at a World Health Organization event in Geneva, Switzerland, and my life changed forever, as did my impact on the world with hope.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I view gratitude as seeing the world through the lens of appreciation. Gratitude is not just giving thanks; it is feeling thanks. It is seeing the world not through “rose-colored glasses,” but learning how to end negative bias. It’s not just seeing the cup as half full, but seeing the cup itself in a whole new light.

Instead of being sad at the loss of my dad, I had to learn to be grateful for having had a dad. For all of the lessons I was taught. For getting the insight into mental health and hopelessness that allowed me to find my way to hope.

Gratitude gives us a new framework for looking at the world.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think many people have negative bias, and see the world with a negative view. They are accustomed to things the way they are and have very high expectations. For example, when their refrigerator breaks, they are angry that it is broken, rather than being grateful that they had a refrigerator in the first place.

We search for things to be wrong and fixate on the issues, as opposed to seeing the things that are right and good.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude can enhance our personal relationships, elevate our work performance, improve our mood, and make us happier and healthier in general.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude is one of our Happiness Habits in Hopeful Minds, and is what helps to keep us in our upstairs brain. Our upstairs brain is where our happiness, positive feelings, creativity, problem-solving, and hope are located. Gratitude releases dopamine and oxytocin; two feel-good hormones that work together to help us stay in our upstairs brain. Gratitude is key to a Hopeful Mindset, which is what helps us reach all of our goals in life.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness Through The Five Keys To Hope.

I’d like to explore how we can incorporate gratitude into the Five Keys to Hope:

Identify and Manage the Stress Response: What if instead of running from sadness and anger, we were grateful for these emotions? What if we learned to sit in them? To appreciate them? To listen to them, and what they are telling us, without ‘acting out’ when in this response? Identifying and embracing our negative emotions, and being grateful for the lessons they teach us, helps us to better manage our stress response and return to a positive mindset. Practice Habits for Happiness: What if we made gratitude part of regular happiness practices? What if we focused on increasing our gratitude daily, through intentional practice? Gratitude not only helps us return to a hopeful mindset; it also helps us stay there. By practicing gratitude daily, we are establishing a regular, healthy habit that will bolster our mental wellness in the short and long term. Take Inspired Actions Using Smart Goals: What if we created SMART goals around gratitude? What if we made sure goals weren’t just about reaching a destination, but about being grateful for ourselves, others, and our journey? What if we learned to be grateful for all the roadblocks to our goals and grateful for the lessons we learned when we failed? Obstacles and challenges are inevitable. However, research shows that you are far more likely to overcome them if you approach these challenges with a positive mindset. Being grateful for the journey and the challenges you face can help you approach challenges from your upstairs brain, where your problem-solving skills and positive feelings are located. By choosing to be grateful, you are giving yourself a better chance of success. Create a Hope Network: What if we wrote down who we cared about, why we care about them, and told them regularly? What if we focused on saying five positive things for every negative thing we say about something or someone (5:1 rule)? Establishing a network of individuals who care for you, accept you, and support you is crucial for your mental well-being and long term success. Gratitude can help you both create and enhance these relationships while continually reminding you to appreciate the people in your life. Overcome Common Challenges to Hope (usually thinking): Often, we think of challenges to hope as if they are “problems.” What if, instead, we looked at them through the lens of gratitude? What if, instead of internalizing failure, we were grateful for our willingness to take a risk? Being grateful for the journey and the challenges life throws our way can help us have the mental fortitude to overcome them. By practicing gratitude, we are allowing ourselves to remain hopeful in the face of adversity.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I love to practice writing down what I am grateful for, with a lot of description, especially when I am down and vulnerable. This is the time we need it the most, as it is a skill we must practice. So when I feel like nothing is going right, and the whole world is against me, I simply write down anything at all I am grateful for to help move my mind in a more positive direction.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I love Byron Katie’s The Work. The Work teaches us how to challenge our limiting beliefs and ask four simple questions that help us break away from our negative bias. I also love The Four Agreements, as it shares a lot about gratitude. I have also focused on gratitude in a lot of my own projects. We have a 10 Day Global Hope Challenge where we identify how gratitude relates to hope, and I host The Hope Matrix Podcast, where we spend a lot of time discussing Happiness Habits (one of the Five Keys to Hope), including gratitude.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve already started it! The Hopeful Cities Movement, where we all learn the Science of Hope. It would be amazing to get people using The Five Keys to Hope and living through the lens of a hopeful mindset. Identifying and Managing the Stress Response, Practicing Habits for Happiness, Taking Inspired Actions Using Smart Goals, and Overcoming Common Hope Challenges are skills that we all must know. I aim to ensure that each and every child (and adult) around the world can find their way from hopelessness to hope. And gratitude is a key ingredient.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can learn about Hopeful Cities at www.hopefulcities.org.

