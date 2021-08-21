Gil Blutrich of Clear: “Research, learn, and understand”

Who are the people, companies, or brands that are currently developing similar technologies? Who are the experts studying these larger societal issues? Who in the public sector might be interested in this technology product or service? Once I formulated decent answers to each of those questions, my next step was to start calling people.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gil Blutrich.

Gil Blutrich is an Israeli-Canadian real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, developer, and the founder of Clear Inc. Named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004, Gil is also the founder of Mishorim Development and Skyline Investments (both of which are publicly-traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), as well as Blutrich Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Clear Inc.), which he launched in February 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a middle-class family in a small city near Tel Aviv, Israel. My parents were both ambitious and career-driven, and I’ve always admire that about them — naturally, these are two qualities that I’ve inherited. They inspired me to dream big and to be entrepreneurial in the way that I think and approach problems. All of these early childhood influences eventually led to me creating my own businesses at the ages of 14, 16, and 18.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the first year of Clear, I was focused on sourcing and finding the best technology for air and water purification — and during this period, I ended up finding a company in Israel that developed a very unique product. I was excited by both the technology and the management team, and so I decided not long after that Clear would invest in this company. A year later, following the pandemic, the Israeli company went public and was valued at seven times more than the year prior. By sourcing this technology, we have found some really interesting opportunities, and that, for me, is what makes the business so exciting.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother, Tova. She has taught me so many valuable lessons that I’ve been able to apply in both my personal and professional lives. As an entrepreneur herself, she really understood the value of working hard to achieve your dreams. I remember her pushing me to try my hardest, but she was also there to lend a helping hand in times of need. In fact, she’s the one that pushed me to start my own terrarium business, which led to me being able to buy my first moped! Looking back, my mother is one of many people in my life that drove me in the right direction and offered me endless support along the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sure! This one is by Susanna Tamaro, in her book, ‘Follow Your Heart.’

“[…] When so many roads open up before you, you don’t know which to take, don’t pick one at random; sit down and wait. Breathe deeply, trustingly, the way you breathed on the day when you came into the world, don’t let anything distract you, wait and wait some more. Stay still, be quiet, and listen to your heart. Then, when it speaks, get up and go where it takes you.”

In both my personal and professional lives, I lead, first and foremost, by listening to my heart. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always trusted my gut and my intuition — and in doing so, I think I’ve been able to avoid many risks. I’m a strong believer that being deeply connected to your heart is so important — after all, the honest truth lies there.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first thing that comes to mind is to be and stay curious — be an agent of change. It’s so important to constantly question your surroundings (not necessarily in a negative way) and ask yourself how things could be better or improved. In a professional setting at Clear, this came down to questioning the state of our indoor air and water quality, but the same principle can apply to any business or circumstance. Keep your eyes open and look for opportunities whenever you can. I remember a time when I was roughly 11, I saw a flooded street in Israel and tried to convince my friends that we should turn this gorgeous environment into a tourist attraction. Although we didn’t exactly pursue that scenario, it’s a gentle reminder that, by tapping into our curiosity, even the smallest, seemingly unimportant things can turn into beautiful opportunities.

The second character trait I’d attribute to my success is imagination. Be visionary. Don’t be afraid to dream and always imagine the possibilities. For example, before embarking on any real estate project, I like to envision what a new property could look like, but also consider what scents are in the air, the sounds that interject the silence, the types of people walking in and out of the building, and so on. While those non-building-related elements aren’t necessary for the development of the structure itself, it’s good to imagine what the overall occupant experience might be like in the surrounding areas as well — this provides a more holistic approach to development.

The third and final trait would be being able to find determination from within oneself. It might sound cliché, but don’t let others’ opinions or actions hold you back from chasing your dreams. Being self-motivated and self-driven is a great way, not to mention likely the most effective way, to achieve success. If you focus on validation from others, you can become your own worst critic. However, if you believe in yourself and find that internal drive, any roadblocks or challenges you encounter, no matter how difficult, won’t stand a chance — and so the opportunity to become incredibly successful increases.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve? How do you think your technology can address this?

I believe that one of the greatest challenges for the human race in the 21st Century is Sick Building Syndrome. As a result, there’s an urgent need to find ways to improve our indoor air and water quality for the benefit of public health and safety. This particular solution is something that I’ve been hyper-focused on for about a decade now. Previously in my real estate career, I had front row and centre seats into how construction standards can impact public health and safety, and it’s exactly those observations that told me this needs to change.

For context, Sick Building Syndrome is a very well-known and documented phenomena, and the facts speak for themselves. As per the Environmental Protection Agency in the US, the cost of Sick Building Syndrome, as well as related impacts on the US economy, comes to roughly 76 billion dollars. According to the World Health Organization, over 20% of structures in North America suffer from Sick Building Syndrome. Similarly, aging water pipes and infrastructure cause thousands of leaks that deliver, in some cases, unhealthy water directly to our homes. This is concerning when you consider that waterborne pathogens are responsible for millions of cancers in the U.S. alone.

With all of that said, it’s evident that Sick Building Syndrome has and will continue to have a massive impact on public health and safety, and the economy, if not solved for. That’s the reason I founded Clear — to develop world-class air and water firewall technology to improve indoor air and water quality, and to also be part of the community that’s trying to address this issue head on. There is a revolution coming, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

In addition to seeing firsthand the impact of current construction standards during my decades-long career in real estate, I also have a personal reason for my passion. About ten years ago, my daughter was affected by the bacteria in the water she was drinking — it caused her chronic gastro-intestinal challenges that, unfortunately, still last to this day. This led me to do my own thorough reading and investigation into water quality issues, and I was absolutely shocked by the statistics I came across. It opened up my eyes to a serious problem that I was previously unaware of — namely, that the water that we drink is unsafe at times, regardless of whether or not we live in urban or rural areas.

And so, I spent the next decade researching water and air purification systems and sensors, always looking for a product and business plan that could make a significant difference. Fortunately, I succeeded in finding existing technologies that could be adapted for new uses. One example is the water purification technology that we use at Clear, which is primarily used in the global pharmaceutical industry to create microbiologically-pure water that’s free of the harmful pathogens, bacteria, and viruses that are harming our bodies. It’s proven technologies like this that have allowed companies in the pharmaceutical industry to guarantee the cleanest water for their production and research needs.

How do you think this might change the world?

I believe that Clear will dramatically elevate public health. The challenge for me was to develop a solution that was both highly effective and affordable. For this reason, we offer our technology products and services via a subscription, which essentially means zero capital investment for building owners and managers that want to implement our technology into their buildings. In fact, for a medium- to large-sized building, the average cost (per unit) of implementing such technologies into such structures only came to roughly 11 dollars per month. In the grand scheme of things, that’s nothing if it means we can deliver clean and safe water and air to every building occupant.

What this business model offers is the potential for mass adoption of our technologies, which means the possibility to have a significant, positive impact on the health of every person who lives and works in buildings where Clear technologies have been installed. Instead of raising the price point for our technologies and making them accessible to a smaller segment of the population or industry, we want to enable a higher quality of life for more people by providing cost-free, preventative solutions that, in effect, will also help alleviate Canada’s overburdened healthcare system. Being proactive about our health will always trump being reactive.

In the same vein, I do think that Clear’s offerings will assist the public in saving money and energy on a monthly basis. On water alone, a family can save hundreds of dollars on water bottle consumption per month if they’re able to drink high-quality and safe water from their very own taps. Thinking big picture, consider the environmental and societal cost benefit of relying less on plastic packaged goods.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

If there were any serious consequences at the core of the technology, we’d definitely know by now. Our technologies have been used successfully in pharmaceutical and medical settings for over 15 years, and have undergone rigorous testing. After all, the last thing we’d want is for our consumers to feel like they’re being used as test subjects or guinea pigs!

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t potential downsides to the mass adoption of purification technologies. For example, biological contaminants, like bacteria, parasites, and viruses, can evolve over time and adapt to firewall technologies a building might have in place. A more commonly-shared analogy that more people are probably familiar with is that of antibiotics-resistant bacteria — the more antibiotics we use, the more pressure we put on bacteria to develop a stronger resistance. The same is true of air and water purification technology, regardless of whether or not it relies on chemical or UV exposure. Rather, what we need to consider is using new purification techniques to combat any negative evolutions of bacteria, parasites, viruses, and the like.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

One: Be realistic. I’ve been in real estate development for over 30 years as a very conservative investor. I purposely didn’t look for new technologies; instead, I’d look for fully proven technology that we can innovate and build on, or repurpose for other markets like hospitality, commercial spaces, and residential buildings. This is a good reminder to all — that you don’t necessarily need to reinvent the wheel. Rather, you just need to make sure you place the wheel in the right place within the car.

Two: Lower the price (as much as possible) if you want to create a larger impact. It’s not enough to create ground-breaking technology if it’s kept out of the hands of either the majority of people, or the people that need it the most. Reserving technology for a small subset of the population makes little difference in the world, and doesn’t move the needle when it comes to bettering society. In the case of Clear, we came up with the subscription model for the air- and water-related products and services I mentioned earlier, keeping in mind that by offering an affordable yet effective product, we had the keys that could unlock the true potential of our technology.

Three: Research, learn, and understand. Who are the people, companies, or brands that are currently developing similar technologies? Who are the experts studying these larger societal issues? Who in the public sector might be interested in this technology product or service? Once I formulated decent answers to each of those questions, my next step was to start calling people.

I spoke directly to the experts to understand exactly how the air and water technologies worked, and through that, found a community of experienced industry professionals who were also excited by the vision we are building towards at Clear. Contrary to popular opinion, speaking to scientists and government experts wasn’t hard either. I was pleasantly surprised to find that they actually wanted to talk, and they wanted a practical solution to the problems they’d been trying to raise for years. There was a real hunger to take their work from theory to real action.

Four: Deliver real value to your consumers by understanding what they need. In my process to develop our products for Clear, I reached out to my contacts in the real estate industry — our main market for our services, and people that I knew would be able to empathize with the mission and vision of Clear because they came from the same professional background as I did, and likely encountered similar observations throughout their careers. What I got from these conversations is that people want healthier environments, and leveraging their sentiments, we’ve been able to tweak our business offering at Clear accordingly in order to make a real difference in their lives.

Five: Whatever you do, pay attention to the environment. It’s not enough to create technology that benefits our quality of life in the short-term while harming the environment long-term. There are many historical examples of where technological innovations have gone wrong, but one good example is the ban on Freon in the United States that went into effect on January 1, 2020 — essentially, it made a once very popular air conditioning refrigerant no longer available to the public. Once one of the most popular refrigerants responsible for making many people’s lives better ended up being the primary cause of ozone layer depletion. Whether you’re a current, budding, or aspiring entrepreneur, the innovations you create should also account for the larger impacts it can have on both our environment and society.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The purpose of each and every one of us in life is to create small positive impacts on other people’s lives. Not everyone needs to change the world in an exceptionally drastic way — of course, not everyone is blessed with the opportunity to do that. But that doesn’t mean you can’t ensure your life brings a net benefit to the world in some way shape or form.

I truly believe that this is the meaning of our lives and our main mission on this Earth: simply put, to do good. It’s our duty to leave the world a little better and healthier than when we found it, and for the benefit of the next generation — so they can have even better opportunities than we did.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. The guy’s a visionary and I deeply admire his desire to change the world. If I ever got the chance to be in the same room and sit down with him, I’d love to ask him what he believes our society’s future looks like, and what types of innovation will shape the next generation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To learn more about Clear and stay updated on our exciting initiatives, you can visit our website at https://clear.inc.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.