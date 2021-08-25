Melanie Musson of LifeInsurancePost: “Eating real food is a critical step toward a healthier lifestyle”

One strategy for achieving and maintaining an optimal weight is to cook for yourself from scratch. When you make your own meals, you know what’s in them. Prepackaged food is usually loaded with sugar, fat, fillers, and preservatives. Eating real food is a critical step toward a healthier lifestyle.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melanie Musson.

Melanie Musson is a health and wellness expert with LifeInsurancePost.com. She loves to help others understand how better health will open up better life insurance options. Whenever possible, she and her family of five children get outdoors to enjoy all the recreational opportunities surrounding their Rocky Mountain home.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up with a “crunchy” mom before that was even a thing. She made homemade, whole-food-based meals every day, ground her own flour, baked her own bread, grew her own garden, and canned her own produce. My brother, sister, and I thought the processed foods we had access to at our friends’ houses were quite exotic and novel.

We spent every afternoon in the woods swinging from grapevines and wading in the creek with our friends while our parents got in some exercise walking the trails.

It was a great childhood.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I did some extensive editing work for a friend. I worked on the novels he had written and finally on his doctoral dissertation. He valued my work very highly and told me I was incredibly skilled. That’s when I first realized I might have a future with written words.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is incredibly supportive, and every time I doubt my abilities, he reminds me of my capability. He believes in me. I hate change and fear rejection, but he inspired me to pursue what I was good at, my confidence grew, and I’ve been very successful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I don’t feel like I’m an expert in technology, and yet my job is centered around technology. There have been so many times that I’ve tried to follow directions online and failed and immediately messaged my boss to say I was having problems. Then, before I’d even get a response, I’d figure out where I went wrong and come up with a solution.

Finally, I started telling myself, “You’re a smart girl. Millions of people figure this stuff out every day, and you can do it, too.” I try really hard to give myself five minutes before giving up. I can usually figure it out within that timeframe.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Do the best you can with what you know. Then, when you know better, do better. — Maya Angelou

My eldest daughter was very sick as an infant. She was so ill, I believed she would die. When she started to improve, we moved to a rehab hospital and I spilled my heart to her physical therapist. I felt guilty about so many things, mainly that I hadn’t just held her every time she cried.

When her therapist shared that quote with me, I knew I had been trying to do the best with what I knew, and that erased my guilt.

Know better, do better, but don’t punish yourself for doing the best you knew.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I write health and insurance content to help people protect not only their physical bodies, but also their financial security. The information I convey to my audience helps them improve their overall well-being. Making the world a better place is very important to me, and I ca contribute a little toward that goal every day.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I study health and wellness as it relates to insurance. The better your health, the more life insurance products, and choices you’ll be able to access. Educating myself on health and sharing that knowledge with others is what I do every day.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

It’s the weight where your body works optimally. If your weight causes high blood pressure, you’re not at a healthy weight. If your weight keeps you from enjoying your family and activities, that’s not healthy. On the other side of the spectrum, if you’re obsessed with losing more and more weight, that’s not healthy, either.

A healthy body weight is one that serves your body and doesn’t interfere with how your body should work. A healthy body weight allows you to do the things that you want to do

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Your doctor can help you understand what an optimal weight is for your body. Weight is a number, and one person at a set weight may be less healthy than another person at that same weight. We all know that muscle weighs more than fat and a very fit person may weigh more than an overweight person.

The number on the scale is not the most important thing in determining a healthy weight.

If you’re having health issues related to weight, your doctor may encourage you to lose a certain number of pounds. Even if you don’t have cholesterol, blood pressure, or other weight-related health problems, excess weight can be hard on your joints.

Being underweight has as many negative consequences as being overweight. If your body doesn’t have the nutrition and resources to thrive, it will become weaker and your bodily systems will start to fail.

An individualized weight plan that you develop with your medical professional is the best way to determine what is your optimal weight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Excess fat in and around your organs makes them have to work harder, sometimes leading to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders, and many problems. The cartilage in your joints is more likely to break down the heavier you are.

Extra weight can make you feel more tired and less interested in physical activities. Exercise is crucial to mental wellbeing, and if you can’t participate, you’re more likely to suffer from depression.

If you’re underweight, you body may not have the resources it needs to function. Your body will take whatever it needs to function from whatever reserves you have, even if those reserves are your bones. Being underweight often leads to a weakened skeletal system.

You’re more prone to illness when you’re underweight because your body doesn’t have the resources to fight infection and sickness.

Women who are both overweight and underweight are more likely to experience fertility problems.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

The human body is incredible. It can fight infection, recover from illness, and heal many injuries on its own when it’s properly cared for.

When you’re at a healthy weight, you’ll be able to enjoy exercising, and exercise is linked to better mental health. Exercise also helps keep maintain a healthy weight, making a positive cycle it’s worth participating in.

You’ll have more energy when you’re at a healthy weight, so if you have kids or grandkids, you’ll be able to play with them without getting exhausted as quickly.

The peace of mind that good physical health brings is worth more than money can buy. You’re more likely to be healthy when your weight is healthy.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Dieting is often a successful strategy for losing weight, but unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to stick to forever. Instead, you have to embrace the kind of lifestyle that will naturally contribute to a healthy weight.

One strategy for achieving and maintaining an optimal weight is to cook for yourself from scratch. When you make your own meals, you know what’s in them. Prepackaged food is usually loaded with sugar, fat, fillers, and preservatives. Eating real food is a critical step toward a healthier lifestyle. Depending on your background, you may have varying ideas about what a homecooked meal is. I recently heard this story from a friend of mine. When she was growing up, her mom cooked spaghetti noodles, squirted ketchup on them and called it a spaghetti dinner. When my friend cooked that delicacy for her husband for the first time, he was quite surprised. If you haven’t learned to cook, and you don’t understand what “from scratch” means, don’t despair. You can ask a friend to help you, take a cooking class, watch cooking shows, and check out YouTube tutorials. Another component in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is to exercise every day. If you can bike instead of drive, do it. Take a walk every day, practice yoga, do a home exercise program, or join a gym. The important thing is that you get moving every day. If you choose something you enjoy, you’ll be more likely to stick with it. In my experience, the most challenging part about exercising is making it part of your routine. If you try to fit it in each day, you’ll start missing it. If you plan your day around it, you’re more likely to be successful. I like to practice yoga as soon as I wake up in the morning, before anyone else is awake. Once you make exercise routine, it becomes a habit. Skip seconds. Dieting is difficult to sustain, but lowering the number of calories you eat each day is a more realistic and sustainable lifestyle choice. Your dinner may be delicious, and you might just want to keep tasting it, but before you pile on another serving, ask yourself if you’re actually hungry. You’re probably not. If you usually have seconds with dinner, and you start skipping it, you may cut enough calories with that simple step that you drop a few pounds and finally achieve your optimal weight. Get a good night’s sleep. If you’re well-rested, your body will more effectively balance your hormones. Hormones can be culprits in causing people to become overweight because sometimes they tell you that you’re hungry when you’re not. Stress may also lead to snacking and overeating, and sleep helps lower stress levels. Sleeping well isn’t going to make you drop pounds quickly, but it’s an essential ingredient in maintaining an optimal body weight. Don’t obsess about a number on the scale. When you have energy, feel good, and stay healthy, that’s a pretty good sign that your weight is not a problem. Annual bloodwork will also help you keep tabs on weight-related issues. If your bloodwork is good, that’s another sign that you’re maintaining an optimal weight. I don’t keep a scale in my home because I don’t believe optimal weight is tied to a number, and I know I have a tendency to obsess over things like my weight in pounds. Instead, I let my clothes keep me in check, I allow my endurance to give me clues about my weight, and I make exercise and healthy eating my daily routine.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

You’ve probably heard that a balanced lifestyle is the key to maintaining your ideal weight. You’ve heard it, because it’s true. A diet is a short-term method to lose weight. Most of the time, when you go off the diet, your weight goes back up. That’s why I’m anti-diet.

You need to view your food as fuel. And yes, that fuel can be enjoyable, but it needs to have a purpose. Do you need to snack all day long? Probably not, but if you’re used to it, you may find yourself wandering into the kitchen and grabbing some chips without even realizing what you’re doing.

Don’t buy foods that don’t fuel you properly. For example, skip the chips and candy, and instead, fill your fridge with vegetables and fruit. When your muscle memory tells you to get something crunchy, you won’t be able to grab the chips. Instead, you’ll think about what you’re doing and grab the cucumbers.

Exercise is often tossed aside by people talking about losing weight. I’ve heard people say that what you eat is the only thing that matters. I don’t believe that’s true. A big part of your commitment to maintaining a healthy weight should be making your body stronger.

Exercise reduces stress and increases mental health. Those reasons alone will make you more successful at maintaining healthy eating habits. But besides those benefits, exercise will help you boost your metabolism and burn calories. Those are important aspects to keeping your weight in check.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

When people eliminate whole food groups from their diet, they’re likely to cave and overindulge. If they allowed themselves to eat in moderation, they wouldn’t have built up the feeling of depravation and deserving of a reward.

When people have a lot of weight to lose, it’s easy to see big changes relatively quickly. If they don’t focus on eating protein and exercising, they’ll lose a lot of muscle mass along with the fat, though. Then, they’ll end up weak and not feeling as good as they should without all the extra weight to carry around.

Sometimes people become obsessed with losing weight. It’s all they think about. It’s all they talk about. This can lead to weight loss becoming their identity. Don’t lose yourself. It’s important to maintain a balance when losing weight. It’s part of your life, and you want your routines to become habits, but weight loss is not your identity.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

If people have failed at reaching their goals before, they may develop the attitude that there’s no point in trying because they’ll just fail again.

Another blockage to implementing what you know is putting it off. You tell yourself that you’ll start tomorrow. Then you decide to start the next day.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Good ideas often feel out of reach unless we find a way to make them practical in our lives. Instead of saying, “I’m going to eat healthier,” make a concrete plan. Purchase healthy snack options, plan your meals, take a cooking class if you need to. Basically, you need to make a plan of how to eat healthier instead of just reaching for the idea.

Ideas need to become concrete strategies.

Get started today. Don’t wait until tomorrow, or a new week or a new year to start reaching for your goals. Start right now.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start by cleaning up the plastic-laden beaches. I would take school groups on outings where they can see first-hand the results of single-use plastics. Then, I would work with that next generation to strategize and develop solutions to eliminate single-use products.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Michael Phelps. I’m an Olympics junkie. I have been a huge fan of Phelps since he made his first Olympics appearance. He’s a legend and I’d love to learn more about how his life circumstances, his grit, and his focus shaped him into who he is.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Melanie Musson is a wellness expert with LifeInsurancePost.com. You can find some of her shared knowledge there.

