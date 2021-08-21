Jason Coppola of Opacity: “Know what users are asking for”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Coppola.

Jason Coppola is a tech entrepreneur focused on individual privacy. The founder of Opacity.io, Jason believes in empowering users who expect a right to privacy. He is dedicated to building an internet free of surveillance and snooping.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Even as an ’80s teen in Queens, NY, I was already interested in the power of modern technology and how it can be a force to help millions of people. People all over the world were experiencing games, word processing, and digital graphics, things never before seen. Then came social media and the rise of massive mainstream tech companies. I worked with some of those tech companies and having a direct insight into their operations gave me an important perspective on privacy that made me want to focus on helping everyday people protect themselves. That led me to where I am today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most important influences on my career trajectory was how I moved from an engineer to a manager. A project owned by a third party vendor was failing, and as the in-house technical expert, I stepped up to manage developers, write test suites, and deliver the platform that was needed at the time. I knew the system better than anyone and it was delivered without any issues in the code. It saved thousands of dollars for the company and its partners. The ability to step up when needed and continue to operate in uncertain conditions definitely contributed to becoming and entrepreneur and starting Opacity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Most helpful to my direct success from a young age was my step-father, Michael Aaron. He was always so supportive and encouraging of my interests in technology and computers. He would get free trial software in return for doing reviews for the company. Unfortunately, he wasn’t very tech savvy himself, so he had me using the software and writing the reviews. I was only fifteen writing reviews about a wide range of applications from games to business software. Looking back, it was a really important experience to have at a young age that gave me the foundation for my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The author Gabriel Garcia Marqeuz wrote that “All human beings have three lives: public, private, and secret.” I’ve always believed that we all have public, private, and truly secret moments. What’s public is public, but what’s private is personal and should be safeguarded.

Everybody should have the right to keep certain things to themselves, to avoid being put in the spotlight by others. That belief has motivated me to use tech in order to preserve privacy and ensure that people are in control of what’s public and what’s private in their lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Every leader needs to be passionate and committed to what they’re trying to accomplish. Unmotivated employees can always be encouraged by others, but leaders have to light a fire within themselves to remain focused on the mission. If I wasn’t personally passionate about privacy in the digital age, Opacity may never have existed.

I also think leaders need to be open-minded and willing to listen to others. Being in charge doesn’t mean that you’re the only person with good ideas. Fostering a multi-faceted perspective helps your company grow and ensures you become a more knowledgeable and understanding person.

Finally, I think leaders need to remain optimistic in the face of setbacks. There are many reasons to be pessimistic about privacy in our digital world, especially as surveillance becomes more common. Yet we can only succeed in the face of adversity by getting back on our feet regardless of what challenges come our way. When you lead your own company, you have to understand that one setback isn’t the end of your business — it may even be an opportunity.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

The major problem that Opacity is trying to solve is the lack of privacy when it comes to your personal storage. So many companies have leaked user data to the public by accident or have had it stolen by hackers. These days, people just don’t trust their digital devices and storage services to keep their private pictures and data secure. We’re generating and using more data than ever before, but nobody seems confident that their data will remain private.

I don’t think we have to sacrifice our personal privacy just to enjoy digital technology; I’m convinced that we can have the best of both worlds. If we stopped focusing on pleasing major corporations and started thinking about the needs of everyday people, the internet would be a vastly better place. Privacy is a right that everyone should be able to enjoy, and Opacity aims to provide an uncompromising storage service that prioritizes the need for privacy.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Opacity focuses on encryption services that give full control to the users. Even we can’t see what data our users are storing on Opacity — users can share whatever they want, but everything else is safely stowed away.

We also provide a very transparent code base so that users can peek under the hood and see how Opacity works for themselves. If we want our users to trust us, it’s only natural that we show them how our product works. I think that our focus on privacy and transparency is what makes us so attractive to users, and why we really have a chance to reshape perceptions about privacy and security in the modern world.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I grew up in a digital environment. It’s just uncomfortable seeing the data you’ve generated being poked and prodded by companies that want to sell you products and services. It seems like every time you turn on the news, there’s another story about a company which just leaked the data of millions of people to the entire world.

There’s really no reason to tolerate a system where our privacy is sacrificed for the profits of big businesses. People have always wanted a way to store their data securely — we’re just providing them with a reliable encryption service that takes the hassle out of maintaining your privacy.

How do you think this might change the world?

Imagine living in a world where nobody had to worry about their private documents, pictures, videos, or other files being leaked to millions of other people. What if blackmail and embarrassment were a thing of the past? When everyone is using encryption services like Opacity, we won’t have to concern ourselves with privacy fears because our information is solely in our own hands.

Right now, major storage services have a stranglehold on the market — and by extension, the data of everyday people. Opacity wants to shift power back into the hands of the people who actually create this data in the first place. Client-side encryption is how we can all rest easy at night knowing that our personal data is safe and sound.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The potential exists to use privacy for nefarious purposes. Obviously, thieves do their best work in the dark. However, the vast majority of people deserve to be protected without assuming they are criminals. We can’t throw the baby out with the bath water and say that no one should have privacy since privacy can lead to bad things happening. There needs to be a balance and to treat people like adults that can manage their own affairs.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Know what users are asking for. People are fed up with storage services that leak their “supposedly secure” information. We created Opacity based on the conviction that people are ready for client-side encryption services that really deliver when they promise privacy and security. When you know what people want, you can meet that demand and find commercial success while solving a real social problem. Familiarize yourself with the failures of others. There’s a good chance you’re not the first person to try and launch this business — so how have others failed in the past? What can you learn from their mistakes? Once you realize why a similar business model failed, you can avoid their shortcomings. Studying the competition also helps you deduce what works when you’re devising your own product or service. People value transparency. It’s not enough to say that you have a revolutionary product — you need to show this to users. We firmly believe that showing the code base of Opacity to our users is a great way to win over their trust. Once they understand how our business works, they’re more confident using it to store their sensitive personal data. When you run a tight ship, transparency can only strengthen you. Don’t become the thing you vowed to destroy. So many tech companies preach about social values but then turn around and backstab their users. You can’t promise to change the world if you only intend to perpetuate the status quo. One of the reasons that Opacity has taken off is that users trust us not to make the same mistakes of other cloud storage providers that have leaked their data in the past. Make it easy for people to learn about your technology. Not everyone is familiar with coding. You shouldn’t have to work in the tech space in order to use digital technology, especially when it comes to securing your personal privacy. We’re focused on making it as easy as possible for new users to familiarize themselves with our services so that they can jump right into using Opacity with confidence. This will also help you scale faster.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Don’t be discouraged by what you see on the news — major companies breaking their promises to users or leaking the data of millions is infuriating, but it should serve as motivation to make the world a better place. When you want to make a positive impact, you have to maintain a positive attitude. The tech world is often obsessed with whatever the biggest fish are currently doing, but all it takes to disrupt the entire world is one great idea and the passion to pursue it.

Also, don’t be afraid to ask others for help. Building a company by yourself can be draining — bring on the right people to help you, and you’ll find your job isn’t’ just easier, but also way more enjoyable.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hmm… maybe Satoshi Nakamoto, who pretty much established cryptocurrency as we understand it today. He had a vision of a future where peer-to-peer transactions could occur without anyone else butting in. I think his focus on privacy is admirable and it would be interesting to sit down and have lunch with a person who really shook up the world with their visionary talent.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jasoncoppola

Reddit account: https://www.reddit.com/user/onlineprivacy4all/

Website: https://medium.com/opacity-storage

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.

Thanks for having me!