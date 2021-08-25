Dr. Susan Landers: “Get together and rekindle relationships with friends”

Get together and rekindle relationships with friends. People who care about you will notice that you are not yourself, that you are unhappy. I had lunch with my friends regularly so we could talk and laugh. Laughter and joy clearly lower stress hormones.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Susan Landers, MD.

Dr. Susan Landers is a retired neonatologist, keynote speaker, and published author. She is recognized as an expert in the fields of breastfeeding medicine and donor milk banking and has published more than thirty peer-reviewed research papers. She served as a physician leader within the American Academy of Pediatrics for many years. After personally suffering through burnout near the end of her thirty-year career practicing in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), she recovered, and currently serves to teach others in healthcare how to solve the problem of burnout.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in South Carolina, in a typical 1950s family, except that I had a working mother as a role model. She was a school librarian. I was second among four siblings and attended public schools at a time when girls rarely played in intramural sports and moms rarely worked. Interested in chemistry and biology, I attended Auburn University, graduated cum laud, and then attended the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. After medical school, I left the deep South for Texas, where I completed a pediatric residency at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland General Hospital in Dallas, and a neonatology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I enjoyed biology in college and had a summer job working in my hometown hospital’s medical records department. There I met my first mentor — she was a feisty medical records librarian with a master’s degree. Despite being counselled at Auburn to pursue a nursing or teaching career, I made good grades and was accepted to medical school. The best job I ever had was working as a surgical scrub technician in the hospital operating room for six months between my early graduation from Auburn and the start of med school. The friendly surgeons were my mentors then, since they taught me things, allowed me great views of patient anatomy, let me place stitches (not important ones), and constantly encouraged me to learn.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The medical records librarian mentored me during two summers by taking me with her to hospital administrators’ business lunches and medical staff meetings. I loved the way she interacted with all the doctors — serious one minute while reviewing a patient death and cheerful at other times, teasing with them. She was the one person who convinced me that I could be anything that I wanted to be (this was back in 1973 when very few women went to medical school). That was her mantra for me: “you can be anything you want to be.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was quite miserable in a new job in a new NICU at age forty. Soon after the birth of my third child, we moved to Little Rock, AR, where my husband began a great job. I never fit into the neonatology group there and I literally abandoned my NICU work and served as medical director for the university affiliated HMO for two years. That was an eye-opener, to say the least. Looking at medicine from the other side — that of the payor — was both enlightening and scary. I commonly felt like a traitor — giving other doctors bad news about lack of coverage, and after two years in that job, I decided not to continue my role as physician executive. That experience, however, taught me many things about the culture of health maintenance organizations and medical insurance companies.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The hardest things in life are those that teach us the most important lessons” is my favorite quote because it’s true. Whether it is a grueling ninety hour-per-week internship, a stressful every-other-night-call schedule during fellowship, or learning how to be a working mother, the experiences that were the most demanding always taught me the greatest life lessons.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently wrote a book about my life balancing a full-time medical practice and being a mother to three children. “So Many Babies: My Life Balancing a Busy Medical Career and Motherhood” will be published in September 2021. Many of the NICU moms told me that they presumed a doctor would have her act together and her children perfectly cared for. They were surprised to hear my stories of everyday mom challenges at home. I believe that all working mothers share universal trials, and I wanted the struggles that I experienced as a busy working mother to be reassuring to other working mothers. Thus far, many book reviews have confirmed my suspicion, that all working mothers share similar struggles, and we all do our best in attempting to balance our work and motherhood obligations. It is a constant balancing act, and there is no right answer.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

High energy and self-motivation propelled me into medicine, and a career in neonatal intensive care. One requires great energy to deal with the intensity of the NICU and taking frequent night call in the hospital. Resilience allowed me to survive during trying times with brutal work schedules and the sickest, most demanding patients. I could always bounce back after a long, hard night on call caring for critically ill neonates. In general, I tend to never give up. Curiosity and an affinity for learning allowed me to pursue a new area of professional development and branch into breastfeeding medicine midway through my career. Actively seeking new information afforded me opportunities and positions of leadership within the American Academy of Pediatrics.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

After caring for sick newborns and critically ill premature babies in the NICU for over thirty years, at age sixty-two, I suffered through severe burnout. Seemingly without warning, my physical and emotional exhaustion ballooned, mostly from taking too much night call and working more than sixty hours per week. Caring for babies that posed striking ethical dilemmas began to feel like a burden to me. Then I noticed depersonalization as I distanced myself from my patients, and nurses commented that I had grown cynical. When I felt like I no longer was making a difference, so called lack of self-efficacy, I finally recognized that I was burnt out. I had the whole horrible syndrome.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a condition that results from excessive (stress from) work. It is characterized by physical and emotional exhaustion, feelings of depersonalization, or distancing yourself from your work (in my case, my patients) and lack of self-efficacy or self-worth. The symptoms of burnout are much like depression, but unlike major depression, burnout does not permeate all areas of your life.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is being fulfilled by your work and enjoying what you do because it is interesting, stimulating, and rewarding. Fulfillment is the key.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout causes insomnia, headaches, muscle tension, indigestion, high blood pressure, overeating and/or undereating. It leads to personality changes, irritability, and rage attacks. It predisposes some people to abuse substances (used to cope), such as marijuana, alcohol, and drugs. Severe cases can lead to major depression, suicide attempts, and death. Burnout quite simply produces an unhealthy workforce. Left unchecked, burnt-out workers will be sick, unproductive, and make mistakes.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

In medicine, the main causes of burnout are excessive work hours, too much night call, and physical exhaustion. The electronic medical record and bureaucratic hassles are also major contributors. Women physicians who are burnt-out tend to perceive emotional exhaustion more often than men do, perhaps because of issues with work-life balance. Regardless of specialty, the incidence of burnout in physicians correlates with the numbers of hours worked each week. Moral distress also contributes to burnout among physicians (like this Covid pandemic with all the deaths, inadequate PPE, lack of ICU beds, and inadequate nursing staff, as well as another surge due to unvaccinated people).

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Change your perspective. Move to a new work site, a new office location, a new team, or dive into a new project. I moved my practice out of the NICU & into a lower risk labor and delivery setting where I cared for new mothers and well babies. I did encounter a few sick babies born as a result of emergency deliveries and enjoyed being there to provide them with successful resuscitations.

2) Work fewer hours each week. Never work sixty or more hours each week. It’s inhuman and unsustainable. I cut my hours from sixty to thirty-five hours each week and took less night call. As a result, my insomnia and headaches resolved quickly.

3) Get outside and into nature, the greener the better. Walk, run, bike, hike, or swim until you feel better. Studies have shown that getting outside into a park during the workday decreases stress. And exercise is well known to improve mood. When I began to exercise every day, I discovered that exercise down-regulated my stress and lifted my mood.

4) Do something pleasant and different, such as listen to your favorite music, pick up that musical instrument, or join a band. I resumed piano lessons and began to ring hand bells in a church choir. I found the music to be a lovely distraction from work. I also resumed my favorite hobby — cross-stitching — and it served as a quiet, meditative practice for me.

5) Get together and rekindle relationships with friends. People who care about you will notice that you are not yourself, that you are unhappy. I had lunch with my friends regularly so we could talk and laugh. Laughter and joy clearly lower stress hormones.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The most important thing that friends, family, and colleagues can do is — talk. Get the burnout victim to talk about their feelings. Some will need your suggestion that they seek professional help, like a counselor or therapist. The trauma of burnout does not abate without addressing their feelings. Psychiatrists say “name it to tame it” for a reason.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can talk about burnout and screen for it in the workplace. The Mini Z Burnout Survey has been validated for use with physicians. It is a short two page, eleven-question survey that is quick and simple to administer. It only takes five minutes to score. (It may be applicable to the non-medical workplace as well.) Of course, the longer Maslach Burnout Inventory, or the Oldenburg Inventory, can be used to screen for burnout. Employers can nominate a “wellness officer” for their workplace, one who keeps tabs on the staff’s attitudes, and processes their complaints and suggestions. Employers can provide formal wellness training for employees, such as those currently being developed by Thrive Global.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest raising awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Your article here is raising awareness to some degree. The more we talk about and write about burnout, the more we discuss and acknowledge all forms of mental illness, the sooner the stigma surrounding it will resolve. We must allow employees to talk about their burnout, and employers should be required to listen. Productivity will increase and mistakes will decrease as burnout is acknowledged and treated.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake is thinking that you can handle it all by yourself. The rate of suicide among physicians is twice that of the general population for exactly this reason. Physicians have been raised from a young age in their residencies to “tough-it-out” and carry-on without complaints. Complaints are considered a sign of weakness among physicians. This attitude is unhealthy, and one big reason why burnout is so prevalent among physicians right now. Another mistake people make is attempting to cope with burnout by medicating their feelings with alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs. Self-medication only makes all those negative feelings worse.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would institute paid maternity leave for the first six months for all American mothers, ensure breastfeeding support for each of them while at home, and guarantee paid childcare for the first three years. That would be followed by universal pre-K education until public school begins for their children. Only then will we have cared for American mothers (most of whom work) and an educated and healthy future workforce.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would most like to have a meal privately with Michelle Obama. She is one of my heroes. She is a model working mother and has always stood for health and wellness for children.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is https://susanlandersmd.com and I am on Twitter and Instagram as @susanlandersmd. I am on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/susanlandersmd and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/susan-landersmd/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!