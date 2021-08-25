Jonathan Webb of Krueger International (KI): “Engagement”

Engagement: Active disengagement was an issue before the pandemic. Now, with increases in remote work and reliance on technology to communicate, organizations must determine best practices to build engagement among workers. Purposeful interactions such as team-building and social events can bring people together. Also, installing a suitable hybrid work model that actively brings people together to ideate and interact is needed.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “The Top Five Trends to Watch In the Future of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Jonathan Webb.

As the Workplace Market Director at KI, Jonathan Webb studies workplace trends, uncovers product gaps, and develops solutions with the KI team. He takes part in advanced workplace strategies and documents his findings through white papers, articles, and other publications. His recent publications include Understanding Active Design: The Rise of Human Sustainability and Collegiate Design: The New Driver for Workplace Design. Partnering with thought leaders like AECOM, his publications cover diverse subjects, including sit/stand benefits, the design of training environments, and defining work styles. Webb holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh School of Business and is a LEED accredited professional. The avid baseball fan resides in Green Bay, Wis. with his wife and three sons. He is excited to meet with clients in the KI showroom at NeoCon this fall.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

My professional background is largely oriented around new product development, sales, and marketing. I’ve been with KI for almost 25 years and feel blessed to work for a company that invests in its employees and provides opportunities for career growth. On the personal front, I’ve been happily married to Michelle for more than 26 years, and we have three terrific sons ranging in age from 17 to 22. Michelle and I lead extremely active lifestyles. We work out every day, enjoy road biking, and play a lot of golf. I also coached baseball for about a decade as my kids were growing up.

I’m a “Wisconsin kid” through and through. My family, faith, and Midwest values form my “why” and drive me to be the best version of myself I can be. I am uber-competitive, too. Sports experiences — both playing and coaching — have helped shape who I am. As a coach, I stress only two things — effort and attitude. When we maximize those two things, the talent portion of competition often takes care of itself!

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The last 18 months have caused two very significant trends to speed their way into the workplace. Prior to COVID-19, less than 10 percent of our clients adopted any sort of remote work program. Today, a majority of our clients are adopting some version of hybrid work. The mandatory percentage of time clients will be in the office varies. I have seen mandatory office time as little as one day a week and as much as four to five days per week. Individual company cultures drive these decisions.

The second workplace trend is related to space design. COVID-19 caused organizations to adopt video conferencing technologies. However, there is a lag in incorporating technology into ideation and interaction spaces within the office to better allow users to easily connect with those outside the office. Organizations adopting hybrid work programs recognize that spaces must foster connecting those working in the office with those working off-site. Technology enhancements and updates will be an ongoing challenge for organizations.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

The first piece of advice I would give anyone evaluating a post-high school degree is to first consider the type of industry they want to work in. There are many specialized programs within tech schools, community colleges and traditional colleges. It’s prudent to first do the research to decide where you can get the best “bang for your buck.” There may even be organizations that will hire you without a degree and then help support a learning model that benefits both you and the organization you work for. Technology companies are leading the way in resetting expectations about the need for college degrees as a prerequisite for employment. In fact, a few organizations are building their own internal universities to accommodate training in a way that ensures employees are learning skills important to that organization.

Rather than focus on a specific degree, I believe organizations are going to start valuing work experiences such as internships and even part-time jobs as much as the degree itself.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

As time goes on, I really don’t think job seekers are going to change how they find and identify companies they want to work for. Company culture, location, and benefits will continue to inform prospective employees. One additional consideration may be how hybrid work practices are being used and how these programs match the needs of a future employee.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear fighting to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Simply put, workers need to augment their skill set to make themselves more valuable to an organization. There are still plenty of companies willing to hire, train and develop talent. This especially applies to manufacturing companies. Using my company as an example, KI cannot hire talent fast enough to keep up with demand! We partner with local tech schools and other organizations to attract the talent we can train and retain. KI also looks to develop talent to complement (and run) new technologies we are bringing to our factory floor. As an ESOP organization, KI offers an incredibly incentive-laden package for all of our employees.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or Why Not?

Hybrid work is certainly here to stay for some organizations. After being away from the office for more than a year, companies are realizing that some work doesn’t have to take place in the office. However, company cultures and the ability to collaborate have taken a big hit since everyone left the office. The challenge for any company is to find a balance that meets the cultural and business needs of the company.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The word that immediately comes to mind is flexibility. Companies are being more flexible in adapting to employee needs by offering a hybrid workplace where some work is conducted in the office and some are able to be completed at home. Flexibility also applies to employees who have become accustomed to working from home for over a year. Full-time work-from-home models do not align with all company cultures. It is important for employees to recognize that being able to collaborate and work in the physical office with other employees is very important for both company culture and productivity.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Offering the flexibility of working from anywhere will be the most difficult thing for companies to accept. There are still a lot of companies that equate productivity with being in the office (and this is even with most workers not being in the office this past year!). It’s going to take a lot of patience for organizations to fully trust that remote employees are maximizing their workday both in terms of productivity and hours worked.

For many employees, going back to the office 100% of the time may be difficult to accept. Many people have become accustomed to setting a different, more varied work schedule. It’s one reason why so many people are flirting with job or career changes now. Given the number of jobs available across the United States, now may be the best time for employees to evaluate their options and seek employment with companies that offer work options that best suit them.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I believe there are ample Federal programs aimed at helping people who have been displaced from work. I don’t believe anything needs to be addressed, and I remain hopeful that individuals who are looking for a job find one.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

COVID-19 challenged the work landscape and our economy in ways we haven’t seen since WWII. As quickly as the world shut down, it is somewhat frustrating to see the slow openings and return to normal most of us covet. My greatest sources of optimism are due to two things. First, the vaccines are a medical miracle and proof that private industry can produce miracles. Second, as a capitalist, I always feel that the United States is best suited to pull through life-altering events easier than other countries. We are seeing this now as the US is open earlier than other countries and our economy continues to do ok despite seeing some of the worst inflation in the past 50 years.

Within the workplace, I continue to see our clients planning for spaces that accept a variety of work styles. In fact, the number of spaces we are designing for ideation and interaction has never been higher! One of the positives I’ve taken from the past 18 months is watching our clients make adjustments to their workplace to better attract and retain talent. By fostering a culture of active design, which promotes inherent movement throughout the workplace, workers are experiencing work-life that promotes moving from space to space each day.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Organizations can work proactively to reduce their job openings by promoting a positive culture of collaboration within their work environment. The pandemic caused many organizations to adopt a work-from-home practice in a very short period of time. Many workers came to realize they could still be somewhat effective doing their jobs at home. Organizations, conversely, are realizing that their physical work environment plays a huge role in how employees perceive the company they work for. Investing in workplace improvement and amenities helps recruit new talent and bring existing talent back to the office. Examples include upgrades to the corporate dining environment, investments into on-site gyms or wellness studios, and improvements to outdoor spaces that can be used for meetings or regenerative spaces.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Active Design Is Needed In the Workplace: Workplaces are adapting to new ways of work. Companies can and should be planning to promote inherent movement throughout the workplace. Those attending NeoCon will be able to see many examples of the active design principles in our showroom. Increased Technology At Work: Within weeks of March 2020, employees became experts at using video conferencing technology. This was by necessity and not design. Now, as employees come back to work and others are still at home, the physical workplace must adapt shared spaces to accommodate the same level of video conferencing. This is a HUGE ask for many companies. Mobility On the Rise: Work from home can now mean anywhere. The real estate market seems to reflect this, too, as home sales in 2021 have exploded. Having the ability to choose their city and climate as critical to their overall health and well-being is of rising importance to employees. Overall Well Being: Speaking of well-being, there is an increased focus on both mental and physical health as a major trend that impacts work. For some, it means access to gyms and wellness programs. For others, it may mean reducing stress or burnout by finding a job or an organization with a culture that aligns with their personal beliefs. Engagement: Active disengagement was an issue before the pandemic. Now, with increases in remote work and reliance on technology to communicate, organizations must determine best practices to build engagement among workers. Purposeful interactions such as team-building and social events can bring people together. Also, installing a suitable hybrid work model that actively brings people together to ideate and interact is needed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My favorite quote is really more of a mantra. I use this within my family and with the teams (sports and work) I’ve led. “Effort, Attitude & Sportsmanship”. Seems simple, really. We all have different skill sets both in the business world and in sports. I am a huge believer that if you maximize your effort, a positive attitude, and general sportsmanship toward others, you will ultimately have success in life!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

From a business perspective, it has to be Elon Musk. In sports, I have always admired Phil Mickelson.

