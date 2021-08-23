Leire Bascaran Of Helen & Gertrude: “You need vision”

You need vision. You need to know where you are going before heading there. Without direction you will flop! I always say you need a forward motion, otherwise you’re just going to continue going up and down without any movement forward… It shouldn’t be a trampoline.

Leire Bascaran is the Co-founder and Chief of Strategy at Helen & Gertrude, leading the integration of the company’s client services, media, analytics, and marketing teams to produce cutting-edge content focused on results. As a latina woman leader, Leire uses her role to empower those around her and find opportunities to infuse her heritage with her professional pursuits. In the midst of advocating for women, growing a business, and being a mom of 2, she has produced several award-winning digital marketing campaigns and advised some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies. The journey has not always been rainbows and sunshine but has brought about challenges that both personally affected Leire but also the team which she leads. Staying resilient in times of uncertainty and fear is crucial in moving forward.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Hi! Yes, I grew up in Mexico and moved to the US at age 11. I went to college in Canada, and then took a job in Sales and Marketing for Xerox. From there I went on to leading Content Strategy and Client Delivery with multiple roles in Data Analytics at Brand Networks. I also got my MBA from Simon School of Business, concentrating in Marketing and Strategy. I have always been passionate about marketing and enjoy the strategic side of things. Analytics is my core but really I’ve always gravitated more towards people. Now, as the co-founder and chief of strategy of Helen & Gertrudre, I am able to work closely with both my clients and internal teams, which is definitely my favorite part of everyday.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I joke that I’m an “accidental entrepreneur” of sorts- Helen & Gertrude was started because Brand Networks, the company I was at prior, decided to make some strategic changes that didn’t align with the services our team offered. That opened up an opportunity for us to branch off and create our own agency. Six of us moved on, with co-founder Becca Post and I leading the charge. It was an amazing opportunity to be able to reinvent ourselves and truly build the cross functional teams we had always had a vision for.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an “entrepreneur” since day 1, but I can definitely admit to being fairly competitive. I enjoy a good challenge, and involve myself willingly in extreme sports. I find that translates pretty well to entrepreneurship… Ready for a challenge? Want to succeed? You’ve got it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I attribute a lot of my personality and path I’ve taken in life to my parents. My dad is a very rational man, full of logic and reason. My mom is the risk taker who has always pushed me towards adventure. Between the two of them, I found my middle ground. I took parts of both of them which ultimately formed into who I am and propelled me through the journey of starting a business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Bring your whole self to work. This simple mantra guides Helen & Gertrude’s team every day. For some, that means taking a mental health day and for others, it’s organizing donations for a local animal shelter. As a certified Women-Owned Small Business, the company promotes inclusion and belonging under all circumstances. H&G believes the best ideas happen when designers bump elbows with media strategists. By working cross-functionally 100% of the time, it pushes employees in their respective craft — and builds respect for peers in other specialties. Sometimes that looks like developing media placement strategies in a company-wide brainstorm. Other times it’s gathering over soul food to discuss persistent issues of racial inequality in the industry as a part of the Diversity and Inclusivity task force. Developing expertise not necessarily in-line with their job titles is a core feature of the agency and creates a challenging, yet engaging environment for its team. We won an Ad Age Small Agency Award in 2020 for our organizational culture, that was a huge cause for celebration in our office.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Optimism. I went into this journey just trusting that things would work out and stayed positive through the lows that would hit. Attitude really makes all the difference, staying optimistic encourages others to do the same. It an infectious trait, and when employees and clients are optimistic too, it shows.

Grit. Agency culture definitely requires it… there are so many ups and downs every 30 seconds, so you have to learn to just keep pushing forward regardless of the current situation.

The ability to embrace change. As I said above, things change so quick in the industry. Viewing constant shifts as opportunities and being able to go with the flow is crucial to finding success as a leader.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve been told, “you need a sales team to be successful.” This just didn’t hold true for our agency and business model. In reality, it was a lot of work to teach an outside member about our internal culture and best attributes. I’ve found no one knows your company better than you. A sales team could bring in multiple leads, but are they qualified? It is much better to find one right fit for your company than a bunch of duds. You know, as they say, quality over quantity.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Open lines of communication between yourself and those around you. Create an environment where feedback is encouraged and expressing needs is a regular part of your culture. Allow employees and coworkers to feel supported and comfortable being honest about their workload and what is possible.

It is crucial to recognize it is impossible to be perfect. We’re all a work in progress, so it is important to give room for people to grow. No one has it all figured out 24/7!

Respect what is important in your life, identify the motivators that keep you going, and make time for those things. I always make sure I set time apart to spend time with my kids, I am “offline” from hours 6–9. That’s mom time! Give the space for yourself to enjoy those things.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Trust yourself and your expertise. You know more than you think! Imposter syndrome is a real thing, but you have to believe you add value to the industry.

Read books and listen to podcasts. If you stay still and don’t keep up with the changes happening in the industry, you will be left behind. Staying proactive and in the know so you can move forward with the industry and hold authority over the shifts, rather than fall to the wayside.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

The digital marketing industry changes every 30 seconds. If you don’t continue to learn and adapt your strategy with what’s working, you won’t succeed. Then, trust that you are knowledgeable on the topics… you are reading and listening to news, creating credibility in your insights.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen struggles with managing growth. This can be a challenge on multiple fronts, from staffing correctly to learning how to delegate. Growing too fast could be as detrimental as shrinking, because it is crucial to have your entire team aligned and working towards a common goal. Maintaining company culture and morale is key when growing, which can easily be lost when you introduce new team members quickly. Be sure your employees are supported appropriately, and continue to strengthen middle management. If middle managers are adequately trained (in both tactical skills and company culture) and are ready for times of growth, your entire organization will be better prepared. Trust that you can let go of certain tasks and that those you’re passing the torch to are prepared to handle it.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

It all comes down to the connection you have to your work. As an entrepreneur, your work is your baby. You grew it from the very beginning and as it continues to grow, everything that builds onto it reflects on you. This is what makes it so challenging to separate the two. You can never just shut the door and turn your brain off from it. You are accountable for the company and the work, so any highs are very rewarding, but lows can feel personal. Both are felt deeply because of the connection between the organization and the entrepreneur.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Definitely anytime we win a new client. It validates all the hard work the team does and our ability to sell ourselves. It’s a great feeling to put yourself in front of someone and be able to excite them about the work you can create together.

Another high was when we won the Ad Age 2020 Small Agency Awards for our organizational culture… It was so gratifying to win such a prestigious award, especially after all the challenges we faced in 2020. We do a lot of work to make Helen & Gertrude a place we’re genuinely proud to work at, and it is cool that this passion was bright enough to catch the judges eyes.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

On the other end of the spectrum, losing clients. It can feel like you failed, not only the client but also your team members. It’s awful when you have to make that all company announcement. However, it helps to remember you can’t always control all the external factors happening or the inevitable natural turnover. We’ve been very fortunate to have had client retention of over a decade.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Look at the situation as an opportunity to refresh and rebuild where you went wrong. What can you learn from the loss? It’s kind of like a breakup… Assess where you went wrong, learn from it, and be better for the next time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

You need vision. You need to know where you are going before heading there. Without direction you will flop! I always say you need a forward motion, otherwise you’re just going to continue going up and down without any movement forward… It shouldn’t be a trampoline.

Self-awareness. It’s important to understand why you do the things you do and how to be your most balanced self. Remember to separate yourself from the business and put yourself first. If you don’t know yourself and how you operate, how can you run an entire business? Our leadership team goes through multiple trainings (like the DISC assessment, for one) to both understand our own personalities and workplace needs but also those around us.

Passion is another necessity. If you don’t love it, you won’t last. On the hard days, loving the work you do is what pushes you to the next day. I started in analytics but quickly realized working with others and talking to people is what drove me. I leaned into that passion and created my position where I lead strategy, but also engage closely with people on a daily basis.

Having a center. You need something that brings you back to the core of it all and brings you balance. As a mom, my family is that factor in my life. Nothing is more important than making time for them, they’re why I work so hard! You need to recognize that you cannot do it all, all of the time. Sophie Vandebroek, a C-Suite exec with experience from Xerox, IBM, and UTC talks about the importance of knowing when to lean in and lean out. Some things in my life have to take priority, and that’s okay, because not everything can have 100% of your energy. Understanding what is important to balance not only your organization, but also your life, is crucial.

Teamwork. This may seem obvious, but I definitely could not do this alone. Having a good relationship with your teammates makes all the difference. My business partner, co-founder Becca Post and I have a close relationship that translates down the funnel of our organization, all the way to interns. It goes back to the foundation of any healthy relationship, we really value open communication, mutual respect and strong collaboration efforts.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to keep going. If it rains, you put on a rain coat, you don’t just stay inside. It is taking situations as they come and adapting to them. You plan accordingly, and even when you can’t you use your armor you’ve build up and positivity to push forward. Resilient people are optimistic, and understand that any situation is only temporary.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Well, I moved to the US from Mexico when I was 11. I was going to a school fully taught in english for the first time in my life. I remember just throwing on my favorite tie dye shirt and just went along with it. What else was there to do? Might as well make the most of it! Things changed overnight for me, but I learned to just keep moving forward and make the most out of whatever environment I was in.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, 100%. I have a skill of just smiling my way through things… Annoyed? Happy? Nervous? Smile! Smiling is my poker face but I do find that it’s contagious. You really can’t tell the difference unless you know me super well… I’ve also found that it helps to relate things back to simple things and ground myself. It’s silly, but when I’m overwhelmed I think of Finding Nemo and sing to myself to” just keep swimming..”. Can you tell I’m a mom?

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

They say “sales is the transfer of enthusiasm” and while that couldn’t be any more true, it stretches beyond sales. Your attitude and enthusiasm affects your entire team. When you enter a situation with enthusiasm and high positive energy, it is contagious. People catch on and have a better attitude about the work they are doing, and then that work has a better outcome, because the energy put into it. Clients also catch on, as they experience high-quality work and communication is positive and all parties are working towards the same goal and rooting for the overall success of the project.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

This one is from Risky Business, but stick with me… “Sometimes you just have to say what the heck.” This has been in the back of my head throughout whatever situation I face. If you just say what the heck, accept what’s happening and allow it to open up new opportunities, new opportunities lead to the future. Helen & Gertrude started because of changing circumstances, and we adapted to those changes, said eh, what the heck, and created something I’m very proud of.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!