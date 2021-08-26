Andrew Hambleton of Telemus Capital: “Before investing get educated”

…Before investing get educated. Learn the space, why it is important in your own words. Invest in the projects that are well established, have liquid markets and are solving a problem.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Hambleton.

Andrew Hambleton is a Financial Advisor at Telemus Capital LLC and works out of Chicago, Illinois. At Telemus, he supports high-net-worth individuals and families in achieving their goals through financial planning and investing. Andrew has been with Telemus for nearly three years and in the financial advisory profession for the past five years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

Yes, I grew up in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, and was taught about finance at an early age. With a mother who is an accountant and a lawyer for a father, you are not going to get away with being financially sloppy. I graduated college and worked in mortgage origination for 18 months before I followed my passion into financial advisory.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

-I knew what I wanted to do pretty early on, so I was not impacted by many podcasts or books. I would say the most intriguing item that I listen to on a regular basis is Realvision.com. Real Vision is a platform that discusses finance in a deeply macro way. The book that has helped me find success is the “Principles of Success” by Ray Dalio.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

I was given an allowance for doing chores and helping around the house. At one point, I had accrued enough money to put it to work, so I purchased my first few securities and my love for investing took off. At that point it was simple. I liked electronics so I bought Best Buy. I was interested in math so I bought Texas Instruments. I loved Pepsi so I picked a few shares of that up as well. Looking back at this, it was less about being successful and much more about understanding and learning by going through the exercise. I can remember fondly getting the paper over the weekends and looking through the finance pages to see stock quotes of my selections.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I was swayed by short-term news and reacted poorly to news outlets giving extreme views on markets. Biggest mistake I made was after my first few paychecks, I put a lot of my money in concentrated positions without doing my own homework.

What I have learned is that there is always going to be noise. Whether that noise is positive or negative, it does not matter until you are able to do your own homework and understand what it means for you, your clients, and how it will shape the future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have always had good work ethic, but during one of my summer internships I worked with an advisor that really taught me how to be successful. He taught me that you need to work hard, take care of the people who take care of you, always do the right thing, and continue to be a sponge even if you think you are knowledgeable in an area.

This sunk in after the third week in a row working well into the night in the office with my boss and him letting me know that we can leave when we want, but he isn’t leaving until the job has been complete and he knows the clients are in a good place.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One interesting project that we are working on now is a new portfolio offering investing in ESG/SRI companies. We have found that a lot of the offerings in the market comprise mainly of large cap core companies. It is our intention to provide something more in line with the true spirit of ESG/SRI.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The noise! — As this is a newer asset class, there is a lot of positive and negative news out there. It is very easy for individuals to react extremely positive or negative to the few things they read.

The scale at which we are growing — This is a good and bad thing. I truly believe there is incredible innovation happening all around us. But for every 100 good actors there is at least one bad actor. That bad actor can come from pure fraud, someone slinging cryptocurrency that does not serve a purpose or spreading fear uncertainty and doubt into the system.

Uneducated or undereducated individuals from entering the marketplace. This goes hand in hand with my second point. There are so many different projects now. Some will succeed and some will fail, but hearing individuals put substantial wealth into projects they do not understand because they saw it went up by 40% is not investing, its gambling!

If I can get a fourth point, I am somewhat concerned about governments (centralized power) creating legislation. I understand the space is moving fast and seemingly unregulated, but by slapping legislation on the entire industry without fully grasping its potential would be a very hard mountain to climb for the community. Especially if legislation differs country by country.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The myth I would like to dispel is that this is an asset class for the rich. It simply is not. One of the biggest use cases for cryptocurrency and more specifically bitcoin is its effect on the remittance industry. Take Tonga, for example. In 2019, Tonga’s remittance business attributed 37.16% of its GDP. If I want to send 100 dollars through Western Union to Tonga today it will take 3–5 days and the recipient will receive the equivalent of 79.94 dollars after fees.

If countries like Tonga accepted bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as legal tender, one could buy send the 100 dollars with minimal fees (0-1 dollar). Do note that El Salvador has announced Bitcoin as legal tender. The world is watching as this is our first case study.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

I think we have an interesting road ahead of us. We have our first country accepting bitcoin as legal tender with El Salvador. Depending on how it develops, I think we could have great potential with other smaller countries to start adopting cryptocurrencies as legal tender. Specifically with Bitcoin, there is a huge potential to wipe out companies like Western Union due to the large fees they take in the remittance business.

Other projects certainly have a lot of potential as well. Decentralized Finance has an opportunity through peer-to-peer lending to replace a chunk of legacy financing. The Ethereum platform has an ability to house a whole new marketplace. You can do anything from file storage to yield farming to even cryptocurrency trading.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

There certainly is an impact. Bitcoin consumes as much energy as Sweden! The issue is that there is so much data that needs to be confirmed by computers that it will inevitably use a lot of energy to validate the system. As of a few months ago, China had about 65% of mining facilities that rely on coal. Coal is cheap, but highly impactful on the environment. With China banning cryptocurrency mining, that is a step on making it cleaner. The community is also focusing their attention on having cleaner sources of mining with renewable and sustainable energy. There has been a mining counsel that has been created in order to hold the industry accountable. Although these are just the big players in the space, they do have influence over the community at a whole.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I think that a lot has been done and is being done to address these concerns. Cryptocurrency uses a lot of energy due to its need to confirm transaction and have a ledger of all the transactions showing who owns what at any given moment. The space would use much less energy if it was not decentralized and was not confirmed by miners, but that would also take away two of its features.

What miners can do though is be cognizant of using renewable energy. Coders can find ways to condense underlying tech to make the system run on less energy as well. This will come with more time.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

Another big myth I hear is that cryptocurrency is only for people enacting in illegal activity. There are bad actors in cryptocurrency, and the examples are plentiful. However, given that most of these projects have distributed public ledgers, it is trackable. It is not easy, but it is possible.

The reason it is attractive for criminals to use cryptocurrency is that it is difficult to trace, barriers to entry are fairly simple, and it is borderless. If someone from Brazil wants to fund illegal activity in the U.S., they can simply send cryptocurrency to the U.S. without any issue.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I think legislation surrounding KYC is important in the space. Further tracking on larger transactions would also be a measure of safety. I think it would be silly to have different rules and regulations from country to country in global currency. If the G20 came together and found a way that we could be on the same page with cryptocurrency, I think we would see better understood rules for the world.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Before investing get educated. Learn the space, why it is important in your own words. Invest in the projects that are well established, have liquid markets and are solving a problem.

You may want to invest in Filecoin. Filecoin is a well established project with liquid markets across many different exchanges and solves a problem of centralized file storage. A use case for Filecoin would be to hold the Movie Elf. To access this movie during the holidays, you simply would pay a filecoin and the movie would be released to you.

Remember to invest in projects that are solving a problem, have liquid markets, and you believe in.

Dollar Cost Averaging will be your friend

Everyone gets so excited when we are in big bull markets (we are currently in a bull market). But if you were to dollar cost average into the market over the past 18 months you certainly would be operating at a gain. Alternatively, if you decided to purchase in May at the height of the market (and height of the craze so far) you would be at a loss. Remember you do not have to buy whole coins. You can buy as little as you would like or as much as you’d like.

Markets are always open, there will be a lot of noise, so stay in your lane.

Markets are open 24/7 365 days a year. Due to the pace of the industry and noise, there will be immense volatility. It is best to develop a strategy and stay in your lane! Do not get swayed by these projects that have big booms and busts.

This asset class is still in its infancy

Cryptocurrency was started in 2009 with Bitcoin as a response to the financial crisis. We are still in the first inning of this game. There has been great innovations in the past 12 years and there will continue to be great innovation. But do note that it is still early!

Invest only what you can afford to lose

As the space is so new, legislators and regulating bodies have yet to fully understand the implications and take a stance. There is not only a lot of risk inherent in the market, but a lot of risk with these regulators as well. It is best not to bet the farm at this point even though the potential is there.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Biggest mistake is recency bias. I see a lot of individuals looking at platforms with upwards of 50 projects that are available for investment. Some projects have the propensity to be more volatile than others. People get very excited seeing a project up 40+%, but do not remember that it is up 40% after dropping 80%. You can avoid this by having a strategy and not being swayed or influenced by these large single day returns.

Another one that drives me crazy is that people do not know you can buy a part of a coin. For instance, you can buy 0.0001 bitcoin. Instead, individuals get excited because they can buy 500 coins at 0.20 Cent instead of 0.0001 coins at 10,000 dollars.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

Bitcoin is my favorite cryptocurrency. I also like Ethereum and a number of Decentralized Finance projects. I think these have the greatest chance of impacting the world. I also like them because it is a little simpler for individuals to understand their mission. Some projects that I have come across are complex and difficult to implement, but I see Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap, Aave, Compound and Maker as cryptocurrencies that have real world potential today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see a movement of schools teaching simple financial tools early on and to make it mandatory. I look back on my years in school and I was never taught items like how to write a check, how to balance a check book, how to do my taxes, how to invest in the stock market, how to get a mortgage, etc. I learned these items by experiencing them and from my family. If I knew what I know now, I would not have been spending money the same way when I was in my teens.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Jack Mallers. I think his perspective on how Bitcoin can change the world was very abstract until he took the first step with Strike and El Salvador. Seems like there is a lot more going on with Strike and would love to hear about his future endeavors with other countries and why he thinks bitcoin will reign supreme over the rest of the space.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!