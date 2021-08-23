Suzan Hernandez of MamaP: “Get out there and speak up”

The community can work together to influence policy at a local level because it’s the best way to drive change and impact change. We recently interviewed a program officer from the Ocean Foundation who said the best way to effect change is to get involved in local policy — about any cause, including how to protect our land, air, waterways and oceans. Attend City Council meetings and voice your concern. Get out there and speak up. Volunteer. Write elected officials. Every effort counts.

Suzan Hernandez, founder and CEO of MamaP, has 15+ years of retail, product, brand and management experience. With a passion for blending consumer products with design, purpose and sustainability, she leads the company’s vision, as well as oversees product innovation and marketing. Prior to launching MamaP, Suzan worked at Nike in Portland, OR after graduating with an MBA from Indiana University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born in Nebraska and grew up in LA, the daughter of working-class parents from the US and Mexico. In grade school I was a Girl Scout who loved cooking selling season, which was an early introduction into business fundamentals like cold calling, building demand, logistics and order fulfillment. I loved selling cookies!

In terms of education, I had to figure it out for myself, which meant learning how to learn and working part-time jobs. As a first-generation college graduate, I went on to get an MBA with a double major in global retail management and marketing. Luckily, I had mentors who helped me along the way. From there, I worked in product and commercial strategy at Nike in Portland, OR before moving to New York City with an eye toward starting MamaP. Early on I realized the importance of tenacity, resilience, grit, and even adversity. Entrepreneurship has always been in my blood.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

MamaP believes in empowering people to live healthy and balanced lives while also honoring the environment and giving back to communities. That’s why we make earth-friendly alternatives to everyday products such as color-coded bamboo toothbrushes and all-natural dish cloths that give back 5% of sales to different non-profits determined by each color or pattern. So, blue for ocean conservation, yellow for bees, green for mental health and so on. MamaP is also a member of 1% for the Planet. Our mission is to transform personal care and home essentials into environmentally and socially responsible businesses.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

On a consulting trip to Peru during my first year in business school, I visited Machu Picchu, in complete awe of the beauty of the Andes. Standing quite literally in the clouds, I couldn’t help thinking about how connected the Incan people were to Pachamama, or their Earth Mother. There was this magical energy as I walked among the ruins, truly something I had never experienced before. As we were leaving, our guide turned to us and said, “Peruvians believe that if we take care of Pachamama, she will in turn take care of us.” At that moment I understood how interconnected we are with the planet, that we need to care for it and all living things in order for Pachamama to care for us. MamaP’s name is inspired by Pachamama — taking ancient wisdom and bringing it to modern times. If Pachamama were a person today, she’d want you to call her MamaP for short.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

After moving to New York City and following the advice that Marie Kondo shares in The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up — cleansing, decluttering, and releasing what no longer serves us — I became intentional with what I brought into my home. I wanted to surround myself with things that aligned with my values and beliefs of helping the planet while giving back. I also wanted the products to be beautiful because I had made my home beautiful. The challenge was finding things that met my criteria. So, I decided to create these essentials for myself starting with bamboo toothbrushes. A toothbrush is something used multiple times a day, needs to be replaced frequently, and is likely to be made of plastic. Bamboo toothbrushes already in the market weren’t beautifully designed and often came packaged and shipped in plastic. The category was ripe for reinvention, so I jumped in and ordered 5,000 units of a thoughtfully designed, well-made bamboo toothbrush knowing one of two things would happen: they’d sell out or I’d be set with toothbrushes for life.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

In the beginning I used Google search phrases like, “How to start a business in New York.” Then I discovered the Small Business Association (SBA) Women’s Business Resources. They have fantastic resources that cater to small business owners, including women- and minority specific chapters. I arranged a meeting with the women’s chapter in Brooklyn where they helped me apply for diversity certification, find pro bono legal help, apply for business loans, and more — things I didn’t even realize I needed! Funded by the US government, SBA centers offer free support to small business owners, so I highly recommend anyone starting a business to contact their local chapter.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Early on I sold the bamboo toothbrushes at NYC pop-up markets where I was able to have one-on-one conversations with thousands of interesting people from around the world. We talked sustainability and giving back and what issues mattered to them. The beautiful thread that connected us all was compassion — being compassionate and caring for the planet and its people. When customers learned that each color represented a different cause to which we donated 5% of sales, I heard how someone’s obsession with gardening motivated her to learn about bees, or how a recent college graduate majored in mental health services so he could help others the way he was helped, or how a 60s-something grandmother who marched for womxn’s rights in the 1960s inspires her grandchildren to keep pushing for equality. Collectively, these stories have shaped everything we do, and along the way have built a community of change-making optimists who believe in a brighter future.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

For the first product run I hadn’t considered that retailers might actually buy the tootbrushes! When I received my first wholesale orders, I had to figure out UPC barcodes and think about in-store displays. Early displays were made of upcycled cigar boxes from the flea market, and I printed, cut and applied UPC stickers — individually — to every box. My partner helped because wholesale orders were coming in faster than I could ship. We sat on the floor at night for hours, printing, cutting, sticking and packing orders. The next day he carried the boxes to the local post office. Living in a sixth-floor walkup was an added challenge! Looking back, I advise packaged goods startups to think about their wholesale strategy early on in order to plan for and visualize the end point.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Yes, I’ve had many along the way and still do to this day. What’s so interesting, from college and throughout my career, they’ve been both womxn and men. My womxn mentors helped me navigate gender inequality, showing how to lead with empathy, and how to confidently embrace femininity. The men guided me to be assertive, stand my ground, speak up, and always take a seat at the table. Having diverse mentors helped shape my leadership style, which allows me to be comfortable in any setting. I’m confident enough to lead with empathy and flex traditional male energy when required.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. The community can work together to influence policy at a local level because it’s the best way to drive change and impact change. We recently interviewed a program officer from the Ocean Foundation who said the best way to effect change is to get involved in local policy — about any cause, including how to protect our land, air, waterways and oceans. Attend City Council meetings and voice your concern. Get out there and speak up. Volunteer. Write elected officials. Every effort counts.

2. Society can keep pushing diversity, empathy and equality. We’ve got to thank the Gen Z generation for raising awareness about things like gender, equality, mental health and more. Because Gen Z is the most connected generation ever, they’ve been able to rally their communities behind important topics. And, we’re seeing a halo effect. Gen Z’s activism is infectious and I love it. I’m right there with them on TikTok, standing beside them on important issues that help move society forward.

3. Elect more diverse representatives! Womxn and minorities need more representation in government. New York City is a perfect example. Currently there are only five womxn City Council members — only five out of 51! That’s wild, right? The good news is there are organizations helping a more diverse group get elected. I love 21 in ’21. Currently, they have 30 womxn candidates running for City Council across five boroughs. Organizations like 21 in ’21. help underrepresented minorities by providing support and networking opportunities. Representation matters!

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

A business should have sustainability as part of their mission — their North Star, which serves as guidance for the company’s every decision. With that, teams can identify ways to support this mission while ensuring the business is financially viable. For example, we work hard to strip away as much plastic and packaging as possible, which helps reduce packaging costs. We also try to design product and packaging to be as lightweight as possible, which reduces shipping volume and weight and lowers our carbon footprint. When sustainability is part of a company’s core mission, it changes the way everyone thinks and positively impacts the internal processes. People are motivated to be creative problem solvers. That’s where the magic lies, in thinking outside the box, literally.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Fail fast. This is the number one rule in entrepreneurship. Just do it. Start the business you’ve always wanted to. If you fail, fail quickly so you can learn and move on. If you succeed, you’ll live out your dream. You won’t know until you start. Find virtual assistants to help with simple administrative tasks that are time sucks. Upwork is my go-to for hiring VAs. Many of our VAs have been with the company for a while now and are members of the team. Think about the future, not just about what you want to do today. Instead, where will your business be in one year? In five years? Think big and then create a work back plan for getting there. It’s important to have a top-down and bottoms-up approach as an entrepreneur. If you’re employed while launching your business, apply for a business loan. You’ll get good terms and a line of credit based on your current salary. Then you can use that as seed money to fund the business. This is something I wish I knew back then! Above all else, listen to advice from your network, but follow your gut. Early on I had friends tell me I had a good idea but, “nobody cares about toothbrushes.” I thanked them for their opinion but knew deep down I was building something they couldn’t see yet. I trusted my gut and went for it.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Social movements drive change. We have the collective power to make a difference. Stand up for what you believe in and keep being an activist. Keep being your authentic self and believe in your convictions. Things will change as you evolve. So many areas need help in this world, so find an area that moves you and start there.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do, or do not. There is no try.” -Yoda

You don’t need to try to make something happen — you need to make it happen. I use this quote to remind me that ideas are a dime a dozen. The magic lies when you put ideas into action and start building. You have to be patient if you’re starting from nothing, but patience, perseverance, and determination help you keep moving forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have tea with the Dalai Lama to talk about Buddhist philosophy, joy and happiness. We’d have blooming flower tea served in a clear pot because why not? It’s nice sprinkling in natural beauty in the everyday.

