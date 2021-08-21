Amber Bracegirdle of Mediavine: “Keep a finger on the pulse of current events”

Keep a finger on the pulse of current events. When you understand societal occurrences, wants and needs, you’re able to better serve and support your customers and the community at large.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amber Bracegirdle.

Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Mediavine, Amber helps content creators reach business sustainability and higher purpose, with a focus on facilitating relationships between publishers and causes they’re passionate about. Amber is also the co-founder of Mediavine’s corporate social responsibility arm, Shine, where she strives to deepen the company’s connection to philanthropic causes. Amber lives in San Antonio, Texas with her husband, two growing boys and one geriatric, grumpy cat.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a middle class family in San Antonio, Texas. Both sets of grandparents were really close friends, so I spent a lot of my time with them, together. Family is the center of everything that happened as I grew up, and even when I entered the working world, my entire family would meet at my maternal grandmother’s house for lunch every day — parents, sister, my uncles — we were all there every day to eat lunch together. It set a foundation that I’m very grateful for.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Meeting my fellow co-founder Eric Hochberger is probably one of the luckiest things that has ever happened to me. I was planning to attend a conference to learn and network with other food bloggers — a hobby for me at the time — but had to cancel the trip due to a conflict. Then Hurricane Sandy happened and the conference had to be rescheduled, so I was able to attend after all. Eric tagged along to the conference with a friend that was speaking about SEO, hoping to meet a food blogger to help him and his business partners launch a food website. It was at that conference that he approached me about joining the Mediavine team and the rest is history. Timing is everything. Had I not attended that conference, I wouldn’t be a co-founder of Mediavine today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor is a woman named Sheila Korte. She and I worked together from my late teens into my thirties, and became family along the way. She influenced me so much in how I treat other people, how I manage my time and my employees, and most especially how I think about grace for other people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only people that don’t make mistakes are the people who don’t work.” In other words, not only are mistakes expected, they are learning opportunities and the only people who aren’t making them are the ones who aren’t working or trying at all to reach their goals. Sheila taught me this, along with so much more. Approaching each project with this perspective in mind makes for a more open, collaborative process and each time I faced a challenge or a roadblock while pursuing the development of an ad management company, I reminded myself of this. Eric, myself and our other two co-founders were in completely uncharted territory, and we certainly had some missteps along the way to greatness. We wouldn’t be where we are today without taking the time to learn from each of those opportunities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, being unafraid to ask the question. One of our very first clients had been banned by the second largest ad exchange in the world, and when this occurs it is usually for the life of the domain. Back then there were only three of us working on the ad tech front, and I happened to find the CEO of the ad exchange’s email on a Reddit thread. I emailed him explaining that our client had put her trust in the wrong people and that we were putting things to rights, and flat out asked if he’d reconsider her banned status. The next week her site was back in their good books. Don’t be afraid to ask the question because if you don’t ask it, the answer will always be no.

Second, being unafraid to be wrong. When we began, I didn’t know anything about digital advertising. Learning from people in the industry, and being willing to admit and learn when we’d gone in the wrong direction, were key to our success.

Third, and probably most important is transparency. The simple act of sharing the truth and being culpable when things have been not-awesome leads to trust, and trust is what our business runs on. Our customers know they can trust us because we have always been honest, owned up when we’ve made mistakes, and made it right whenever possible.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

We’re working to solve two problems with one solution. At Mediavine, we help 8,000+ content creators build sustainable businesses by providing them with the technological tools and resources to monetize their individual websites through advertising revenue. We strive to fill their ad spaces with quality inventory to optimize their earnings rather than striving for a 100% fill rate. Previously, when an ad space didn’t sell we would simply collapse the space. However, this could cause website layout shifting (cumulative layout shift), which Google has recently identified as a factor in their rankings via their Page Experience algorithm. Our solution to this is two-pronged: provide our publishers with technology that solves for cumulative layout shift (CLS) issues associated with collapsing unsold ad space and fill those spaces with purposeful content in support of various social causes. Our custom-developed PSA campaigns do exactly that.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Our engineers built an all-encompassing solution to passing the Google Core Web Vital, Cumulative Layout Shift. We started by successfully solving the CLS issues our 8,000+ publishers are faced with — holding space for ads so that the webpage does not shift during site load. Our PSAs then enhance this experience. When ad space doesn’t sell at our reserve auction price, our technology has the ability to shine light on PSAs for important causes to billions of people across the globe. With our publisher network and their extended communities, we can help raise awareness in a way that’s never been done before. And I’m happy to tell you that it’s working. Not only from a technical standpoint, but also from a publisher adoption standpoint. Medivine’s proprietary ad tech is effectively filling unsold ad space with PSA creatives for our publishers who have opted in, helping them to maximize user experiences on their websites while promoting causes they’re passionate about.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

This mission began in spring 2020 when one of our publishers, Laurence Norah, came to us and asked if there was a way for him to promote COVID-19 education on his website, as the awareness and education surrounding the pandemic was relatively limited at this time. We realized he was onto something brilliant. Instead of developing a new space for him to promote COVID-19, we decided to repurpose unused space. Our engineers innovated a way to replace unsold ad space with in-house PSA creatives promoting COVID-19 education and awareness. With this new offering, the ability to raise awareness for COVID-19 extended beyond just a single publisher’s website, and instead provided an opportunity for all of our publishers to join in. It only grew from that moment on.

This PSA offering was so well received by our community that we wanted to do more. With the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, we created a new racial justice PSA called “We Stand With You” that was also widely adopted by our publishers. Since then, we’ve launched PSAs for a variety of causes and partnered with organizations including Ad Council, No Kid Hungry, C4KC, United Way, Operation Gratitude and PFLAG.

How do you think this might change the world?

The ad industry generally isn’t known for placing an emphasis on giving back and Mediavine hopes to change this stigma by reflecting the power of the media to make a difference. Every viewable impression our PSAs generate signifies that an additional set of eyes have seen a worthy cause. To date, our reporting system reflects that the PSAs displayed across our publisher websites have generated more than 16 billion impressions across the globe.

Our goal as a business is to provide publishers with the best ad management services and ad tech tools in the market and empower them to flourish in creating the content they’re passionate about. But beyond that? Our goal is to uplift the community for the greater good. Our publishers can use their platforms to share their voices, and we’re here to help those voices be heard far and wide on the internet.

We’re still learning the potential of changing the world through our PSA initiatives as we go. But what we do already know is that we are moving in a promising direction.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Right now there’s a really big problem with misinformation. The internet has gone from being a place where you never used your name to your name becoming your brand. And because it’s your real name, there’s a level of legitimacy and even intimacy that comes with whatever you’re speaking about. It’s important for audiences to be discerning — to know that they have to be discerning, and not just trust every influencer at their word. Critical thinking in the age of the internet is becoming a more and more nuanced skill, and I honestly think it’s something we should be teaching in school, to kids as young as elementary school age. Google has started on this, with their “Be Internet Awesome” campaigns. I think those should be used in schools as part of computer education. We view our PSA initiatives through this same lens. We have a responsibility to make sure that the information portrayed in these PSAs, and the landing pages they link to, are well-researched, verified and accurate. We won’t work with just any organization on our PSA offering — we’re making sure that every organization we work with can back up their claims and goals. If we didn’t, we’d run the risk of contributing to the misinformation problem.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Keep a finger on the pulse of current events. When you understand societal occurrences, wants and needs, you’re able to better serve and support your customers and the community at large.

Ask for feedback from your customers. Some of Mediavine’s greatest ideas have come from our publisher recommendations and requests.

Stay agile: Being able to respond to immediate and acute needs is always a plus. While Mediavine may have an advantage due to being a private company, I think it’s important for all companies to be able to move quickly and shift direction when necessary.

Scale. When companies approach every bit of technology with scale as a primary goal, it leads to really creative solutions. Mediavine always asks itself, “but how do we scale it up and down?” as part of the project process, and it’s saved us a lot of headaches and time on multiple occasions.

SaaS — Software as a Service, or SaaS, means providing your applications over the internet, rather than providing software that must be installed on individual machines. Wherever you can, look at this solution. It’s not always possible, but it certainly makes verifying your users are on the latest version easy, as well as quickly rolling back any problems.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The world only works for everyone when everyone works together for the world. That might seem a little trite, but the older I get the more I know it is true. Care about the world, and the people in it. Whether you’ve lived in their shoes or not. A friend once told me, “You have a moral obligation to reach the people that need you.” It stuck with me. I knew early on that our technology at Mediavine could change people’s lives, and it became my mission to change those lives.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I’d love a chance to sit and talk with Michelle Peluso again. I worked at Travelocity when she became its CEO after selling her startup, Site59, to the company. She’s since gone on to do so many amazing things in the tech industry, and I’d love the chance to just talk, founder to founder, and learn from her like I did way back when I was a fraud analyst at Travelocity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find Mediavine on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook by searching for Mediavine. If you’d like to follow me on Twitter or Instagram, I’m @bluebonnetbaker. It’s my handle from when I began my blog, and I just can’t seem to part with it.

