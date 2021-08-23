David Brass Of Cilio Technologies: “Keep everything connected”

This relates to business processes in any industry, for any size organization. Try to avoid process and information silos that leave your people searching multiple files, locations, or data sources for answers and connections.

David Brass is Executive VP of Operations for Cilio Technologies, a company that has been driving digital transformation for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers of home products — such as windows, doors, flooring, countertops, roofing, fencing, etc. — for 20 years. With 19 years in the home improvement space, David worked in retail installed sales and managed installation businesses before joining Cilio in 2015 to help lead the development of a new SaaS software product for installation businesses: Customer Installations Online, or CiO.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Anyone who has ever built an exciting new software product could likely relate to a mistake I made early on. We had a great concept, target audience, a clear need, and the new system ready to pilot. Wearing my “sales” hat, I couldn’t wait to get this to market and start recognizing some revenue for our investment in. In this eager state, I undervalued our product by setting it at a price that was much lower than it should have been.

As it turned out, that price was rarely an objection to closing new business, but made a big difference to our bottom line, including our ability to hire additional resources to support and sell it. I recognized the importance of setting a very fair pricing model for the product and service we provide. The lesson learned was to better measure the value we offer. Setting a fair price may turn off a couple of the companies you likely wouldn’t want to work with anyway, but provides the resources you need to grow a healthy company.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Some people were born to be IT professionals. Their brains just process 1s and 0s like a primary language reminiscent of the Matrix film franchise. Our VP of Professional Development, Jeremy Olejnik, is that guy. About six years ago, before shifting my career to the digital world, I worked for a large home improvement retailer managing a group of approximately 120 companies that handled customer installations (doors, windows, flooring, kitchens, etc.). Most of those companies were using paper-based, manual processes to manage their workloads, leaving a huge opportunity for technology to automate their businesses.

At about the same time, I met the Cilio team, and drew out a wireframe for an online portal that would be used by these installation companies to electronically receive their orders from the retailer, schedule the work, automate communications back to the customers and stores, provide mobile views for the crews, etc.

I was doubtful that the team could realistically do half of what I drew up. To my surprise, I received a call two weeks later from Jeremy, and it was 90% complete! This was the birth of our Customer Installations Online (CiO) product that, six years later, has nearly 7,000 users and is processing more than a million purchase orders each year, and growing rapidly. Jeremy helped teach me how to take a need from the field and solve it using technology to save our clients thousands of hours (and dollars) each month.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a big movie buff and action/adventure and comedy are usually my go-to for entertainment. But for professional reflection, “Hidden Figures” made an impact on me for two main reasons. First, it’s based on a true story, which makes it all the better., The struggle and dedication of the team of women working at NASA during segregation to achieve success against seemingly impossible odds was inspirational.

The other reason this film impacted me was the transformation of paper-based mathematical calculations to computer based calcs used to bring a spaceship home safely. These new computers were the first tools that calculated faster than the human mind, giving birth to the technology that is now completely ingrained in our daily life — to the point where I don’t think we would recognize life without them. This was the truest form of digital transformation. The team in “Hidden Figures” chose to embrace the technology, learn it, and then teach others to do the same thus advancing their organization to accomplish so much more. Quite literally, to the moon!

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

As a developer of sales channel management and field service software for manufacturers, retailers, and installers of home improvement products, Cilio Technologies has been involved in the retail installation business since the early 2000s.

Our first product, Partners Portal, had been used by Lowe’s and a number of its countertop vendors to manage and track orders between manufacturers, installers, fabricators, and customers.

Our team realized there was also a gap for the installer end-users. Installers were struggling to keep up with the paperwork required by their retail partners. We set out to digitally transform the way these home services/installation companies (ranging from “mom and pop” shops to large, multi-million-dollar organizations) manage their workflows and businesses. This resulted in the development of our CiO product.

From the start, our purpose and vision were to give our clients digital tools that automate business processes and connect all stakeholders in their sales and delivery channels. Our focus has always been on the retail home improvement market — no other company provides the breadth or depth of integrations with retail providers that our technologies provide. By staying laser-focused on bringing digital transformation to this very specific industry, we have seen tremendous growth and adoption.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We have multiple projects underway, but one of the most impactful for our customers is new third-party integrations. Most of our clients are installation companies (plumbers, contractors, door and window installers, etc.) that get much of their work from retail home improvement stores and online labor marketplaces, or aggregators.

All of these companies have their own online portals where they distribute orders and projects to installers. For each source of work, installers have to log into a different portal to capture orders. They manually enter order data into their own field service system, then manually upload project details, status, and financials back to each provider’s portal. This creates a significant burden on staff: it’s time consuming and prone to errors. It also puts the retail relationship at risk when retailers can’t provide timely project information to customers.

So, when everyone has a portal, Cilio gives installers ONE place to consolidate and manage their installation businesses and it includes integration and automation with retail portals. We knew this need existed from the unique insights we gained from our experience of working with the Lowe’s installed sales organization — both as a vendor and as former Lowe’s employees.

We have already integrated with many of the biggest retailer portals like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, etc. As we continue to integrate with more of the online labor brokers and apps, CiO will allow our installer clients to expand, grow, and operate more efficiently, all while reducing the learning curve for their growing teams.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

In simple terms, digital transformation is applying a solution using technology to expedite an otherwise manual and laborious process. Here’s a good example from our CiO app. Before developing an API to deliver sold installation jobs to our clients, Lowe’s used to fax purchase order worksheets to their installers. Imagine being that installer who had a busy day running from job site to job site, then coming home to new jobs hanging off your fax machine.

From there, they would sit down and make paper-based files, fill out appointment books, or hand type the jobs info into an Excel spreadsheet. This took a lot of manual effort putting in office hours after a long day and didn’t provide the needed visibility across their team. CiO, on the other hand, implemented a “scraper” that digitally scanned the incoming fax, pulled off all the customer/job info and automatically created a new job record in our online app.

With it came a host of advantages like eliminating manual data entry, going paperless, and visibility of the job to all team members who needed to see the job. For this installer customer, aside from getting most of their evening back, this same installer could be on the far side of town working, see a new bid request right up the street, and stop by on the way home. Estimates are made faster, improving closing percentages and dramatically reducing drive times by integrating maps and alerts.

We’ve come a long way since our first “scraper.” We now build and maintain APIs that connect directly to outside portals and automatically transfer order information into installer CiO systems, where a host of automated solutions and features save our clients time and money.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Most companies have already begun transforming digitally without even thinking about it. Whether they place product orders online vs. calling, or receive sales leads from a contact form on their website. There are so many technology-based tools to make companies more efficient.

For example, most of our clients perform in-home services and recognize that the less time they spend driving between stops means less fuel and more time actually installing home goods, which is where their money is made. We give them tools to see all their work on a map, schedule it to minimize time in their cars/trucks, and even show nearby work in the event of a last-minute cancellation.

Another example is phone time. Most people don’t want to talk on the phone anymore, but still expect to be kept informed of all aspects of their project or service. Cilio provides a host of solutions like automated email, text, and online customer views, where customers can see up-to-the-minute updates of their project, exchange photos of job progress, or communicate with the installer. With an app for nearly everything, a little time researching options can yield tremendous value for most companies.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Here are some examples of digital transformation for our clients, using stories with real numbers. Many of our clients are focused on growing their businesses, some with well over 600 employees performing thousands of installation jobs per month.

One client found that scheduling work was their biggest time drain. It just wasn’t productive to exchange countless voice mails when trying to set appointments.

This company used Cilio’s CiO tool to change their process. They now use CiO to schedule the job where it fit best in their crews’ calendar first. The system then sends out an automated email and text to the customer to accept or decline the time slot. This not only helped the client schedule jobs more efficiently and closer in proximity, it also enabled them to reduce the number of scheduling phone calls by 80%, which has made a huge impact, considering the thousands of jobs scheduled each month.

One of our plumbing contractor clients needed help improving their online reputation. This is a quality company performing more than 1,000 jobs per month. However, the only clients leaving Google reviews were the small handful of jobs that didn’t go well. Cilio applied a simple automation to send a survey request with a link to leave a review at the end of every job. Like magic, they went from 80 reviews with a 2.2 rating, to 1,200+ reviews with a 4.7 rating. All with zero cost or effort from their team.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Making the move to transform digitally can be extremely intimidating. There are countless apps and options available today and it can be difficult to sift through flashy messaging and clever SEO efforts to identify the ones that can really help you. And when you do settle on a solution, transitioning from your old process can be very hard, with little more than an online manual or live chat agent to help. Finally, adoption among the broader team can be a challenge. If your team doesn’t like, appreciate, or understand the new process or solution, adoption will be low and the value will be minimal.

At Cilio, we focus first on developing products that solve real needs for our clients. Next, we focus next on support. While I’m a little partial that our software is amazing, it’s truly our support team that makes all the difference in making our clients successful. They work one-on-one with our clients to learn how each company operates, and then guide them through the configuration of the system to truly fit each client’s workflow. We provide training to their teams and ask the right questions to solve all the typical pain points. To us and our clients, this is worth the time and effort. A report of 16,000 points of customer feedback about our support team measures 99% client satisfaction. I’ll put that up against any other software provider in the industry.

Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Make the time: You’re busy. We get it. Don’t continue the same inefficient process every day while wishing you had a better way. Every minute of time you spend now to implement automation and efficiency will be multiplied in time saved in the future. Block out time in your week to research, learn, and plan. This is what the most successful leaders do.

2. Identify your time drains: Often, the biggest aggravations of your day are not the biggest thieves of your time. Try an exercise where you jot down what you do for a week and how long it takes. Now when shopping technology, you have a better shopping list of what you need to solve for.

3. Automate whatever you can: Repetitive tasks that become routine may not be difficult, but can take a large chunk of your day. For our installer clients, one of the biggest examples of this is automation of order distribution. By automatically downloading orders from any retailer or other job source, they report to save 20 to 30 hours per week of time spent on manual data entry. Other examples from our world include automating appointment confirmations and reminders; scheduling; payroll; and nightly updates.

4. Go paperless: The problem with a paper file is it needs to be in someone’s hand to be useful. Being paperless means the answer to most any question is right in your pocket. Most of today’s installers can still remember when they carried around paper packets of job specs and order details. The time they save by having that information available on their phones now is priceless.

When someone calls an installer with a question about a quote they wrote two months ago, they can open it right on their phone vs. telling someone they’ll have to call them back when they get back to the office. If a crew is struggling at a jobsite, they just open the job on their phone to see the pictures they took. Whether they’re in the office or the field, everyone sees the same info.

5. Keep everything connected: This relates to business processes in any industry, for any size organization. Try to avoid process and information silos that leave your people searching multiple files, locations, or data sources for answers and connections.

Here’s a simple example from the installer world: texting is a common way for office workers and field crews to communicate. The problem is that the information in that text exchange is completely detached from the job record. That information is going to be hard to find later and connect to a specific job.

Our CiO app has a built-in texting feature that allows our clients to text or email right from the app so that same communication is visible on the job record with a date/time stamp. It’s right there with jobsite photos, relevant drawings, and all documents used by the company. All the information and communication related to each job is connected in one place.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

A “culture of innovation” can only be created when the leadership team is in alignment. It’s hard to progress when you have an office manager asking for technology to help scale a company with an owner who still likes his handwritten appointment book. Everyone must be on the same page. Quality craftsmanship is certainly important, but to take market share from competition, companies need to win the work with a multi-faceted approach.

Doing so takes a combination of many factors that start before words are ever exchanged with a prospect. Customers need to find the service business, consider reviews, vet referrals, and see examples of work, all before they decide to give a business a shot. The price of the service is less important than the impression and overall experience the business provides, from the initial lead to the final job signoff.

People will pay more when they see a value. The culture of innovation you instill within your organization has everything to do with helping your team deliver this experience. Competition is tough, so you need every advantage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote was from Eleanor Roosevelt: “Small minds discuss people, average minds events, and great minds ideas.” I’ve evangelized this principle with my personal family and with my work family. It’s the creative ideas that spark innovation, and if you’re not moving forward, you’re going backwards in this industry. Our clients challenge us every day to solve for their changing needs, and it’s their ideas that inspire the development of our portals and solutions. Cilio’s mission is to help our client experience digital transformation, and when they win, we win!

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-brass-04546b56/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!