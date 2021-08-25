Dianne Gallo: “A Real Move Towards Diversity, Inclusion, And Equity”

A Real Move Towards Diversity, Inclusion, And Equity. Companies have been touting this message for years. As a country, we have witnessed horrific tragedies. There is a more open discussion happening now, in and out of the workplace than ever before. We are finally starting to understand just how far we must go to get there. We must invest in making sure we have strategies with measurable goals and accountabilities.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Diane Gallo. Diane is the former SVP, HR for McKesson Specialty Health, a multi-billion dollar business of McKesson Corporation servicing many constituents in the healthcare ecosystem. Prior to McKesson, Ms. Gallo has led human resources in multiple healthcare settings including hospital systems, ancillary care delivery and physician practice management. In addition to healthcare, Diane has also led HR in technology and consumer service companies. Ms. Gallo brings Fortune 5 and start-up experiences to her view of the world. She is a certified Hogan Assessor and Executive Coach and enjoys working with a variety of client companies. She and her entrepreneur husband live in Houston, TX with two rambunctious vizslas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I have had the privilege of an eclectic and multi-industry career. It has allowed me to enjoy learning about lots of different industries and meeting and working with all kinds of people from production line, to caregiver to the C-suite. I think the life experiences that shaped me are linked to my parents who encouraged curiosity and risk taking. I don’t think that I would have learned as much as I have over the years without being willing to take major career and personal risks.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Employers have to pivot towards a more flexible workforce. No longer do employers have all the power in the relationship with the employee. Being thoughtful and authentic with employees and recognizing that one size does not fit all will be a good adaptation. Working out a hybrid schedule, getting input from employees and communicating it well is a skill set they haven’t had to worry about before.

Additionally, they need to measure output not effort. Long hours and being present in the office used to be ways that employers looked at how someone was performing their job. Does it really matter when and where a task or project is worked on if in fact the outcomes meet the employer’s requirements?

Employers are going to have to get creative about engaging employees. Team outings and large in person meetings just aren’t going to happen anymore. A leader I respect spends at least 25% of her online meetings catching up with the people in the group and allowing them to catch up with each other. This small “non-business” conversation has kept her team feeling like a team throughout the last year when they were off site.

Last, but certainly not least, employers are moving towards more outsourcing, automation and AI in some areas. To keep people in a tough talent market they need to be thinking about where else skills can be utilized and begin offering the tools to grow loyal employees who may see their roles automated. Sometimes we have to grow our own talent not just rely on the market. Putting in place those opportunities for upskilling now will help drive loyalty and fill roles later.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I would tell a young person to take some time gaining insight to what their strengths and interests are and then look for a path that supports that outcome. There are many careers where training doesn’t have to be from college but where they may need to be educated and certified. I would suggest they do a cost benefit analysis and determine when options start to pay back.

I think that we have made a mistake not encouraging young people to pursue all kinds of trades. For some reason, going to college became the expected next step after high school and we lost opportunities to help people learn lucrative trades through a different kind of post high school education. Many who have become trained outside of college don’t have the debt and stress that others in their age group start post collegiate life. High schools have put a stigma on non-college bound students when they should be helping them find an education that suits their interests and aspirations.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I believe that job seekers need to be culture seekers. A good company culture that embraces talent that is raw or generic and allows them growth within their business will provide interesting and variable experiences.

Job descriptions may be the same at multiple companies, but a job seeker needs to figure out what that job really looks like in particular companies and how it is valued. It isn’t enough to get a job matching your skills, you need a job in a company that matches your values as well. Doing that homework up front and then targeting employers that meet your needs is critical.

Networking is here to stay, although it may be more virtual. Job seekers need to do more homework to stand out among other candidates and make sure they have knocked on as many doors (virtually) as they can, not just expect an online application to suffice. Find ways to be referred to hiring managers as many times as possible. Many times, automated systems can screen out real gems early in the process so you need to find another way.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Keep up with the times! Someone has to know how to program the automated cashier and manage the logistics of driverless vehicles. If you just do what you have always done you will lose out. There will always be roles for people who generate customer loyalty, they just will change to accommodate the science. There will be real people in the customer experience, just at different touchpoints. Find out what those touchpoints are and learn as much as you can to remain viable.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I think work from home is here to stay, at least in a hybrid fashion. We have proved to employers and economists that we can be productive non-traditionally. Companies need to be thinking about how to create hybrid environments that allow for in-person collaboration but also give people time to work alternatively, from home and not necessarily traditional business hours. Many companies are saying they will go to hybrid schedules but haven’t articulated how. Employees are confused about what that means for them. Companies need a clear path that is inclusive and above all communicated throughout the organization.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Better and more flexible technology. How frustrating were meetings where people froze on the screen or we lost audio? There is now an imperative for the systems and internet connections to be flawless. If we are engaging with customers, we risk alienating them if we can’t communicate.

I also think that the need for a different kind of office space will emerge. No longer will we see cubicle farms but instead collaboration spaces that can be reserved and can accommodate both on-site and virtual attendees.

New employees are going to have a more difficult time onboarding and their organizations will need to help make them part of a team even though they may never meet them in person.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers have lost leverage. It is hard for many employers to realize that the how and where work is done is now a negotiation. It is critical that they recognize that, or they will lose people to more evolved companies.

Employees are going to have a difficult time recalibrating to whatever hybrid workplace they are offered. We will see turnover as employees shop the market for both a job and a schedule that suits them. I also wonder if the esprit de corps that is often a big part of an employee’s reason for working will diminish and they will need to look for other outlets for that camaraderie and belonging.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Absolutely, we saw that many companies didn’t have the kind of mental health plans they needed and now the demand is great. Employers weren’t prepared to deal with “whole people”. We don’t have adequate resources in the workplace for grief and depression. That needs to change, our expectation that people can leave their life at the door coming to work is not realistic, especially when they helplessly watched friends and family succumb to COVID and were unable to even say goodbye. People without social networks, new to companies and cities were left with a lonely life that consisted of a lot of screen time. Companies need to know who those people are and help support them.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My optimism is around the opportunity for creativity. We unexpectedly proved that we can work differently and still work well, and even better. We opened a lot of eyes to the many ways one can work. The gig economy is growing, there are more opportunities within the corporate workforce to reimagine many things we have done before. It is an exciting time!

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Contrary to popular opinion, I believe there are always jobs available. They may not be dream jobs, but anyone who wants to do something, can. I am a firm believer that dropping out of the workforce can derail a career. What we need to do, as employers and communities, is to provide opportunities for people to learn new skills, understand new businesses and products and be able to have robust conversations about where things are headed. We have been woefully unprepared for these shifts even though they are more than obvious. Our educational systems are many years behind the times, we need to invest in them to create prepared workers.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Shifting the Balance. At no other time have employees had more leverage with employers, We can expect to see negotiations between employees and companies take a new more personalized path. Authenticity. Gone are the days of a work self and home self. We have all seen the good, bad, and ugly of our coworkers during the pandemic and people are willing to be more real at work. There is a new vulnerability in the workplace. Progress Lost. Unfortunately during the pandemic and MeToo movement women have lost workplace progress. Many have left the workforce because of the need to take care of family during the pandemic. Others are left out of important conversations because male co-workers fear informal interactions. Although the visibility of workplace sexual harassment has helped get some high-profile perpetrators stopped (fired and even convicted), there is a contingent of men in the workplace who are using it as a way to exclude women from the inner circles. A Real Move Towards Diversity, Inclusion, And Equity. Companies have been touting this message for years. As a country, we have witnessed horrific tragedies. There is a more open discussion happening now, in and out of the workplace than ever before. We are finally starting to understand just how far we must go to get there. We must invest in making sure we have strategies with measurable goals and accountabilities. Values-Driven Decision. Decisions about career, where to live, and what was important often were tied to economics and status. We are seeing people make career moves that align with their personal values rather than external forces. I believe we will continue to see people opting for what is truly important.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Man plans and God laughs…” is an old Jewish proverb that reminds us that we can plan all we want but life is unpredictable. I think the pandemic reinforced that for me, we never know what is around the corner.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There is no one in particular that comes to mind. I enjoy meeting anyone from whom I can learn something.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianegallo/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianegallo/

