Lauren Eckstrom Of Inner Dimension TV: “Clarify Needs, Not Complaints”

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Eckstrom.

Lauren Eckstrom is the co-founder of Inner Dimension TV, an online streaming platform for yoga, meditation and daily wisdom. The co-author of Holistic Yoga Flow: The Path of Practice, she has been featured on the cover of Yoga Journal and named as one of the top instructors to study with. She has been the yoga and meditation instructor to some of the world’s top grossing musicians, CEO’s and companies including Google, Live Nation and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I first came to yoga as a college student when I was faced with debilitating anxiety. On the verge of becoming agoraphobic and crippled by overwhelming stress, I turned to yoga. I had never been an athlete, so it was not love at first sight, but something in me knew I needed to keep coming back to my mat. During college I began working in the fashion industry and by my senior year I was running the west coast for a major retail company. I graduated early and jumped into working 70+ hours a week. By 22 I realized that while I had all of the exterior trappings of success, I was miserable and unfilled so I decided to enroll in my first teacher training to give myself the gift of studying the practice that had previously saved my life and I hoped once again it would give me some answers. I simply wanted to deepen my practice. I had no intention of becoming a teacher and I was just looking to give myself some time as I figured out my next step in life. But, as my training deepened, I fell in love with teaching and by the end of the training it was clear I wanted to make this my life’s work. I started teaching slowly, building my knowledge and expertise and I went on to expand my education in areas such as mindfulness meditation, restorative yoga and more. Eventually, my husband and I joined our paths, both yoga teachers, and began to build our life together leading teacher trainings and retreats around the world, culminating in the founding of our company Inner Dimension TV which we continue to co-run together.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

For many years I had been feeling the call to be of greater service, but I wasn’t sure where to turn or how to start. There were so many causes and groups of people I felt called to connect with that it almost paralyzed me. One day I received an email from The Liberation Institute. They are an organization based in Maine which teaches yoga in a maximum-security prison. They asked if my husband and I would ever consider teaching in the facility. As I read the email, I was speechless. We were scheduled to teach an event in Maine that very same Spring! Without hesitation I said, “YES!” and several months later we visited The Maine State Prison for the first time. Walking into the maximum-security facility was daunting — metal detectors, heavy metal sliding doors, armed guards, bullet proof glass, barbed wire and security checks. But, as we walked into the room where the men, we would be spending the day with were waiting, we were moved to tears. As we walked into the room, the men came to us and began shaking our hands and hugging us. We discovered they had been doing our online programs inside of the facility, specifically in solitary confinement, for years. It was as if we were family. We have gone back several times to help provide continuing education to the men who are now certified yoga and mindfulness teachers. We also visited solitary confinement, deep within the prison, to see where one student discovered the practice which saved his life and ultimately brought us and yoga to the facility. What these men have taught me is truly priceless. I now know without a doubt that yoga saves lives and that no one is beyond healing, reconciliation, forgiveness and love. If these men, trapped in one the darkest places in the world, can discover their light, so can we all.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Looking back, it’s clear to me that there are no “mistakes.” Every experience has become an opportunity for growth from which I’ve learned. One of the biggest lessons occurred when I first decided to leave my corporate job. Instead of heading straight into what I knew I wanted to do, I attempted a parallel move. I accepted a job helping to run a new wellness center. This meant I would be in the field of health and wellness, but I wouldn’t be teaching full-time. I was still responsible for running someone else’s business, marketing their business, scheduling their teachers, etc… Slowly, I began to teach more but it was clear that I wasn’t living my purpose fully (yet!). After 6 months, as scary as it was, we parted ways and I jumped headfirst into teaching yoga and meditation full-time. I was making less than 75% of what I had previously been earning but was happier than I had ever been in my entire life! It was a beautiful, living example to me of what really matters in this life and I have tried to live from that place ever since.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person I am most grateful for on this path is my husband. I’ve had many important teachers along the way, all of whom I feel tremendous gratitude for, but without my husband I would not have trusted myself enough to begin teaching. We met before I was a yoga teacher and I attended his classes. Once I became certified, he encouraged me to teach, often inviting me to substitute teach his classes, giving me his classes when he would move on to another opportunity and pushing me to expand my schedule to take on new classes. Ongoingly he is the one who pushes me to trust myself, my teaching voice and what I have to offer to the world. I would not have taken the risks that have led me to the life I have today if it were not for him.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our company is called Inner Dimension TV because we address every dimension of what it means to be human. Beyond a healthy physical body, beyond even mental wellness (which are both incredibly important), we are looking to address every aspect of every person. This means the work we are doing hopes to make an impact on people’s hearts, homes and our planet. While we teach yoga and meditation, we are also imparting lessons that transcend the yoga mat and inspire people to actually live their practices in the world. I believe this level of instruction and intentionality unquestioningly makes an impact on the world. For example, we received messages from people in Palestine as missiles flew overhead sharing how the practices were keeping them sane and connected. We’ve seen prisoners transform from being the worst behaved inmates to community leaders by participating in our yoga programs. We’ve had people experience our newest program, Yoga Detox 30, and write to say it saved their marriage. These testimonials show me that beyond traditional health and wellness our work is impacting the world at times and in places where it matters most.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) Clarify Needs, Not Complaints: It’s often easier to complain about something that isn’t going the way you wanted or planned. Instead of complaining, slow down and listen internally. What is the need underneath the complaint that is asking to be met? Learning how to voice your needs will help you, your family and co-workers create solutions rather than cycles of frustration along with greater transparency. Having a solid meditation practice helps with this type of work.

2) Clarify Who & How You Serve: As a teacher I had to learn that I could not (nor did I want to) be the “right” teacher for everyone. If I had tried to teach to please everyone, I would have failed to honor my integrity and authenticity. Get clear about who and how you serve and do that 100% of the time in your line of work. It’s ok to not resonate with everyone. It’s critical to resonate with the people you are here to serve. It’s ok if people walk away from your classes, complain about your style of teaching. I trust deeply that the right teacher exists for everyone and that it’s not my job to be the right teacher for all. Over the last 10 years I’ve had people come back to my classes and say, “when I first took your class, I wasn’t ready to receive the teachings. Years later I returned when I was ready.” By staying true to my path and my teaching voice, I’ve been able to meet each student in their own time and remain in contact with my leading core value of integrity.

3) Take Time for You: As a new mom, this has been a big learning curve in my own life but, we have to learn to take time to care for ourselves. You have to be “selfish” in order to be of service. This means allocating time in your day for exercise, meditation, rest and nourishment. There will always be items on your “to-do” list that feel urgent. Put the list down. Sit down or get on your mat and attend to what is most important so that you have the resources and energy to attend to everything else in your life when you’re done. Each day, once my daughter is napping, I stop what I’m doing and make myself lunch. Even though there are many work-related items that could use my attention, even though I could use that time to get more done, I’ve learned that making myself lunch improves my mood and gives me more sustainable energy throughout the rest of the day. It seems like a small thing but allocating this time has been critical for my health and the level at which I am able to function for work and my family.

4) Learn to Say No: A few years ago, my mom set the new year’s resolution, “if it isn’t a hell yes, it’s a hell no.” We live in a culture that tells us “more is better” which today is leading people across the planet into burnout. If the opportunity doesn’t feed your soul or life vision, if it doesn’t help others or support your financial well-being, consider saying no. If you are simply overwhelmed, overworked or just plain exhausted, learn to say no. Each time I have said “no” to an opportunity, it’s been scary but inevitably another, better door has always opened. For example, I was working with a meditation app helping to build their brand and content, but my husband and I decided to step away from what looked to be a very promising opportunity to start completely over and launch our own company. Today, Inner Dimension TV is growing and serving people across the planet while the other app, which was promising major financial rewards, is no longer around. Sometimes taking a big risk and being willing to walk away with a clear “no” is the exact step you need to take to enter into your next level of growth and transformation.

5) Learn to Say YES: And that leads me to the biggest lesson I’ve learned, which is knowing when to say “yes.” I am a creature of comfort. I like a steady schedule and routine but, I have also learned that the greatest growth arises when I’m willing to put myself into uncomfortable situations. When I have a new idea or a new opportunity that scares me, it’s often the first signal that I need to pause. If my initial impulse is to say “no” because I’m afraid of failing, jarring my routine, or encountering imposter syndrome, it means I am on the precipice of growth. Almost always, if I take the time to pause, meditate, breathe and listen I end up learning that my answer is actually “YES!”

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is exactly why I created Inner Dimension TV. I wanted to bring the powerful, healing practices I’ve learned and benefitted from to people across the planet. I could have kept working for other people, delivering these practices on someone else’s timeline and budget but the truth is, I was tired of having my voice edited. I was tired of people waiting for things to be perfect before sharing them with the world. By creating Inner Dimension TV, I created the avenue I most needed and wanted to be able to help people instantly and with the integrity that is so important to how I live my life and lead.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) Growth mindset is key. I grew up in a very traditional education model which promoted perfectionism and achievement. Failures, setbacks, mistakes and messiness were not valued but these are the exact lessons needed in order to grow, discover and become your highest self. With my own daughter I hope to celebrate her daily “failures” and help her see how powerful these lessons are because we all need to remember that we have survived 100% of our mistakes and 100% of our bad days. This perspective promotes a healthy mindset for risk taking and creates an inner sanctuary for when failure inevitably happens.

2) With great risk comes great reward. As human beings we crave safety. It’s inherent in our DNA, at the most primal levels of our brains. But it is not how life works. On my path I’ve discovered that with great risks have come great rewards. For example, when I wanted to create our first online yoga program, Yoga 30 for 30, I invested almost all of my savings into the production. It was terrifying. It was the most money I had ever spent on anything. Rather than funding our wedding, we chose to use my savings for this project, and it launched our company. On the day the program launched we made almost the entire investment back!

3) Get comfortable with uncertainty. Nothing will be certain. Ever. Even when you think things are just feeling like they’ve hit a stride, uncertainty is around the corner. And, this isn’t a problem! AND, it doesn’t mean you are doing something wrong! Uncertainty is an opportunity to test your values, practice and vision. It’s a chance to transform and rise to the next occasion of our growth. When Covid hit, my entire year was canceled. Every class, retreat, conference and training. It was very uncertain, and I had a brand-new baby! But with the world shutting down, it gave me the time and opportunity to focus entirely on Inner Dimension TV and help support people around the world in the midst of their pain, suffering and our collective uncertainty.

4) Choose love over defensiveness. When embarking on your next big step in life, when sharing something meaningful to you, you are exposing yourself and it is incredibly vulnerable. You will receive feedback, advice, suggestions and criticism. Learn to listen. You don’t have to take all of the advice (nor should you) but resist the urge to shut down and defend yourself. Talk less. Stay open. You might miss out on learning about your blind spots. You might miss the opportunity to have a thought provoking, transformational conversation. Whenever possible, choose love over defensiveness.

5) Give back to yourself. Being in a service-oriented role, it’s easy to give, give, give. I wish someone had told me how critical it would be to carve out time for my own self-care. In the early days of my teaching path I was teaching 6+ classes a day 7 days a week. It was exhilarating and I learned a tremendous amount during that time but, my self-care was nonexistent. I wish someone had told me that it wasn’t selfish to take a day off, get a massage, or say “no” to a client.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Each of these is close to my heart. I made the commitment this year to only purchase from sustainable brands when it comes to my personal purchases. I have been primarily plant-based for most of my adult life. And, mental health is what brought me to the mat. Each of these aspects is key to both our short-term health in this lifetime and the long-term health of our planet and future generations. If how we eat, how we move and how we live inside of our minds is not sustainable, we will not cultivate a sustainable future for ourselves and the planet.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/innerdimensiontv/?hl=en

Thank you for these fantastic insights!