Dan Sondhelm of Sondhelm Partners: “You need to develop a unique message that genuinely differentiates you from others”

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Sondhelm.

Dan Sondhelm is the CEO of Sondhelm Partners, a firm designed to help institutional investment managers, mutual fund and ETF firms, wealth managers and fintech firms attract investors and build brands through marketing, public relations and sales strategies.

With over 25 years of financial services marketing leadership, Dan has been instrumental in helping boutique firms develop strong growth programs and larger firms support and energize their sales teams.

Dan was nominated by MutualFundWire as one of the Most Influential People in Fund Distribution for his knowledge and experience in helping companies grow in 2009. Dan also frequently contributes to the financial news media, presents or moderates at industry conferences and webinars and speaks on-site and virtually to mutual fund boards of directors.

Dan was previously a senior partner at a financial marketing and public relations agency where he developed new business opportunities, led client strategies and innovated client solutions.

Dan earned a BSBA and MBA from the Kogod College of Business Administration at American University in Washington, DC.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was in business school, I interned at a boutique marketing and public relations firm that helped financial companies grow. I had the opportunity to work directly with the owner and learn about asset management and how big and small firms are trying to compete and grow. I continued after graduation to become the firm’s first full-time employee. I built strong relationships with industry colleagues and leaders and added value to the firm. I quickly became a senior partner. I brought in new business, developed client strategies, and created innovative solutions. The founding partner and I built a great team and had an impressive client roster. We even earned a spot in the Inc 5000 for five consecutive years. But after 20 years, I wanted to go in a different direction. In 2016, I started Sondhelm Partners to provide more comprehensive growth solutions to asset managers, mutual funds, wealth managers, and fintech companies. Personally, I am happily married and am a dad to 8-year-old boy/girl twins and two Persian cats.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

There are many gurus in the industry, and I’m thrilled to be considered among them. Over the years, I have developed a reputation for helping clients uncover growth opportunities, solve problems, develop and execute strategies, and coach and advise clients in a way that makes sense to them.

I speak at conferences, interview with influential news media, and take on leadership roles throughout the financial services industry. I also commit to developing educational articles and videos that are posted on our website and shared with my 5,000 LinkedIn connections. These items add visibility, engagement, and credibility and allow me to be part of the conversation.

In addition, I have helped many of our clients become thought leaders themselves. Our clients are typically very good at managing money or doing something well within the financial services space. But they aren’t always solid communicators or marketers. One growth solution we provide is the concept of thought leadership. We help raise clients’ statures within the industry personally and professionally, so their words matter and have influence. Investors take notice of how they view the world and invest. Eventually, they may even become customers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the more interesting things that have come up for me is working with companies facing a public relations crisis because they’re unexpected, and the solution is multi-faceted. As we’ve seen, negative incidents can have a major impact on a company’s reputation and bottom line. Most companies face a crisis at one time or another. Larger companies have teams in place to deal with these situations, but smaller firms don’t, and being in the business of managing other people’s money, any reputational damage can have devastating consequences.

That’s what I encountered when a financial services firm engaged us to help it manage the communications efforts to mitigate the damage and reverse the negative battering it was taking from its stakeholders and the public. The process was intricate, involving key players up and down the management chain. Out of it, we came up with a proactive communications plan to support a deliberate messaging strategy, enabling the company to take the lead in shaping the stories.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t funny at the time. But I had to give an hour-long presentation to an important audience of asset managers about best practices and trends in marketing. It started well, but after approximately ten minutes, the projector stopped showing my laptop’s screen. I pushed some buttons to try to get it working again. The coordinator joined in to help to no avail. With sweat on my brow, I shut off the projector and closed my eyes. Eventually, I opened them, took a breath, and just spoke to the audience. When my time was up, I remember taking a deeper breath because I survived. I was prepared with the information. I made it a little more interactive than it would have been otherwise. It was a success, thank goodness.

What did I learn? Be prepared for anything, be flexible, and have a plan B in mind.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is? How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

A thought leader is perceived to be an authority on a particular topic. They are connected, grounded in their subject matter, and understand trends well. They also understand what the trends mean, why they are important and what companies can do to take advantage. Thought leaders have expertise and credibility. They are visible and share their thoughts, ideas, and opinions with others. Most importantly, one doesn’t become a thought leader until the “audience” starts to pay attention to what you say and believes you are an authority. Once they do, a thought leader is born.

A typical leader often has some of the same attributes. A CEO may be strong at leading the company. They may also be smart and knowledgeable. But thought leaders would take that a step further. They are willing to be visible on topics. And they are sought after for their thoughts by their audiences.

Influencers are different. They are not necessarily experts in a particular topic. But they have built distribution, or a following, that wants to engage with them, which allows them to promote other people or products.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader? Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Becoming a thought leader helps raise your personal and professional stature within your industry. That’s important because you become the go-to person on a topic. Influential audiences such as other leaders within your industry, journalists, and conference coordinators will come to you for your expertise. If you are earning these opportunities to share your thoughts in high-profile settings, your business will also benefit. Why? Your clients, prospects, and centers-of-influences, those who can refer clients to you, are reading the daily news and attending the conferences. They will start to pay attention to what you say. That will cause them to want to talk with you and possibly work with you.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

With all things equal, the business that has the more vital thought leadership will win more business opportunities and partnerships. It just makes sense. Why should a prospect partner with a lesser-known company when a competitor has a stronger reputation?

Whether you agree with Dave Ramsey’s financial advice, he is a thought leader. He made a fortune and then lost it in his 20’s. Then he built an empire sharing his financial wisdom with one family at a time. Today, he is a seven-time #1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert, and host of the Ramsey Show heard by 18 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today, and more. He is intelligent and entertaining. If people didn’t believe in his strategies to manage wealth, they wouldn’t have purchased his books, and the media wouldn’t have made him a daily staple.

HubSpot, the marketing automation platform, has risen to the top of the competition, in part because of the thought leadership they produce. They commit to providing educational webinars and articles for their clients and prospects that make it sound like their team really knows what they are talking about related to content and digital marketing. As a result, their website has also become more authoritative, leading to even more qualified traffic because of the quality content and engagement. HubSpot is interesting because the firm focuses on being a thought leader. Their content is developed by knowledgeable but younger employees. The firm gets the credit for being the expert.

I never heard of Dr. Leana Wen before the coronavirus pandemic started last year. But in her circles of medicine and health, she was becoming a rock star. As an emergency room physician and former Baltimore health commissioner, she became a regular commentator on CNN about everything COVID-19 and penned a regular column for the Washington Post. She now has a large social media following, has expanded her contributions to more newspapers and television shows, and is a sought-after presenter on health issues. When Americans have questions about how the coronavirus can affect families, they go to her.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Of course, it isn’t easy to become a thought leader. It requires planning and execution, a commitment to do the things that many people won’t do, and enough time to allow your audiences to believe in your expertise.

First, you need to develop a unique message that genuinely differentiates you from others. While prospective clients are interested in your background and experience, they really want to know what value they can receive from you that they can’t get from someone else in your area of expertise. Your unique message should reflect the audience you want to target, and it should be infused in any content you create.

As an example, we worked with a client that was a boutique wealth manager. When you asked him who his ideal client is, he joked, “anyone with money.” Of course, his firm worked with wealthy clients, many of which were local business owners. They had special needs such as protecting their wealth and planning for the next generation. Once he realized who his clients really were and focused on what their challenges are, we helped him focus his message on topics important to that audience. We helped him develop 20 tenets or rules that resonated with his clients and prospects.

Second, you need to create engaging content. Producing content is how your target audience finds you, whether on your website, a blog, social media, or published on other websites. Developing thought leadership requires creating content that goes a step beyond what others are publishing. Thought leaders write content that challenges conventional wisdom and offers new ways of thinking about a concept or problem. Regardless of the content focus, always strive to be different.

For that same client, we built an editorial calendar, or a 6-month plan, around the 20 tenets and continued to plan 6-months out. We wrote articles around six of the timeliest topics, offering strong opinions and contrarian advice. We also wrote an article suggesting the best questions business owners can ask when selecting a wealth manager in their hometown. This is important because we wanted him to build his reputation online and attract leads. The article helped him generate dozens of leads from his website.

Third, you must be able to spread your influence. You can leverage your content and expand your engagement through popular social media sites, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. You can join specific groups that bring together your ideal clients and build your thought leadership by commenting and sharing your thought on the posts of others.

To that end, we helped him expand his presence through email marketing, LinkedIn, and Facebook. We built a cadence around his email marketing to his existing lists, with the goal of attracting new subscribers. We strengthened his social media profiles to look more professional and posted timely content on LinkedIn and Facebook. Each week, more people connected to or followed him so they could get his content. People were also sharing his insights online with friends and colleagues.

Fourth, you need to talk with journalists. True thought leaders become influential in their communities and sometimes nationally through the help of local and national news media. To establish a collaboration with local media sources, start networking with those who cover your industry and competition. Once you have established a rapport, you need to submit articles, pitch story ideas, or provide feedback on their news stories.

We scheduled several interviews for him with influential journalists. Our goal was to learn how he could be helpful to them and to share what they should be covering. They left the meetings with a better understanding of the wealth challenges of business owners. We focused locally on his local newspaper, business journal, and talk radio news channel. He earned good news coverage there and was invited back frequently at some of the venues. Then CNN called him directly because they saw the local news article and asked him to appear on their network about the wealth challenges of business owners. Eventually, he became a familiar source for a wide range of journalists locally and nationally.

Fifth, and most importantly, you want to track your results. Are you sticking to your process of developing insightful content and distributing it in a variety of ways? Are you gaining followers and earning more engagement? Are you becoming more sought after by journalists and conference producers? Are clients and prospects taking you more seriously? Are you becoming one of the leaders in your industry? If so, you are on your way.

This wealth manager saw impressive results. He produced niche-oriented content and distributed it to his target audience of business owners through his website, email, and social media. He talked to journalists about the same sort of topics which provided more visibility and credibility. He earned speaking opportunities and spoke to more prospects. More importantly, because he was perceived as an authority, he closed more business opportunities more quickly.

Thought leadership does not come easily, but utilizing these strategies in a thoughtful, planned way is the most effective way to begin your journey.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach?

I’ve always liked Warren Buffett, considered one of the more successful investors in modern history. In the realm of business and investing, when he talks, people listen. Early in my career, a client wrote a book about Buffett, and I promoted it. I read his book and many more. You can’t help but get the sense he is an authority on investing. His interview clips garner millions of views. His annual letter is highly coveted by all investors. And, based on his modest lifestyle and humble manner of speaking, you know he is authentic. Buffett shows that you don’t have to be flashy to be a thought leader. His unparalleled authority speaks to that.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

There’s always a lot of buzzwords being thrown around in this industry, and some might consider “thought leader” to be overused, misused, and even a bit pretentious. If a person calls themself a thought leader, it’s like saying, “I have thoughts, but you don’t.” For that reason, people probably shouldn’t refer to themselves as thought leaders. It can sound egotistical.

“Thought leader” is a term conferred upon you by others who view you as an authority or visionary. Authentic thought leaders shouldn’t have to tell people what they are; their actions and words reveal who they are. No one has to use the phrase ‘thought leadership” to be a successful thought leader.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Like any top performer, whether in sports, business, or any endeavor, it’s essential to work on yourself, focusing on your physical and mental well-being. That includes staying physically active and living a balanced life with plenty of time for family and friends.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage more adults to tutor school-aged children throughout the world. Many kids struggle in school for various reasons: a difficult family life, hunger, class bullies, or simply because it’s a group setting. Mentoring kids outside of school can make all the difference for them and their families.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Warren Buffett once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” That’s striking because most people work so hard to get to where they are today. But a simple mistake, not being prepared, or an impulsive decision that turns out badly can have lasting consequences. I try not to overthink issues, but I try do to be prepared.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast? They might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d have to dine with Stephen Curry, the NBA superstar and greatest shooter in history. I like that he has been a rock star throughout his career, but he’s not showy. While he’s a leader in the locker room, he is also humble. And he comes from an amazing family. His dad is a former NBA player, and his mom was a basketball and volleyball star in college. Stephen has said he got his shooting skills from his dad, but his athleticism comes from his mom. Also, he attended a Montessori school that his parents started, and our twins attend a Montessori school, so I’d like to pick his brain of kids, athletics, and the Montessori philosophy.

