Shonda Sharee of Boujee Hair Salon: “Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shonda Sharee.

Shonda Sharee is a licensed cosmetologist and founder of Boujee Hair Salon. She specializes in the micro bead (link) method of installing hair extensions with handtied wefted beaded row sew ins as well as I-tip micro link installs being her top ranked services. Her love for hair, her clientele and her fellow hairstylists has ignited her passion for helping women suffering from hair loss feel confident and fabulous wearing natural looking extensions and organizing online education for hairstylists to share the techniques that helped her become successful.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

At a very young age I knew that I wanted to be a cosmetologist. I would go to the salon with my mother when she would get her hair done and I was so amazed at how talented the hairstylists were. I was even more amazed at how excited the clients were when they would see how fabulous they looked. I wanted to be apart of allowing someone to feel that type of joy, adding to their beauty and confidence. So I took up cosmetology while in high school, when I graduated I started work in my first beauty salon. I have been hard-working for over 15 years now as a hairstylist with the last 5 focusing on hair extension installs.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Over the years I have seen my fair share of hair loss clientele. The amount of women young as well as older who suffer with hair loss is astronomical. This has inspired my goal to help women with hair loss through a safe and subtle manner that allows them to feel confident and fabulous. It’s also what has motivated my specialization in the micro bead methods of installing extensions. I also aspire to help my fellow hairstylists who love hair extensions become more confident and successful in their business working with their dream clients. So I have curated an educational platform both online and in-person teaching my expertise on micro bead methods for those eager to learn.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh goodness when I was first starting?! How about now? Lol I first started out in my career doing braided extensions and I thought I was so good (but I was so bad at the time) one of my closest friends at the time allowed me to do her hair for a special event that was the same day. When I finished her hair I was so proud (pride before a crash right) but then she looked in the mirror and started laughing hysterically. I really thought it was because she loved her hair but she was laughing because she hated it and thought I was joking when I told her I loved it. Lesson I learned its okay to laugh with those who are laughing at you. Also I learned that its absolutely okay to mistakes they help your prepare for greatness.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have to say my biggest mentor and supporter is my mother. As cliche as that may sound. She was a single mother of 6 children and from a very young age she not only taught my siblings and I the value of working hard but she led by example as well. She is a serial entrepreneur and is currently the CEO of 3 thriving businesses. So you can say she instilled the entrepreneurial spirit into her children as well. Her journey has made a lasting impact on me. Everyday I strive to be as successful as she has been and has taught me to be.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting an industry is positive when your sole purpose is to help those around you and of course when you are not seeking to help ones that’s when it’s not so positive. I can only speak for the industry that I am in. Sometimes the vibe can feel very intimidating and competitive. But when you’re focused on helping people and not competing the positivity just flows and flourishes in your favor!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today: Its so easy to make an excuse as to why you have to wait to start a new journey you have been wanting to start forever. But the reality is there will ALWAYS be “something” that you feel is stopping you from starting. That “something” will always be there. Just start and you can work that “something” out along the way. It takes work to make it work: No one is an overnight success. Not even the influencers that you follow on IG. Success is only attainable if you are putting in the work to attain it. Rest is necessary not optional: She have that “rest when I’m dead” mentality. But if you “rest when you’re dead” you don’t get to enjoy the fruits of your labor. So rest when you feel tired, worn out or even when you don’t feel any of that. When I get the rest I need, I am able to come back into my business stronger with better ideas and creativity. I feel refreshed and rejuvenated on another level.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Is an entrepreneur ever done?! I am expanding my Boujee Hair empire by selling my Boujee Hair Luxury extension line featuring luxury handtied wefts and i-tip hair extensions. I also have a product that I am working on launching hopefully in the next several months but I can’t give that one up yet…

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think the biggest challenge faced by women disruptors are the negative motives and false narratives that can be placed on what we are doing. Some not all women like to discredit what others are doing because of their own insecurities and its not nice. There is so much room for everyone to win and be happy for each other. I think male disruptors are faced with this too but its way more prevalent among female counterparts. It needs to stop.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I would have to say the Bible! It honestly helps to keep me balanced and focused, realizing that the secular goals that I have don’t outweigh the spiritual goals that I need! My first priority will always be for my spiritual advancement, and secular advancement I may achieve is just icing on that cake.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh man, a movement that I know would bring the most amount of good is a movement of being kind to people. I would call it “kindness carries all” it only takes one kind act to put a smile on someones face. If we all contributed a kind act to one another it would make for less tension these days.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Its the journey, not the destination! This has helped me to realize that I have to take the good with the bad and find a happy balance. This was relevant in my life because there seemed to be so many roadblocks in my journey of getting where I am today. But just because one road is blocked doesn’t mean you can’t find another route to get to your destination. The routes in between is what makes you stronger in the journey.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on my Instagram page @shondasharee_ , and on FB www.facebook.com/boujeehairbyshondasharee

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!