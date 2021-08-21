Dr. Liia Ramachandra of Epilynx: “You need Laser Focus”

You need Laser Focus. It is important to do only the most ‘needed’ things. It is always very seductive to do it all, to develop it all, to do everything that customers might want and to spread yourself thin. But that’s a definite recipe for failure. Doing it all and spreading yourself thin is also a distraction technique that keeps you busy so you feel productive while not much will be happening. So, do one thing and do it extremely well before you move into another skincare product, project etc.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Liia Ramachandra.

Dr. Liia Ramachandra, Pharm.D., Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and healthcare executive. Dr Liia is the Founder and CEO EpiLynx, Gluten-Free Skin Care and Cosmetics Brand. She comes with a vast experience in Global Medical Affairs, Global Ethics and Compliance, Clinical Research and Global Publications. She has worked with multiple companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Astellas. Dr. Liia holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and Doctorate in Pharmacy from Groningen University, Netherlands and Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have spent my ‘whole’ adult life working in the corporate world where I grew from an entry level to a VP in the companies. I have worked for some of the major pharmaceutical companies in the world such as Hospira/Pfizer, Astellas and Takeda. At the age of 40, 3 years ago, I decided to take a leap of faith and fulfill my life’s dream to start my own adventure. So I left my 6 figures corporate job and started from scratch. EpiLynx by Dr. Liia was born from my struggle with gluten allergy and psoriasis (since I was 6 years old) and realizing that I wasn’t alone. Not being able to find allergen-free and gluten-free skincare products that could guarantee being allergen-free and gluten free, my husband, Dr. Sumant Ramachandra, MD, Ph.D., MBA, and I decided to create our own to help patients and people struggling with autoimmune disease and allergies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would say it was COVID in 2020…We were doing well growing our business of skincare and beauty products but when COVID happened a lot of our customers wrote to us that they needed gluten-free, allergen-free and preferably vegan hand-sanitizers. So we have rebuilt some parts of our lab and started making hand sanitizers at cost to help many people in need. At a certain point we were shipping thousands of hand sanitizers per week. I have never thought that we will be doing this instead of making beauty products! We have stopped doing it now but I still have quite a bit of customers coming to us and asking for our hand sanitizers since they have loved it so much.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

There is not one point where things magically change or take off. I truly believe it is an accumulation of hard work, trial and error and laser focus. We have done and tried multiple things and now we seem to have found what does and does not work. Eliminating distractions and ‘nice to have’ and focusing on our mission to serve customers is what made us successful (and still does).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, number 1 is my husband, Sumant. He always believed in me and is my biggest fan. It sounds cliche but he always gives me energy and brings me up when I am at my lowest. He supported me leaving the corporate job and pursuing this dream. We have bootstrapped to start this business. As you can imagine the investment to have your own skincare lab, high quality ingredients, investment in the Research and Development can be huge. He has supported me through all of this.

Then of course my kids tell me every day that they are proud of me and my parents and friends who always support me unconditionally.

But I am most grateful to my customers who believe in us and what we do. They show their appreciation in using and loving our products and sending me notes on how our products have changed their lives etc.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our innovation is our mission to bring the beauty industry to a different standard. When I started EpiLynx by Dr. Liia, I did a lot of research on market brands already available. I noticed that while some products market themselves as “clean,” none fit the mold of what we consider safe and functional for people with certain skin conditions, allergies or even sensitive skin. “Clean” skincare is used and misused often. Clean for us means free of the most common allergens such as nuts, gluten, shellfish, dairy, parabens, and phthalates.

I truly believe that clean needs to be seen not only as a chemical concept but also as a medical concept. This classification would ensure that people who suffer from certain conditions would not exacerbate their symptoms and jeopardize their health by using the wrong skincare products and cosmetics.

So our innovation is: let’s take chemically clean as a foundation and bring the industry one step higher and reimagine the ‘clean’ beauty being also medically clean (clean from the most allergens).

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Transparency about the ingredients: how they are scoursed and the shift towards clean ingredientes Shift towards cruelty-free and laws prohibiting animal testing. Amazing competition that drives companies to strive for better, cleaner and more fun skincare and beauty. This drives innovation.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Use of toxic ingredients (voluntarily or involuntarily). Such as recent recalls of the sunscreens (contamination with benzene) or the presence of ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS) in many of the analyzed beauty products. False claims. I see a lot of claims online about ‘healing’, ‘anti-inflammatory’, ‘natural is the best”. This is misleading and may confuse the customers. The over-inflated prices. Some of the brands charge 300 dollars -1000 dollars for the creams (with many claims) however when you study the ingredients, those creams are not worth that much and all you are paying for is the name.

3 ways to improve the industry:

More stringent regulations would be very welcome. The skin is our largest organ and everything we put on it will be absorbed into our body one way or another. We ‘eat’ our lipstick and everything we put around our eyes etc will get absorbed into the mucosal membranes. At this point, there are no real regulations at all in the USA. Requirement for the testing to support many claims that the companies put out there. Every Claim should be supported by the evidence. Moving away from being just chemically clean but also being medically clean (free from at least 14 known allergens as by FDA). Or at least, (as required for food), put on the label: contains wheat, nuts, etc. Because most skincare does and a lot of people are allergic to it.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Beauty is not just on the inside or outside. Beauty is very often ‘between our ears’, which means it is in our mental state and health. Taking care of yourself mentally and being kind, taking time for yourself, will make you feel better instantly and will make you feel more beautiful. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize, morning and evening and every day. Clean your face morning and evening (even just with water), use a serum that is filled with ingredients and follow with the face and neck cream. You will see an immediate difference in your glow. Use SPF everyday before you go out. This is needed the whole year around since the sun is ALWAYS there. Even if you have only 5 min, apply some lipstick and an eyeliner and your eyes and face will have that immediate natural beauty and lift!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Obsess about your customer

This is truly a #1. EVERYTHING you do, every choice you make, should be for the benefit of your customer. Be obsessed with your customers.

My story: Even Though I have my team, I make sure that I read every customer email and reply to all their questions and listen to all of them. This is the #1 reason we grew so quickly. I listened to them and we constantly improved our skincare products to adjust to their needs. We eliminate ingredients that they might be allergic to and constantly aim for improvement of either our products, services or operations.

2. Passion alone is NOT enough

There is no use to start a business where you do not know anything about it. Even if it is your passion. Such as I love shoes but I do not know how to make them (myself) or design them so that they will fit perfectly and will add to comfort. Passion alone is not enough. You really need to know your stuff 🙂

I started EpiLynx by Dr. Liia because I knew what was lacking in the beauty world (identify a problem) and I knew how to fix it. With my background as an oncology pharmacist (PharmD) and a chemist, I have learned to develop, formulate and produce medicines and skincare.

3. You need Laser Focus

It is important to do only the most ‘needed’ things. It is always very seductive to do it all, to develop it all, to do everything that customers might want and to spread yourself thin. But that’s a definite recipe for failure. Doing it all and spreading yourself thin is also a distraction technique that keeps you busy so you feel productive while not much will be happening. So, do one thing and do it extremely well before you move into another skincare product, project etc.

My team and I fell into that trap in the beginning where we wanted to do too much, launch too mah products, and work on too many channels. We were spending a lot of money without much being accomplished.

4. Own it

When you start and run your own business you do not have a boss which is great! It feels freeing that there is no more 9–5 or somebody who tells you what to do. This is an upsight and a huge downsight. There is no boss so you are solely responsible for your mistakes and successes. You can’t blame anyone but yourself, you need to own your mistakes and learn from them and immediately improve upon them. There is no time for endless discussions and meetings since in the meantime you might be losing your customers and money. There is no 9–5 anymore which is fantastic however you have to be present 24/7, anytime and all the time. This is why this can not be just passion but you need to be obsessed with your idea/company.

We made this mistake a few times where I went back to consulting in the healthcare industry to earn more money so I could sustain the business but I quickly realized that if I was not there, the business was not going anywhere. When things didn’t go well, we were blaming the vendors or the environment (such as COVID), but did not help anyone: not yourself or business. You have to own it, make the needed change and move on…with an extreme sense of urgency.

5. Find Time to Be Bored

What, find time to be bored, while running a business? You must be kidding me? No, I am not. You really need to find time to just do nothing, or go for a walk, or meditate or go for a spa day and just be bored. Only then, the most creative ideas will come that will not just help your business but will truly move the needle.

My best ideas come to me while I am biking or in the shower. Even the idea to start EpiLynx by Dr. Liia came to me in the shower and seemed absurd at first but look where we are now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness and choosing to be happy. Being kind to yourself and others will make this a much better world. Choosing to be happy and see things and people from a positive perspective and always having the benefit of the doubt that people are good in their core, will eliminate a lot of misunderstandings, anger and hate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Mahatma Gandhi

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

How can our readers follow you online?

www.epilynx.com

Instagram: @dr.liia

FB: EpiLynx Cosmetics (https://www.facebook.com/Epilynx-Cosmetics-101179681854046)

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-liia-ramachandra-159227155/

Youtube: Dr. Liia Ramachandra (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYQzSCaXCwZ3G593ABj5wfA)

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.