Jamie Hickey: “Reflect intensely”

Jamie is a digital marketing expert who has worked for 1Digital as a lead SEO evaluator and built dozens of websites. He graduated from the Marine Corps College of communication with an Associate Degree in Creative Writing and Media Communication. John is currently working on his bachelor’s degree, pursuing a degree in English Literature emphasizing creative writing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I didn’t have a conventional childhood, my entire family had alcohol and substance abuse problems leading me to move out when I was 15 with an older friend and then going into the Marine Corps to get away from everyone and receive some form of education.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had a Staff sergeant in the Marine Corps who told me that computers were the future and if I wanted an evergreen career with limitless possibilities and advancement, I need to receive an education and degree in a related field.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When I met my wife Tara, I was working at Home Depot as there I.T. manager, this wasn’t what I expected to be doing. She owned her own business and was very motivated to better herself which turned out to be a great inspiration for myself and this is what eventually led me to start my own business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Funny mistake or not, the most interesting mistake I can think of is where I accidentally formatted part of my thesis while trying to submit it.

Yikes! When this happened in college, all I could do was laugh about it with my classmates because there’s no possible way to recover or fix formatting errors. Which only made me feel worse.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote or anecdote is “Nothing Is Constant” no matter how well your job, relationship, health, or life is going it can fall apart very quickly if you allow yourself to become complacent.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am in the middle of creating a course to improve your home barista skills, become an expert in coffee theory and practice, and leaving you with the confidence to take on the coffee industry.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Read a little implement a lot- Too many people spend so much of their time learning that they forget the most important aspect of creating any new venture s to implement what you learn and then observe what needs a to be tweaked.

Laser focused- You need to be selfish and set boundaries for the time that you’ll need to start a new life. If it doesn’t have to do with my wife or kids, I don’t participate. I no longer hang out with my friends, watch sporting events, or go grab a beer. Until I reach my goals, I am being very strict when it comes to my priorities.

Never stopped learning- Once you learn to act on what you’re learning it will motivate you more to continue to learn, especially when you are in a field like network marketing that is always evolving and changing in short periods of time.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As an entrepreneur you are doing almost everything by yourself. I am the CEO, HR, Writer, Designer, Ad specialist, Facebook specialist. The to-do list never stops growing. There are nights where I can’t enjoy relaxing with my family because I feel like I should be in my office working. It creates a constant anxiety that nags at me.

Entrepreneurs are experts on burnout because they experience so many different experiences of it.

I often keep going long after my motivation is gone for the day, working hard for the sake of work itself — something which can happen when people stop enjoying what they do but don’t have other options or investment income.

They may also find themselves unable to enjoy success — like how entrepreneurs who might be way too busy to celebrate major achievements anymore, despite knowing that “there WILL be time for celebrating later”. Burnout doesn’t just come with feeling tired and feeling unmotivated; it’s a whole package deal! And being an entrepreneur usually leads to having a whole lot more packages than most others.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is when a person has lost their passion and energy, it can be physical, emotional or occupational. I would define burnout as a state of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion combined with a low sense of accomplishment.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Complete energy, never exhausted, unending zeal for learning and doing.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I would agree with both sentiments there are tasks that you need to perform daily that you will tire of but once you start and “soldier on” they are normally accomplished quickly with great success. The problem is when you grow weary of every aspect of your job, and you start to have anxiety or trepidation the moment you wake up or your sleep is starting to be affected leaving you tired and stressed all day.

This is when you will start to have health problems that will affect you physically, mentally, and emotionally. You cannot push through this on your own. Normally you will need to adjust your course, take a break, or seek professional help.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I believe the biggest reason for Burnout is an unbalanced life. Numerous research studies have found that the leading cause of burnout is a high workload. When you work more than 50 or 60 hours a week you are 4 times more likely to experience burnout compared to those working less.

It becomes harder and harder to make time for relationship or relaxation. It can feel like you’re living in an echo chamber with no sense of space — even the smallest task can feel significant because everything needs urgent attention. The stress starts to accumulate like a snowball rolling down a hill. With your work taking up so much mental energy, it’s hard to maintain anything outside of your workplace relationships. You’ll be less inclined towards maintaining hobbies, going out with friends, and finding activities.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Eat well. The food you eat has a significant effect on your energy levels and emotional stability, so ensure that what you are taking in is good quality and the right mixture of nutrients. I used to weigh 305 pounds I now weigh 182. My change in lifestyle habits has dramatically increased my mental fortitude and motivation.

2) Sleep soundly. Lack of sleep can have serious long-term consequences for your health, as well as short-term impacts on your productivity; make sure to get 7 to 8 hours each night before it builds up.

3) Maintain a proper work environment with stable surroundings so you don’t feel stressed or overwhelmed by what’s going on around you looking at some soothing background pictures or listening to relaxing tunes can help, too!

4) Get regular breaks. Take 10 minutes away from the screen to prevent your eyes from getting fatigued and to organize your thoughts. You’re not a robot, you need to recharge. I know at times I feel like I can go all day but have learned that I am much more productive when I take time to do something I enjoy for 15 to 20 minutes.

5) Reflect intensely. Consider all the things you’ve done so far today. What has been your best moments? And which moments had the most impact? Now consider what you want to do tomorrow. What would it take for those best moments and highest-impact moments to happen again? Do anything possible to make sure that they will happen again. Spoil yourself, put more physical space between work tasks, create crystal clear expectations, figure out what’s going right in your life and go all out to continue doing that as much as possible!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

When a loved one is struggling with depression or burnout, it’s crucial that they feel as safe and comfortable as possible. Talk to them about their feelings and don’t pressure the person into doing anything that will make them more anxious or uncomfortable. If you have any suggestions for activities they might find enjoyable (such as taking a walk together), go ahead and offer it but also be flexible if it doesn’t appeal to them at the time. Along those same lines, make sure not to vent your own frustrations or concerns either- this will only add additional stress on top of what your loved one is already experiencing in their daily life.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

When an employee starts to disengage or become pessimistic at work, it’s time for workplace intervention.

I would suggest making changes in aspects like workload and culture of the company, a manager can create a healthier environment for their employees and decrease productivity losses due to burnouts.

Effective interventions include scheduling regular vacations, allowing for flexible deadlines for important projects that make workers feel less stressed when they see timelines moving forward too fast; changing many meeting times (such as taking them from 8AM to 9AM) so that no single meeting will consume most of an individual’s day); defining clearer goals with employees; removing unnecessary responsibilities from one another especially if they are starting to complain about being overworked.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Employee assistance programs that provide confidential resources or referrals to both in- and outside community resources.

Emotional intelligence and emotional facilitation, a process of training managers to be aware of their emotions, identify the influence they have on other team members’ emotions, acknowledge their own vulnerabilities and limitations, and take effective action based on that awareness.

Education for employees as well as hiring managers about depression, how it should affect the work place, and how to react if someone is experiencing it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistakes people make is ignoring it, not understanding it or thinking it will go away on its own.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to create a mindfulness movement and teach people how to learn the power of positivity and how this can reach every facet of your life.

