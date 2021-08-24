Kirill Bigai of Preply: “Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly”

Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly. Every founder has his or her strengths. But in order to lead, you have to wear many hats you’ve never worn before. While my background is in engineering, I’ve since had to learn about marketing, customer service, public relations, finance, employee management and search engine optimization. The ability to understand and absorb new information is one of the most essential skills in my opinion. When we first launched Preply, I knew next to nothing about SEO which became a critical aspect of growing our business. In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I’ve since become an expert on it by continuously learning as much as I can.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kirill Bigai.

Kirill Bigai is the co-founder and CEO of Preply, a global marketplace for online language learning with 40,000 tutors teaching over 50 languages. A native of Ukraine, Bigai is an entrepreneur with a background in engineering and a passion for education. Since launching Preply in 2012, Bigai has helped the company raise more than 51 million dollars in VC funding.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I began my career as an intelligent network engineer for some of the largest mobile operators and vendors like Vodafone and Nokia Siemens Networks. But I was an engineer with an entrepreneurial itch.

Ten years ago, I started my first venture, FindGuru. It was a marketplace for searching, comparing, and booking a variety of group classes, from cooking and driving to sports and language. After half a year, it was time to move on since it wasn’t taking off as we’d hoped. Despite the disappointment, it was a great learning experience and ultimately inspired us to launch Preply.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Back in 2012 when we launched Preply, I was simply less experienced than the person I’ve evolved into today. You must be curious, a quick learner and a savvy networker. You must surround yourself with accomplished people who are willing to take you under their wing. There is no replacement for hard work, rolling up your sleeves and diving in. Starting a company is like a metaphorical blank piece of paper: the options are limitless so you need a clear focus. It can be overwhelming and intimidating. There is no manual; no instructions to follow. Time management is critical, too.

Another challenge was learning English. When we opened operations here in the US, my lack of proficiency in the language made things even harder. Back then, Preply specialized in standardized test prep only. I desperately wanted to improve my English, but it was difficult to find a tutor that fits into my schedule and budget. I wanted to work with a real person, not simply an app or a game, as I believe that is truly the most effective way to learn a language. That’s when Preply began to pivot into a language learning platform: if I was having this issue, other people were as well. We now had a problem to solve.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

A few things kept me driven. First off, I truly believed in our product and the consumer needs it was fulfilling. It was just a matter of making our platform the best it could be, for both our tutors and learners. Secondly, I had to learn how to tune out all distractions; I had tunnel vision, clear goals, and benchmarks for success. I had a lot of support from my team members and industry mentors. Even in difficult times, I felt a sense of purpose; a sense that we’re in this together. Positive feedback from our tutors and learners was also a tremendous driving force to keep going.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Preply is thriving. Earlier this year, we raised 35 million dollars in Series B funding, bringing our total investments since 2012 to over 51 million dollars.

Our growth is global but has been faster in our focus markets like the US and Europe. We have learners from almost every country in the world, including Bhutan, Faroe Islands, the Vatican and East Timor.

When I think about Preply’s success, four important groups of people come to mind: our tutors, our learners, our employees, and our investors. Their collective support has inspired me to be resilient and keep charging forward.

Over the past year, we’ve tripled the number of active tutors on our platform. These tutors are based in more than 160 countries worldwide. The most active US tutor in 2020 taught 750 different students on the platform last year which is the Preply record.

We have hundreds of thousands of learners from over 180 countries that are taking millions of classes to help them grow both professionally and personally.

We have 250 employees of 36 different nationalities at offices in Kyiv and Barcelona, with plans to open a US office soon. And with our Series B funding, we plan on doubling our workforce across all divisions and locations.

The investors who believed in Preply and our mission — to shape the future of effective learning and democratize access to experts and online communities globally — have played a tremendous role in where we are today.

In addition to all the people who have supported us, I’m also quite proud of our platform and the advancements we continue to make. Preply blends a human-led approach with a proprietary curriculum product covering the full learning journey, such as placement tests with AI voice recognition and interactive vocabulary exercises.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have become a truly global, 24/7 society and when you look at Preply from the perspective of tutors, we have created an entirely new opportunity: a location-agnostic, flexible-yet-high-income professional activity. By using Preply, language tutors are no longer limited by their locale; their potential pool of students is now infinitely larger. There’s no need to host students at home or waste time commuting, which means that tutors can operate at maximum efficiency from anywhere in the world.

One tutor who joined Preply had been teaching children English in-person in the United States. It was a full-time, demanding job and she missed spending time with her family. After seeing the potential of working with Preply, this tutor relocated to Argentina and now teaches part-time. She has a better work-life balance that allows her to spend more time with the people she cares about most. We love hearing stories about how our platform is changing the course of people’s lives for the better.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Entrepreneurship is a marathon, not a race, so you need to pace yourself, build up endurance and listen to your instinct when it’s time to rest. You need to become hyper-organized and compartmentalize your day. You want to be as efficient as possible without compromising the quality of your output. Make time for exercise, hanging out with friends and any other hobbies that help you decompress. You’ll come back rejuvenated with a clearer mind. You must prioritize both your mental and physical health to lead the growing organization to new heights.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It’s difficult to choose one person for whom I’m grateful because there are so many incredible people who have helped along the way: my co-founders, employees (past and present), investors, mentors, and customers. But if I had to select one person, it would be Arthur Kosten, co-founder of Booking.com and one of our earliest investors. He believed in Preply’s potential when we only had 30 employees.

Arthur was not just an investor, but a very special mentor who went above and beyond to share his wisdom with me. His guidance made a lasting impact on how we run the company today.

Arthur didn’t simply share advice; he shared his philosophy. All of his feedback was rooted in a consistent mindset and business approach. I noticed the common thread that was woven throughout the many different conversations we’ve had. This approach fundamentally shifted how we thought about our business.

For example, Arthur introduced me to his leadership team so I could learn as much as possible from them. From the Chief Product Officer to Chief Financial Officer, I noticed that even though these executives had different roles and responsibilities, they shared a similar philosophy in terms of how they viewed the business. This made me wonder: what is behind this shared philosophy and why does it work so well?

Arthur didn’t just build a company; he built a culture that prioritized a particular set of values and principles. He taught me that if you want to scale your business without it becoming bureaucratic, you must develop a company culture that unites your employees, both in terms of a broader vision and more practical in terms of problem-solving, decision-making and innovative thinking. For example, Preply is very data-driven and customer-focused across the entire organization.

You want to create a culture where your employees know how to make the best possible decisions when you’re not in the room.

It’s not easy to create a culture. It’s partly leadership and vision. But it’s also about incorporating these values into the hiring process, and understanding whether an applicant has a similar mindset and way of working.

I’m incredibly grateful to Arthur for all that he’s taught me and the positive impact he’s made on Preply.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Preply is proud of what we offer both our tutors and learners. Tutors have an entirely new way of working that gives them financial flexibility and the freedom to work whenever and wherever they desire. For our students, the ability to learn a new language can only bring positive things into their lives both professionally and personally. When you boil this all down, it’s about greater connectivity in a global world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

#1 Hire senior-level talent as soon as possible. Every time Preply hired a new senior leader, the company changed for the better. Even though it’s expensive, it’s the best investment you can make. This should be a hands-on person who is hungry, curious, and ready to roll up their sleeves. For example, five years ago we hired a Head of Growth. This was the first person to build a robust data analytics system for Preply. We were encouraged to analyze our data every day. A foundation was put into place, which we have since built upon. Preply has become incredibly data-driven; it influences every decision we make.

#2 Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly. Every founder has his or her strengths. But in order to lead, you have to wear many hats you’ve never worn before. While my background is in engineering, I’ve since had to learn about marketing, customer service, public relations, finance, employee management and search engine optimization. The ability to understand and absorb new information is one of the most essential skills in my opinion. When we first launched Preply, I knew next to nothing about SEO which became a critical aspect of growing our business. In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I’ve since become an expert on it by continuously learning as much as I can.

#3 Create a culture that guides your employees. “Culture” is an elusive concept that is hard to define and even harder to implement. As a founder, I have become passionate about instilling a culture within Preply that is clear, compelling, and most importantly, conducive to our success. To scale your business, you must ask yourself: what are your company’s shared values, behaviors, and attitudes? I have worked at large corporations where a lack of culture — largely due to their sheer size — results in a stagnant, bureaucratic, and inefficient workplace. Imagine that your employees are part of a rowing team. If someone’s paddling to the left, and another to the right, the team is not in sync. However, if they’re paddling in harmony towards the same direction, they will succeed.

#4 Give first. Remember to reciprocate in every business relationship. When you’re launching a business, you need insights, introductions, and investments from influential people. If you’re lucky enough to receive any of these things, you must remember to pay it forward in some capacity. Relationships don’t always have to be equal, per se, but they should be reciprocal. Small gestures can go a long way. Perhaps you’ve read an article that might be of interest to someone. Email it to them! Did you make a new connection that might also be beneficial to someone who has helped you? Make an introduction! This is something that I make a conscious effort to do, because I’m grateful for everything that has been shared with me. Be a giver, not just a taker.

#5 Make this journey fun. It’s easy to get caught up in the never-ending stress and pressure of leading a business. While it’s impossible to have fun all the time, make a conscious effort to incorporate joy into your life. Try your best to compartmentalize work, health, and socializing. When you’re working, give it your all. When you’re focusing on your health, give it your all. And when you’re spending time with family and friends, give it your all. I’ve recently become more of a “Yes” person when asked to take part in new experiences, whether that be traveling, playing sports, or meeting new people. Usually, you don’t have much time outside of work, so you better spend it well and reset your brain for the next week.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The founder journey can be quite challenging. About two years ago, I went through a very difficult period. I was under so much stress and pressure that I felt physically and emotionally drained. I was working too many hours and there was no separation between my professional and personal lives. One day ran into the next; there was no difference between Saturday and Tuesday. My body felt tense and weak; I was easily injured from the slightest movements. I knew that I needed to make a change.

Since then, I have prioritized my own health. An investor and friend Dan Pasko invited me to join a sports club which helped me regain my passion for fitness. I play soccer and volleyball; I love to swim. I go to the sauna often and schedule massages regularly. I have so much more energy now, and it’s made me more efficient at work.

In terms of my mental health, I work with a therapist to discuss personal issues and share my emotions. I’ve also hired a leadership coach who guides me through work challenges.

So I’ve found a way to separate work, personal life and physical health in a way that has made me a better person and leader. Take good care of yourself and the rest will follow.

You must know that highs and lows are a given when starting, scaling and managing your business. Don’t take the highs too high, and don’t take the lows too low. This journey is a rollercoaster ride, so I believe it’s best to be balanced and not too emotionally invested no matter which way the coin lands. The most important thing is how you reset and refocus when faced with challenges.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m passionate about democratizing access to education and the positive impact this would have on the world. Education leads to both individual and collective empowerment. It creates a society that respectfully exchanges ideas, develops innovative solutions and lives in harmony amongst one another. The benefits of education are endless, and Preply wants to play a part in making it accessible to all.

