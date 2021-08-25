Tina Marie Romero of Synergy HomeCare: “Have an attitude of gratitude”

Have an attitude of gratitude. Not everyone gets to wake up to a new day. This couldn’t be truer in the midst of a pandemic. No longer mundane, waking up is a reason to be grateful.

When we have an attitude of gratitude, we notice minor things we otherwise take for granted; a co-worker bringing breakfast bagels to work, random phone call from a friend you’ve been thinking about, a stranger giving a compliment, licks from your dog etc. These “minor” things are snippets of joy that bring happiness.

As a part of my series about how to live with Joie De Vivre, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tina Marie Romero.

Tina Marie Romero, owner and CEO of Synergy HomeCare of N Central NJ, helps seniors and individuals who need care stay safely at home while providing peace of mind to their families. Dealing with the elderly, “dying” has become a normal part of Tina’s day to day reality. She is passionate about her message that living with Joie De Vivre is a choice we make for ourselves each day. The real tragedy is not in dying but living our present lives as if we have already died.

Tina grew her agency into a seven digit business in the same year she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been consistently awarded Best of Home Care Provider of Choice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Before opening Synergy HomeCare of N Central NJ in 2014, I worked in Corporate America while going to graduate school at night for my MBA and MA in Diplomacy and International Relations at Seton Hall University.

In search for my life’s meaning, I volunteered to visit homebound seniors in my parish. I enjoyed spending time with them and having deep life conversations. Despite a hectic work/school schedule, I found myself looking forward to seeing them and sharing stories of how our day went.

The irony is I thought I was helping them but they helped me more by unknowingly leading me to my life’s purpose. By the time I completed my MBA and I was trying to figure out what business to start, it was clear that seniors gave me so much joy and meaning.

In the magical world of synchronicity, the franchise matchmaker I worked with identified homecare as an ideal business aligned to my core values and strengths.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In the last three years, there has been new trends and significant legislation that has made homecare business in NJ quite challenging. COVID exacerbated the situation resulting to a nationwide shortage of caregivers.

I had the opportunity to get out ahead and sell the business last year (2020). That would have been the easier and practical choice.

The interesting part is, I chose the road less travelled and took the risk of buying out my business partner and keeping the business.

It took faith and deep introspection but this is exactly how it is to live with Joie De Vivre. It means not choosing the easier path but instead, I listened to my heart, followed my intuition and had the courage to traverse a jagged road. It is not easy but I am at peace knowing this is exactly where I need to be today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my former business partner and best friend. He had faith in me and we started the business together as equal partners. The first year was discouraging when the phones weren’t ringing and we couldn’t afford to pay ourselves. We hustled and persevered. Despite a lot of fights and challenges, the bad days were outnumbered by fun days filled with laughter, adventures and exotic travels. The growing pains of starting a business was tolerable because it was shared between us. I am grateful that I did not have to carry a heavy burden all by myself.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

I immigrated from the Philippines twenty-five years ago. Three things struck me when I first arrived and the same reasons why I think the US ranks low in the World Happiness Report. Americans are: 1) Consumed with work. 2) Love to complain. 3) Want to keep up with the Joneses.

Most Americans are consumed with work and often have multiple jobs. It’s because they want to have the same or even shinier object the Joneses next door just got.

The phenomenon of “Keeping up with the Joneses” is a distinctly American concept that refers to a capitalistic mindset and that the American society is wealth oriented and strives toward acquisition of material things. This syndrome lead to obsessive spending behaviors that create stress, worry, anxiety, and financial ruin. Total opposite of happiness.

A lot of Americans rush from one job to the other, drive thru fast food in between, see their kids for a few minutes in the morning and don’t get to put their kids to sleep, crash in bed when they get home late at night and repeat the cycle again the next day. They’re always tired and unhappy so they end up complaining about everything.

This becomes a vicious cycle of being tired and perpetually complaining about everything. They do not find it necessary to slow down and examine their lives. They feel stuck in their day to day lives and feel there is no way out except to complain how life isn’t fair.

So much energy is wasted on this negative attitude robbing people of any glimmer of hope and joy. It is no wonder the US ranks so low in the World Happiness Report.

Can you share with our readers your 5 strategies to live with more Joie De Vivre? Can you please give a story or example for each?

1. Believe in a friendly universe that is always providing for you.

I live my life manifesting Paulo Coelho’s quote “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” With this mindset, living with Joie De Vivre comes naturally. Moreover, I have a strong Catholic faith rooted in a Jeremiah 29:11 verse which I believe is God’s personal promise to me ever since I was a child “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Believing in that promise, I embrace every “good” and “bad” that happens to me with an accepting heart. The “good” are blessings and I can say with conviction that the “bad” are lessons I need to learn.

2. Have an attitude of gratitude.

Not everyone gets to wake up to a new day. This couldn’t be truer in the midst of a pandemic. No longer mundane, waking up is a reason to be grateful.

When we have an attitude of gratitude, we notice minor things we otherwise take for granted; a co-worker bringing breakfast bagels to work, random phone call from a friend you’ve been thinking about, a stranger giving a compliment, licks from your dog etc. These “minor” things are snippets of joy that bring happiness.

I recently started the practice of saying something we are grateful for at the start of our weekly office staff meetings. At first, it took most of them a while to think what to say but it eventually came easy to them. This is the whole point. Daily gratitude slowly turns into an attitude, a way of being.

When we live a life of gratitude, we begin to appreciate the simplest things like a working elevator (after a week of it being out of order) and lets us see the universe in a friendlier light. The truth is, as long as we are alive and breathing, there is always something to be grateful for.

3. Cultivate Mindfulness.

After being grateful for waking up, I take some time to meditate and pray. Mindfulness is the opposite of rushing. It makes me slow down and pay full attention to what I am presently doing in a relaxed, easy way.

I didn’t start out practicing this. But when I did, I became calm, more aware and non-judgmental. The ability to really listen and observe thoughts and feelings as they arise brought so much clarity and peace that I never got when I was perpetually rushing.

Being mindful forces us to only focus on the present thing we are doing. By being truly present and not distracted by future worries, we can experience each moment as it presents itself. In the end, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

4. Surround yourself with people who lift you up.

The people we surround ourselves with are the biggest influence on our behavior, attitudes and results. Jim Rohn said it best “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”

We need to choose our friends wisely since the people we spend the most time with shape who we are. They determine what aspirations and conversations dominate our attention.

It is difficult to live with Joie De Vivre when you are surrounded with negative energy. Choose friends who elevate your being and help you become the best version of yourself as you do the same to them.

5. Accumulate experiences, not material possessions.

Instead of “Keeping up with the Joneses” and accumulating things, we live with more Joie De Vivre when we “Keep up with Experiences.”

You expand your soul when you do something you’ve never experienced before. You expand your limits when you climb Mt. Kilimanjaro and dispel what you thought you could never do. You expand your mind when you learn and figure out how to self-publish your book. You expand your heart when you adopt the dog of your aunt who just died. You expand your horizons when you travel to Peru and see how the Uros in Lake Titicaca live on floating islands.

Joie De Vivre is being “rich” in moments and experiences that spark joy in our life.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life?

The Evidential Power of Beauty by Thomas Dubay The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The purpose of this glorious life is not simply to endure it, but to soar, stumble, and flourish as you learn to fall in love with existence. We were born to live, my dear, not to merely exist.”

– Becca Lee

Five years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, a shift occurred that gave me laser focus clarity.

It is human nature that when faced with an imminent threat, we react. I always had an innate zest for life but the possibility of dying brought a different level of excitement and appreciation for my life.

I remember this one specific day on my way to the office from my radiation treatment. It was a brisk winter morning in February, a few days after a heavy snowstorm. It was my final week of daily radiation and my body was getting tired from the demanding combination of my gym workouts, radiation treatments and my day job growing a homecare business.

As I drove past the park I pass by everyday, I stared at what seemed like something I’ve never seen before. I impulsively turned into the park and parked the car. My snow boots sunk into the deep snow as I walked into a beautiful winter wonderland I’m seeing for the first time with a different set of eyes. I still remember closing my eyes, smelling the fresh cool winter air and hearing winter birds chirping.

Tears started falling down my cheeks and I was overwhelmed with gratitude for being alive, for breathing, for seeing, for hearing, for feeling the cold snow crushing between my palms as I formed a snowball. At that moment, I knew I fell deeply in love with my existence and vowed I will never take life for granted. I knew then that nothing can rob me from the joy of living, not even cancer.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am very fortunate that I bring goodness to the world through what I do. My homecare business currently brings goodness to three groups of people: 1) Seniors and other individuals we care for get care in their homes where they prefer to be. Sixty one percent of seniors say they would rather die than be in a nursing facility so I am grateful I can help grant their wish. I take pride in operating with the highest integrity and choosing only caregivers I would be comfortable caring for my own parents and family. 2) I provide meaningful jobs to hundreds of caregivers. Most of them are immigrants and I try to personally know and encourage each one. I provide them not just a job but give them hope and make them feel appreciated through random bonuses and recognition awards. 3) Family caregiving is a real challenge especially for the sandwich generation who takes care of their children and parents at the same time. The service I provide enables family caregivers to continue on with their jobs and lives so they can maintain the quality of life they deserve.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am in a Fabulous Over 40 contest that runs until September 23. It is a fun and exciting project because if I win, I will give Certified Home Health Aide scholarships to 40 deserving women who have the heart to care for others. There is a nationwide shortage of certified caregivers in the US and I want to be part of a solution to this problem. It will help our seniors who need care but moreso, it will provide better work opportunities to 40 deserving women and empower them to elevate their lives. If you would like to support this project, please vote for me at https://votefab40.com/2021/tina-marie-romero

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

H.O.P.E. Help One Person Everyday

I have always loved the word Hope, defined as an optimistic state of mind based on an expectation of positive outcomes with respect to events and circumstances in one’s life or the world at large.

But I loved it even more when I heard this acronym. Can you imagine what our world would be like if all of humanity helped one person everyday?

It’s a simple but very powerful and doable concept. We always have the opportunity to help someone everyday, such as opening a door for someone carrying groceries, picking up groceries for an elderly neighbor, driving a friend to work, etc.

When we purposely seek an opportunity to help someone else, that simple act transforms the recipient’s day (or even their life). It creates a ripple effect of grateful people who feel blessed to be helped and want to pay it forward.

What a beautiful world that would be to live in…with so much more Joie De Vivre!

Thank you for these excellent insights!