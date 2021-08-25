Brandon ‘Bakes’ Baker: “Get outside in the sunshine/nature”

Get outside in the sunshine/nature — It helps to recharge your energy and feel in tune.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon ‘Bakes’ Baker.

Brandon ‘Bakes’ Baker is a rapper-songwriter who comes from humble beginnings — starting from writing and recording out of his college apartment in San Diego to securing the attention of the San Diego music scene. Bakes has gone on to perform at festivals, open for billboard top-charting artists including A$AP Ferg, and released his singles “Divine Timing” and “Changed”. Bakes creates purpose-driven music that focuses on the power of manifestation. Bakes’ music goes beyond party music; he creates music from his highest self that raises the vibration of the collective. He focuses on injecting positive energy into his songs that is palpable to anybody listening. His album, From The Ground Up is available now.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in the Bay Area and moved around a bit growing up; from Livermore, CA to San Francisco, a few other places, then San Ramon, where I went to middle school and high school. Even as a baby, I showed signs I was musically inclined, pretending to perform concerts in front of the TV to kid shows. My mom was a huge influence on my musical direction; she played music herself and put me in the jazz band in middle school where I played saxophone. I was really into hip-hop and some rock bands, and wrote my first rap in 6th grade. Early on I was just learning how to put words together and studying my favorite artists, always listening and absorbing while practicing other songs and thinking of lines and ideas myself.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was in college at San Diego State University, there were a few people around me who were making songs and releasing them, and it gave me the realization it was possible to be an artist. I began recording songs in campus apartments, but it wasn’t until I graduated that I decided to fully pursue having a career as a rapper. When faced with the chance to follow my dreams or pursue a ‘normal’ career that didn’t fulfill my sense of purpose, I chose to believe in myself and trust my intuition.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

That is very true, there have been lots of people along the journey who’ve helped me in certain ways. I look at my path as stages; my friends from high school and college always believed I had talent, and that encouragement was crucial early on. My audio engineer, Isiah, who has been my engineer ever since I started making music professionally in SD, has been pivotal in helping me shape my sound and grow as an artist. Also, a fellow artist Young Smoke Lee, who I’ve worked with for years, taught me a lot about songwriting. As well, I was blessed to get to work with a high level music video director from the beginning of my career with Mike Busalacchi, helping me bring high-level visuals to my songs.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think the funniest mistake was early in my career during one of my first performances I forgot some of my lyrics, but it taught me the importance of memorization and practice. That lesson helped me sharpen my craft and prepare properly.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You attract what you are, not what you want.” It’s important because we’re all manifesting and attracting circumstances to ourselves at all times, it’s just a matter of what frequency you’re at. If you want a desired outcome, you need to feel it happening as well as envision it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The next single I’m releasing, “Illusion”, is a high energy, consciously lyrical hip-hop song. I know it will help people because the message in it is so important; it is about how you create your own world based on your perspective, and realizing you have the power to control your reality.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Patience — Long term mentality approach with my career. Not getting frustrated with how long it takes to reach a certain level of success. As an independent artist, patience, along with persistence, has helped me to continually elevate.

Determination — I have an inner sense that no matter what, I’m going to make it. Along with following my vision, I studied and learned about the music business so I could navigate the industry properly.

Observant — I’m always observing and analyzing; being observant helps me strategically formulate game plans to succeed.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As an independent artist, I do everything myself, and it is easy to hit burnout if I don’t take care of myself and my health. I’m always on the go, thinking critically, making important business decisions, creating art (making music and shooting content), while still being self-managed and not being signed to a record label.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I define burnout as expending all of your energy and being so tired that you can’t continue. This might be at the end of a long day, or feeling worn out over time.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is being in the flow and not feeling tired or drained, but rather energized and balanced.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout can be defined in different ways, and it’s important to know your limits so you can decide when it’s healthy to push past it or rest. Obvious long-term effects of burnout are decline in physical health and feeling mentally drained. In our society, the goal should be maximum productivity with minimal stress; we should normalize regular meditation, healthy diets, and exercise for people of all ages.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

It could be physical or mental, or both; oftentimes burnout can occur from not taking care of your body (getting enough sleep, eating right, etc). Also, not being organized can contribute to burning out because of not allocating proper time for activities.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Eat healthy — Get proper nourishment and vitamins, stay hydrated. Exercise regularly — Stay active to burn off stress. Meditate — Focus inward and sort through your thoughts. Get outside in the sunshine/nature — It helps to recharge your energy and feel in tune. Get enough sleep — You will most likely be more productive working after being well rested than you would pushing past your body‘s limits.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Recommend the steps I included above; burnout can be physical, mental, or both. Proper nutrition and mental clarity are crucial to persist on without burnout.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I’d recommend implementing meditation and stretching breaks, as well as providing truly healthy foods like cold pressed juices, non-processed snacks, and foods that fuel the mind and body. Most vending machines and cafeterias don’t offer nutritious foods, so changing this would bring many positive effects to the workplace.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

It makes sense that people are more productive when they take certain measures to stay healthy. There is plenty of research to support this. I suggest researching the benefits of proper nutrition on cognitive performance.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A common mistake is frequently pushing past your limits without considering the downside. I think having self-awareness and monitoring your energy are great ways to prevent yourself from burning out.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to inspire a mass movement of understanding the knowledge around our quantum reality, and how raising our frequency while holding certain intentions can bring about desired outcomes. Understanding how our thoughts and emotions create electromagnetic fields that attract similar energy would change lives, and contribute to the raising of our collective consciousness.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would like to sit down with my favorite rapper, Big Sean. I studied his career, and he’s been a huge influence on my lyrical style over the years. I’m also very into fashion, and I like how he combined trendy, high-fashion with authentic hip-hop. He promotes spirituality and positivity, which I resonate with.

