Patrick J. Tighe of Flagship New Products Group: “

Pricing a business you own is thrilling because it means you’re taking the next big step in your life. It’s also something close to terrifying, because it means you’re taking the next big step in your life and you don’t know how much money you’re going to have when you take that step. There are all kinds of bad ways to price your business, most of them having to do with your emotions and how you feel about the business. There are also four commonly accepted ways that will help you determine the right price.

Over the last 4+ decades Flagship has introduced 61 major new products, of which 54 (89%) have been successful (Fact Check — P&G’s success rate is about 50%).

These successes have generated well over 4Billion dollars in new revenue.

Flagship will be honored at the Marcon Marketing Conference (500+ attendees) in Las Vegas in late June as one of top 25 marketers in the United States.

During my high school years I worked for a construction company that renovated tenement apartment houses in Manhattan ….I liked building things. So I entered Columbia School of Engineering only to find a stifling environment. I found both the professors and the students at Columbia Engineering to be very boring and rigid; no imagination/no out of the box thinking here. After some mentoring by mentors, it was suggested that I enter the world of advertising, where I could better utilize my creativity. As a result, I enrolled in Columbia’s School of General Studies and majored in Marketing & PR. Little did I realize at that time, it was not building buildings that I wanted, but building new products.

Actually, it was before I entered the world of business. I worked part time for the Office of New Construction of CU. On the weekends, I worked for one of the contractors, a cement contractor, who was also doing the cement work on the Pan Am building. My job was to take the cement from the hopper in a wheelbarrow and pour the cement into the forms at the edge of the building. It was hard work and scary, as we are talking about a 50 story building. On my first day on the job, I became extremely tired and I just sat down — Wrong….BIG MISTAKE! The Foreman was on me like a pro football linebacker. After he shredded me, he said in a quieter manner that regardless of where I was working, lollygagging is not tolerated. He was right, as shirkers are also not tolerated in the business world, and, unfortunately, they are many…. do you know anyone in your business world that fits this definition?

Ben Franklin said “Time is Money”. However, what I found out is that “time is more important because time is actually Lost Opportunity. Look, we all have the same data and it is up to us to use our time most efficiently and effectively. Those of us that do, get the reward of being first to market, and we all know how important that is in the new product world. So Flagships aphorism is TIME IS LOST OPPORTUNITY and dollars!

After proving out my new business process on the agency and corporate level, I formed Flagship Ventures with an ex-P&G marketer and a Bain Capital partner. The business premise was that we would target companies that were stagnating or under performing with the following pitch. Flagship would build out their asset base by building products that were larger and more profitable by developing new products using our now very proven new business development processes.

The “hook” here was that we would not charge any consulting fees. The only upfront cost to our venture partner would be the cost of product development and the OOP cost of the consumer research required to build the sales proposition with a proven revenue forecast of the new business. Our hurdle rate in today’s dollars would be 100 million+ dollars.

Given that this was achieved, our venture partner, e.g. Dreyer’s and Delmonte, would pay us 4 times our normal fees (250,000 dollars) for such a project or about 1million dollars because we shared the risk. 7 of the 8 met that objective, and actually the 8th did, but the company did not have the capital to commercialize the new business.

One of the things we learned was that our fees were a pittance in comparison to what the company earned.

This led me to being hired away by a medical products startup that had patented cyanoacrylate (superglue) technology….please note that prior to this; I had no medical new products experience.

Using my now refined new business development processes, within 3 years we developed and sold into the marketplace three new products: one for decubitus ulcers (10 Billion dollars health care problem at that time), a second wound closure/cosmetic surgery product and third for blister protection. We were then bought out by a medical products company in England.

A real life Post Script on Murphy’s Law Check

One of the venture’s I was involved in early 2000 was the result of acquiring the rights to patented IP from AT&T’s Bell Labs in the anti-spam marketplace. This technology allowed the user to only allow those who they wanted to email one to do so…. think of that today!

This was a boot strap startup, using our funds and friends and families monies and the proven business development process, we launched the business, as quantitative concept testing and product testing showed a viable proposition. The rollout showed the same: 3,000 satisfied users, verified by quantified Usage & Attitude Studies. We were ready for major funding.

And then Murphy Lawstruck. A major player in the anti-spam market sued us for breach of patent. We had no money to defend ourselves. Investment money dried up and we died aborning ☹

PS the irony of it all was that Bell Labs have never lost a patent suite.

Flagship processes have several tenants with regard to achieving the above objectives. Here are the top 5.

The first tenant is regarding the startups’ foundation that they will build apron.

We had learned from prior analytics that the magnitude of problem defines the magnitude of the business opportunity….the bigger the problem, the bigger the opportunity. So we always look for big unsolved problems to be the foundation to be built upon. This is because it takes about the same amount and time, money and effort to launch a small new business, as it does a larger one. And startups and their investors always want a large exit…. the bigger the better for all parties concerned.

The second tenet focuses on the objective of does the startup have a real meaningful, compelling Points of Difference (POD) to their competition. If you don’t have PODs, you will not succeed.

Well, Flagship’s Category Redefinition Process an AI process quantitatively proves this point in spades. This proven approach is a trade secret that provides explicit quantitative information, as to whether you do or don’t redefine the existing value propositions of the category in favor of the new product.

The results of such have a major impact on how long it takes the startup to get money and how much money you get, as investors see this as absolute proof that the new entry does redefine the category in favor of the startups’ value propositions.

The third tenant is with regard to scaling. We do not employ the currently used method by startups of in market testing. This is because this GTM approach has major flaws both internally and externally for the startups and their investors.

To name a few major issues of in market testing (and there are several more), this approach is: very expensive — millions of dollars; time consuming — 12 months; the competition is alerted and because they can retaliate, quickly, as they have the big bucks, they mitigate your market entry, severally.

In terms of a Fact Check of our approach, this is not the way major CPG companies GTM, and they are a lot more successful than startups — note P&G’s 50% success rate.

The fourth tenant also deals with scaling and it has to do with gaining trade acceptance, immediately. Startups face a tremendous amount of disbelief from the trade because the trade knows that vast number of startups fail. They say why waste my time and valuable shelf space for these new products.

Well again Flagship has a solution to this systemic problem. The solution is that we provide the same information that the big CPG’s provide to the trade about their new products. As such the startup receives immediate, in the blink of eye, 80% ACV. Think of the impact this proof of product viably will have on gaining investor money; both in terms of the amount and speed these fund are delivered.

The Fifth tenant deals with how complicated launching a new business is. Flagship has defined 10 major characteristics of a new product which are:

The Overall Product Offering Funding Target Market Definition Competition Customer Problem Management Capabilities New Product Team Technology/ IP Innovation Regulatory

Please rate you startups performance on these success criteria on a 1 to 10 scale

Of Note, and to make it even more complicated, for each of above primary characteristics, each one has its own subset. For example, on the Overall Product Offering, the following need to be addressed:

Product Performance Positioning USP/Value Prop Pricing Brand Name Logo Graphics Copy Strategy Revenue Model GTM Approach Murphy’s Law/Contingency Planning

All told, there are over 100 variables that the startup must optimize synergistically….a tall hurdle, particularly for a first timer, as over 50% of startups are…certainly not a space for the uninitiated. And that’s why at least 9 0f 10 startups fail.

In Summary

Now Imagine a process (the Flagship Acquisition Express — FAE) that requires significantly less time….3 ½ months till you know you have something, definitely, because the results are based on a quantitative Concept Test, and another 2 months to have a bankable revenue forecast (+/- 10%) and at 20% of the cost of in-market testing. What’s more, there is more! There are three major Go/No Go decision points in our new business development process, and as such our process is the ultimate Risk Mitigation for investors.

I found an excellent article on line from the US Chamber of Commerce that explicitly answers this query in a better fashion than I could.

Understanding the Difference between Product Businesses vs. Service Businesses

Product-based businesses are vastly different from service-based businesses in many ways, including startup and running costs and best marketing techniques.

Selling a service is vastly different than selling products. At the heart of it, the main difference is that a product business sells physical, tangible objects; whereas, a service business provides value through intangible skills, expertise and time. The marketing techniques and costs vary when you’re selling services versus selling products, as well. Understanding these differences can help you cultivate the right approach for your business.

Product-based selling

When selling a product, a business will want to highlight specific features, while displaying the item in-store or online, for the customers to view. In some cases, customers can touch or manipulate the product before purchase, or they may have the opportunity to see it being used in a demonstration via sales teams or online videos.

Service-based selling

When selling a service, it’s crucial to highlight what makes your service personal and how you can meet the customers’ needs and solves their problems, Typically, marketing services requires building trusting relationships with customers and customizing them as necessary. This may include low monthly or yearly subscription packages or additions to the standard service offered.

Should you want to learn more on this subject, here is the link to this article https://www.uschamber.com/co/grow/sales/differences-in-selling-products-and-services

Again, found an excellent article, this time from Forbes: How to Find a Buyer for Your Business

What are the steps to find a strategic buyer for your business?

Even if you don’t aim to sell your company, it’s smart to know how to find a strategic buyer, because you may need them. If you plan on rising any funding for your startup, then the odds are high that you’ll need to find an acquirer. It can be one of the most profitable exit strategies.

Begin the Day You Found Your Company

Finding a strategic buyer for your business should really start even before you formalize your venture, especially if it is your ultimate goal. It should be a part of your original idea and planning. This will guide many decisions from hiring to marketing and who your investors are.

Build & Plan to Be Acquired

If an acquisition is your preferred exit, then you should be building from the ground up with that in mind. Though don’t rule out other exits. It’s good to have options.

Never simply make assumptions from your limited world view. It may even be worth getting out and speaking with potential acquirers in advance.

Test the market and ask if they would buy what you are hoping to build. Be prepared to make adjustments based upon their feedback. You may even find that those early conversations turn into some of your first investments.

Know What Acquirers Want

Be savvy about what acquirers look for in a company, what their motivations to buy are, and the questions they are most likely to ask.

Here is the link to that article, should you want to learn more on this query:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alejandrocremades/2019/08/05/how-to-find-a-buyer-for-your-business/

This is a tough question as it pertains to what management’s objective are, which introduces a number of variables.

Does management want to stay with business once it is acquired, or do they want to retire and enjoy the fruits of their labor, which was an exhausting experience? (Fact Check — 1/3 leave within the first year). Or do they want to go back into the startup world and build on their experiences with new product ideas that may have popped up, but were outside the preview of the current startup’s arena

Or on the other hand, those that do go the IPO route may think they are not finished with building out the business and they would enjoy doing so themselves without interference from corporate outsiders. These companies most likely have the strongest business propositions and they have their own desires to stay independent.

Speaking from personal experiences with Flagship’s proven business development processes, we would jump back into the startup world 🙂

This is really two questions: one which deals with an existing actual business that has been up and running for several years and that of a startup that wants to exit ASAP by acquisition (Fact Check: 84% of startups are acquired)

Up and Running Business

CHRON has an excellent article on: How to Calculate the Selling Price for a Business

Return on Investment Method/Weakness of the ROI Method

Sales of Comparable Businesses Method/Weakness of the Comparable Method

The Industry Formula Approach/Weakness of the Industry Formula Approach

Asset Value Approach

Which way Is Best for You?

There is way too much information to get into here, and my suggestion is that this is of interest to you, that you read the whole article. Here is the link to that artcle: https://smallbusiness.chron.com/estimate-value-small-business-4124.html

Having gone through one startup failure was enough pain for me, my fellow firm members and my family. We believe our new platform, FAE, will significantly reduce such terrible experiences for most startups.

Not only will we reduce the failure rate dramatically and in so doing increase the success rate, but it also increases the value of the startup by the use of our Incrementalization quantitative based IA processes. In addition, there are more benefits to our process to be discussed later — you have just seen the tip of the iceberg. For example, we take at least 25% of our fees in stock. Now that’s real skin in the game…..we put our money where our mouth is!

Currently our website is under construction to accommodate FAE, but there is a placeholder site of materials that convey what Flagship is all about.

And we will be instituting a LinkedIn marketing program that will also keep you abreast of our activities.

