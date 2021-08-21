Steve Lindsey of LiveView Technologies: “Don’t get hung up on “Invented Here” syndrome”

Don’t get hung up on “Invented Here” syndrome — Too often engineers feel like they have to invent the entire tech stack to have any validity. Leverage tech that already exists to get to market quicker. At the end of the day, customers don’t know what is in the tech stack and the majority of them really don’t care. Know what your core competency is, what your true value is to a solution, and focus on developing and improving that. Any other tech components you need, find hardware or software that already exists to fill in those gaps.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new editorial series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Lindsey — Chief Technology Officer at LiveView Technologies.

Steve leads all facets of innovation, development, and technology for LiveView Technologies. He ensures the company has world-class products, capabilities, and processes in place for the success of existing and future clients. Steve has vast experience in Cyber Security and ensures that all of LiveView’s solutions meet the highest standards in network security, auditing, and access control.

Steve joined the company in 2011 and through his leadership has completely re-­engineered the LiveView Cloud Platform, added new and proprietary functionality, and greatly increased the end-­user experience and system capabilities. Steve has a unique and well-rounded skill-set with over 23 years of industry experience in Cloud Computing, Electronic Engineering, Embedded Systems, Digital Signal Processing, IT, Software Development, Identity Provisioning, Network Communications and Security, and Wireless Communications. Prior to LVT, Steve was CTO at i3 Technologies leading a team of scientists and engineers working on the next-generation signal analysis for artificial speech synthesis. He was co-founder and co-inventor of AudioShare, the first-of-its-kind audio distribution network. He also worked in many engineering, consulting and leadership capacities at Novell in its NetWare, GroupWise, and eDirectory technologies. In 2007, Steve won the Utah Innovations Award in the Electronics Hardware category and currently serves on the annual selection committee. Steve also serves on several global industry steering committees. Steve has been named on many patents with many more patent applications in pending status.

Steve has a BS Degree in Electronic & Information Technologies from Brigham Young University. Steve is married and has five daughters & two boys and enjoys biking, music, playing the drums, laughing, history and travel.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a small farming community in Utah just far enough from my dad’s work that he could commute but still live in a small quiet town. My dad was an electronics engineer and always had tech gadgets around the house. My mom was a piano teacher and with the combined influence of my mom and my dad, I grew up listening to all kinds of music (classical to rock and roll and everything in between). I loved playing sports and competing athletically although my love for music eventually won out and I dedicated myself to playing drums throughout high school and college; a big factor in this decision was my distaste for school locker rooms.

One day my dad brought home a Commodore Vic20 computer with a tape recorder and I fell in love! I would spend every waking hour of the day writing programs and learning how it worked. Eventually, I saved enough money to buy a Commodore 64 with a 5.25” floppy disk drive. My dad also loved community theater where he was the “lights, sound, and special effects” guy. He would often bring me with him as he set up the equipment and as he would run the various technical systems during the plays. I was a sponge and just soaked everything up that I could.

Around the time I was born, my dad was convinced that he could live off of the same amount of money from that point on. So, any raises he got at work would just go directly into savings and retirement funds. This meant that we were pretty tight with money. I learned to be VERY resourceful with what little I had. This combined with my love of computers and electronics meant that I did a lot of experimentation with the “household” appliances and electronics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Up until I started working with LiveView Technologies, I have had a multi-faceted career path. I have pulled and terminated CAT5 and Fiber Optic cabling. I have designed electronic circuits and laid out printed circuit boards. I have designed hardware enclosures and mounting systems. I have engineered and administered computer networks. I have engineered and installed various wireless technologies (amateur radio, voice, data, control). I have engineered power systems. I have written operating systems and developed embedded systems (hardware and software). I have written software applications. I have developed web stacks. I have worked intimately with digital signal processing. I have been heavily mentored in organizational behavior and other organizational performance sciences. I never planned this career path, it was simply moving from one job to another to feed my family or random tasks or training I have received along the way.

As I have been working these various jobs, I never thought how all of these skills, experiences, and capabilities would come together and be needed all at once. They were, after all, just jobs that I had throughout my career. However, when I started working with LiveView Technologies, a small fledgling startup, I found every one of these skills was necessary to develop the tech stack and the organization that LiveView Technologies has today. I would have never thought that all of those seemingly irrelevant jobs and things I learned along the way would all come together to be required to launch LiveView Technologies. How crazy is that!?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have definitely been a handful of people who have made a significant impact on my life along the way. To pick only one is extremely difficult and in a way disingenuous to the others. Without naming names, let me just say that I have been very grateful for the mentors, bosses, family, friends, and co-workers who have set the examples, taken the time to teach, helped me and my family when we were in hard times, and gave me opportunities when I probably wasn’t qualified or deserving. To those people, I say “thank you!” I hope that I can pay it forward by mentoring and helping others in my path.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Fake it till you make it” (or the more modern take on the quote, “Learn it until you earn it”). I first heard this quote from Steve Young, QB of the San Francisco 49ers back in the 90’s. I remember thinking, “Hmmm. That’s a pretty clever way to approach life.” It invoked a kind of confidence in me to go ahead and take risks outside of my comfort zone. Later I heard Steve Jobs say “Everything around you that you call life was made up by people that were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it… Once you learn that, you’ll never be the same again.” That quote solidified it for me; there is no reason I can’t be confident in how I work with others to solve problems. The older I get, the more I realize that I truly have nothing to prove so I shouldn’t take myself too seriously. I shouldn’t be intimidated, I shouldn’t try to prove myself to people, I should be respectful of others and their ideas, and I should always seek to learn from others.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first trait has to be flexibility/adaptability. Things in our life are never consistent whether it be family, work, friends, government, etc. I’ve learned that it is easier to find my new place when change happens than to aggressively fight it.

The second trait is to not take myself too seriously. This is something I’ve really learned over the past few years as I’ve gotten older. In the past, I’ve always felt like I had to impress people and show my best side. Although I do want to show my good side and leave a good impression, I’m fine laughing at myself when I do “show badly.” I find that it relaxes those around me and we can build better relationships when we can laugh at ourselves.

The third trait is to have grit. No job or task is beneath me. I need to be willing to jump in, roll up my sleeves, and do what it takes to get across the finish line. Entrepreneurship is all about grit. Although specialization is important as a business grows, it is also equally important that the company culture encourages all of the employees (from the CEO to the individual contributor) to do what it takes.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

We have always based our products on renewable power generation. Some of this is based on our business value of convenience and simple installations. However, we also take pride in doing what we can to bring value to our customers while minimizing our impact on the planet/environment. In addition to solar and wind power generation, we are now looking into supplemental power sources that are also low impact on the environment. Using SFC Energy’s EFOY® cells has helped us achieve this goal. Not only are our camera systems more efficient without relying solely on a solar panel to power them up in a remote area, but our technology still isn’t affecting the environment around it. This allows our camera systems to reliably do their job which is to deter crime, keep people from trespassing, or prevent thefts or landfill fires.

One of our clients is Intermountain Regional Landfill (IRL), a landfill based out of Fairfield, UT. With the hot temperatures picking up, batteries and other items in a landfill can catch fire causing a burn to sometimes last for days or weeks or even years as is the case with a landfill fire in Australia. LiveView Technology’s camera systems use thermal imaging and can detect a hotspot for IRL, alerting them to a potential fire. Before the fire can start, landfill workers can get to the area and prevent it, which stops harmful toxins from getting into the air.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Our camera systems use EFOY® cells that don’t emit harmful gases into the air, including nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxides, and/or fine dust. In fact, the only emission from the EFOY is water. EFOY cells are also 95% recyclable and, as a company that helps landfills prevent battery fires, we want to make sure our tech, once it’s unusable, isn’t contributing to these harmful fires.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have always felt a sense of responsibility to leave an area I have occupied better than the way I found it. It is probably the innate sense that I never want my actions to negatively impact someone else. When I think of the world I leave my children, I hope I can do my part to leave it better than the way I found it. As I’m saying this, I feel it is important to clarify that I believe this is not only relevant to the environment. There must be balance in all factors; environmental, economic, cultural, ethics, and education to name a few. Without balance, our children are left with an unnecessary burden in any of those factors that may be too overwhelming to overcome.

How do you think this might change the world?

Having surveillance technology that’s also eco-friendly is something that we are proud of. If we can continue to use efficient technology to prevent crimes or fires, our tech is helping more than just the environment, it’s helping society as well. Some of our customers use our camera systems to deter crime just by placing them in their storefront or apartments, and if we can be that deterrent to help keep business and people safe, we feel that we are doing our job.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As with any manufactured good, there is the consideration of what to do with that good once it has lived out its purpose or lifespan. Metals, plastics, electronic components all have an end of life and when they do, consideration has to be given to how to reuse it or safely dispose of it. Today, I’m not sure there are good answers in all of these cases. As an industry and society, we are learning and improving to ensure the materials we use can either be safely recycled or returned to the earth where it can quickly decompose. However, we still have a ways to go. It is a collaborative effort that we must continue to iterate and improve.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Make sure there is a legitimate need — Engineers are notorious for building gadgets because they can (because “it’s cool”). I try to frequent the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas every year. Every year I leave the show wondering who would actually buy half of the stuff being exhibited at the show. Sure, you might get a person here or there who will buy but not enough to sustain a business. Do research before you build. What demand exists for a product or service and what business model will sustain that product or service being sold? Can you produce the product or provide the service at a price that most people would consider affordable? — An easy follow-up to need is affordability. Again, just because you can build it and people say they need it doesn’t mean they are willing to pay “that much” for it. For the vast majority of consumers, it doesn’t make sense to pay 100 dollars to solve a 1 dollar problem. Therefore, do your research and make sure you have a pretty good idea of what the price point of your gadget needs to be. Don’t overthink the product scope — Understand the minimum viable product (MVP) that is needed to enter the market. Engineers often want to cram every possible feature into a product. They want to anticipate every possible scenario the gadget can be used. A noble effort that is appreciated when done correctly. However, this often results in delays in product delivery, budget overruns, and usually a product or service that is too expensive. Think of products or services as iterative. Release a product that meets the minimum needs of the customer. Then, seek to learn from the customer as they use the product to iterate and add new features. If the product or service can be updated over-the-air via software, even better! Remember to put yourself in a position to iterate quickly so you can fail fast and make adjustments along the way. Don’t assume you know what the customer wants — Related to overthinking the product is assuming that all of your potential customers think like you. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Engineers like you and me are actually a strange breed. We see the world through a different lens. A lens that doesn’t make a lot of sense to the non-engineers of the world. Try to get into the mind of the non-engineer. Understand how and why they use technology. What is their experience with your product or service and what is intuitive and what isn’t? It is so easy to build the product you want. Problem is, you will only buy one of your gadgets or service. To sustain your business, you need many more people than you to want to buy it and if they don’t understand how to use the product, they won’t buy it. Don’t get hung up on “Invented Here” syndrome — Too often engineers feel like they have to invent the entire tech stack to have any validity. Leverage tech that already exists to get to market quicker. At the end of the day, customers don’t know what is in the tech stack and the majority of them really don’t care. Know what your core competency is, what your true value is to a solution, and focus on developing and improving that. Any other tech components you need, find hardware or software that already exists to fill in those gaps.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It’s easy to get caught up in ourselves. Life has never been easier when it comes to our basic necessities (food, water, and shelter). I believe this has made most of us “soft”; focusing our attention from basic survival to more frivolous activities. The saying “first-world problems” has never been more relevant. If we all were more aware of what we are leaving behind in our wake, we would actually see how we negatively or positively impact others. Whether it is something we say or do or think, we all leave something behind. Simply having that awareness at all times can influence our decisions. I believe a lot of the problems we have in society and the environment can be fixed if people simply consider others before they act.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Condoleezza Rice. I’ve always respected her — her demeanor, her approach to problems, her intelligence, her deductions/analysis, her awareness, her leadership, her professionalism, and her candor.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow the LVT Blog or look me up on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.