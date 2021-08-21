Jim Moseley of Sun Fire Defense: “Building a smart home is meant to improve a family’s comfort, convenience, and security”

Smart homes, defined either way, can be very helpful to people for several reasons. Building a smart home is meant to improve a family’s comfort, convenience, and security. Aside from that, smart and energy-efficient homes can also help people save money and minimize their carbon footprint.

As part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jim Moseley, founder, and Chief Executive Officer at Sun Fire Defense. Jim has always been fascinated about exploring the potentials of technology to bring ideas to life. Being so passionate about learning, he has a doctorate degree in Political Science and mastered the trombone instrument before performing as a professional with world-famous musicians like Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Jr., and Henry Mancini among others. Pursuing his dream to become a successful entrepreneur, he formed Sun Fire Defense whose mission is to defend both life and homes from wildfires.

Jim Moseley is the Founder and CEO of Sun Fire Defense. He has built a career on a foundation of passion and innovation. Jim was also once a famous trombonist, playing with music legends like Frank Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Jr., as lead soloist on his Grammy-nominated recording with Roger Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra, and as a founding member and principal trombonist of the Crystal Cathedral Symphony Orchestra. Jim has been able to make time for his entrepreneurial pursuits at the same time which is quite an accomplishment as many businessmen often put one of their passions aside to pursue the other. Not only can Jim do both, but he is highly successful in all his ventures. He opens his own insurance agency, working to protect the assets of high earning individuals, which performs so well it garners the attention of President Reagan and the YEO (now EO for Entrepreneurs Organization) who nominate Jim as one of America’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs under 30.

With his company, Sun Fire Defense, Jim has innovated heat resistant materials that have won awards such as “Best Fire Defense Product- 2018”. He began working with great minds in aerospace and wildland firefighting originally to create shelters for firefighters that withstand heat better. That quickly evolved into materials that could insulate against heat up to 2300 degrees Fahrenheit and other similar heat resistant products. Sun Fire Defense’s products and services have been used by a major private aerospace company, local area VIP’s, celebrities, and have the potential to be used in many other residential and commercial applications that could protect property in state-of-the-art ways. Jim Moseley is a man of vast integrity and with his company, Sun Fire defense, he hopes to help and protect as many as possible with his groundbreaking products.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It has always been my dream to become an entrepreneur. Despite pursuing my other interests in my younger years, I found myself wanting to push forward this entrepreneurial journey and most of all, to become a remarkable and effective solution provider.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I am always in awe, knowing that I am working with exceptional people from the aerospace and wildland firefighting industries. And because of these people and their dedication, we were able to use aerospace technology to create fire prevention products that can be applied to properties.

I’m very proud too because we will be able to help save the homes and lives of both homeowners and firefighters, especially during the wildfire season.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I don’t see it too much like a tipping point but it was definitely a challenge. There was a time when people tried to question the effectiveness of our product because it seemed impossible to them. However, no matter what happened, we didn’t let them stop us. Instead, we continued moving forward, focusing on the positive outcomes that our efforts will bring.

After everything that has happened, I was reminded of Steve Jobs’ statement, “The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” True enough, it is us who writes our own story. So if you keep moving forward despite what people say, with passion and the right motives, you can accomplish great things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I consider my family to be the first people who helped me get to where I am today. They were the ones who believed in me and in what I can do. As we all know, trying to make a huge difference is not easy. Every time I felt like giving up, my family would remind me how great it would be and how many thousands of people I’ll be able to help if we can make our ideas come true.

Seeing how much they support and believe in my ability and dreams kept me going.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

There’s this book written by James Collins entitled, “Good to Great.” This book was five years in the making as James and his team had to conduct the research extensively. I believe he wanted to find the answers to his questions that will help companies understand how they can transition from being good to great and how they can truly sustain such greatness.

It is one of the things that inspired me the most to not only pursue my dream but also to build something that will solve a problem that has been consistently faced by people for many years. I always wanted to build something different and this book sparked ideas and helped me think outside the box. Because of this and the innovative people I work with, we were able to make products that will significantly impact the lives of homeowners and firefighters.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.”

You know what, you should never let anybody tell you what you can and cannot do. Once you have a vision, take hold of it. Because when you’re trying to do something that is out of the ordinary like creating the SPF3000 spray, there will always be people who will not believe that you can do it. Sometimes, it may seem impossible but you’ll never know unless you try.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

Well, living in the Western region, we see wildfires taking away lives and properties for the past years. Since I’ve spent some time working with NASA in the past, I figured how it would make a difference if we can apply their technology and create products that can improve the survivability of homes in case of wildfires.

At Sun Fire Defense, we created a coating which we call SPF3000 Clear Spray. When an object is treated with this coating, it prevents the fire from igniting and spreading.

Can you share with us a few of the methods that are being used to make homes more sustainable and more water and energy-efficient?

Basically, If you want to have an energy-efficient home, there are things you might want to consider like installing larger windows, using a solar panel system, or painting your interior with light colors. Aside from that, others choose to integrate hot water recirculating systems or greywater recycling systems in their homes to save water.

Furthermore, to make sure that your house can survive fires and last longer, there are products that can be used to make it fire-resistant like laminates that can be applied on windows, Sun Fire Defense’s SP 3000 clear spray, and more.

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

I believe there are actually two ways to define what a smart home is. First, a smart home is built with an automation system that is linked with and monitors features of a house including appliances, security, entertainment and temperature control systems, and lighting.

Second, a house where most features are sustainable or energy-efficient in nature can also be called a smart home. Such features may be larger windows, solar panels, insulation, and more.

Smart homes, defined either way, can be very helpful to people for several reasons. Building a smart home is meant to improve a family’s comfort, convenience, and security. Aside from that, smart and energy-efficient homes can also help people save money and minimize their carbon footprint.

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

I’ve always wanted to explore the potentials of technology. And when I had the opportunity, at our company, we’ve tried to incorporate NASA’s technology in creating a coating that can make homes survive wildfires. In fact, celebrities like Miley Cyrus applied in her new home.

Aside from that, we also made an innovative fire shield fabric that doesn’t create smoke or fumes when hit by flames. And instead of burning, it provides insulation to over 2300 degrees.

Can you talk about innovations that are being made to make homes more pet-friendly?

Some of the home ideas for pet owners that I’ve heard of and read before include installing a central vacuum cleaning system with multiple outlets. According to what I’ve read, when cleaning, you just have to sweep pet hair into the outlet. Another one is the microchip pet door which avoids the entry of stray animals. In order to control entry, it is linked to your pet’s implanted microchip ID or electronic collar.

How about actual construction materials? Are there new trends in certain materials to address changes in the climate, fires, floods, and hurricanes?

With the fast-moving technology, there are materials being continuously developed to address these natural disasters. As we’ve talked about earlier, our company, in particular, focuses on creating products that can help defend properties from wildfires.

Apart from these products, we also partnered with a company that distributes ACE laminates. These laminates are clear coatings that are applied to the inside of windows to serve as added protection against earthquakes and fires. They prevent window panes from shattering and falling out despite extreme temperatures or impact.

For someone looking to invest in the real estate industry, are there exciting growth opportunities that you think people should look at more carefully?

Now that we have started to develop products that can make homes last longer even during wildfire seasons, I believe it is high time people think about investing in real estate. Aside from having properties that have a higher fire survivability rate, we all know that the price of properties increases over time. So whether you’re looking for a home where you can live permanently or a place that you can sell later on, why not start investing now if you can, right?

Let’s talk a bit about housing availability and affordable housing. Homelessness has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities, such as Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Can you explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

This crisis stems from interrelated situations. Despite a growing economy, we’ve seen wage growth stagnating while housing costs continue to rise for the past years. Most low-income households living in large cities are then cost-burdened, allocating more than 30% of their monthly gross income for housing.

Furthermore, government regulation also plays an important role in this. While it is a must to ensure the construction of quality housing, this may result in more expensive units. Aside from that, because of limiting the number of housing units built in an area, there can be a low supply of housing in contrast to a high demand which leads to an increase in prices.

Is there anything that home builders can do to further help address these problems?

To help fix these problems and cope up with the rising demand, what homebuilders can do is to continue building more housing units. To build more housing would mean building a wide range of unit types for all income levels. This, however, will only be easier and possible with the help of lawmakers enacting policies that will also help address these issues directly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since our company focuses on defending lives and homes from wildfires, I’d like to encourage the formation of a movement that will protect our firefighters and their families. Since they are the first people who put their lives on the line to save us and our homes, it is just right that we do what we can to do the same for them.

