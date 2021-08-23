Karli Miller-Hornick Of Head & Heal: “Do whatever you can to stop thinking about work”

Do whatever you can to stop thinking about work. Whether that’s mediation, listening to a podcast, journaling, talking to a friend — whatever you need to do. Stop looking at emails past 9:00 PM. You can accomplish everything tomorrow when you’re feeling refreshed.

Karli Miller-Hornick is the co-owner, co-founder, and CEO of Head & Heal, a CBD producer and regenerative and organic hemp cultivator in Cortland, New York. Her company started producing hemp and CBD in 2017, including high potency CBD tinctures, but she’s been an organic vegetable farmer since 2010. She grows over a hundred varieties of organic vegetables, including carrots for the fast casual salad provider Sweetgreen in New York City. Head & Heal sells produce at farmer’s markets and through their 400-member Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, a symbiotic relationship between the farmer and the community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I help to run our farm, but I didn’t start in farming. In 2012, graduated from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. During my time at Cornell, I became interested in agriculture and enrolled in a program called Groundswell, a nonprofit created to teach and foster new farmers. My business partner, Allan Gandelman, was one of my classmates — that’s where we met. Together, we toured dozens of local farms and I realized that I am not built to be a farmer. My biggest takeaway from that time was learning how much farmers hate the sales side of the business; they’d rather be in the fields, not in an office in front of a computer. That’s when I recognized the value of my position. I knew I wanted to work for a startup dedicated to helping small farms thrive.

When I was finishing up my time at Cornell, I was being advised to apply to large hotel corporations. (Think along the lines of Hilton, Marriott, etc.) I even bought a suit — which I would never end up wearing. In fact, a few years back I donated the suit to a women’s business center and it still had the tags on it. After college, I got my dream job at a software startup which helps small farms manage their CSAs. Before this technology was around, farmers did everything on paper. I worked with that company for five to six years, working closely with 300 farmers, bringing their programs into the 21st century. Later, I got Allan trained on the software. Now, I’m the CEO of Head & Heal.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

In high school, I became really passionate about cooking and how food can bring together a community. When I came to Cornell University to study hospitality, I was introduced to the local farmer’s market. It was eye-opening. I had never been exposed to this kind of community-centric market before. I was eating the best food of my life and I knew I needed to be part of it in a bigger way. I worked there during college and was so inspired with the trade culture. It was an entire economy based not around money, but around skills and sharing what you can personally provide. At this point, I shifted my focus from restaurant management to farming.

I met my business partner, Allan Gandleman, through a certificate program in sustainable agriculture offered at Cornell. It was during this time that I learned my skill set wasn’t best suited to being the actual farmer in the field. Instead, I could provide real benefit on the administrative side — marketing, advertising, sales, strategy, and operations. I began in software development before transitioning to agricultural cannabis. I didn’t even know what CBD was when we first started back in 2017. In fact, Allan and I argued for weeks about the legality of CBD before finally understanding the differences between hemp and marijuana, the laws surrounding both, and where our business would fit into the mix. It was a steep learning curve to say the least.

This was when I began to incorporate CBD into my daily routine. At the time, I was taking Xanax for my severe panic and anxiety attacks. I began to learn how some of these natural medicinal herbs can help treat some of these side effects and symptoms. I hated the side effects from Xanax. It never felt like a real solution. My doctor’s weren’t offering other options and it really opened my eyes to advocating for myself as a patient and exploring alternative treatments available outside a doctor’s office. I became passionate about sharing my success story, being open and honest with our customers about what CBD can really do.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

From our customer’s experience, CBD has proven to be an incredible sleep aid. A large percentage of our customers have come to us due to issues from insomnia. In fact, insomnia was one of the main symptoms my cofounder was suffering from when he had lyme disease, which he found was alleviated through the use of CBD. I’ve done a lot of research on insomnia and specifically the effects CBD can have on it.

This year, we launched a new product called, CBN, which is another cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. It has sedating effects and has already had incredible impacts on our customers. It is a much-loved product thanks to its effectiveness. We’ll actually be launching a double-strength CBN in 2021. It will have a higher potency which is something our customers have been specifically requesting.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, I had been telling my therapist that everything was, “hard.” I kept saying it over and over. She called me out on it and she was so right. Around this same time, a fellow entrepreneur recommended the book, “The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz. It was perfect timing.

The most successful entrepreneurs are those that put up with, deal with, and solve the hardest problems. When I first started in entrepreneurship, I had really bad imposter syndrome. I doubted myself and my ability to run a company because I had never done it before. My therapist helped me realize that I am fully capable of accomplishing hard things and that I am in the place I am today because I’ve accomplished many hard things. 2020 really proved that to us, but we still made it through the year.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Good question. I’m so not a Live Laugh Love person. Identifying that I kept saying things were “hard” really changed my mindset. Eventually, I told myself, “You can do hard shit. You are capable of tackling hard problems.”

I’m huge on self affirmations. Whether I’m meditating or just experiencing low points throughout my day, I try to give myself little pep talks. You can do this. You are capable of anything. You’ve got this. Don’t doubt yourself. You know your business better than anyone else. You know what’s right. I definitely go through periods of doubting myself, but self-affirming meditations can really help. I specifically like the ones that my Insight Timer app provides.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

If possible, I like to get at least 8 hours of sleep a night. If I don’t get enough sleep, I get really nauseous and stop being able to function. I don’t mess around with sleep anymore. That’s definitely shifted and I believe it’s different for all generations.

When I was in my 20s, I could party all night and still be fine the next day. I could recover much more quickly. As soon as I hit 30, that all changed. Now, my parents have the weirdest sleep schedules — they nap during the day and are up at 3:00 AM. I absolutely think sleep patterns change throughout your life.

For somebody who is in the peak of their career, sleep should definitely be a priority. Everyone is different and everyone has different needs, so listen to your body and what it needs. Don’t mess with your sleep cycles because it will unquestionably impact your performance.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The most important thing is consistency. Routine is important. Find what works best for you. Some people function better at different times of day — claiming they work best in the evenings or first thing in the morning. Avoid some nights that are all over the place; that’s when things start to slip. It all comes back to being able to prepare good food and keep a healthy diet. The minute I get off that because I’m traveling and I stop cooking for myself or my time zones change, the brain functionality starts to decrease.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Having more energy overall impacts every aspect of your life. You’ll have more energy to put into your work and relationships; building stronger relationships. Lack of sleep often leads to impatience and grumpiness. Overall, when you have good sleep, you’re going to have a more positive energy. You’re going to have better mental clarity to be able to think through problems and will have a clearer head to be able to deal with challenges more effectively.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes! I have made sleep a major priority in my life. My sleeping habits have had to shift a lot because the anti-depressants I take are extremely sedating. If I don’t take them at the same time every night, I go through pretty severe withdrawals. I realize it’s more severe for me than for people that aren’t forced into a routine through medication, but it’s been a very positive change. I feel much better throughout the day and don’t feel guilty about trying to stay awake at night. Most activities that happen between 9:00 PM and midnight aren’t contributing to great health anyway, so I’m definitely feeling better all around.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Social media/cell phones, thinking about work, and anxiety.

Social media and cell phones are the top obstacles preventing people from a good night’s sleep these days and I am definitely a victim. I take full responsibility for my addiction. I’ve taken steps to change the settings on my phone so that I can’t get into certain apps past 9:00 PM. All work and social media apps get shut down and the only things available to me are podcasts, my meditations apps, and my alarm clock. I can put in a password to get into them if necessary, but it forces me to make a conscious decision to take that step. It’s been super helpful. Try to set a time when the phone goes down, so you can focus on winding your brain down before bed.

Thinking about work is another big one — especially when you’re running a company. I’m always thinking about ways to make things better or manage my team better or considering new ideas. They all seem to rush in at night and it can be so difficult to turn that off. One way to get these thoughts out of my head is to journal. I often make lists about all the things I did that day. Sometimes, it feels like I didn’t accomplish anything but when I start to make a list of what actually took place, it proves that’s not true. In fact, I’ll often surprise myself with how much I really did accomplish and I’ll remind myself I’ve earned a break and it helps to calm my racing mind.

Anxiety. Ruminating on work is one thing, but many people will ruminate on anything and everything that is making them feel anxious. So, finding different strategies to deal with whatever anxiety is being felt is really important. CBD has been very helpful for me. One of the biggest differences I’ve noticed since taking CBD is that the never-ending list of thoughts in my head has completely quieted.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes. Mostly due to social media. Almost fully due to social media. There are just so many apps and you want to stay connected and not miss things. They designed it to be addicting and it’s definitely addicting. You can stay on them and time just disappears. I find myself doing that a lot. I constantly wonder what we all used to do at night before we were on our phones and before MySpace existed.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Environment. Make sure your sleeping environment is comfortable and meets your needs. For me, that meant investing in a good mattress. I have issues with acid reflux, so getting the right pillows to elevate my head was also important. Everyone has different issues that prevent them from getting a good night’s sleep. Make sure that your actual bed and bedding is set up to make you feel most comfortable. I also like total darkness, so I put blackout curtains in my bedroom. Lighting is very important. I have low-light bedside lamps which can be turned on and off from bed, without having to get up. Your bedroom should feel like a safe and peaceful space. Paint your room a calming color that you love. A calm wake-up routine. I was struggling to wake up peacefully using the blaring alarms on my phone, so I invested in a sunlight alarm clock. It allows me to wake up with light rather than sound. I’m currently researching automatic curtains. The streetlights outside my window mean I need to have blackout curtains at night, but I’d rather wake up with real sunlight each day. Even getting up in the morning, opening the curtains, then getting back into bed for a little while can be a really great way to use sunlight to start your day on the “right side of the bed.” Self-care. Doing something before bed that’s just for you. Take a shower, wash your hair, do a skin routine, take an herbal supplement like CBD or CBN, drink a cup of tea — just make sure you have a routine where you’re doing something strictly for yourself and nobody else. I think going to bed really starts at dinnertime. Eat a nutritious meal, take your dog for a walk, take your supplements, brush your teeth, then wind down with a podcast or meditation. Take care of yourself and prepare your body and your mind for a good night’s sleep. Intentional mornings. Start your day with something you absolutely love. I have a friend who loves gardening and she starts every day with spending some alone time in her greenhouse. For me, I pet my dog. I also like to sometimes treat myself to a nice home-cooked breakfast or a sweet pastry. Do whatever you can to stop thinking about work. Whether that’s mediation, listening to a podcast, journaling, talking to a friend — whatever you need to do. Stop looking at emails past 9:00 PM. You can accomplish everything tomorrow when you’re feeling refreshed.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

In our surveys about CBD and CBN, one of the major issues people said they were facing was waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to fall back asleep. After taking CBD, 75% of those people said they’re now sleeping through the night. My recommendation is to try creating a routine of taking CBD at least 30 minutes before bed for one month and see how you feel. It might completely change your sleep; it has for thousands of our customers.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I fully support napping! I used to nap as a kid. I don’t so much as an adult, but if your body is telling you that you need rest, you should listen. Try to keep naps under an hour long. Avoid taking 3-hour naps, that will affect your nighttime sleep, but if your body is telling you it’s time to rest, you shouldn’t fight it.

I’d love to share a meal with Michael Pollan. I’d like to pick his brain about his new book, “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.”

