Sam Ranieri of Reach: “Take a vacation”

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Ranieri.

Sam Ranieri is the founder and CEO of Reach, the cross-border payments provider. Sam has more than two decades of experience in the fintech, foreign exchange, and international treasury management industries. Prior to his role with Reach, Sam led the corporate division of foreign exchange provider Calforex, setting up the business in 2002 before steering it to an annual volume generation of C3bn.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The start-up phase was the hardest time. We figured out what retailers want and the difficulties they have going global, like how to accept cross-border payments and access the best foreign exchange rates.

We knew we could solve those difficulties and we had a disruptive idea, but anytime you’re doing something disruptive, filling in the gaps to make the idea work is difficult.

Our goal was to take down the hurdles in front of merchants, to break down global boundaries, so that any business could enter the cross-border eCommerce space and have the same advantages and capabilities of industry giants like Amazon. We took the Merchant of Record (MOR) model and innovated to be much more than just a typical payment services provider.

Through us, businesses can go global without having to open an office in their chosen country. That means building a dynamic platform to offer the best foreign exchange (FX) pricing strategies, alongside forging an extensive network of international banking partners, and in-depth local market expertise.

We weren’t coming from the tech side of things, so trying to manage the product, its architecture and managing developers was definitely a challenge I faced. Coming from a financial background to the tech world was a huge adjustment.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As we peeled back the layers of global ecommerce, we saw just how many problems there were and how we could solve them. It was invigorating to break through that and to watch the product come together.

Getting through that challenge, solving it, lining up the next challenges and knocking them off one by one kept driving us, because it was fun to design and build the solution and track how successfully it solved those problems, exactly as we envisioned it would.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We got out of the start-up phase early because we were well-funded from Calforex, but there were challenges in scaling for sure.

In the early days, everybody that we brought into the team all had that grit and resilience, and they all bought in to what we were doing. At that point there were maybe 12 of us, yet we were keeping up with companies that had 200 employees with massive amounts of funding. Those companies can do whatever they want, but they move so slowly. We were a small but nimble group that was achieving so much, and punching way above our weight. We were able to attack in areas that bigger companies couldn’t or wouldn’t. That was really how we became successful.

Scaling and retaining our culture as we grow, and also getting in front of the market, is where we are today. The appetite for cross-border ecommerce has never been greater, with more customers looking beyond their own localities for goods and services. We’re really at an inflection point. Reach’s network and solution now encompasses over 20 local acquirers, 80 payment methods, and over 100 currencies, meaning businesses get access to localized payment methods and the best wholesale FX rates, so that their online customers get the lowest local pricing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The mistake that really stands out to me underscored how important it is to have thorough research and development timescales as a start-up, and to ensure there’s enough time in the planning stage to test every scenario when launching a new product or service.

We were starting out as Merchant of Record, and we launched a very early version of our now innovative anti-fraud solution. One of our clients, who is still with us today, called to ask if our solution, which upon reflection may have been a little rushed, was a pilot or beta product. Embarrassing, yes, but also funny in that we have such great relationships with our clients who can really say it to us as it is.

As a small team, it was a really unforgettable and valuable lesson in having robust Q&A processes in place, and producing a quality product that’s been rigorously tested before going live. It’s never happened again.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Reach we’re taking down entry barriers for businesses that want to go global, and connecting them to new markets and customer bases. We’re able to do that because we still have this fiercely competitive mindset and attitude. Even as we scale with a quality product, we’re nimble enough to keep racing ahead. I’m of course biased, but I believe we’re doing an excellent job with that even as we keep recruiting more people.

We always strive to remember who we are, and that’s going to set us apart, particularly in the customer service side of things. Having dealt with the companies that process online payments on behalf of ecommerce businesses, Reach goes much deeper than surface-level customer service because we have the in-depth market insight and experience to empower our customers with game-changing strengths. We pride ourselves on our customer support — retailers love working with us. Our merchant success team is great at developing that personal level of support, and we want to promote that.

Customers contact us on Slack 24/7, and we respond with personal support no matter what time it is. With bigger companies, they can have a longer time lag in resolving issues for their clients, but we’re right on top of it because we have the right people in the mix straight away. Even our customers are like: “Guys, it’s 3AM, we don’t expect you to get back to us at this time!”

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One of the best initiatives we’ve introduced for our team is implementing core email and messaging times, which helps them to pace their workloads more efficiently. Clients know they can always get hold of us regardless, but because our team are so responsive, we actually have to tell them: “It’s OK, you need to block out time for yourself.” It’s important that people can make time for themselves, and come back refreshed and invigorated.

One example of this is at a company-wide level. ‘No-meeting Wednesdays’ is a time for staff to focus on their day and ensure they have the time and space to do so. It’s important that this message comes from me as one of the leaders of the business and so, while I don’t always stick to it, my team knows that I wholeheartedly support their focus time and that will never change. When you have that block of time to focus solely on your core tasks, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at just how much you can accomplish.

With so many people working from home right now, you don’t often realise how much work you’re doing because there is no time-consuming commute into the office, or the normal daily chats and interactions with colleagues you’d get in an office. Working from home or in any other isolated environment makes it easy to forget to take a break. It’s important for me to let the team know that they can take some time for themselves. Even though it comes from me, it’s truly a company-wide message. You can’t work as efficiently or effectively and give your absolute best if you’re not looking after yourself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

So many, but since the early days, really it’s the management team, especially Christina Kinney, our Chief Operations Officer, and Matthew Cannon, our Chief Strategy Officer, and the way that we helped each other. There was just no way this gets done without them. The support that comes from them is just unbelievable. Christina and Matt have been there from the beginning to where we are now, and having that continuity is integral to the vision I have for Reach and the journey we’ve all been on — and continue to travel — together.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really do feel like we are adding to the job market, especially here in Calgary. The city is adapting and employment is ever-fluctuating, which is in itself a stress for many. We’re contributing in our way by diversifying here. We have two employees who were interns straight out of school, and from economically-deprived provinces. They started here in the middle of the pandemic and they’re both successful developers now. That’s a success story for them and for us.

I feel responsible for everyone at Reach because I brought them onto the team and now they’re a part of the family. When people have gone through personal crises, like divorces or unexpected financial issues, or mental health issues, we want to make sure we can get them what they need. So let’s advance their pay, top up their disability, let’s figure out what they need to actually get through this time. It’s been pretty intensive for all of us! We want to support our people in whatever way we can and help people on their personal journeys.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Take a vacation. There are times I went two years without a vacation or a reset. Many business leaders are great at prioritizing their employees’ well-being, while neglecting their own. To lead a thriving business and to keep driving success, you need to give yourself permission to take a break once in a while and re-energize. Often, it’s in the quiet moments where you come up with your best ideas.

Spend the time on building out operations and support staff as early as you can. Often start-ups focus on selling the product at all costs, but if you don’t have a strong enough operational backbone to support it, you’ll fall behind your competitors and you’ll struggle to catch up. Take the time to get things right at the start, so that you don’t go wrong later.

Find time to do the things you love doing within the company. As a CEO, you get pulled into various topics and departments where you are needed, but you need to go back sometimes and do the things that inspired you in the first place.

Don’t get sucked into looking at the competition. While it’s important to cast an eye over the competitive landscape, trust your product and ideas, and run with them. You don’t know how successful they are over the fence. You’re the best at what you do, so focus on what you do best.

Come up with a BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) early. Believe it and go after it. That’s why Reach exists and why we’re so successful.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

My advice to any leader or founder is to have the patience to understand and appreciate the inevitable emotional lows and that there is a bottom. At some point it will turn around, and you’ve just got to stick through it. If you get too caught up in the emotional extremes, you get sucked into the lows and negativity. Or the flipside is you could feel like you’re riding high and everything is great, but that can end pretty quick. You need balance. If you’re on the high, respect the low.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A big high was when we started securing anchor clients, and then the low was when we started integrating a product in the old days, which was not done properly, and customers calling us on it. That was an immediate high and low. That’s real gut-check time.

Some of the lows would be losing out on big RFPs, especially when the team were so involved in them emotionally. Managing those feelings of your key people during setbacks so that they can bounce back, and to keep morale high, is crucial to any business’ success.

A couple of years ago when the political climate in the US wasn’t great, the division that was happening in the world inevitably spilled into the company a little bit. That was really challenging because you need to respect everybody. It’s important to stay aligned to your core values, and remember your end goal, so that you bring everyone along with you.

Having a diverse team made up of many different backgrounds and talents makes that easier to achieve. We’re hiring people because they’re the best person for the job. In my opinion that’s absolutely the right way to achieve diversity. Everyone has their own unique perspective and approach to their job, and they each add different layers of strength to our company. Combined, those strengths are elevating Reach to new heights, and we are all really excited about the future.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!