Ashley Miller of Miller’s Services: “Communication”

Communication. I think this is true of any business, but it becomes especially important in a family business because you’re working with people you also see in a personal setting. You need to encourage communication between your employees and leadership, but you also need to ensure that communication is on point amongst your leadership team. You have to come to terms with having tough conversations with people you love so that you can lead effectively together.

As a part of our series about 5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Miller.

Ashley Miller is the General Manager of Miller’s Services, a growing multi-trade home service business on the East Coast of Virginia that will soon be celebrating its 50th year in business. She is a mom to 11 year old daughter, Madelyn and fur mom to her black lab, Ryder. When she is not working she spends time with family and friends, and loves a good margarita.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My grandfather started the business back in the 70’s — though it looked quite a bit different than it does today! It’s grown considerably since then. My grandfather fell ill in the late 1980’s and my father took over the business while simultaneously running his own successful custom building business. So, I was basically raised on entrepreneurship! When I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Marketing from Virginia Commonwealth University, it just felt like a natural progression to join the family business and eventually take on a management role.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

We started in 1973 as just a septic business and began to expand in the early 2000’s, offering a wider variety of services with the goal of whole home service peace of mind for our amazing customers. We now offer Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical services in addition to the Septic service we originally started with. I am the General Manager, though I often refer to myself as “Chaos Coordinator” because running a business full of blue-collar men is quite an undertaking. There’s never a dull moment, but I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about growing our business and am always looking for new ways to improve the lives of our employees and our customers. We’re building on the Miller’s family legacy here and we are dedicated to creating an environment for our employees that feels like home. Our team and our customers truly are extensions of our family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

There’s truly never a dull moment with our team. But I think on a personal level, it’s crazy to think that when I first graduated from college and joined the family business we were still working out of my parent’s home. I literally left my house and came to work in my brother’s old bedroom, which was our office. At that point, I was only 21, still young and focused on having fun, and I was late… A LOT. One day my dad told me I was the worst employee he had ever had, and I totally deserved it. He was right!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure it’s all that “funny,”, but it was a mistake nonetheless and I learned a really valuable lesson from it. When I first joined the business and before experiencing the growth we have seen now, we spent a lot of time comparing our business and prices to other local businesses. We were so concerned with making sure our prices aligned with those of our competitors and it was a mistake that stunted our growth for a long time. Once we realized we had so much more to offer and that price did not define value, a whole world of opportunity opened up for us!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we stand out so much because we are still family-owned and operated. Even with a staff of over 80 people and offering services that span 4 trades, we do an excellent job of maintaining a close-knit, family feel. We truly want our customers to feel like they are a part of our family. We love that they get to know our employees and even request certain technicians for their service. Our team does an incredible job building personal rapport with our customers. Our office team makes notes on accounts about our customers’ birthdays, the names of their pets, what they like to do for fun and so much more — not as some sort of sales tactic but because we genuinely love getting to know them. We have learned of customers going through cancer treatments and have put together a gift basket to lift their spirits and had one of our techs deliver it. Our guys always go above and beyond — they’ve walked customers’ dogs for them when they aren’t home, taken the trash out, changed a lightbulb — we will assist in any way we can even if it is not related to the job we are there for. We also love our customers’ fur babies! We carry dog treats on our vans and our guys are famous for taking selfies with customer’s pets — I even have a picture of a goat in one of our excavators! It’s the little things that make our company stand out — they add up! Of course, we also provide excellent service but our business is primarily built on genuine care for our customers and we’ve found that it makes all the difference.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are constantly working on improving our processes, pursuing opportunities, and leveling up our company culture. Right now we are working on a training schedule as we go into Fall and Winter to get our team the most up-to-date information on products and technical training that will help propel them in their careers as well as improve the experience they deliver to our customers. We are also working on a huge culture shift in improving safety — we have part of our team signed up for OSHA certifications and other safety-related training. For us, it’s always about continued growth and development.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say our parents. My brother — who is Vice President of our company and shares in the leadership responsibilities — and I would not be where we are today without their guidance. They have supported us 100% through the good and the bad, and when we couldn’t get along they were the referees! I think we are all in a place now where they feel confident in our success and know that we can do this on our own. But if we need them for anything, we know they are always there. It really is a unique situation because in managing a family business that’s been passed down from generation to generation, we have a support system that most entrepreneurs do not. We benefit from their wisdom and experience and are able to build on their success to continue our family legacy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are so lucky and so blessed and I know we didn’t get here on our own. We want to give the support, encouragement, and mentorship to others that we’ve been blessed to receive. There is nothing more important to me than the success of our employees. It is so rewarding to be able to provide training and growth opportunities for an employee and watch their career take off — we get to see them buying their own home, starting a family, purchasing a vehicle, taking a dream vacation, building a future they feel proud of. Knowing that the decisions I make can contribute to other people’s success is what fuels me.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

Most people would define a family business as one that’s been passed on for generations and run by the same family. And while that’s true for us, I think what makes us a true family business is that we treat everyone like family — our employees and customers. We have a saying — “When you work with Miller’s, you become part of the Miller’s family.” And we absolutely mean it. We are different because our family extends beyond just the last name of the people running the business.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family owned businesses have?

In our particular case — because we really view each member of our team and each customer we serve as a member of our extended family — we truly care about each and every one of them. When something doesn’t go right, if a customer is not left 100% satisfied, we will do whatever it takes to make things right because we want the absolute best for our customers. It’s not just because we are protecting our reputation and our name — of course, it’s important to us for our family name to be synonymous with excellence and integrity — but we want to provide total peace of mind, comfort, and safety in the homes of our customers.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family owned businesses have?

It’s difficult to take emotions out of the equation and make objective decisions sometimes. I think the fact that we care so much can sometimes become our blindspot and make it almost impossible to separate work and personal life. We carry our work everywhere with us! It can be difficult to take emotions out of the equation and make objective decisions when you see everyone as family. With that said, I’d definitely still say that our level of care is one of our superpowers, but it can complicate things a bit!

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

I think a lot of family businesses struggle with separating business and personal lives. You see the same people at work as you do at home and there are going to be disagreements no matter what. Learning how to balance those emotions and disagreements is probably one of the most challenging aspects of a family business that I think most of us experience. It takes a long time to figure out how to compartmentalize things.

When family businesses aren’t able to manage those issues, it can lead to lost productivity and a negative environment for everybody. You have to be extra careful not to let personal issues infiltrate your company culture. I’m not sure there is a singular answer to solve that problem but our family has all agreed that once we step out of the office, our “work hats” come off and we don’t put them back on again until we step back into the office. It’s hard to stick to when work is everywhere but it has helped us create some balance and we remind each other of the agreement when needed.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

The best advice I could give to other leaders of family businesses is to make your employees’ goals YOUR goals. If your employees are successful and happy, your business will be, too. Stay involved with them, check in on them and their families. Give them plenty of openings and encouragement to make their voices heard so that they are comfortable sharing their concerns and opinions. Don’t wait until there is an issue to ask them how things are going and make sure they feel like they are a part of your family. But don’t just fake it because it’s good for your business — welcome your employees into your family because they are the ones that are out there every day, carrying on your family legacy. They deserve to be treated with respect, kindness, and understanding.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

For me, leadership is about bringing out the best in everyone on your team and always putting others first. I think it’s also about self-reflection. If something goes wrong, my first instinct is not to point fingers, but to look in the mirror. I always ask myself what could I have done differently to change the outcome of any situation. Most of the time, the answer is improved communication, clarity, alignment, accountability, or training — all of which start with ME. Great leadership requires a LOT of humility and a willingness to acknowledge your faults but more importantly, it requires a dedication to improving on those faults for your team.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Communication. I think this is true of any business, but it becomes especially important in a family business because you’re working with people you also see in a personal setting. You need to encourage communication between your employees and leadership, but you also need to ensure that communication is on point amongst your leadership team. You have to come to terms with having tough conversations with people you love so that you can lead effectively together. A Servant’s Heart. You have to take care of your team first and foremost. When they join your company, they are becoming a member of your family. If you want them to care about extending your family legacy and adding value to your family name, they need to feel like they belong. You are responsible for their success and their future well-being and you have to take that responsibility seriously. An Eye for Opportunity. You have to look for and see opportunities everywhere and be open to change. Our business has grown exponentially in the last several years because we refused to remain stagnant and never closed our minds to any possibilities. If you’re always on the lookout for opportunities, you’ll find them! Boundaries. This is so important, especially for family businesses. Because you’re working with people you love, who know you inside and out, you have to set boundaries. You need to establish when it’s okay to talk about business and when it’s not. You need to get comfortable with saying no when something doesn’t feel right or you don’t have the bandwidth to take something on and you also need to respect the boundaries established by others. Vision. While you’re looking for opportunities to grow and expand, you’ve got to also have a vision for the future. This is something you should discuss on a regular basis with your leadership team — what do you want the company to look like in 1 year, 5 years, 10 years? It’s important to get on the same page about where you’re headed so that everyone is working towards the same goal. But you also need to share that vision with the rest of your team as well — they need to buy into the plan just as much as you do. If everyone has been let in on the vision, it serves as a guidepost for every decision you make and an easy reminder when anyone steps off the path.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything you want is waiting for you on the other side of consistency.” I’m not sure who coined that phrase, but I think it is so applicable to business and personal growth. Creating systems and processes, holding people accountable, and making sure everyone on your team is on the same page is what fuels success. If we are all showing up everyday working towards a common goal, we will be successful as a company and as individuals.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Simon Sinek — I love his insights on life and leadership!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s not an original idea — but I love Random Acts of Kindness. Some people seem hesitant to share when they do something nice for someone, but I think it is so inspiring. Positivity breeds positivity. For me, I don’t care if someone wants a pat on the back for doing something nice, I care if it inspires someone else to do the same thing. I would love to see more people sharing their random acts of kindness and less people judging them for doing so!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Millers-va.com

facebook.com/millersVA

instagram.com/millers_va

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.