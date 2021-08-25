Sumit Gupta: “Knowing that you have taken the actions that you could have taken will empower you and help you get better, even if the actions fail to produce the desired result”

…The 5th step could be to have productive conversations with those who can do something about the situation. This could include talking and giving suggestions to your manager, getting people together to make a case for your argument, or to make a complaint through proper channels within or outside the organisation. Knowing that you have taken the actions that you could have taken will empower you and help you get better, even if the actions fail to produce the desired result.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sumit Gupta.

What most people know about Sumit is that he has spent 20 years doing computer programming and 8 years doing photography. What most people don’t know about him is that he has spent a lifetime staying invisible. He has used his computer and camera as tools to hide behind. Even when leading teams, he has always been more coach-like and let others shine.

Today he is gifted at helping people see their power because he has spent so much of his life hiding his own. He sees where you are powerful even when you cannot. Today, he looks for the superhero in every person he works with. He doesn’t pay attention to the story or reasons you might believe as truth. He pays attention to who you truly are.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I started as a techie 16 years ago and was the typical geek — good at computers and programming but introverted when it comes to communication. At that time, I had no idea what communication skills or emotional intelligence were, leave alone their importance.

As it happens with most people who are good at their job, I was soon leading a team of 14 people. I was 24 years old at that time, and I had no idea what leadership was all about. To make it worse, I wasn’t even aware that these so-called soft skills can be learned.

Needless to say, I made a lot of mistakes managing that team. Yet I did a few things which came naturally to me and which worked well, though I had no idea why. Fortunately, in 2010, someone pushed me to do a few leadership programs and it was then that I was exposed to the world of coaching.

I had a dedicated coach from 2010–2012 and those were my most productive years. After moving to Amsterdam in 2014, I started exploring the concept of coaching further. Since then, I have read more than 300 books on neuroscience, psychology, leadership, and philosophy to understand how human beings operate and what good leadership looks like.

This has led me to switch full-time to being a leadership coach. Today, I work with leaders from both the business and nonprofit world to help them overcome their biggest challenges.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The impact having a coach made on my life and leadership, and the kind of impact I have managed to have on others, inspired me to become a leadership coach. From only leading software teams in IT companies, I started a non-profit organisation, a startup of my own, and led many local community initiatives only because of having a coach.

Today, I am coaching founders and executives from businesses as non-profits. To know that you are making an impact in the world through your coaching is so much gratifying and satisfying for me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

If I have come this far, it is only because of the efforts of my parents. They went out of their way to support my education, and have always encouraged me to do what I am passionate about — be it computer programming, entrepreneurship or photography. So they deserve the most credit for my success.

Apart from them, I had a dedicated coach when I was in Bangalore from 2010–2012 and now again from 2020. I have read countless autobiographies and books and they have made a huge difference to my life. Specifically, I have learned from people like Julio Olalla, Alan Sieler, Sameer Dua, Robert Dunham, and many others about leadership and coaching.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As a manager, most of my learnings have been from my own mistakes. I have worked in many companies over the last 15 years in India and Europe, and I have seen that most companies don’t have a training program to educate their leaders and managers.

To bridge this gap, and to share what I have learned, I am currently writing a couple of e-books which will contain findings and results from the latest research on leadership. These books will help both new and seasoned managers take their people management skills to the next level.

What I have learned is that life and leadership is a learning journey which never ends. The moment you think that you are an “expert” leader, it is the moment you stop learning.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Treat a man as he appears to be, and you make him worse. But treat a man as if he were what he potentially could be, and you make him what he should be.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

This is my favorite when it comes to leading and managing people. So much of our standard performance measurement practices are focused on telling people what they did wrong, and on improving their weaknesses. This ends up making people frustrated and worse than they could be.

As leaders, we should be the ones to see diamonds and unfulfilled potential in our people, and to treat them like superstars. Another one of my favorites is

“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have seen that most companies don’t have a training program to educate their leaders and managers.

I am working with companies to coach their leaders to bridge this gap. Coaching is a huge leverage area for leaders which can continue to have massive impact even years after the coaching engagement is over. Everyone deserves to work in an environment where they feel welcome, safe and appreciated; and where they find the opportunity to do their best work.

I am also co-authoring my first leadership book with my friend Sameer Dua. The book is expected to come out later this year, and will help both new and seasoned managers take their people management skills to the next level.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first thing that comes to my mind are the values and life lessons I learned from my parents. Growing up amidst financial struggle and yet seeing my parents setting the right example for their children has had the biggest impact on me. It makes me realize how lucky I have been, and how far I have come from where I started.

Another trait which I believe is foundational to whatever success I have had is to approach life as a learning journey. Life is a journey of experiencing and learning. It only stops being so when we stop being learners. I have also learned to get comfortable in the unfamiliar and uncomfortable space of “I do not know”. There is no learning from a space of “I (already) know”.

Learning only happens when we take a stance of “not knowing” without any fear. That stance creates an opening where all learning then takes place. Acknowledging and saying “I do not know” is risky. It requires letting go of our attachment to being right, to being an expert, to knowing it all.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I don’t call myself an authority on burnout. However, I have experienced and recovered from burnout a few years ago. Also, as part of developing myself as a coach, I have studied extensively about managing our emotions and that has helped me tremendously when working with clients who are approaching or experiencing burnouts.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is the state when you have been exhausted — physically and mentally — for a while without having the autonomy and choice to do anything about your situation. When stress continues for a long time and the person finds very little that they can do to change their situation, burnout is not too far away.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout for me is when you feel completely alive and joyful at work. The opposite of burnout is a state when you experience complete satisfaction and derive a lot of meaning at work. You have the power and choice to make decisions, have productive conversations and change what is not working for you.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The grin and bear it responses do not help as they fail to acknowledge burnout for what it is. It is not a minor annoyance and is now even designated by WHO as an illness. Burnout can affect your physical and mental health severely and have long-term consequences if not addressed earlier. It can lead to chronic anxiety issues or depression if left unattended. Burnout can lead to alcohol or substance misuse, heart disease, high blood pressure, and also increased risk of type 2 diabetes

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main causes of burnout are finding yourself in a stressful situation at work without any ability to do anything about it. If you do not find your work meaningful, if you do not have friends at work, and your manager or the leadership team of your company is not accessible, these should be your warning signs. Unclear expectations and the presence of dysfunctional behavior like bullying or harassment only makes the situation worse and burnout more likely.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first step should always be to step away from the situation for a while so that you can think clearly. The second step would be to seek professional help from a trained doctor, therapist or a coach. The third step is to identify what you really care about, and what your current job takes care of in your life. Once you are clear on that, ask yourself and identify your top 3 or 5 non-negotiable values. Once you have identified your lighthouse (in step 3), have a conversation with your colleagues, friends, mentors, etc. and share about your situation. It might help to privately journal about it too. What would you like to do differently? What choices do you have? What steps can you take? The 5th step could be to have productive conversations with those who can do something about the situation. This could include talking and giving suggestions to your manager, getting people together to make a case for your argument, or to make a complaint through proper channels within or outside the organisation. Knowing that you have taken the actions that you could have taken will empower you and help you get better, even if the actions fail to produce the desired result.

In the worst case, you always have the choice to quit and find another employment that takes care of what is most important to you. There is no shame in admitting a particular job is not the right fit for you and moving on.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Giving people space and acknowledging them is often the most important first step. Burnout is still a difficult topic to talk about in many cultures, so I have seen many people try to brush it under the carpet or to continue acting like it is something fictitious. Burnout is real with very real costs to the health of the person involved.

One way we can all help is to offer them a conversation so that they can open up to you with fear of judgement if they want to. Then it is important to listen to them speak without offering our advice or judgements. Just listening is often the first step to help someone understand their own emotions better. Do not seek to “fix” their burnout. Instead encourage them to seek the professional support they need.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Make Human Health A Priority — Good management starts with taking “care” of your people. As managers, we should all ask ourselves — how well do we know our people? Do we know what they “care” about? And then we should make it a priority to take care of what they care about. Provide professional help and the option to take an extended leave from work. Many countries already require it by law but companies should not wait for governments to put such practices in place. Create Psychological Safety — No productive work is possible if people don’t feel safe at work. If you have to put a mask at work and are not free to say what you feel, it creates a lot of friction and stress. Your biggest job is to create an environment of respect and accountability, where people have fun and express themselves freely. Constant communication with employees to see what is missing in the workplace, listening to feedback, and constantly making changes to improve the working conditions of your workforce. Increase Job Autonomy — Nobody likes to be told what to do. Nobody likes to be micromanaged. We hire people after extensive interviews which test them on their skills. I think we disrespect the same skills when we don’t listen to them. As managers, it is important to give people a say in how they want to work.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

We need to change our definition of work as a place which sucks our energies. We need to shift our perspective that life happens separately outside of work — in the evenings and weekends. For this to happen, we need to create workplaces that are fun, enriching, and nourishing for the employees rather than making them sick. We need to intervene upstream as well downstream when doing.

An upstream intervention could look like aligning company values with basic human needs like autonomy and flexibility. It could mean training managers to learn a coaching style of leadership and to stop treating people like “resources”. It could mean training people in emotional intelligence and having tough conversations. A lot of the stress which leads to burnout can simply be avoided.

Downstream interventions have been much talked about. They are providing trained support for people, as well the openness to talk about burnout and mental health at work.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Many people are ashamed of burning out, which is a big mistake. Shame often comes from comparing ourselves to others, and to our subconscious standards of what success means.

Another mistake people make is that they feel they have to be strong and not show weakness. But asking for help is not accepting weakness. It is accepting that you are human just like anyone else and the human body needs time for rest and renewal from time to time. It is not a weakness but a strength to be able to do so.

Another mistake people make is to not engage in enough physical activity to keep them moving. Staying in bed all day can be tempting but it doesn’t help you get better. Instead, go out and travel or exercise or practice a hobby. It will get your body moving and your brain will release chemicals like adrenalin which will help you get better soon.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have taken on two large commitments. The first is to create workplaces where people feel nourished and enriched. Work can be a place where they show up as their best self and express themselves and their creative talents fully. Work should be a place not to get sick but to bring meaning and satisfaction to our lives.

The second commitment I have made is to create a world where we can talk about any issue with each other without having to resort to hate or violence. A world where we can all talk to each other as comrades rather than competitors, as friends rather than foes, and as compatriots rather than enemies.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with the Dutch Prime Minister Mr Mark Rutte. Ever since I moved to the Netherlands, I have been amazed by how efficient this country is, and how there is so little poverty or suffering often found in any other society. I would love to talk to him about how Dutch leaders have made this a reality, and the lessons that lie in that for other countries.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can sign up for my newsletter at https://deployyourself.com/newsletter/ and also follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/sumit4all/. As human beings and leaders we are capable of so much more than we think and imagine, and I regularly write on how to overcome the challenges in your way. If anyone would like to have a conversation with me on the two commitments that I have taken on, they are free to reach out to me.

