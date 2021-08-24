Richard Pink Jr: “Weigh carefully the amount of money you need to reach each milestone”

Weigh carefully the amount of money you need to reach each milestone. I don’t know of any good reason to raise a lot of money off the bat. So many companies come up with an idea, sell it to venture capital firms and hire a bunch of people, and they have no idea if they are even addressing a problem the market believes is worth paying for.

Founders are often faced with the nagging question of whether fundraising or bootstrapping is the best choice for them. What is better, having access to capital or maintaining full control over your vision and profits? What is preferred, to have the seasoned oversight of an experienced investor, or to plow forward with a disruptive and pioneering 'can do' attitude? Of course, every situation is different, but what standards can be used to help a founder decide? As a part of this series called "Venture Capital vs. Bootstrapping: How To Determine If Fundraising or Bootstrapping Is the Right Choice for Your Startup," I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Pink Jr.

Richard Pink Jr., chief operating officer of SmartPM Technologies, is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of business management experience including sales, marketing, business development and financial management. Richard’s current responsibilities include implementing corporate strategy, operations, corporate financial management, P&L reporting, investor relations, strategic alliances and contracts. Prior to SmartPM, Richard co-founded two successful Southeast regional banking and lending organizations, including Benchmark Funding. He received his bachelor in business administration from the University of Georgia Terry School of Business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Prior to SmartPM, I worked in the banking industry for 23 years, focusing on wholesale lending and eventually starting a new lending company with a couple partners. During that time, I also followed the career path of my brother Michael, who is 12 years younger than I am. He was a construction consultant in New York working in a dispute resolution practice, and he’d tell me stories about how he’d witness commercial construction projects that were 10 million dollars, 20 million dollars or even 100+ million dollars overbudget. His job was to sort out those messes retrospectively. And he never understood why his clients didn’t use the same information he used, from the beginning, to avoid losses. I thought what Michael was doing was really interesting, particularly when in my line of work things were always exact down to the penny. I could never understand how anyone could lose that kind of money without knowing it. One day he said to me, “I can create software that will automate most of what I do. But I will make it a proactive analytics tool as an early-warning system to highlight the risks before they become big problems.” Michael eventually quit his job to start this software project. We got to talking, and I said, “I’m ready for a change. My work is no longer enjoyable to me.” He said, “Great. I need help.” I was in my late 40s and had kids about to go to college, so the timing was not ideal — but the ultimate question I kept asking myself was, Would I rather be scared because of the risk involved in starting a new career and company, or continue to be miserable in my current job? I chose to be scared, and started working with Mike in 2014. Today, we operate SmartPM Technologies and have developed a data analytics technology that is revolutionizing the construction industry. I am chief operating officer and Michael is the visionary chief executive officer.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

After I graduated from college, I was working at a bank in Atlanta. A couple years into that, a number of employees left and went to another bank — so we all moved up and I was promoted into wholesale mortgage lending. Shortly after starting this new path at the bank, I was asked to give a talk in front of about 400 people in Birmingham, Alabama. I had never given a speech to that many people, and I was nervous. Prior to my speech, someone told me to tell a joke to loosen everyone up. So, I thought of one. I first explained that I was from New York, and the joke I told poked fun at Alabamans in a stereotypical way. Needless to say, the joke fell flat. The audience didn’t think it was funny and some were even quite mad.

The lesson I learned is as true today as it was back then: Make sure you know your audience and identify with them. I did the opposite that day as young man, on both counts. And because of that, nobody in that room heard anything I had to say.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I see these three character traits as being essential if a business leader wants to be successful.

Risk tolerance. In my opinion, most people who want to become independently wealthy need to have significant ownership in the company they work for; otherwise, they are making someone else more money. If you want to be successful, you have to take risks. I took a big risk after being in banking for eight or nine years because I didn’t want to become vice president of a bank and work really hard just to move up a ladder. I wanted to have my own entity, control my own destiny and make more money. So I decided to do what it took to open a new private wholesale lending company.

Perseverance. At SmartPM, this character trait is a must. We didn't know anything about building new software and going to market with it. We just started building something, figured out what was broken and how to fix it, and then moved forward until something broke again. Even today, we know we have to keep fixing what's broken and making things better, whether it's the product, sales, messaging, customer success, hiring — every aspect of the company, really. So we stay in what we call continuous improvement mode. Thankfully, we have never come across anything we couldn't figure out. With perseverance we get up every morning, believing in ourselves, and just keep moving forward.

Humility. In an organization you're helping to lead, you have to consider the humanity of all the people involved with your decision making. Your colleagues, employees and clients are people. This goes back to knowing and identifying with your audience. It's not always just about the business plan. Everybody has feelings and human traits. An old boss used to tell me, "Don't feel you are above any task that others do." For example, in banking, the job people least liked to do was making cold calls, and that was my job until I didn't have to do it anymore. During the first couple years here at SmartPM, that was me again. I made almost 10,000 dials one year at age 50. To this day, I don't want to think I'm too good to do any task. In a smaller company like SmartPM, we all wear multiple hats. We work after typical hours, but we also understand there's a limit to that. The best way to put it: Treat others how you want to be treated and don't think you are better than anybody else.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My first job at the bank was as a street loan officer in the mortgage department, making calls to sell loans to new home buyers. I was trying to hustle up loans and was running around selling only rates and costs. For me, the tipping point in sales was an epiphany I had almost by accident: I should consider myself working for the client to improve their lives with what we could offer as a bank, rather than just focusing on how much money I could make on each sale. From that point on, I focused on how I could help people, whether it was helping lower their stress during the loan process with transparency and reassurance, making their lives easier with timely information they needed during their move or providing valuable information about different loan scenarios that fit their family. From then on, selling was no longer just chasing the dollars for me, it was about adding value for others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I’m grateful for being introduced to Dave Menna, a former client who I eventually went into business with. He has an entrepreneurial way of doing and seeing things without being afraid to explore new directions. He is not consumed with the possible losses of a new project, if and when they come, because he is always trying to expand himself, learn and get better. He has always made himself available to talk with me about business, life, family or whatever. Although we are not in business together now, he is a true friend and we still talk often. His insights are always valuable.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

Three things come to mind.

Know your relationship between risk and fear. If you believe in yourself, your drive to succeed will keep you advancing. However, everyone has a fear of failing. Fear of failure can be one of the greatest motivators, as long as it is motivating to you. Some people thrive on fear. But fear of failure can also be paralyzing, which can lead to desperation, self-doubt, bad decisions, and ultimately giving up and failing. Know yourself and how you will handle the fear of “going all in,” as they say.

If you believe in yourself, your drive to succeed will keep you advancing. However, everyone has a fear of failing. Fear of failure can be one of the greatest motivators, as long as it is motivating to you. Some people thrive on fear. But fear of failure can also be paralyzing, which can lead to desperation, self-doubt, bad decisions, and ultimately giving up and failing. Know yourself and how you will handle the fear of “going all in,” as they say. Again, know your target audience. I learned again at SmartPM not to assume that your business idea is exactly what everyone needs. We knew we were addressing a huge problem in a huge market. Early on, we realized that what we thought was right didn’t fit the market well. We had to take a deep dive back into our market to figure out who our audience really was, what they really needed, how they could use our product to solve their problem, and at what price they would buy our solution. Then we went back to the drawing board and fixed what was broken.

I learned again at SmartPM not to assume that your business idea is exactly what everyone needs. We knew we were addressing a huge problem in a huge market. Early on, we realized that what we thought was right didn’t fit the market well. We had to take a deep dive back into our market to figure out who our audience really was, what they really needed, how they could use our product to solve their problem, and at what price they would buy our solution. Then we went back to the drawing board and fixed what was broken. Invest in people as much as you invest in your product. When you are investing time and money, look at the people who are running a business and your employees. A company isn’t just a solution to solve a problem; it’s the people behind it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

At the end of the day, SmartPM is the one I’ll be most proud of. Working with Michael and watching his vision come to life is exciting. My part in it is running the operational side of the business and growing the company as we gain clients. I am enjoying doing this more than anything I’ve ever done.

The only companies I have invested in are companies I have co-founded — SmartPM Technologies and Benchmark Funding are the two I am most proud of. It’s nice to know that I have the ability to manage through building a business from the ground up.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

My experience raising investment capital for SmartPM, overall, has been good so far. A lesson learned, however, was when the president of a well-known Atlanta VC firm had given me his word that he wanted a large chunk of the final shares available in an early Seed round of funding. He asked me to hold those shares for him and not to offer them to anybody else. I honored my end of things, and we turned away other investors. But he never came through. Just like in my mortgage loan days, no deal is done until the money hits the account.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

No. In our case, since we aren’t venture capital investors, there aren’t any companies we turned down or have regrets about. On another note, though, we found that there were many opportunistic people who prey on startup founders, promising to fix all the things they’re struggling with early on. Ultimately, what they want are the precious few dollars in the bank account and possibly some equity. These people are just scammers. We never fell for any of it, but we know of other startups that did. First-time founders, beware of the fraudsters out there. Don’t pay anyone to advise you without specific and defined deliverables being met first, and don’t offer advisor shares to anyone who will not invest their own money in your start-up.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether Venture Capital or Bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share “5 things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

To be successful, you’ll need to do both. Here are the five things I’d advise.

Bootstrap as long as you possibly can. Use your own earned money (or perhaps that of friends and family) to get as far as you can. We did typical consulting engagements to bring in money while building the first versions of our software. If you eventually find that you have created a product people are willing to pay for and also have a scalable business model, then you can start bringing on investors so you can fly higher and faster. Don’t raise money until you start generating revenue from the product. Learn how to code. If you’re building a technology product, learn how to code to some degree. You will eventually hire a chief technology officer, but if you are able to develop the minimum viable product yourself, you will save a lot of money at the outset. You can also become vulnerable and dependent on someone who may not be dedicated to the company’s long-term interests. Additionally, it will help with oversight to know whether the information technology people you eventually hire are doing good work or not. Know your product and market. The best thing we got out of Flashpoint, a technology accelerator associated with Georgia Tech, was that it forced us to find out how we could build something that would have real demand in the marketplace. We called it finding authentic demand. If you haven’t figured out if you have a product that has authentic demand in a particular market, you have not yet figured out if you can be successful. Again, know your audience. During our time at Flashpoint, we had hundreds of conversations with people in every corner of the commercial construction industry. Through our newly found understanding of how we could refit our product to match the needs of our market, we were able to quickly attract paying clients with our initial prototype product. We invited these early clients to help us improve what we had with their ideas, and we still do that today. Constant improvement. Weigh carefully the amount of money you need to reach each milestone. I don’t know of any good reason to raise a lot of money off the bat. So many companies come up with an idea, sell it to venture capital firms and hire a bunch of people, and they have no idea if they are even addressing a problem the market believes is worth paying for.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage everyone on the planet to spend a lot more time away from their social media apps — or delete them altogether. I have LinkedIn, and that’s it. I’ve never had a Facebook account, or any of the others, but just about everyone I know has all of them. Social media does have its positives, but the negative use and impact of social media, in my opinion, far exceeds the positive use. All the deadly sins on the list are represented constantly on social media, except for maybe gluttony, but even that may have its forum. With the unfortunate darker side to our nature tempting us already, I don’t believe human beings were meant to be this interconnected. We’re not going to change human nature anytime soon, so it’s best to just avoid temptation.

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

A few people come to mind, but I think Michael Jordan tops the list. He is the GOAT (greatest of all time), and he always makes everyone around him better. He has an unrelenting drive to win at everything he does, and he may be the first billionaire athlete ever. There is some debate about that. Some say it’s Tiger Woods. If Michael isn’t available, maybe Tiger is!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit https://smartpmtech.com/.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success and good health!