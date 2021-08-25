Samuel Adetunji of Veriheal: “I wish someone would have informed me of the difficulties of banking in the cannabis industry”

I wish someone would have informed me of the difficulties of banking in the cannabis industry. That was definitely a big pain point for us, early on. If we had known in advance, we would have invested more time into sorting that out first rather than spending years down the road trying to figure it out. Eventually it all worked out and banking regulations are gradually getting easier for companies in the space, but we experienced many banking challenges and we don’t even touch the plant.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Years ago, my business partner Josh and I tried to get our medical marijuana cards, and were shocked by the complexities and challenges of the process. We quickly realized there was a dire need for a medical cannabis ecosystem that patients could rely on — one that streamlined and simplified the application process, connected patients with doctors, and provided patients educational resources. Such a system didn’t exist — so we built it ourselves. After witnessing the profound effects of cannabis in my own personal life, it was actually quite simple to connect the dots and get started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started, we were denied access by everyone. We were seeking investments, pitching investors our ideas, and all of them said no, you can’t do this, this is not a good route, this is not an industry to be involved in.

Flash forward four years, and everyone wants to invest in us — asking when we’re going public, when we’re going to raise and accept funds, and so on. So, I would say the most interesting story involves watching people come back and asking to invest in us after seeing the impact of what we’ve built. From that experience, I learned that people feel the need to see proven success before making any investments or commitments. Unfortunately for them, we became successful regardless of whether they believed in what we were doing.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are continuing to build on our annual “Innovation in Cannabis” scholarship program, which provides 20,000 dollars in grants for students pursuing cannabis-related studies in higher education. This year we were able to increase the total pot of available funds from 10,000 dollars to 20,000 dollars. You can find out all about this initiative right here — with a nice blog from last year here.

This initiative of course puts financial aid directly in the hands of these students, but beyond that I think it gets the wheels spinning. The application essay and requirements are tough to meet, but it gives the students an opportunity to think big. The diversity of the essays blows us away, and we love diving in and reading about each student’s incredibly unique perspective on ways to innovate in the cannabis space.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

100% my business partner, Joshua Green. He’s been a great inspiration, great guidance, great mentorship, we’re always aligning and having the same vision, and I believe this is really why we are where we are today. I don’t think I would have been able to grow this business to where it is by myself. And I’m sure he’d say the same thing. It’s been a great journey together, and we’re always pushing each other to higher places.

This industry is young, dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

We certainly do — our best-performing tactics come from very traditional means of advertising, radio advertising in particular. In cannabis, teams are so often focused on tracking everything via digital means, that reaching the masses through mainstream advertising methods is often overlooked. Of course, being associated with cannabis, there are ever-looming restrictions on where we can advertise, but our best success has actually come from radio. Since my partner wrote of it here, our budget for radio advertising has tripled. When you find that avenue that works for you, put your eggs in that basket.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

To be honest, I don’t have many concerns about the industry. The industry is still in its infancy and I think it’s going to be in a hyper growth phase from here on out.

There are many things that excite me — on a global level, new countries legalizing are definitely on my radar, and I can’t wait until Veriheal gets to expand on that front. I’m also excited about standardization from a patient care perspective — as more capital flows into the industry, there’s more room to invest in R&D of cannabis’ many applications to develop more effective medical treatments for patients. Finally, I’m excited about new generations and fresh mindsets entering the cannabis industry — those who weren’t brought up in a culture which demonized the plant. The brilliant ideas these new generations will bring to the table — which we’ve been lucky enough to glimpse through our many scholarship submissions — are priceless.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have informed me of the difficulties of banking in the cannabis industry. That was definitely a big pain point for us, early on. If we had known in advance, we would have invested more time into sorting that out first rather than spending years down the road trying to figure it out. Eventually it all worked out and banking regulations are gradually getting easier for companies in the space, but we experienced many banking challenges and we don’t even touch the plant.

I wish someone told me that you need to have legal representation that is well-versed in the cannabis industry landscape. Initially, we had to bounce around different lawyers, many of whom had little experience with the highly regulated cannabis industry, and overall, it made our processes slower.

I wish someone told me the importance of branding early on. Your brand is arguably one of your most powerful assets. If you fill a market need, people will be seeking out your service in general, but when you start to push your brand, people start to search for you specifically rather than broadly looking around at your competitors in the space. For us, that means we want people searching for Veriheal; rather than for ‘medical marijuana cards’ or ‘dispensaries near me’ and so on. Today, we get a ton of compliments on our brand, and have built a very strong team around it.

Four, I wish someone would have told us to be wary of the people we choose to do business with. At this point I feel like we’ve seen it all, and we have a good sense for who’s being sneaky, but early on we definitely had prolonged meetings that just didn’t feel right. You live and you learn, but sometimes it’s good to see a little bit of the scary side so when you get to a meeting that feels right, hopefully it’s where you should be.

And then number five, is kind of the flip side of number four — I also wish someone would have told us how amazing some people in the industry are! There are people in this industry who are absolutely incredible to work with. It can be so humbling and eye opening at times. We all share the common ground of loving this plant. Some of us are users, some aren’t, but even with that, the synergies and conversations we explore on a regular basis can be so uplifting. When the right connections are set up, it feels like we’re all a big family. We all see each other as going after the same ultimate goal — trying to change the public perception of cannabis.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

My partner and I quit our jobs and sold our homes to go all in with Veriheal. After years of working on our product, building an incredible team, and ignoring the naysayers, things finally started to pay off. As a first-generation Nigerian I understand struggle — and there were definitely bad days along the way, but the good days started to multiply very quickly.

Building the company you envision is no easy task, but I will say that when success does come around, keep your eyes on the original mission and don’t lose focus. Learn to multiply your strengths so you can continue to grow, create stability for your company and employees, and success will take forms far beyond the monetary goals. I wholeheartedly believe a little bit of luck is the byproduct of hard work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a movement inspiring people to do what they love, spread that love, and help others understand that it IS possible to do what you love. So many people are working jobs that they hate, and are stagnant in unfulfilling situations. But everyone deserves to be excited about life, and fulfilled through work.

