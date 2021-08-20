Jasmine Gercke: “A great leader never stops learning”

Knowledge is power, but great character will earn you respect. This has always led me to persistently continue my learning. It does not matter what the subject matter, as long as your are interested, the universe will answer you with reward. This is the law of attraction. I continue to take courses, that allow me to keep my brain active and alert. I often choose diverse subjects to allow for a broader understanding of subject matter and this continuous growth increases my value. This has a ripple effect, as my self-esteem improves. As I am more in alignment with myself, I have more to offer to the public. A win win situation.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jasmine Reena Gercke .

Jasmine Gercke is primarily occupied with research in preventative medicine and is an advocate for Mental Health awareness with a passion for Business, Television and Writing. She is a NLP trained practitioner, a Keynote Speaker and Philanthropist. She was born in Wimbledon, UK and grew up in Wiesbaden, Germany and moved to Canada after finishing her postgraduate studies in International Business at the Manchester Business School.

Jasmine has always been interested in personal development and spiritual growth. By overcoming her own personal struggles, she understood early on, that it is essential to continue learning to achieve balance in life and find happiness and peace through her humanitarian work and research in Healthcare.

This spiritual advisor represents the world with her diverse reach from classrooms to boardrooms, with a skill set that ranges from social entrepreneurship to alternative medicine. She stands for humanity’s transformation, from stressful surviving to mindful thriving, by merging Western medicine with Eastern wisdom and made her name with her Jazz Yoga Therapy Method based in neuroscience, positive psychology, and mindfulness combined with sound healing music at 432hertz as is the first-ever method to combine yoga with music in this cellular healing revolution televised in Canada in 2016. Dr. Jazz shares her story and wisdom through her speaking events ‘Your Breath is your Lifeline’, ‘Bounce Back’, and ‘The time I fell on my head’, and is currently advocating preventative Healthcare technology with an new life-changing technological device as well as writing her script for the big screen in an effort to bring attention to the Human Rights issues we face in the world, especially as a mixed race woman. Her main objective remains to bring Peace and Joy to a world that is often mislead by an excess of misguided information and to honor the absolute truth and for justice to prevail.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Winston Churchhill

I believe that a series of failures led me to my current career path. I walk in peace through the world, sharing my greatest masterpieces of my writings and participating in a variety of projects from AI innovations to documentary film. All my projects are chosen with a deep understanding and effort to lead with passion and to live a more joyful and peaceful life. I insist on quality in everything I do. My lifestyle demands me to continuously chose a growth mindset and freedom as my first choice. I would literally move anywhere in the world for a passion project. No boundaries. No hesitation. Pure gratitude, for that I am chosen. I might live a path that is scary for most, that of uncertainty, but in my humble opinion, the results are wonderful opportunities, to walk alongside like-minded individuals. This is suffice payoff for me. I prefer to acknowledge my chosen path for the awakening it is. I came across my gratitude diary, which was filled with poems and scriptures of my journey, some of which I am honored to share with you today. These are moments captured since the beginning of this century following several life changing events: my divorce, the birth of my first child and the opening of my first business. It was a ripple effect that led me to this moment and to chose my voice to speak up about Women’s rights issues, equality and Thought Leadership. It is the people that inspire me to continue to lead from my heart.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have been very lucky to travel the world as a child with my family and as an adult on my own adventures. One of the memories that comes to mind, is a trip to Tokyo and Hong Kong at the end of the 90’s. I remember not a soul spoke any English. There was a McDonald’s restaurant near the famous Sony building, which had the most memorable gigantic glass aquarium at its doorstep. My sister and I entered the McDonald’s on a mission to find anything written in English in this new city we were discovering. This moment marks a time in my life, that I was proven wrong — not one word of English on the menu. That was something! All we heard the local Japanese say repeatedly was Arigato. I came to understand how advanced Japan was in their thought process and their constant application of gratitude. Arigato means thank you and is the exercise of giving thanks in itself. The Japanese will always bow with hands in Namaste, a folded prayer form. We have become more familiar with this prayer practice of greeting, due to the popularity of yoga classes in the 21st century.

Gratitude is the readiness to show appreciation and return kindness. In Japan, I learned, that people insist on saying thank you twice and bowing a sign of respect. Whilst we never managed to order anything from the infamous American burger joint, I did learn a lesson in gratitude.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Yoga empowers participants with self-discipline, positive self-reflection and self-esteem”

Admittedly, the above is one of my own quotes from my gratitude diary, but I felt it appropriate to share with you in this moment. Moments in life are so important. For example the moment I woke up and saw the sunlight shining through my window this morning. I took a deep breath and realized I was alive and ready to face another day filled with memories. The pandemic has created space and time for me. I find joy in dotting down my thoughts throughout the day, keeping them alive, just as our breath carries us through each day. Remember how precious your time is. Observe the seconds it takes for you to breathe. Notice your soul, your body, your awakened mind. Never live a day without the realization of the precious light within you.

“There are so many things that are enjoyable, but when we don’t practice mindfulness, we don’t appreciate them. When we practice mindfulness we come to cherish those things and we learn how to protect them. “ Thich Nhat Hanh

Nothing in your life is guaranteed to be there tomorrow including those you love, so ensure you appreciate every moment even the difficult ones, as life can change in an instant. Appreciate what you have while you still have it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

My person has to be Rhonda Byrne, who has inspired the world with ‘The Secret’ and helped transform my mindset when I struggled through some financial and personal challenges in my first business venture. Her second book ‘The Magic’ is my favourite, as it specifically discusses the magic of gratitude. It was the first book, that explained my inner state of being to me clearly, and reassured me, that I was on the right path. Gratitude is without a doubt the most powerful and groundbreaking emotion available to the human mind. It empowers us to live a life of abundance. It must be applied as a tool to prevent mental health issues.

When faced with negativity or trauma, gratitude allows you to break the cycle of the past and foremost permits you to return to the present moment to enjoy the simplest of activities and feelings. For instance, imagine the line up at your favourite coffee shop. Due to the pandemic, we have created a distance between the humans, a physical and emotional one. The masks prevent us further from expressing emotions towards each other, to young infants and the animals that surround us. The pandemic has instilled a sense of fear towards each other. In order to break that cycle of negative thought process and stop pondering over the dire impact this situation has had on the human race, I bring my attention back to the moment and acknowledge the blessing of being alive. I for one, have the opportunity to sit and write, whilst sipping on my favourite Americano and eating my preferred nut bread. I immediately cease the moment and feel the love and light within myself. This allows me to refocus my energy on the beauty of existence and on the sun, which is always warm and shines.

Energies can influence your balance internally and emotionally. In order to control your well-being you must learn to master your reactions, feelings and thoughts. In this moment, a dog comes closer to me, and a baby smiles at me. Why you wonder? My energy has shifted through the power of my thoughts. This is gratitude and the power of how this emotion manifests in the universe. The universe directly responds to frequency, so we must continue to elevate our aura and energetic vibrations.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The healthcare industry has paved the way for incredible changes with emerging technologies. Among other technologies, voice is changing the way people search and access services. The technology is now on its way to transforming the healthcare landscape. Voice technology is an amalgamation of the Internet of Things (devices), Artificial Intelligence (services), and User Experience (interactions). It is the most natural, rapid, and flexible method of communication. The applications of voice technology in healthcare are numerous and some of the largest healthcare companies are already experimenting with it. There are over 75 million U.S. adults that own smart speakers and 150 million that have used voice assistants on smartphones.

I am working on a new technological application for Mental Health. We are in the early stages of outline and will be seeking funding in the near future to prevent mental health issues in youth and support Senior Care through new technological device in home care.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for God. I have been saved many times, picked up off the floor and I have been sent many angels along the way. There have been some exceptional human beings on my journey, who were incredibly generous with me. Some offered me a helping hand to facilitate my stays and travel and some opened doors for me to meet local politicians. I am extremely grateful for the additional time I had with several communities in Asia and Africa. It was most memorable and helpful in my healing journey. It is exceptional when a human being offers you unconditional love in your most trialing times of your life.

Being surrounded by goodness allowed me to continue serving the community. I was able to enjoy some happy moments in a time filled with darkness in my heart due to the separation from my child. This is an authentic example of where the power of gratitude helped improve my state of mental health and well-being.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

When we are out of touch with our emotions, our feelings and beliefs loop into a cycle of negativity. Where you focus it expands, so just as gratitude attracts more positive experiences, in a negative cycle we tend to attract more of the same. A dedicated practice is needed with the intent and belief to change the energy and increase our frequency of love.

The basic definition of gratitude is thankfulness, but it is so much deeper, than just saying thanks. It is a spiritual experience, that can be measured in intention. It is the expression of love towards our everyday living experience and acknowledging the small gestures of our journey. It is noticing a butterfly and listening attentively. It means learning to live your life through the eyes of a child, and appreciating our existence, as the miracle it is. Gratitude is the awareness of appreciation. Many people overlook the simple moments in life and are caught up in the material world and running after shiny objects as Coach Brian Tracy would say.

The power of Gratitude can immediately shift our focus from from a negative mindset to an abundant outlook, allowing us to stay in the present moment. Research has concluded that human’s greatest struggle lies in the lack of appreciating what we already attained.

Furthermore, behavioral and psychological research has shown surprising life improvements, that can stem from the daily practice of gratitude. Giving thanks makes people happier and more resilient, strengthens relationships, improves health and reduces stress. Blood pressure seems to be particularly influenced by this practice of acknowledging goodness.

Daily gratitude exercises have been linked to a more focused energy, enthusiasm and driving results, which I think can be directly associated with a reduction in stress and depression. One might go as far as stating, that a gratitude practice is an inner body experience, which allows you to shine your light. It is this light we sometime refer to as the key. A life led by gratitude is a mind-blowing power of healing. This can be overwhelming for humans in a victim mindset, who prefer to find excuses over taking action.

Gratitude provides a sense of comfort and self belief, that can be nurturing like a mothers embrace, and can arguably allow you to tap into your telepathic powers. The brain can be a magnitude of knowledge and also unveil fearful inexplicable treasures, that we must nurture to see growth and expansion.

I always envision myself as a child, blowing up a red balloon, and watching it slowly take shape, expanding and elastic, mirroring the elasticity of the brain. This exercise allows me to control any anxious feelings and always brings me directly to the present moment and to my breath. Breath control is a magical tool to levitate mental health issues and overthinking, the two most common factors in mental illness and trauma.

Gratitude is a feel good experience of the unexpected, which is derived by a sense of wanting and appreciating, that can manifest anything you can imagine. The key is to want change.

From a more medical and clinical perspective, we have recorded exceptional results in managing anxiety and depression through the practice of gratitude. Once you train your mind to be thankful in every moment, it becomes a meditative practice and a magnet for more positive experiences in life. Hence, we associate gratitude with life satisfaction. Through this happiness, we attract more joy and it multiplies and has been proven to increase self esteem in young adults.

Gratitude is a preventive tool against suicide and self harm and allows me to gain strength when I feel week emotionally. It has this power of turning denial into acceptance and driving clarity into a path that seems blurry. In this pandemic experience, the path often was unclear and my daily gratitude practice allowed me to regain focus on what really matters: Health, Family and my breath. If I had to define the concept of gratitude in the utmost clear and precise manner, I would simply say: ‘Thanks!’

Why it is so challenging to catch the emotion of gratitude? I am convinced that is is due to our fast-paced lifestyle. Minuscule changes in our behaviour can create space for more mindful living and facilitate the practice of gratitude. For example, if you eat healthy foods, you will think more clearly and be more focused. This has a domino effect. Suddenly, you are more present and can practice more kindness. Slow it down.

During this lockdown, I have spent most of my time alone and sitting down to complete a task was trialing and testing my patience at times. The constant reminder to succeed enhanced my dopamine, which represents alertness. Upon completion of any particular task, I immediately feel gratitude. A sense of pride overcomes me, a feeling of joy manifests in my mind. I acknowledge, that I am happy. This is an example of practicing gratitude in every action of your day.

Gratitude is a subtle and gentle emotion that needs to be nurtured, as we have been programmed to see problems rather than solutions. The mind seems to be able to divert to a negative thought far faster than a positive one. A way to brain-hack is to think of ten times more happy thoughts in place of one negative thought. The same applies to your gratitude practice.

The ways in which gratitude can enhance your life and how you can benefit are far simpler than you imagine. Think of it like an electric current. The more intense the current, the higher the feeling. If you play with your pet, allow yourself to experience every sensation. Feel the way your dog pants as he runs and jumps for the ball. Embrace the moment your hands touched his head to pat him for doing a good job in catching the ball. Savour the feelings of happiness and joy your dog exudes as he loyally returns to you. Imagine catching those sensations and emotions? It is similar to a stroke of lightening in the form of deep love and affection. This process then transforms into a feeling of gratitude and eventually will transform you and your outlook on life itself.

There are many examples on how gratitude can improve mental well-being. The simplest form is hugging someone. Hugging a young child is most powerful, as children live in a constant state of gratitude and magic. Children see the world through Alice in Wonderland lenses. I am certain that this childlike state creates instant gratification and happiness. It brings you into a pure state of the now. It is a fact. In the now, I am love, nothing more, nothing less. It is simple.

In order to improve mental wellness, we have to target our hormones with the daily actions we take. Endorphins are the happy hormones that create a sense of pleasure and even love. They are neurotransmitters that influence our well being and state of mind. The main happy hormones include Dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins.

My top five tools to activate these happy hormones include, but are not limited to: Receiving a Deep Tissue Massage, taking a long walk, meditation, eating healthy and practicing gratitude in the form of an act of kindness and writing a gratitude journal.

I challenge you to observe someone closely when you give a compliment. The decision to give someone a compliment is the act of kindness. Kindness is a muscle and with each act you increase its flexibility. In parallel your mind and consciousness expands. This is how you evolve and grow as a person and become more aware. Let us dig a little deeper into the intensity of gratitude.

I believe there are several stages of this elusive emotion. If you observe the other persons reactions closely, their smile, shyness to receive kindness and mannerisms and truly acknowledge the impact this act of kindness has on the other person, you will feel a second layer of appreciation. I like to imagine it as a halo glow around your being that increases in light by taking action (aura), and an inner light glow (heartfelt) by observing the result and appreciating (your light/halo).

This release of dopamine can also be experienced in holding hands. Sharing each others energy is in fact a tool to improve mental wellness. The fact that you are worthy of love, stimulates the brain and makes us feel joy, which is the path to happiness.

Oxytoxin is a happy hormone we release when taking a walk, exercising or simply relaxing in the sun. These are preservative medical tool for confusion, anxiety and restlessness. It is the simple things. In order to focus and concentrate we need our endorphins to be balanced, so we can stay attentive and tune into our intuition, which we refer to as the solar plexus area (yellow chakra) in yoga. To be intuitive allows us to lead from our heart and in alignment with the soul energy to live a happy healthy balanced life.

An example in my life where I discovered the power of gratitude is after my divorce in 2008. The first day I woke up single again, I felt a sense of empowerment and smelt opportunity. Though hope was now present in my life, my physical body was still in complete shock and grieving. So how do we overcome grief in a state of despair without losing sight of our dreams? I meditated daily and decided it was an opportunity to change everything in my life that did not resonate 100 % with my dream. I call this the cleanup and have since created a system that forces me to re-evaluate my surroundings every year. Similar to a spring clean, only up close and personal, me, myself and my attachments.

You are wondering how one can be a yogi and be attached? That was one of my incentives, to reach a level of content that would permit me to stay free from anything and anyone that would hold me back from achieving my mission.

In the search to heal my physical body, I discovered Ho’oponopono, the ancient Hawaiian practice of forgiveness. The daily repetition of this mantra allowed me to find peace and forgiveness. Traditionally Ho’oponopono is a mantra to remember the ill. The family practices this prayer with similar belief to the Hinduism philosophy, that a joined energy force is more powerful in manifesting change in the universe. In my journey, I practiced alone daily repeating the words:

“I am sorry. Forgive me. Thank you. I love you”

It started to flow off my tongue like a waterfall. As soon as a negative thought crossed my mind, I repeated these words and in the cognitive sense changed the thought patterns in my brain. It allowed me to open new pathways in my brain and to see my life through a new perspective.

Some might refer to this as changing thought patterns, a similar method used in cognitive behavior therapy to help cure eating disorders, anxiety disorders and depression. This is a very effective method or tool to apply as part of your lifestyle. As the body heals, we start to feel vulnerable. Our predetermined thinking queues us to the old pathways in the brain. In that moment, you must stop and breathe and remember that breathing is your lifeline and that you are an incredible force of power when you focus your attention on one action.

Inhaling and exhaling to a breath count of six breaths will immediately calm the nervous system and slow down the heart rate. This will allow you to stay present and redirect your thought process to a new pathway. Choose wisely and have your personal mantra ready to reinforce positive action in your life. This can prevent a lack of gratitude.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”.

The five ways that have helped me overcome the pandemic blues and allowed me to maximize my forced time off, is a method I implemented to manage my stress many years ago. It started with my regular yoga practice which became a method of balancing the five elements: Earth, water, fire, air and ether. While I have been preaching about this for years from the perspective of physical yoga Asana, I am referring to the meditative and mindfulness practice now, in sync with our main theme of gratitude. My values are based on the five pillar system which allow me to persistently leverage the power of gratitude to improve my overall wellness and continue to serve my higher purpose.

Balance: ‘Balance is a feeling derived from being whole and complete; it’s a sense of harmony.’ Just like a perfect marriage we need hope and harmony to keep the balance to intertwine and stay connected. I also refer to balance in a healthy diet. Throughout challenging times I return to a more plant-based, raw and wholesome diet. I ensure to include magnesium, zinc, vitamin C and Omega Fats. This allows me to balance. In combination with healthy nutrition, I include and affirmation practice everyday, which is empowering and allows you to align with your highest calling. Learn: “A great leader never stops learning.” Knowledge is power, but great character will earn you respect. This has always led me to persistently continue my learning. It does not matter what the subject matter, as long as your are interested, the universe will answer you with reward. This is the law of attraction. I continue to take courses, that allow me to keep my brain active and alert. I often choose diverse subjects to allow for a broader understanding of subject matter and this continuous growth increases my value. This has a ripple effect, as my self-esteem improves. As I am more in alignment with myself, I have more to offer to the public. A win win situation. Truth: ‘Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed.’ My goal is to live in absolute truth with myself and those who have gained my respect to know me. I meditate to 432hz sound healing music in combination with my Asana practice. This allows me to align my heart with my brain in decision making. If I deviate too far from the truth, I refer to my gratitude diary as a reminder of why I started . Kindness: ‘I have been searching for ways to heal myself and I found that Kindness is the best way’ The power of action is my tool in life. If you perform a minimum of five kind acts per day, you will immediately feel the emotion of gratitude, as it activates altruism in our brain and a feeling of goodness and accomplishment. Exercise your kindness muscle and you will see consistent improvement in your life and self growth. With time, it will become a habit and eventually your character will improve. When your elevated Self aligns with the universe, you will gain power in manifesting your dreams. Peace: ‘Peace begins with a smile.’Peace is our gift to each other and I have discovered that Self Love is at the core of this gift. Get a massage and treat your Self and notice the feeling of peace within. The power of the senses to initiate a feeling of gratitude is revolutionary for our healing process.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

If I awake in a state of darkness, I start my day with meditation and a gratitude mantra. I will repeat a positive thought until I believe it. After the first repetition of 30 plus some, your mindset will start to shift. I continue the process with a method, that I refer to as water flushing, which is a method used to cleanse your organ system. On an empty stomach after waking, drink 4–6 glasses of water until you feel slightly nauseous. This stimulates the organ system and acts as an internal cleanse. Then follow the five steps above to activate your gratitude journey.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I would highly recommend Soul Sundays with Oprah Winfrey and setting aside a moment daily for your practice until it becomes a part of your lifestyle and character trait. I would suggest you read The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle and use it as a reference book throughout your journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

‘Suicide is not a option’ would be a movement I want to lead to prevent teenagers from desperation and hopelessness. I want to talk freely about the subject, so we can intervene. The taboo around the discussion and judgments are the cause of the increased suicide rate. We need to promote freedom of Speech without judgment.

It will be an awakening movement that brings joy and love to the hearts of youth. I want to continue to research the power of 432hz on the brain and create a level of awareness, that will allow us to change behaviors at a young age and acutely tune into the human emotions through the use of modern technology and devices.

The pandemic is a perfect example of our rights being violated and judgement being promoted on people’s personal medical choices. We must allow every soul to make a decision based on their needs, wants and beliefs without judgment. Understanding is what allows us to truly learn and help in the way needed. This movement will assist in the prevention of depression and relapse and support in the fight to reduce PTSD and trauma related cases.

‘You yourself, as much as the entire universe deserve your love and affection’ Buddha

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Linked IN :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasminegercke/

Facebook for daily inspiration: www.facebook.com/drjasminegercke

Instagram for eventual Book launch:

@billionairyogi

Website for personal Blog:

https://www.jasminegercke.com

Whatsapp to book a therapeutic talk consult:

+1 310 866 3815

