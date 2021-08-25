Gordon L. Bocher: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. During that rescue mission in 1977, my crew and the helicopter we were escorting violated AFR 60–16 at least four times. These were major violations. However, we could not have successfully completed the mission if we adhered to this Air Force regulation.

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of dealing with crisis and how to adapt and overcome. The context of this series is the physical and financial fallout that resulted from the COVID 19 pandemic. Crisis management is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases, it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Gordon L. Bocher.

Gordon L. Bocher served 11 1/2 years in the Air Force. He flew over 170 combat sorties as a Fire Control Officer (FCO) aboard the AC-130A Gunship. As a rescue navigator, Mr. Bocher participated in the abortive attempt to rescue the 53 hostages held in Iran. Throughout his service, Mr. Bocher was awarded two Distinguished Flying Cross medals, eight Air Medals, The Purple Heart, The Conspicuous Service Award from Gov. Mario Cuomo (NY) and two nominations for The Silver Star.

Major Gordon L. Bocher, USAF Retired, and founding podcast producer at Voyage.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in 1942 during World War II, and I came of age as a man facing a decision whether I would participate in the Vietnam War, as this conflict was divisive throughout American society. I was determined to fight and serve my country.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

I did spend a lot of my free time lecturing about my service in the United States Air Force and teaching homeschoolers in a local church as a volunteer. Unfortunately, Covid ended all of that.

I’m also continuing my efforts as an author. My first book, Stormrider, is being considered for a movie production. I am also involved in creating a True War Stories podcast with VoyageMedia.com regarding military experiences. My new book, The Emma Effect, is due out sometime this fall.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

I entered service in January 1968 and received my navigator wings in September 1969. I was scheduled to fly the AC-119G gunship but my service was cut short because I had cancer of the thyroid. 18 months later, I gave up a 100% pension and rejoined the Air Force as a rated navigator.

I was assigned to the 16th Special Operations Squadron and flew 177 combat rides as a Fire Control Officer (FCO) aboard the AC-130A gunship. After I left Southeast Asia, taught navigation for 4 1/2 years. I was then assigned to fly rescue for the next three years. I left the service in June 1980.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

In the spring offensive of 1972, my crew was called on to help defend the city of An Loc. We were working with an Army Ranger whose call sign was Zippo 11. He led a company of South Vietnamese Rangers who were under a severe attack by the enemy.

The weather was abysmal which made useless our infrared and TV sensors. I suggested to my pilot, Major Conrad Story, that we use the inertial navigation system (INS) as our primary sensor. This was a clear violation of our Rules of Engagement (ROEs) which stated that we needed to have visual acquisition of any target within a populated area in order to fire our weapons.

The entire crew signed on to this violation of orders and we fired using the INS for the next four hours. That night we saved Zippo 11 and his men as well as the city of An Loc. I am proud to be a member of crew number one… Major Story’s crew.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

On the night I was shot down, my pilot and good friend, Capt. Paul Gilbert saved my life and another individual aboard my airplane. We took a hit from a surface-to-air missile in our number three engine.

Paul did his best to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. Paul rang the alarm bell and ordered us to abandon the aircraft. He never stopped to think about his own life. His only concern at that moment was the lives of his crewmembers. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his heroism.

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

A hero is a person who puts the lives of others and accomplishing the mission above his or her own well-being or very existence.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Absolutely. As the FCO aboard the AC-130A gunship, I had to make literal life-and-death decisions. The responsibility of firing on target was mine and mine alone. I controlled the order of battle down to whether we fired or not. I left Southeast Asia in March 1973. My confidence in my own abilities was greatly increased by the experience of a year’s worth of combat.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person that helped me the most was my wife Betsy. When I got out of the service in 1980, I was suffering greatly from PTSD. It took Betsy several years to convince me that I needed help. I received counseling from the VA psychologists over the next 30 years.

With Betsy’s help and love, I now live in the present… Not the past. It’s not one story, but many of the more than 38 years of marriage. It was not easy on her. Trust me, living with a combat veteran is no “walk in the park”.

But through all of it, we managed to build a good life together. Our son, Joshua Paul Bocher, is a joy to both of us because, in part, Betsy taught me how to become a good parent. As a side note, he is named in part, after Capt. Paul Gilbert who was my good friend.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

I would define a crisis as a series of unexpected events which places the lives of your crew or the mission in peril. In a business sense, a set of events which in endangers the very existence of the enterprise.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

I think there are two major point I wish to make. Decisions to handle a crisis should be made at the lowest possible level. When the Ford Company produced the Taurus automobile, the company and United Auto Workers agreed that each production line would determine how the automobile was built. Ford’s profitability was increased dramatically because they allow decisions to be made at the lowest possible level. One of the reasons we won World War II was the fact that our military, at that time, did precisely that.

That’s why the Normandy invasion worked because the NCOs on Omaha Beach directed and led the taking of the German defensive positions. The other major point is accepting and preparing for Murphy’s Law: If it can go wrong, it will. That means staying flexible and open to new ideas.

The more bureaucratic an organization becomes, the less likely it will be able to survive a crisis because it limits those who think differently than the accepted approach. Bureaucrats, as a rule, avoid any ideas or procedures that change how things are done.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

The first and most important thing is not to panic. The next thing is to rely upon your training and your common sense. On 18 June 1972, I was shot down in the A Shau Valley which was the most dangerous place for American serviceman to be in Southeast Asia except for the possibility of downtown Hanoi.

I depended upon the training I received from the Air Force and the tribesman who were indigenous to the Philippines. I relied on their training and kept my senses about me even when the enemy passed within 10 feet of my position. 13 ½ hours later, I was rescued by a crew flying the HH-53 Super Jolly helicopter. I survived because I didn’t panic and I followed my training.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

A belief in yourself and the organization to which you belong. When I was in jungle survival school in the Philippines, I listened carefully to my instructors and especially the tribesman who understood jungle survival better than any other individual that I know.

I also believed in the United States Air Force and its policy of never leaving anyone behind. I had to wait an extra four hours to be picked up by the helicopter because every single F-4 Phantom in Southeast Asia was directed into the A Shau Valley to provide fire suppression ordinance which enabled a successful rescue. The morning of 19 June 1972, I witnessed the entire air war as each F-4 proceeded to pound the enemy.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

Colonel Harry Canham, my squadron commander. After I was shot down, I worked with Lieut. Col. Wilson, an Air Force pilot, to determine a way to avoid getting hit by another handheld surface-to-air missile.

We presented our ideas to our commander who immediately accepted our proposal and ordered the reconfiguration of all AC-130 gunships. Systems Command who theoretically own the gunships tried to stop this from happening. Col. Canham put his career at risk and made the reconfiguration a reality. We avoided getting hit in regard to all future encounters with these surface-to-air missiles.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

In the fall of 1976, I took the law boards and scored in the top ten percent of the country. I applied to McGeorge school of Law and was accepted. The Air Force would not let me out and so I was ordered to rescue command.

In November 1977 I helped perform a rescue mission of a pregnant lady and her unborn child. I was the only navigator that my operations officer trusted to do this particular mission. If I had been in law school, he would’ve turned this mission down and that lady and her son would have died. When my father passed away some seven years later, in his wallet was the newspaper account of that rescue mission. Sometimes a setback lead to something much better than a law degree.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Believe in yourself. During that rescue mission in 1977, my crew and the helicopter we were escorting violated AFR 60–16 at least four times. These were major violations. However, we could not have successfully completed the mission if we adhered to this Air Force regulation.

2. If you have a plan that you think will work, then stick to it. On the night of 1 May 1972, my crew attacked a convoy of 10 trucks. Our normal procedure is to hit the lead truck and then the last truck which bottles up the remaining convoy on the trails. I ordered my infrared operator to concentrate on the fourth truck. We hit that one first because my instincts told me that it was the major target of the convoy. The Triple-A we were experiencing was unusually heavy and very accurate. It took almost 3 orbits for me to get three decent shots in order to aim their weapon system using the onboard computer. After my correction was put in the computer, we fired at the fourth truck. The first two shots of the four shot volley hit the targeted truck.

The resulting explosion was so big that we did not take another round of Triple-A over that target area. My infrared operator, Maj. Dave Gordon who was the most senior ranked person in our booth asked me why hit that truck first. I told him at that time that I had a feeling that was the one to hit. He agreed and he appreciated my instincts.

3. If you need help, then by all means get it. In the first several years of my marriage, I had trouble sleeping and living in the present. My wife had a child from a previous marriage and I was not a good step parent. After almost costing me my marriage, I sought help from a psychologist provided by the VA. That started a 30-year process for me to regain my psychological footing after my years’ worth of combat in Vietnam.

4: Know what your mission is, or in other words, what’s the end product of your efforts. In my second year of teaching celestial navigation, the Air Force changed the curriculum and removed almost all the theory behind using a sextant to determine the aircraft’s position over the surface of the earth. I had a choice to follow the curriculum or to create my own.

If I blindly followed orders, I would’ve used the published syllabus. If I wanted to make real navigators out of the students, I knew that I had to create my own syllabus. The mission was to provide navigators for the Air Force and I could not do that and follow the published syllabus. For the next three years, I taught celestial navigation using my own program, not the one ordered by the Air Force. During the last class that I taught, I was monitored in my classroom by a full Colonel Navigator. He wanted to see for himself what I was teaching.

It turned out that during the three years of this new program, 70% of our newly minted navigators failed their initial check ride in their gaining commands. However, 100% of my students passed. The Air Force wanted to know why and so the Colonel came into my classroom to observe me. He monitored a two-hour block on “Latitude by Polaris.” He was amazed that all my students were doing the procedures correctly. He also knew that I was not following the standard syllabus. He was so impressed by my results that he ordered me to rewrite the syllabus for the entire wing. I did so.

5: Rely on the competence of the people in your organization. The best pilots with whom I flew always relied on their crewmembers to do their job. I was able to be a very good FCO because I believed in the competence of my crew. I depended upon them as they depended upon me.

After my first mission with crew number one, Major Story told the crew which included six other officers beside myself and seven enlisted men that I was the only voice he wanted to hear out of the “booth.” He and my crew relied on me to set the order of battle, aim the weapon system, determine the validity of the target, and lead crewmembers in the booth. I depended upon him to be the great pilot that he was to keep us safe. Our crew coordination was seamless and superb… As close to perfect as possible.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see real history being taught at every level of our education. I would like our society to accept different views regarding social issues. I think we stopped listening to each other and as Lincoln put it, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” I think we are perilously close to that situation.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I really like the columnist and TV sports commentator, Stephen A. Smith.

How can our readers follow you online?

I hope you’ll enjoy my episode of True War Stories: Mission Report, you can find listen links to your preferred podcast platform at voyagemedia.fm

Also, feel free to visit my website: http://www.stormrider11g.com

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was truly uplifting.