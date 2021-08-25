Natalie Fedie of HighRadius: “You need to be prepared for anything”

You need to be prepared for anything. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it would be that “nobody can predict the future, but at least be prepared for it!” Not only do we personally need to be prepared for disaster or illness, but what I learned is that companies need to be agile and able to pivot their business models in order to survive. At HighRadius, we actually did well during the pandemic as our clients were focused on increasing access to working capital, our integrated Accounts Receivable software solutions allow them to identify opportunities to collect revenue more effectively and reduce deductions easier.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Natalie is a member of the HighRadius leadership team. She is a recognized and demonstrated Customer Success Executive with Sales, Marketing, and Communications experience in both the Private and Public sectors. Skilled at developing and leading cross-functional teams focused on accomplishing value-based business objectives, Natalie believes the driving force behind a high-growth organization is ensuring customers achieve their business outcomes. This is accomplished by perfecting the customer experience, maximizing adoption, and tracking measurable value to demonstrate customers are receiving the highest possible return from their investment. The results are measured by excellent retention rates and predictable revenue growth.

Prior to joining HighRadius, Natalie served as Vice President of Customer Success at Granicus, the largest cloud solutions provider for the government. Most recently, Natalie helped build and execute the customer success methodology at Doxly, an end-to-end deal workflow management solution for legal firms.

Natalie received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin — Stout.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self??

A career in technology was not something I aimed for, but rather it found me. I grew up in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, and met my husband in college at the University of Wisconsin — STOUT. A few years after graduation we got married and had two amazing boys only 18 months apart. Balancing motherhood and building a career was challenging, however, I was thankful for the opportunity to work for a family-owned Broadcasting company where I grew to become the Marketing Director supporting advertising sales for two syndicated talk Radio stations. Pre-social media, a radio or television station, was where most people got their news.

Working in the media during 911 was the event that shaped me. Never before had the United States experienced such a catastrophic event that forever changed the world. I remember broadcasting around the clock personal stories and the recovery events that followed for weeks. As a result, I decided to take a role as the Marketing & Communications Director for the City of Saint Paul, Minnesota because I wanted to make a difference in my local community. While working for the City we were host to many national events including the 2004 NHL All-Star Game and the 2008 Republican National Convention.

As Social Media platforms, like Twitter, became more mainstream around that time, I became more interested in how to leverage technology as a means of engaging citizens to improve economic vitality. The City used a SaaS solution called GovDelivery, an email and text messaging software solution to send out snow emergency alerts and other notifications. The company was headquartered in Saint Paul and had the opportunity to meet the CEO. With my background in public and private sector communications and newfound interest in technology, I applied for my first tech job and was hired as an Implementation Manager and overtime was promoted to Vice President of Customer Success working with over 2,500 State and local, and Federal Agencies in the US and Europe. GovDelivery was later purchased by Vista Equity Partners in 2009 and merged with what is now Grancus, serving over 250 million citizens worldwide.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Much of my career over the past 12 years has been traveling between offices and managing teams in Minnesota, Washington DC, Denver, Indianapolis, Houston, the UK, and India. I have never had an interest in working from home, as I felt it limited me from the personal connections and impromptu staff meetings that are often part of the leadership requirements at a fast-growing technology company.

That all changed with Covid. I have been working from my home in Minnesota since the HighRadius Houston office was closed down in March 2020. The biggest adjustment has been work-life balance. With all employees and most customers working from their homes, personal life and work-life tended to blend together. Since my children are grown, for me working from home had few distractions. However, I feel incredibly empathetic towards families with school-age children and the struggles they have trying to manage their own work while making sure their children are fully engaged in some form of online learning.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss seeing and interacting with co-workers on a lunch break or a quick hallway conversation, celebrating birthdays and other important milestones, and being able to jump on a plane to meet an important client for dinner. I miss getting dressed up for work and the quiet time unplugged while driving to work where most of the thinking gets done. I also miss attending professional conferences and haven’t found the time to join too many online sessions that were being offered as an alternative.

HighRadius was extremely lucky to have the opportunity to have hosted RADIANCE (our annual company conference), where our customers and partners look forward to networking with their peers and having a good time! Last year, we hosted it at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) and IT WAS A GALA!

We’re on the lookout for how we can get back together and celebrate with our community. Slowly but surely, we are starting to return to a somewhat normal state. I am hopeful that soon we will be able to see our clients face to face and put the events of 2020 behind us.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

Having worked in both the public and private sector it was great to see the collaboration between corporations and government working together to accelerate the timelines for testing and the distribution of vaccines. That being said, I don’t think we as a country were prepared for anything like this, and I would like to see more public-private partnerships made that will better prepare us in the future for these types of catastrophic events. For example, private companies manufacturing healthcare equipment and supplies in the United States, so that local governments and hospitals have the ability to provide adequate services for everyone who is in need.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

The biggest unexpected positive was that families were forced to spend more time together during the lockdown period. Let’s face it, life pre-covid was hectic, going to work, getting kids off to school, and to their extracurricular activities. Running here and there and not really spending any quality time with each other. With the world being shut down during the pandemic, it was time to reflect on a simpler way of life, taking up a new hobby or just doing the things that you never had time to do before, like reading a book or watching 6 seasons or a Netflix series.

I took life for granted, and Covid made me appreciate things like dining in at a restaurant, going to a movie, or attending a wedding or a funeral with family and friends. An unexpected positive was finding other ways to connect virtually or participating in a drive-by birthday party or graduation. We learned how resilient we can be and that it is ok to slow down and enjoy the life we are so lucky to have.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I was devastated when I could not go to my workout class! I am someone that is energized by participating in a group setting and having a coach or instructor motivate me. However, I was elated with the number of online classes and apps that allowed me to continue exercising in a virtual class and learning new ways to modify workouts at home.

My husband and I were able to take advantage of spending more time outdoors. In Minnesota, everyone’s favorite past-time is heading up North during the Summer to one of the 10,000 lakes in the State. Having the opportunity to forget about the sickness and suffering that was going on around us and spend time with the family fishing, biking, and playing cards was a nice escape from reality.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

The pain I felt was knowing how many lives were lost from COVID and the fear of the unknown that I might be next or someone in my family. It seemed that there wasn’t any clear information on who was truly at risk or not, as those you thought were at high risk survived and those you thought were healthy did not. The stories of those not being able to be with their loved ones when they passed on are something no one wants to experience. The sacrifices that were made by healthcare providers as they risked their lives and their families’ lives by taking care of others are heroic. I am grateful for the love and kindness of the countless volunteers and essential workers who were instrumental in our ability to sustain life.

Our oldest son was married this past April 17th, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama and we were very lucky that the timing of the wedding was almost a year after the country shut down. Things were reopening and gatherings were allowed. The day was beautiful and gave us hope that things someday may be normal again.

OK wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The “5 things” I learned from the social isolation of the pandemic are:

That you need to be prepared for anything. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it would be that “nobody can predict the future, but at least be prepared for it!” Not only do we personally need to be prepared for disaster or illness, but what I learned is that companies need to be agile and able to pivot their business models in order to survive. At HighRadius, we actually did well during the pandemic as our clients were focused on increasing access to working capital, our integrated Accounts Receivable software solutions allow them to identify opportunities to collect revenue more effectively and reduce deductions easier. Nothing is important if you don’t have good health. No matter how much money you make or how great of a job you have, nothing is as important as your health. You have to take care of yourself and be conscious of others’ health and safety because without your health we just simply won’t be here to enjoy life. Don’t take things for granted. I no longer take things for granted (especially toilet paper or cleaning products!) In all seriousness, the experience has made me appreciate the simple things in life and be grateful for the opportunity to go out to dinner or get on a plane and travel for work or pleasure. Be mindful of what others might be dealing with. Working from home was a big adjustment for me, but what I realized when I was on Zoom call after Zoom call and everyone else was working from home, many people also had to deal with sick family members or having young children at home while they were trying to do their jobs. There was a lot of stress created by Covid and it was a good reminder for me to have more patience and empathy for what my employees and my customers were going through. Recognize that wonder, kindness, faith, and helping others have no boundaries. l learned that people are fundamentally good when faced with adversity. And I am extremely thankful for the healthcare, law enforcement, and other essential workers who risked their own lives to save ours.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“We remember or forget the past and plan for or dread the future, but we all live equally in this amazing elegant moment.”

I took the time to stop and realize how lucky I was to have my health, my family, my friends, and a job. I was one of the lucky ones who survived 2020, others were not so lucky. So live in the moment because we don’t know how long we have.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

News Anchor Robin Robinson from ABC’s Good Morning America. I think Robin is an amazing person who has overcome many adversities in life and continues to be a positive energy and role model for women! She has a passion for sharing the news and does so with a smile that forces you to forget about your stress and start the day outright.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/nafedie/ or Twitter @nfedie

