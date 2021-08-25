Clair Mackenzie, The Weight Loss Whisperer: “Focusing on your relationship with yourself”

Focusing on your relationship with yourself. When we strive to lose weight so that we can feel better about ourselves we have it the wrong way round. Learn to appreciate yourself first, and then it becomes easier to eat foods that align with your weight loss goals.

Certified Weight Loss Mindset Coach, Clair Mackenzie (aka The Weight Loss Whisperer) — is on a mission to empower more women to create a relationship with food and themselves that they love, so that they can lose their weight for the last time and get on with living the life they were meant for.

The supportive shoulder, the educated big sister, Clair empowers female professionals & entrepreneurs to love themselves first combining extensive years of experience and coaching certifications with her own weight loss and personal development journey, having lost six stone for the last time after retraining her brain to recalibrate her relationship with food. She’s now on a mission to ‘pass it on’ to create a ripple effect across the wider female population within the UK, so others can learn sustainable skills for life rather than stressfully bouncing from one diet disaster to another.

Clair is vocal about everything that’s wrong with turning to dieting as the solution (the diet industry & the food industry & outdated approaches to losing weight.

I started emotionally eating, although I wasn’t aware that that was what I was doing at the time, after badly breaking my hip horse riding age 11. I was an only child, living in the countryside and for 18 months found myself pretty house bound around multiple surgeries, having previously been a very active competitive horse rider.

I turned to food to help relieve loneliness and boredom. Unsurprisingly I started to gain weight and found myself becoming more and more unhappy. Even when I returned to school I was unable to participate in school sports and physical activities. I remember being on crutches and unable to carry my lunch tray and so instead would hide in the classroom eating a bar of chocolate from the vending machine.

Unknowingly I had started a pattern of disordered and emotional eating that would stay with me for another thirty years. I spent most of my life either on or off a diet, most of the time I found dieting difficult. Even when I did manage to ‘stick to a diet’ and lose my weight, sometimes 3 or 4 stone, it would be a short-lived success and I would rapidly regain the weight and end up heavier than I had ever been. As a result, I turned forty, morbidly obese, feeling fat, frumpy, and frustrated.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I studied animal biology at university and then started work for the Institute for Scientific Information as a Marketing Assistant. I worked my way up through the organisation which was owned by the Thomson Corporation and then became Thomson Reuters. I worked in business-to-business marketing for more than 25 years.

I loved my career, but I found being a full-time working Mum hard work. Food became my salve. I used it to give me something to look forward to, to relax, to escape the pressures of day-to-day life, to treat myself — even though I wasn’t fully aware at the time that that was what I was doing.

Even though my career was successful I hated being overweight I felt stuck. I couldn’t see a way to give myself the time and energy to focus on me without giving less to my work or family — so I just carried on — for decades.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Mindset coaching has been my focus for more than 5-years now and I’ve had the privileged of being coached by some amazing coaches. I’ve learned more about myself and how to create a life that I love over the past 5-years than I did in the 30 years prior. And I only wish I had known what I know now in my teenage years so that I could have benefited from it earlier.

If there was one person it would be Brooke Castillo, CEO of the Life Coach School. Brooke created the Self Coaching Model which is a framework that I use to help my clients easily apply mindset work to their life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After I certified as a life coach I continued training in an intensive Applied Coaching Training program for another 12-months. And about 8 months in I got behind, and I allowed it to de-rail me and not take advantage of all the training opportunities available to me. I stepped back into feelings of frustration and judgement that I’d previously felt when I was failing at dieting. It felt just like it used to when a diet had been going well and then suddenly it wasn’t. It felt as thought I was outside of my own control.

But once I recognized that it was just a familiar pattern of behavior and that I wasn’t stuck I was able to adjust my thinking and move forward. My takeaway was the realization that all the strategies and mindset methodologies that I used to lose weight were also solutions I could use to help me get unstuck in other areas of my life too.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I lost my best friend to cancer when she was just 42 years old. It helped me realize that we only have one life, that we don’t have much time, and that we shouldn’t wait to be who we want to be. The life lesson quote that I have on my kitchen wall is ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain’.

And this quote also resonates so much for me because I have very fond memories of dancing in the rain with my husband when we attended a wedding almost 25 years ago.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am focusing on building an online coaching program. It’s a way for women to get the mindset help to create a relationship with food and themselves that they life, so that they can lose their weight for the last time, without the investment of private coaching.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

After finding causal life coaching and creating a relationship with food that freed me to finally lose my weight permanently I knew that I had to help other women, who were trapped in the shame of disordered eating and obesity do the same. You see it wasn’t just about resolving the physical toil of being overweight, it was the emotional burden of failed diet attempts that I couldn’t escape from. And having figured it out, I knew I had to help others do the same.

So, I trained and certified as a weight loss mindset coach, health coach and weight coach.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I define healthy body weight as being the weight that reflects that you are physically healthy, so you have the muscle structure to give your body the support it needs and an acceptable level of visceral fat, so that you’re not putting pressure on your organs AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, it’s the weight that feels right for the individual. It’s the weight that enables them to feel healthy and energized in their body. There is no scale of what this weight is for any individual. And not only is the number unique to everyone, but it’s also a number that will change as a person’s life stage and lifestyle changes.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

By learning how to listen to their body. By being curious about what weight feels best to them. By trusting themselves.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being underweight is often associated with having low immunity putting a person at greater risk of illness and infection. It can also contribute to weakened bones.

Being overweight leads to an increased risk of developing most life limiting conditions and diseases, including Type II diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Well not only will a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight be reducing their risk of disease and life limiting conditions because of their lower weight, they will be likely to amplify that reduced risk due to being more physically active and they’re more likely to be eating foods that nourish and fuel their body and gives them the nutrients their body requires. These are both huge generalizations but ones that are typically true for the ladies that I work with.

Also, we shouldn’t forget the improved emotional well-being. Women who achieve and maintain a healthy body weight see a huge improvement in their emotional well-being. And research shows they are less likely to suffer with depression and anxiety.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need to Do to Achieve a Healthy Body Weight and Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Figuring out the right balance for you, between eating for nutrition and nourishment vs eating comfort and joy. For example, I help my clients empower themselves, to choose, how they want to be eating for life by taking them step-by-step through the process of creating their own food framework — which is a way of eating that they can imagine doing for life — and then helping them see whether that way of eating works for them and adjusting as required. Learning how to easily make food decisions that serve you without relying on will power. This is about understanding that when you make food choices your primal brain is always going to want you to eat what will give you most pleasure or comfort, and that your higher executive functioning part of your brain is going to battle against that because it wants what you want for the long term. When you understand how your brain works and know how to make more decisions with the executive functioning part of your brain you reduce so much of that internal food decision conflict and making healthier choices becomes so much easier. Uncovering your thoughts and beliefs around food and upgrading them to be more aligned with what you want for the long term. The relationship that a person has with food consists of layer upon layer of thoughts and beliefs around what is right and normal when it comes to food and eating. Most of us have thought the same way for decades and so it becomes difficult to separate our beliefs from thoughts. For example, maybe a person’s belief that its wrong to waste food contributes to them eating more than they need. Once you step back from beliefs and observe whether they’re helping or hindering you, you can then start to change and align them with how you want to be eating. Do you eat when you’re bored, anxious, stressed, or frustrated? When you understand your emotional relationship with food, you can put strategies in place to feel better without using food to self-medicate. Focusing on your relationship with yourself. When we strive to lose weight so that we can feel better about ourselves we have it the wrong way round. Learn to appreciate yourself first, and then it becomes easier to eat foods that align with your weight loss goals.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

When you’ve lost weight by addressing the reasons why you were overeating in the first place, instead of forcing yourself to eat less or differently, that weight loss naturally becomes sustainable.

I talk about the difference between dieting and a causal coaching approach, which is the type of coaching incorporated into the program as being like the difference between treating a rash with cream vs finding out the cause of the rash. When you treat the rash with cream you may keep it at bay whilst you’re applying the cream but without knowing the cause it’s likely to come back. But when you figure out whether the rash was caused by your washing powder or something you ate then you can solve it for life.

Now whilst it’s not as straight forward when it comes to our relationship with food the effect is the same. When we understand why we eat more and put strategies in place to solve, then we can easily master it for life.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Believing that they will love and appreciate themselves enough when the number on the scales is what they want it to be. It doesn’t work that way. They must learn how to love and appreciate themselves no matter the number on the scales and then it becomes so much easier to create the optimum health they deserve.

Believing that the weight loss journey must be difficult and depriving, usually a result of previous diet mentality. I help women learn to love the journey and then it becomes so much easier.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This is totally what a mindset approach to weight loss is. It’s learning strategies to override our evolutionary programming that has our body and brain responding to those processed foods in such a way that we over desire them. Whether that is purely to give us the pleasure of eating them, or in using them to help us ‘feel better’ about ourselves and our lives — which of course only works in the very short term.

It’s also about creating new thought and belief systems so that we can create a new normal and better habits for ourselves. And it’s about appreciating our emotional make up, about understanding the goal is not to be happy all the time but to allow the full range of human emotion, so that we don’t eat to feel better. And then of course we do feel better because we’re happier about being unhappy.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Well, I’ve created a methodology to do just that. It’s called the BALANCE Pathway and it’s a step-by-step approach that I work through with my clients, whether that’s private coaching, small group coaching or within my membership program ‘The Lose Weight. Live Life. Academy’ and that is…

B.e curious as you meet yourself where you are

A.ddress how to eat right for you

L.earn to hack your brain

A.lign your thoughts to serve you

N.urture your emotions

C.elebrate yourself for who you are now

E.mbody living a life you love

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be a movement to educate everyone about why it’s so difficult to lose weight through dieting. It’s not all about calories in and calories out. So many of the women I work with feel terrible shame not only because of their size but because they believe their inability to ‘lose weight permanently by dieting’ means that they are weak willed or greedy. They see themselves as a failure. And employers, the health sector and many others treat obese people with prejudice because they believe the same.

It’s time that everyone became aware of the obesity challenge created by the food industry, the diet industry and the medical profession and educates themselves that it’s only by addressing the cause of the worldwide obesity problem, not paper over the cracks of it with diets, pills, injections, and surgeries, that we will solve it for future generations.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah Winfrey. She could help me get traction for such a movement.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thebestyoucoach), and via the Lose Weight. Live Life. podcast (https://www.thebestyou.coach/podcast)

