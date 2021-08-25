Krishna Kutty Of Kuroshio Consulting: “Explosion in Career Mobility”

Explosion in Career Mobility: Coupled with continual learning and the move towards remote work, is the need to create a culture that helps your talent fight stagnation and career immobility. Allowing employees the power of choice, to switch and to reinvent their skillsets, will enable the retention of top talent.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As the Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Kuroshio Consulting Inc., a management consultancy based in Chicago, Krishna advises clients across North America on strategy (corporate, product, IT), leadership (with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion), and transformations (digital, functional, and operational).

I am a proud Canuck (Canadian), but currently work (and play) in Chicago, Illinois. I’ve been advising clients on strategy and transformations for almost two decades. This has included workforce strategy, scaling HR for growth, digital upskilling, and diversity, equity, and inclusivity culture shifts.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The continuing rise of the use of artificial intelligence and human-machine collaboration are areas that employers have to contend with (if not already doing so). Business leaders now face increasing situations wherein there is a need to balance competing priorities such as continuing to deliver financial performance, investing significantly in technology, and upskilling or reskilling the existing workforce. Preserving and enhancing your company’s value in the marketplace becomes a core leadership discussion that requires cross-functional and diverse perspectives, in order to future-proof organizations (as much as possible).

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I would say consider what your end goals are and the various potential paths on how you can get there. While many organizations are shifting away from requirements and moving towards hiring for future potential, that is not true in every case. The majority of industries and jobs still require post-secondary training or education. That being said, there is no time limit to completing your studies. If you have an idea for a startup, try it out for a season (or a few); if it works out, wonderful, but if not, pivot. Remember to leave enough emotional and financial buffers to be able to pivot through, if needed.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Job seekers are increasingly focusing on being part of talent pools for purpose-driven organizations. Candidates are flocking to companies where there is alignment between their desires and the organization’s vision. Purpose-driven organizations tend to galvanize employees to think bigger and inspire commitment to a larger endgame, all of which bodes well for both parties. In addition, candidates are increasingly inquiring more about how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is part of the fabric of an organization, through identified and visible measures.

With respect to approaches to finding employment, I don’t believe that has changed significantly — the geographic range of available jobs, due to more employers willing to support a remote workforce, certainly has increased, but the other factors seem to be remaining the same (e.g., networking, referrals, job boards, recruitment agencies, company job fairs, internships). The manner in which employment interviews are conducted will change, with video interviews now becoming the norm, even for executive roles. During interviews and any opportunities to interact with potential employers, candidates should seek to better understand the organization and interview the company to make sure there is a good fit for not just their skills but their passions as well.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

At this stage, automation isn’t able to fully replace human ingenuity (at least, that I am aware of!). I would say that keeping a growth mindset is critical to everyone’s career path. Automation is just the newest fear, but throughout history, there have always been new innovations and technology, that we as humans have had to adapt to (e.g., shorthand to the typewriter to computers). Keep that mindset of not resting on your laurels — push yourself to be engaged in what your employer is investing in, and leverage every opportunity to get trained in new areas. Keep yourself marketable by going beyond repeatable tasks and developing differentiated skills.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I do see the ability to work on a flexible basis, whether that be fully remote or in a hybrid fashion, as a continuing trend. Over the past year, many employers have realized that the need to “monitor” their employees isn’t the path to achieving outcomes. It’s a similar situation to a micromanager — is calling daily meetings really helping move the team forward and is it truly valuable to the outcomes that you are striving for, or is it giving the manager some false sense of control? While there will always be people trying to take advantage of an employment relationship, the vast majority of employees have integrity, want to do good work, and also want to be present in their personal lives. Working remotely, on a full-time or part-time basis, gives them “choice” — an often underestimated but powerful motivator. In this labor market where there are significantly more employers looking to hire than there are available candidates, having work-from-home options is an additional perk for employers to attract a better pool of candidates.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

I think country-specific laws (e.g., health and safety, taxes), infrastructure (e.g., access to stable sources of power), and societal norms (e.g., women bearing a disproportionate share of childcare, elder care, and housework) are three areas where change is required in order to support a truly remote workforce for global organizations. If you have part of your employee population able to work on a remote basis, effectively, efficiently, and safely, but others cannot, this creates a fundamental disparity in workforce strategy.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

For employers, the most difficult thing to accept will be the perceived loss of control from an increasingly remote workforce. Ensuring that managers across the board are treating both remote and office employees with parity, is critical. This comes back to monitoring performance toward outcomes, and not monitoring the number of hours clocked.

For employees, the most difficult thing will continue to be defining and redefining boundaries between work and personal life. This includes putting some intentionality behind managing one’s own mental health, eldercare, pet care, childcare, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

There are a host of definitions, but I would define the safety net to include structures and supports such as government programs and policies pertaining to the workplace, legislation regulating work standards, and employer-provisioned benefits. The “work-based safety net” is being impacted, due to the changes in employer-employee status, with many organizations contracting out entire functions and relying more on independent contractors and temporary workers; this is important because most of the social policies in the US like health insurance are based on the traditional relationship of employer-employee. Some potential solutions include companies exploring alternate strategies to allow their workforce to continue to access critical benefits (i.e., even if the relationship is not a traditional one of employer-employee) and providing supports to enable people to work (e.g., family leave, eldercare, childcare). However, employers cannot make the changes alone and these solutions also require an equal amount of commitment from policymakers.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Having advised several Fortune 100 clients, I am heartened to hear that the majority of their employees are eager to upskill and to embrace new technologies. People continue to be the central facet to the future of work, and the changes will be to the types of jobs that we do and to the skills required to do them; this message has been consistent across the board.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Both businesses and policymakers need to invest in and to support training and education programs. Low-wage occupations were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and many workers, especially those who were not recalled after being furloughed, may need to reskill or upskill, in order to either shift occupations or to remain employed.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

While enough has been written about the transition to a remote work model, I wanted to focus on several other trends that haven’t yet gotten enough coverage, at least from my perspective.

Continual Learning as Embedded Behavior: Gone are the days when you had an annual requirement to take a Learning & Development module to check the box in anticipation of your annual performance appraisal. With significant digital and technological shifts, employees need to learn and continue to learn new skills, in order to adapt. Explosion in Career Mobility: Coupled with continual learning and the move towards remote work, is the need to create a culture that helps your talent fight stagnation and career immobility. Allowing employees the power of choice, to switch and to reinvent their skillsets, will enable the retention of top talent. Faster Adoption of Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Sectors with roles that traditionally required high proximity, are leading the charge in accelerating their deployments of automation and AI, in conjunction with redesigning their work processes. This trend will continue to be prevalent. Focus on Wellbeing in the Workplace: With remote work becoming the new norm for many, having a comprehensive wellbeing strategy is critical to mitigating rising health, including mental health, issues. This strategy must be tailored to accommodate multigenerational workforces. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) as Competitive Advantage: Compliance is no longer the driver for the pursuit of diversity in the workplace, as organizations are increasingly learning that diverse workforces make a difference to the bottom line — through higher levels of innovation, successful outcomes, and employee satisfaction rating.

“I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones.” — John Cage

As a management consultant who has spent her career helping organizations maneuver changes, I think it is important to remember that while change is scary, staying stagnant is even more so! I have shared this quote with many of my clients when a dose of courage is warranted, as inevitably, there comes a point when making a systemic change feels insurmountable and doubts peak.

I would love to chat with Dr. Desmond Upton Patton, who is a pioneer in the field of making artificial intelligence empathetic, culturally sensitive, and less biased. One of his research focus areas is on using virtual reality to educate youth and policymakers about the ways social media can be used against them and how race plays a part.

