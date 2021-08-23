Entrepreneurs and the Divine: “I was finally able to take a leap of faith.” An interview with Phoenix Knor’malle.

This week I had the great pleasure of interviewing Phoenix Knor’malle. Phoenix is currently a psychic advisor and brand ambassador for Mysticsense.com and has been providing professional spiritual readings to the public since 2018. Prior to joining the Mysticsense platform, Phoenix worked independently as a psychic advisor in Seattle and surrounding areas. They are also a certified Reiki Master Teacher and meditation guide.

Tell me about your business, and what kind of work you do.

I am a full-time psychic advisor and brand ambassador for Mysticsense.com. In 2018, I decided to pursue psychic reading as a career, leaving my factory job and diving into the spiritual industry head-first. I currently work on the Mysticsense platform, but this was not always the case. I started giving readings independently at first, and I went to every local psychic fair I could find. I even began attending a Spiritualist church at one point to meet other psychics, mediums and spiritual entrepreneurs. The church held occasional intuitive development classes as well, which I attended.

I met several wonderful mediums this way and I started offering psychic readings at a monthly psychic fair that one of the Spiritualist members ran. Almost a year later, I learned of an opening at a local business for a psychic reader, and I applied to read in the shop. The next year I focused on building clientele in-person at the storefront, which was ultimately a success. When Covid-19 happened, we had to close down the storefront and end in-person services. This was around the time I applied to be a psychic advisor on the Mysticsense platform, and I pivoted my focus to online readings.

I offer spiritual advice and intuitive readings to clients around the world. Many people ask questions relating to love or career, which I personally think are great topics for a psychic reading. I try not to ask any questions during the readings, so that the answers are purely intuitive with minimal intellectual distractions. I use a variety of tools in my readings, including crystal balls, runes, Tarot, oracle cards, pendulums and Lenormand cards. The most important tool of all, in my opinion, is intuition.

Sometimes there is only so much information available to us, that making a decision can feel cloudy or uncertain. This is where intuitive psychic reading comes in, because having an uninvolved, uninformed third person tap into the energies surrounding a situation they know nothing about can yield fascinating insights that would not be considered by any other means. Psychic reading is a method of spiritual help that, if nothing else, can help give the querent peace of mind.

Have you ever used numerology or tarot readings to inform your business decisions?

Yes! In December of 2019, I got several Tarot readings at a psychic fair I was working at regarding the future direction of my career. The readings were all similar, with the same cards coming up, but in different positions. I was worried about a decline in my clients at the time, but the suit of Pentacles kept appearing and the result was that ‘a lot of new money would be arriving’. I wasn’t sure how this was going to manifest, but the money did indeed come from new sources within the coming months.

I also got a reading around 2016, before I began performing psychic readings professionally myself, where I was asking about my career and which direction I should focus on, and the psychic picked up his Tarot cards and told me to buy a deck and start giving readings. That message stayed in the back of my mind, and in 2018 I was finally able to take a leap of faith and do exactly that.

To what extent do you think your astrological sign affects your entrepreneurship, leadership style, or business acumen?

I feel like my astrology chart plays a large role in how my professional life and career has unfolded over time. If asked this question in 2016 or 2017, I would not have felt the same way. I am a Virgo (Leo cusp) sun with a Capricorn moon, which is a very practical and business-savvy combination to have. Further, my rising sign is Cancer, which is known for being empathic, nurturing and intuitive. I have a lot of Mercury strewn throughout my chart, which governs communication. Psychic readings are, after all, a form of cosmic communication.

When it comes to my leadership style, I feel like being a Leo cusp has taken a larger role than if I was simply a Virgo. I tend to be rather outgoing and talkative, which is in contrast to the typically reserved and shy traits of the Virgo zodiac. These are traits that Leo is known for, and it makes sense that being born on the cusp of these two signs would impact how they manifest in my personality.

Have you ever visited a psychic or paranormal medium to find professional solutions?

Yes. As stated previously, around 2016 I got a psychic reading on my career, as I was at a standstill and didn’t know which direction to pursue. I believe I was unemployed at this time and I didn’t want to be stuck in a dead-end job. I wanted something fulfilling, that aligned with my values, was reliable and had a flexible schedule. I was torn between going to college or settling for any job I could get. I asked a psychic advisor at a spiritual weekend retreat what I should do about my financial situation. He picked up his deck of Tarot cards, and told me to get a deck and start giving readings. I was surprised by the answer, as I already knew how to read Tarot but I had only ever done it on myself and my friends at that point. Two years later, I started putting that advice into practice.

What first got you into paranormal, esoteric, or mystical knowledge?

My interest in the esoteric began when I was a freshman in high school. My parents were very religious and had done their best to shelter me from learning about other belief systems. Some of my classmates in high school were Wiccans, which fascinated me. Prior to that point, I did not even realize that pagan religions still existed. I made friends with a few of my Wiccan classmates and my interest in mysticism grew exponentially from there.

Learning about paganism and its many facets, especially regarding the use of magic, opened many doors for me and led me to the art of divination. I had epiphanies about certain intuitive experiences from my past and realized that what my parents’ called a ‘creative imagination’ might have been more of a spiritual gift. I still study esoteric topics, expand my spiritual skills and deepen my understanding of mysticism to this day.

What do you have to say to the naysayers or the doubters?

There are many people who doubt psychic abilities exist, and they have a right to their opinion. I personally love giving readings to skeptics, whether ‘hardened’ or not, because they often come without expectations of an outcome and tend to have curiosity about what I will say. I think that people who doubt psychic abilities or don’t believe in it should try it out at least once, even if just for entertainment. The reason why is because they can be a fun way to see if what was said will come true. Psychic readings can also be used as a reflective tool to think about life, or they can be approached from a purely psychological perspective.

Being skeptical implies a level of experimentation, and just like going on a roller coaster for the first time, or trying a new food, it is difficult to form a solid opinion without actually experiencing something first hand. I feel that psychic readings and divination are the same way, and to completely discredit them should be based on experience rather than a general assumption.

Do you think your beliefs have strengthened your business skills or improved your entrepreneurship?

I believe that everything has a reason or cause behind it, so this belief has strengthened my business approach by giving me more resolve and bravery to take risks when it comes to making important decisions. I also believe that energy is the source of existence, whether that is the electron of an atom or an ethereal force working behind the scenes. Another belief that has impacted my approach to business, and life in general, is the idea of karma. These three beliefs have helped me make decisions based on where I want to be rather than fear of failure, and they have also helped me be mindful of my interactions with others as well as the amount of effort I put in compared to the return on investment.

While I feel that some of my spiritual beliefs have benefited the way I approach my professional life, I do not think that it’s necessary for someone to hold any specific belief to succeed in business or develop these same skills in different ways. I believe that there are many different ways to approach business, and that values do not have to be spiritual in order to be impactful.

