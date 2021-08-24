Andrew Griffiths: “The power of leveraging”

The power of leveraging. I work to leverage my books every single day, of every single week, of every single month, of every single year of every single decade. That’s why I’m successful. I’m always looking for ways to promote, leverage, partner, get media opportunities, etc. with my books and I find it has become a state of mind. I never leave home without some books in my bag. I’m always actively looking for opportunities.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Griffiths.

Andrew Griffiths is Australia’s #1 small business author with 14 books sold in over 65 countries. Andrew has been published by Allen & Unwin, Simon & Schuster and now Publish Central. His work has been translated into many languages and he has been offering advice on how to be successful in business for over 20 years. Andrew’s latest book, “Someone has to be the most expensive why not make it you?” was published recently.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I bought my first business when I was 17 years old. I bought a dive shop, many miles from the ocean, the first of many “hard-learned business lessons” that shaped my life. I’ve always had a fascination for smaller businesses and the people who choose the entrepreneurial life. It’s tough, it can certainly have many challenges but it’s also incredibly exciting and rewarding. I became obsessed with doing business better. With innovating, with helping people to become successful and helping them to overcome the struggle and challenge that often overwhelms. So much of business success is tied into personal growth, and development, learning and evolving. In many ways, I think it was only natural that I started to write books about all of this because it has been such a big part of my world. In Australia, I’m often referred to as “The Godfather of small business”, a title I like. In reality my passion is helping people of true substance to build businesses of true substance. That’s what I do and that’s what I hope to keep doing for many years to come.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I’m a commercial diver by trade, so I never really set out to be a writer, in many ways I fell into it. I suffered a major bout of decompression sickness which stopped me from ever diving again so I had a forced career change into the world of sales and marketing. I worked for a large Japanese shipping company for 5 years, then left to start my own marketing advisory firm. I was mainly helping small business owners to market their businesses. I started to notice many similarities in their issues around generating new customers and the idea dawned on me that I could possibly write a book about small business marketing — which I did. I approached a number of publishers, I was knocked back by a few but Allen & Unwin said yes, they loved it, and “101 Ways to Market Your Business” was born. It became incredibly successful and I went on to write 10 more books with Allen & Unwin over 10 years.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

As an author, I’m always working on new projects. I’ve always got at least three or four books on the go. A big part of my work today is helping new authors to get their first books written and to do that I’ve helped about 750 people to become authors, which is something very exciting for me. So I’m developing a new website and brand around this part of my business called “AUTHOR ACADEMY”. I am always looking for new ways to deliver my author coaching, either in 1:1 or group format. This is what I’m passionate about now. And one of the books I’m working on is called “AUTHORVILLE”, it’s a book to help people write their own book. I’m also working on a book about “Imposter Syndrome”, something I see way too much of and an issue I’d like to help others to overcome.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My new book, “Someone has to be the most expensive, why not make it you?” formed around an increasing realization that I’ve had over the past 10 years. As a thought leader and authority on doing business, I get to travel the world and meet many people. I encountered a lot of business owners in particular who were really good at what they did, whether it was with a product or a service, yet they simply didn’t charge what they were worth. And in fact, many barely made a living, even though they worked really hard, did what they did so well, but their limiting beliefs and poverty mentality stopped them from charging accordingly. I recognized this in others because I battled it when I first started out in business 35 years ago. So I wrote a book to help people start charging more for what it is that they do. I illustrated it with many great examples from around the world, people doing everything from making crumpets to filling teeth, all of whom are proudly the most expensive at what they do and the best at what the do — and the impact this has on their business.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

YOU HAVE TO BACK YOURSELF AND BELIEVE IN YOURSELF.

When I came up with the idea for my first book about small business marketing, I reached out to some colleagues in similar roles and asked them what they thought about the idea. Pretty much each of them came back to me and said “you’re a nice fella but who are you to write a book about marketing?”. At first, this really shook my self-belief and then it fired me up to get the book published even more. I knew I was onto a good idea, I believed in my advice and have plenty of evidence that showed it really helped small business owners. I learned a valuable lesson, which was the importance of believing in yourself. This is critical for an author in my opinion.

OVERCOME THE QUESTION “WHO AM I TO WRITE A BOOK?”

One of the biggest issues I face when helping new authors to write their books is overcoming “imposter syndrome”. People fall into the trap, as did I, of feeling like they are not worthy, famous or high profile enough to write a book. But what I’ve learned over the years is that people are looking for solutions to problems. If you’ve worked out how to do something and others could learn from it, you’ve got a book that has value. The even bigger realization for me was that there was actually great value in being able to share what I’ve learned because I’m the first to admit that I don’t have all of the answers, but I’ve got my own distinctive set of experiences, lessons, knowledge, realizations and bazzinga moments that make the information I share unique to me. And everyone has their own unique way to solve problems or find solutions that is of value to others.

THE NEED FOR EMPATHY

The reason I’ve been so successful as a business author is not because I have the most earth-shattering advice or the cleverest ideas, it’s because I go to great lengths to really understand my readers. And I’ve realised that this is incredibly fundamental to any author — you need to be really clear on who you are writing your book for, you need to know what problems your book solves, you need to know without a doubt that the problem you are solving is the one your readers want to be solved. In other words, the key to capturing any market is to know your market. And this is vitally true for authors. But I feel we need to go even deeper, and we need to really be able to put ourselves in our reader’s shoes. We need to be deeply empathetic and understanding. Master this, from the heart, not just the head, and you will write a great book.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

This is always such a great question. When I wrote my first book I was running a marketing company in a small regional city called Cairns, in Australia. My work was very localized, I didn’t really have any kind of brand presence or profile outside of Cairns. Then my first book came out and everything changed. Today I work with global brands, including the likes of CBS, Hewlett Packard and even The European Union. I work globally, I’ve presented on the topics I write about in 25 countries, delivered TEDx talks, worked with the likes of Richard Branson and Tim Ferris at events and so much more. Every single major opportunity that has come my way in the last 20 years can be traced back to my books. When people ask me what has changed since becoming an author, I simply say EVERYTHING.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

This is a question I get asked often. I think the most important and significant impact that a well-written and well-published book has is to differentiate you from your competitors. And the differentiation is very significant to say the least. There were numerous shifts that I noticed in my early years as an author.

Firstly opportunity flow changed dramatically. Before writing a book and growing my brand I was always chasing opportunities and business. Now I have the opposite issue, too many opportunities and too much business to manage effectively. The opportunity flow has actually reversed, which is of course a great problem to have.

Secondly, becoming an author has created new income opportunities. My speaking has really taken off since becoming an author, my community has grown dramatically and they want products, programmes and services and I get approached for many more partnership opportunities, simply because I have considerable credibility.

Last but not least, my media presence has increased dramatically. I’ve had hundreds of media interviews, across all platforms and around the world. I get these interviews because of my brand and reputation as a successful author. These enhance my credibility and add to the opportunities outlined above.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

Because I was initially published with a mainstream publisher, I thought that all I had to do was write the book and then wait for the Maserati to arrive. Little did I know that writing the book was the easy part. My publishers very kindly sat me down and explained that my job, once the book was released, was to do everything I could to drive book sales. And my work most definitely didn’t stop with me writing the book. Of course, since that first book I’ve realised that the success of the book is absolutely tied into the efforts of the author. So anyone contemplating writing a book needs to go into the process with their eyes wide open to the amount of work required to really get the results they want, all of the way through the publishing journey.

I wish I knew just how powerful a marketing tool a book really is. I’m writing this article with many books and many years of experience as an author under my belt, but back when I was first starting out, I never believed for a second that a book could be such a powerful marketing tool. If I knew that and believed that earlier on, I would have been much more proactive from the start.

Last but not least, I’ve learned that I have to treat everything to do with my books as a business. I write commercially, why wouldn’t have a book marketing budget, a book marketing plan, a strategic partnership plan and so on. Treat your business like a book not like a hobby and you will get more commercial results.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

I think this depends on a number of things — specifically the skillset of the author, the budget that is available for marketing and promotion and of course, the desired outcomes. So I tend to do a combination of outside advice and internal expertise.

I have a small team that helps me with my marketing and social media in particular, two very important elements of the author world. We have to be working on keeping our profile relevant and our branding world class, whilst at the same time ensuring that we are staying connected with our readers. These are day-to-day updates, posts, campaigns etc that if you haven’t got the internal resources probably need to outsourced.

The area that I’ve had the greatest success in outsourcing is PR and media. I’ve worked with a number of publicity advisory firms over the years and this has helped me to really grow my profile. It is a specialist field and whilst you can do it yourself to some degree, it rarely gets the same results. I’m currently working with a specialist book publicity firm and the results have been pretty extraordinary in the last few months. They have excellent contacts, a very specific and strategic approach to generating media and the right level of credibility to engage with the media. The investment has been absolutely worth it.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. The power of leveraging.

I work to leverage my books every single day, of every single week, of every single month, of every single year of every single decade. That’s why I’m successful. I’m always looking for ways to promote, leverage, partner, get media opportunities, etc. with my books and I find it has become a state of mind. I never leave home without some books in my bag. I’m always actively looking for opportunities.

2. Books open doors

I’m constantly amazed at the number of doors and the types of doors that my books open. My advice is that even though you might not appreciate it in the early days as an author, you have a great deal of credibility that will open doors that would have been closed to you in the past. Use this to your advantage and never be afraid of reaching out to someone.

3. Always play a long game

I find that most people stop leveraging their books just as they are starting to get results. That’s why so many authors end up with boxes of books in their garage gathering dust. I play a long game when it comes to promoting and marketing my books. I look at each book as an opportunity seed — that I love to sew. I’ve had people reach out to me 10 years after I’ve given them a book looking to engage me in some commercial way. And if I’m really specific, when I look at major opportunities in my life, they can all be traced back to me personally giving someone a copy of one of my books. So I like to make sure that I’m handing out as many as I can knowing that I’m investing in my future.

4. Don’t be mean with your books.

I give away a lot of books. In the last 20 years, that number would be many thousands. I never, ever get caught up thinking about how much a book costs me, my focus is always on what the book could generate me. The more books I’m giving away the more business I’m generating. I see many authors who get caught up thinking about the cost of a book and the cost of postage. I have a monthly budget for both and if I’m not sending out enough books, spending enough on postage and handling, then I know I have to ramp up my activity.

5. The media needs authors just like you.

I find that a lot of authors are hesitant to reach out to the media. I completely understand that it can be pretty daunting, but the reality is that the media needs people of credibility and experts and thought leaders in their chosen fields. Authors have such inherent credibility that getting media is actually not that hard. It generally just takes some courage to reach out to the right media channels or respond to the media calls for people to offer expert advice and opinions.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’ve found Tony Robbins’ work very powerful for me over the years, in every part of my life. I would certainly love to do lunch with Tony (ideally at his resort in Fiji but I’d settle for anywhere).

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way to follow my work is through my website — www.andrewgriffiths.com

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share my thoughts. I always find interviews like this really helpful in solidifying my own thoughts and ideas around specific topics. So thank you — Andrew.