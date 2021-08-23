David Spencer Of Talent Resources Sports: “You may not reach your exact goal for today, but you have to think more from a long-term perspective”

You may not reach your exact goal for today, but you have to think more from a long-term perspective. It’s about winning the long race and not running out of gas, while being able to manage your stamina, focus, and willpower for the long-term.

I had the pleasure to interview David Spencer. With a Bachelor’s degree and MBA from NYU and a successful career in finance under David Spencer’s belt, he ventured into the world of content production for ABC with illusionist, David Blaine. It was during this time that he developed strong relationships within the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and NASCAR and began procuring celebrity appearances. In working with the New York Knicks in this capacity, he realized the marketability of athletes — especially with the advancement of digital and social media.

In 2009, he joined forces with Michael Heller to launch Talent Resources Sports, mirroring the successful formula of “employing powerful, media-driven celebrity and influencer-based campaigns and experiences” in the sports realm.

Spencer currently leads all athlete-driven enterprises, focusing specifically on endorsement deals and international campaigns. He continues to work closely with renowned athletes and their teams to secure appearance opportunities, endorsement agreements and sponsorship initiatives. With a savvy eye for marrying brands with top-tier talent, he has been instrumental in facilitating the mainstream crossover of several elite athletes across the boundless range of sports. With an international background, he has enabled Talent Resources the access to expand its reach across industries, borders and cultures.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have a background in finance with a passion for marketing and sports. I went to NYU and studied at the Stern School of Business with a focus on getting my MBA in finance and marketing. Upon my graduation, I went to work in international finance, but then subsequently left to help develop the magician David Blaine. I learned the true power of celebrity from working with David and went on to figure out a way to blend my passion for finance, sports, and celebrity all in one after David performed magic in front of the New York Knicks. My childhood friend and now business partner Mike Heller was managing Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton at the time, and we reconnected to join forces and work together. Thus, Talent Resources Sports was born.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re the only self-financed company that is building event platforms for large-scale media companies like MAXIM, Playboy, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, and now in a long-standing partnership with Sports Illustrated. We focus on events like the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star, ESPYs, the annual Lakers Holiday Party, and the Indian Wells Tennis Tournament. Being able to underpromise and over deliver is one of our big mantras, and we excel in managing brand expectations. Being a boutique agency, we were able to push through the pandemic and come out stronger. With no experiential marketing, many other agencies didn’t survive the pandemic, but we were able to pivot and develop new digital marketing opportunities to come out even stronger. The pandemic gave us time to develop our digital capabilities and we succeeded with a number of different campaigns, such as the Got Milk campaign with Kyle Kuzma, the Acker Wines campaign with Paul Pierce, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, and JJ Redick, and many other opportunities to follow.

Our recent work with Neiman Marcus is extremely disruptive. Neiman Marcus came to us with the challenge of tapping into the sports world and joining forces with different sports influencers, in which we used our proprietary software to guide Neiman to which athletes will be the most beneficial to the campaign. Our software allows us the ability to give quantitative data to our brand partners to support Talent decision making. That’s an extremely disruptive asset that Talent Resources Sports has when we’re going out and bridging the gap between consumer brands and athletes. We are never pushing a specific agenda of Talent but rather pushing data and analytics that align with the brand’s marketing objectives. No one else is going out and doing that, nor do they have the analytical, quantitative tools and the relationships we have to be able to do so. The relationships are invaluable, and when combined with our software, it is an extremely beneficial duo. In general, there’s such a disruption going on in sports right now. People are consuming media in such a different way than they were even five years ago. When fans go to a game today, they’re sometimes second and third screening it. This not only shifts the consumer to more of a digital platform, but provides brands with so many opportunities to reach the consumer. We have been ahead of the curve by understanding and identifying the extreme change in media consumption and spearheading that exact disruption.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting out in the real world I was working in finance. I was offered a job with them after the conclusion of my internship and I took it. It was the same, monotonous work, and it wasn’t something that I was really that passionate about, but instead what I was groomed to do. As time went on and I continued to grow my network, I met someone at an event who was doing up-close magic. I became friends with him, stayed in touch with him, and we continued to discuss business. He would come to me for ideas and I would go to him for advice, and one day he said to me “Why don’t you just quit your job since you hate it so much and come and work with me?”. I thought, what are my parents going to think if I tell them that I’m quitting my finance job after they just sent me to undergrad business school at NYU and paid for my MBA. They’re going to kill me. So, here’s what I did. I told them that I quit my job without actually quitting my job, just to see how badly they reacted. I explained to them that I wasn’t that interested in investment banking in the conventional sense and that my passions were elsewhere. To my surprise, they weren’t that upset.

Right after that I immediately went to quit my job, and from there, I started to work with David Blaine, which is where I began to truly understand the power of celebrity. One of my responsibilities was to find celebrities that he could do magic on or bring onto our ABC show to perform magic for. One day he bet me 25,000 dollars that I couldn’t get the New York Knicks on the show within 24 hours. The Yankees had already been on the show and the Knicks were doing phenomenal at this time during the late ’90s. I took the bet, and if I lost it, I didn’t have 25 grand to pay him. 24 hours later, we were at the NY Knicks practice facility doing magic for them, which still lives on YouTube to this day. I then started to understand that these athletes had personalities off the court and outside of the post-game interviews, and all of this was happening right at the birth of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. I realized that there was so much potential between athletes and marketing and that these athletes would be able to have their own voice through social media. I joined forces with my childhood friend Mike Heller to become partners and make this vision a reality. That was the beginning of Talent Resources Sports. The story here is to trust your instinct, develop your network, never give up, and be persistent. Some people may think this was a big mistake on my end and that I was an idiot for quitting my job in finance and rolling the dice with some developing magician at the time. I, however, don’t look at it as a mistake, I look at it as a success story.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I look at the people around me as mentors and learn from the things that they’ve done right and wrong as well as learn from their mistakes. A mentor can be somebody who is disconnected, off living their own life in their own world, but I think it’s a lot more valuable to look and learn from the people that you’re engaging with on a regular basis. Those should be your mentors. I have been fortunate enough to surround myself with successful people and look to them as my mentors.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is capturing the attention of others in a cutting-edge, non-traditional way by not adhering to conventional norms in the industry and being inventive. This can obviously be viewed in both bad and good ways, it simply depends how you’re using your disruption. It can be positive when disruption is used to cause controversy. Some people have the idea that any attention is good attention, but that’s when I think disruption maybe ‘not so positive’. On the other hand, disruption is positive when companies take risks. Taking risks is extremely important when trying to develop new business ideas and differentiate yourself from competitors. We’re a company that is very different from a normal talent agency in the way that we’re completely agnostic. We’re going out and creating opportunities for the relationships in our network both on the talent and the brand side. A great example of this positive disruption is with the Super Bowl. It’s important to recognize that the Super Bowl is an incredibly important, culturally charged moment. We are going out, taking multi-million dollar risks, and betting on ourselves. We secure real estate and build a platform that our partners can cooperatively advertise in and co-exist with brands of all kinds. No other agencies do what we do and take these million-dollar risks. We always want to convey authenticity and do what can’t be replicated. Our relationship network and software used at Talent Resources Sports is disruptive by breaking through the industry and its competition. These two assets are rare and extremely valuable since they allow us to create the most beneficial partnerships.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

3 of the best pieces of advice I’ve gotten along my journey have been to utilize and develop your network, know when and how to ask for advice, and always acknowledge an act that someone has gone out of their way to help you with. A beneficial relationship is a 2 way street in which you have the intention of helping your counterpart first and adding value to them. The key to a successful journey is to stay focused throughout all of this.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Talent Resources Sports is continuing to be adaptive, innovative, and able to pivot between digital social media and experiential event marketing. Our ability to adapt from the pandemic was unmatched. We now look forward to transitioning back into experiential events, but in a creative, hybrid fashion. The future of TRS will encompass virtual components at events that we will use to bring in and expand our audience. We have also created a venture division, which my partner Mike Heller has been instrumental in developing. This addition has been key for Talent Resources to not only develop new brand relationships but find new brands to invest in while bringing our marketing expertise to help grow our ventures. Continuing to develop and leverage our network in a meaningful way is something we look forward to, as we believe it’s extremely important to add value into your ecosystem as you gain value back from the partnerships involved.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, is a great read. I find it inspiring to read autobiographies and learn the stories of such successful people. The Playing Field by Ben Rawitz is a great newsletter. Malcolm Gladwell is a writer that I always enjoy and never fails to amaze me with his material. As far as podcasts go, I love listening to Joe Rogan for pop culture. I’m a big believer in reading periodicals that are industry-driven publications. Some of these include Sports Business Journal, AdAge, and all other periodicals that tell the story of what’s going on in a specific industry. It’s super important to stay current, and that’s exactly why companies come to us, because we’re extremely current and bring that value to our partners. Listening to the next generation and cultivating the next generation is something we really value at TRS, while other sports marketing companies are more traditional and stuck in their structured ways.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My good friend used to say to me, “life is a marathon, not a sprint” and that has always stuck with me. People get caught up thinking about the short-term, but you need to have a long-term plan to be successful. You may not reach your exact goal for today, but you have to think more from a long-term perspective. It’s about winning the long race and not running out of gas, while being able to manage your stamina, focus, and willpower for the long-term.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Although it sounds simple, I would love to inspire a movement that preaches treating others the way you want to be treated. You must always treat people with respect no matter where they may be on this perceived totem pole we have in life. It’s extremely important to always maintain a distinguished, respectful reputation and treat people that same way as you go about your journey.

How can our readers follow you online?

Answer: @dspencenyc @talentresourcessports Follow on Instagram

