Michael Lisovetsky: “Can this thing get really big in a short amount of time?”

Founders are often faced with the nagging question of whether Fundraising or Bootstrapping is the best choice for them. What is better, having access to capital or maintaining full control over your vision and profits? What is preferred, to have the seasoned oversight of an experienced investor, or to plow forward with a disruptive and pioneering ‘can do’ attitude? Of course, every situation is different, but what standards can be used to help a founder decide? As a part of this series called “Venture Capital vs. Bootstrapping: How To Determine If Fundraising Or Bootstrapping Is The Right Choice For Your Startup”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Lisovetsky.

Michael Lisovetsky is a general partner at MAGIC Fund and the co-founder of JUICE, an integrated digital marketing agency. Lisovetsky started his first company at the age of 14 and has since founded, advised, and sold various businesses. He applies that first-hand experience to his work at JUICE and MAGIC, helping to build, grow, and invest in various companies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I realized very early on that I didn’t want to have a regular job and accidentally started my first company at the age of 14. I had an “aha” moment and discovered the magic that happens when you go to the Internet, offer something, and get paid for it. It’s truly an eye-opening experience, especially when you stumble upon it by accident. In high school, I sold random stuff I’d import from China on eBay while working at Staples. A few months into the Staples job, I made significantly more money on eBay than I did at Staples, so I quit my job. This catalyzed my journey as a founder and helped shape me into the entrepreneur I am today.

After a handful of failed attempts to create a true startup, I launched Skylight, a “Tinder” for apartments. We raised 500k dollars from folks like Tim Draper and Marc Benioff after I ended up on the West coast at a program called Draper University. DU is a school for entrepreneurs and it was incredibly impactful in my journey. This all happened because of what I call “dumb persistence,” and thankfully it paid off.

Later, I became the Director of Growth at Common after they acquired Skylight, and then left after a year to start JUICE with my co-founder, Troy. Troy and I couldn’t understand why agencies could not provide a great client experience, and we asked ourselves, “why not fix this?”

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

A friend and I launched a video interviewing tool in college called LiveApplicant. LiveApplicant was a tool where candidates would submit video responses to questions instead of just submitting a dry, boring resume.

We had finished the product and we didn’t know how to get customers on board. I decided to go scrape the career center at my college and spammed most of the employers listed there in order to get them signed up. A number of HR managers complained about the spam — so much so that I ended up getting banned from the career center and reprimanded. The biggest lesson from this was to be more thoughtful in my approach. Building relationships with prospective clients was very important, and the cold spam approach did not work at all. Relationships are very important!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. I have failed… a lot. The difference between me and many others is that I chose to keep going. At the end of the day, the only thing standing between you and your progress is the set of choices you make when things aren’t going your way. Failure is an amazing learning opportunity and teacher. The only way failure becomes valuable is when it’s combined with persistence.

Blind determination. My determination is a big driver in creating the success that I have experienced so far. With determination came making tough decisions at the time, like not seeing friends, not going to events, skipping parties, etc. Determination made me prioritize my goals over everything else and sacrifice possible fun in the process.

Confidence in my success. While I wasn’t always a confident person, I have always been confident that I would be able to achieve my goals in some way, shape, or form, and I just always work toward that.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In my opinion, I haven’t seen success yet — but I’ll keep you posted. It’s all about showing up and being disciplined. Keep doing more of the same and don’t lose focus. I read, I put my head down, and I work. I don’t get comfortable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been a lot of people who have helped in some part along the way. Thankfully, I’ve been around folks that are more experienced than I am and I would do my best to pick up lessons along the way. A friend of mine stressed the importance of cash flows, other friends helped me understand recruiting great talent, etc.

My true mentors are the authors of the books I’ve read over the years, such as Dale Carnegie and Napoleon Hill — their works have helped immensely. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill was a life-changing book for me. It gave me more perspective, inspiration, and drive than any book that I had read before. I can point to reading that book as a complete turning point in my pursuits and my journey. Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People gave me a massive understanding of how people interact and a lot of perspective on how I could be a better communicator. Both books opened my eyes to the tremendous possibility and promise of reading, something that school had ruined for me prior.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

The best and most empowering perspective I’ve heard on this is to reframe failure to learning. I’ve embraced looking at failure as a tool, as long as you learn from it. I’ve never set out to fail, but I’ve learned that if a failure occurs, I can break it down and take learnings from it that will enable me to succeed in the future. As with all entrepreneurs, I’ve had plenty of things that haven’t worked out as I’ve wanted, but looking back, they put me in a better position anyway. Be open to failure! Rip the Bandaid off! It’s really not as bad as you think, and once you experience it and move past it, that will make a lot more sense.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

On the angel investing side, my most successful investment has been with Bloom Credit. A friend of mine was raising money for it and I loved it. I think I believed in him more than the product. I was the first check in that company before any other investors. I am proud that my bet on him and that intuition was able to pay off. The biggest lessons there are that you are investing in people and you need to follow your gut.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I haven’t lost any money on any venture/angel investments yet. I’m sure I will, though. It’s inevitable and it’s the name of the game, so I’m ready to take lessons from it when it occurs.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

Crypto. I’ve been a really big fan of crypto since 2011. I didn’t take action on it right away, though, despite being a fan, and I really missed out. The biggest lesson I took from this was to trust my gut and instinct — something I did not do nearly enough in the earlier days of my career.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether Venture Capital or Bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share “5 things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

What’s the opportunity? Not all opportunities qualify for venture capital. Things with a smaller market size don’t have the ability to scale as much as others.

Can this thing get really big in a short amount of time? Does raising venture make sense in the industry? It’s all about the way things are run. Consider a local pizza shop vs. Dominos. The local shop has a guy running it all day and it relies on him for its success. Dominos is run like a machine and is able to have thousands of locations self-servicing themselves. You need to consider the business’ ability to scale.

Is the opportunity big enough? You need to make sure there is more than a billion-dollar-a-year market. Is the industry worth at least a million dollars per year?

Are you okay with giving up control and having outside bosses? Typically, when you accept venture capital, investors join your board and you’re no longer your own boss. The board could fire you, etc. You have outside accountability and you need to ask yourself if you’re OK with that. You are giving up equity and also responsible to a third party.

What do you see is the future for this company? Do you want it to get really big? Do you want to pursue this over a 10-year timeline? Do you want to be building this for a long time? You can’t really walk away once you go the VC or bootstrapping route, as you are now committing for 5–10 years minimum.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do something regarding financial literacy and education. I would find a way to help people empower themselves to live better lives, and financial education is a key component to a better qualify of life.

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, specifically, because their styles are super different and there is so much to learn from them — it doesn’t matter to me which one of them makes it farther into space first.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.thinkjuice.com

https://www.magic.fund/

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success and good health!